Highlights, Supernovas vs Velocity Women's T20 Challenge 2022 2nd Match: Velocity win by 7 wickets

19:03 (IST)

That's all we have for you from this game. Next up in the Women's T20 Challenge, Velocity take on Trailblazers in the final league match before the focus shifts to Saturday's final. Tonight's cricketing action is not done though. Make sure you switch tabs and follow our LIVE blog of Qualifier 1 of IPL 2022 between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals. Until next time, it's goodbye! 

19:00 (IST)

Harmanpreet Kaur is the Player of the Match 

18:44 (IST)

After 18.2 overs, Velocity 151/3 

Velocity with a seven-wicket win to beat Supernovas. It's the highest-succesful chase in the Women's T20 Challenge. 

18:41 (IST)
fifty

FIFTY for Wolvaardt and she gets to it with a maximum! 

18:39 (IST)

After 18 overs, Velocity 144/3 

Wolvaardt is into her 40s. Velocity are almost there with victory very much in sight. Velocity need seven runs off 12 balls. 

18:30 (IST)

After 16 overs, Velocity 130/3

V Chandu into the attack now. Wolvaardt cuts through cover to find a boundary in the second ball of the over. Wolvaardt finds the boundary yet again in the final ball of the over. Time for a timeout. 

18:18 (IST)

After 13 overs, Velocity 105/3 (Deepti 14, Wolvaaardt 17) 

Ecclestone into the attack. Laura Wolvaardt with a fine boundary, with a sweep through square leg for a four. Nine runs from the over. Velocity need 46 runs from 42 more balls. 

18:09 (IST)

After 10 overs, Velocity 60/1 (Deepti 1, Wolvaaardt 7) 

Five runs and a wicket from the 10th over. Shafali Verma is dismissed caught by Harmanpreet who pulls off a stunner. 

18:05 (IST)
wkt

OUT! What a catch by Harman! The bSupernovas skipper pulls off a stunning catch at short third. Length ball outside off angling away, Shafali smashed this to the fielder at short third. Shafali Verma c Kaur b Dottin 51

17:58 (IST)
fifty

FIFTY! Shafali Verma gets to her half-century, comes in just 30 balls. She has scored nine fours and a six thus far. 

Supernovas vs Velocity Live Update: Hello and welcome to our LIVE blog of the Women's T20 Challenge match between Supernovas and Velocity in Pune. Harmanpreet Kaur's Supernovas are playing a match less than 24 hours since beating Trailblazers on Monday. Stay tuned for more updates.

Preview: Less than 24 hours since their victory over Trailblazers in the Women's T20 Challenge 2022 opener, Supernovas take on Velocity in match two of the three-team tournament in Pune on Tuesday.

Pooja Vastrakar led the Supernovas bowling attack by example as Harmanpreet Kaur and Co beat Trailblazers by 49 runs to gwt off to a winning start in the tournament. Deandra Dottin (32), Harleen Deal (35) and Harmanpreet (37) led the Supernovas to 163 after they opted to bat.

In Trailblazer's response, Vastrakar ran riot with figures of 4/12 from four overs, to restrict Trailblazers to 114/9 in 20 overs.

Supernovas would look to carry on that bowling effort while hoping for an all-round contribution from the batters.

Velocity are led by Deepti Sharma, and boast of the likes of Shafali Verma, Kate Cross, Laura Wolvaardt among others.

Squads

Supernovas: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Taniya Bhatia, *Alana King, Ayush Soni, Chandu V, *Deandra Dottin, Harleen Deol, Meghna Singh, Monica Patel, Muskan Malik, Pooja Vastrakar, Priya Punia, Rashi Kanojia, *Sophie Ecclestone, *Sune Luus, Mansi Joshi.

Velocity: Deepti Sharma (captain), Sneh Rana, Shafali Verma, *Ayabonga Khaka, K.P. Navgire, *Kathryn Cross, Keerthi James, *Laura Wolvaardt, Maya Sonawane, *Natthakan Chantham, Radha Yadav, Aarti Kedar, Shivali Shinde, Simran Bahadur, Yastika Bhatia, Pranavi Chandra.

*denotes overseas player.

Updated Date: May 24, 2022 19:04:44 IST

