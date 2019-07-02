That brings us to the end of what was turning out to be a thrilling encounter... until Sri Lankan captain Dimuth Karunaratne turned to Angelo Mathews out of desperation, only for the latter to snuff out Windies' hopes by getting rid of Nicholas Pooran off his first delivery in 18 months. Props to the Windies middle order for making a match out of this, especially after the Jason Holder-led side lost their captain with just 145 on board, and there's plenty of reason for the Caribbean side to dream of a positive future with talents such as Pooran and Allen in the side.

Time to shift our attention to the India-Bangladesh encounter that takes place tomorrow. India will hope to seal their entry into the semis tomorrow. For the Bangladeshis though, it is a matter of survival. Should be another cracker of a contest, as the recent India-Bangladesh encounters have been. For now, we bid you all goodnight!