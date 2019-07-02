-
upcomingBANIND
venueEdgbaston, BirminghamJul 2nd, 2019, 03:00 PM IST
-
upcomingENGNZ
venueRiverside Ground, Chester-le-StreetJul 3rd, 2019, 03:00 PM IST
-
upcomingAFGWI
venueHeadingley, LeedsJul 4th, 2019, 03:00 PM IST
-
resultsSL338/6 (50.0 ovr) R/R: 6.76WI315/9 (50.0 ovr) R/R: 6.30Sri Lanka beat West Indies by 23 runs
-
resultsENG337/7 (50.0 ovr) R/R: 6.74IND306/5 (50.0 ovr) R/R: 6.12England beat India by 31 runs
-
resultsAUS243/9 (50.0 ovr) R/R: 4.86NZ157/10 (43.4 ovr) R/R: 3.62Australia beat New Zealand by 86 runs
Live Updates
Highlights, Sri Lanka vs West Indies, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match, Full Cricket Score: Sri Lanka see off Nicholas Pooran's ton to seal 23-run win
Date: Tuesday, 02 July, 2019 00:05 IST
Venue: Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street
Match Ended
Sri Lanka beat West Indies by 23 runs
Sri Lanka beat West Indies by 23 runs
This over 50.0
- 0
- 0
- 1
- 1
- 1
- 0
batsman
- 7 (10)
- 4s X 0
- 6s X 0
- 3 (7)
- 4s X 0
- 6s X 0
bowler
- 55 (10)
- M X 0
- W X 3
- 49 (10)
- M X 0
- W X 0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket
|
4 ( 1.3 ) R/R: 2.66
Shannon Gabriel 3(7)
Sheldon Cottrell 1(2)
|
311/9 (48.3 over)
Oshane Thomas 1 (6) SR: S.R (16.67)
lbw b Lasith Malinga
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match 39 Match Result Sri Lanka beat West Indies by 23 runs
Highlights
-
23:25 (IST)
OUT! Malinga collects his third wicket, getting Thomas trapped leg before. The appeal is initially turned down by the umpire, which then is overturned by the Sri Lankans after using their review. WI 311/9
Thomas lbw Malinga 1(6)
-
23:18 (IST)
OUT! Angelo Mathews bowls his first delivery since 2017, and ends up getting rid of the batsman who was proving to be the biggest hurdle to a Sri Lankan victory! Bowls wide outside off, with Pooran throwing his bat at it and nicking it to the keeper in the end. Mathews is ecstatic after the dismissal, as are his teammates, knowing the value of the wicket. WI 308/8
Pooran c K Perera b Mathews 118(103)
-
23:01 (IST)
Maiden ODI hundred for young Nicholas Pooran! Avishka Fernando isn't the only youngster to achieve this feat this evening. Pooran works the ball towards the leg side right after Allen's run out to bring up the milestone, taking 92 deliveries to bring up the milestone. All hopes pinned on this batsman now. WI 284/7
-
22:57 (IST)
OUT! Sri Lanka are back in the game, courtesy some poor running between the wickets that results in Fabian Allen getting run out for 51. The communication between the Windies batsmen today has been poor, with this being the third run out of the innings. Pooran set off from the non-striker's end immediately after Allen's rapped on the pad. Allen's hesitant at first, but is forced to set off after Pooran crosses him at the striker's end. Is visibly furious on his way back to the pavilion. WI 282/7
Allen run out (Rajitha/Udana) 51(32)
-
22:55 (IST)
Fifty up for Fabian Allen off just 30 deliveries, his first in ODIs! What a knock from the all-rounder batting at No 7, coming in at a time when Windies had lost half their side with less than 200 on board. He has provided fantastic support to Pooran from the other end. WI 280/6
-
22:39 (IST)
SIX! Pooran rocks back and smacks a half-tracker from de Silva to bring up the 250 for the Windies! also brings up the fifty partnership with Allen in the process! WI 250/6
-
22:08 (IST)
OUT! Brathwaite falls short of the non-striker's end as Pooran smacks the ball down the ground, the ball grazing past Udana's finger before hitting the stumps. WI 199/6
Brathwaite run out (Udana) 8(15)
-
22:06 (IST)
Fifty partnership up between Pooran and Brathwaite off just 38 deliveries, the former accounting for 35 of those runs alone. Brathwaite collects a single to bring up the milestone. WI 195/5
-
21:36 (IST)
OUT! Vandersay removes Jason Holder, who holes out to the substitute fielder at mid on while looking for a lofted drive down the ground. West Indies lose their fifth wicket with a litte under 200 still left to chase. WI 145/5
Holder c sub (J Mendis) b Vandersay 26(26)
-
21:28 (IST)
FOUR! Pooran rocks back and clobbers the ball towards the midwicket fence to bring up the fifty partnership with Holder for the fifth wicket! WI 137/4
-
20:56 (IST)
OUT! Mix-up between Hetmyer and Pooran, and the former's trudging back to the pavilion, thanks to a direct hit from short third man! Sri Lanka's fielding's been on the money so far in the day. WI 84/4
Hetmyer run out (Dhananjaya de Silva) 29(38)
-
20:41 (IST)
SIX! Gayle departs right after hitting the six, this time getting a thick leading edge that results in a high catch for Vandersay behind square on the off side. Huge moment in the game, with Sri Lanka once again wresting control back in their favour. WI 71/3
Gayle c Vandersay b Rajitha 35(48
-
19:55 (IST)
OUT! Malinga strikes for a second time in as many overs! Hope chops the ball onto his stumps while looking to cut a slower ball through the off side. WI 22/2
Hope b Malinga 5(11)
-
19:42 (IST)
OUT! Lasith Malinga puts the bouncer to good effect once again, as Ambris nicks the ball to the keeper while attempting a hook shot! WI 12/1
Ambris c Perera b Malinga 5(6)
-
18:56 (IST)
OUT! Udana has hit this straight down long on's throat. It was a length ball outside off from Thomas and Udana is unable to generate the power to clear the long off fielder. Jason Holder takes a simple catch.
Udana c Holder b Thomas 3(6)
-
18:48 (IST)
OUT! Avishka Fernando perishes. It was the change of pace from Cottrell, Fernando swings it across the line, dragging it from outside the off stump. He doesn't get the distance on it. Fabian Allen runs in and pouches it safely. End of a magnificent innings.
Avishka Fernando c Fabian Allen b Cottrell 104(103)
-
18:46 (IST)
HUNDRED! Avishka Fernando brings up his maiden century of his ODI career. It has been a brilliant knock by the youngster. The entire team is on their feet applauding his effort. It is also the first ton by a Sri Lankan in this World Cup. Taps the full toss down the ground and scampers back for his second run.
-
18:08 (IST)
OUT! Mathews was looking to charge down the pitch and Holder goes full and straight. Just gets it under Mathews' bat and hits the timber. He is pumped with the wicket. Mathews' cameo comes to an end.
Mathews b Holder 26(20)
-
17:33 (IST)
FIFTY! Avishka Fernando brings up his half-century with a handsome boundary, hitting it up and over mid on for a eye pleasing boundary. He pumps his fists towards the dressing room. Solid knock.
-
17:23 (IST)
OUT! Sri Lanka have lost a wicket against the run of play and it is a big one in Kusal Mendis. He was advancing down the wicket, to take Allen's ball on full, he does get there and hits it straight towards the non-striker, but a leaping intervention from the bowler, flinging himself across the pitch to pull off a spectacular return catch.
Kusal Mendis c and b Fabian Allen 39(41)
-
16:34 (IST)
OUT! Despite receiving a reprieve in the previous over, Kusal Perera has thrown his wicket away. He works the ball on the onside, towards midwicket and after completing the single and turning blindly for a non-existent second run, Fernando wasn't interested while his partner was guilty of ball watching. Before Perera could turn and return, Cottrell's throw had been collected neatly by Brathwaite who whips the bails. Pooran's drop doesn't cost a lot.
Kusal Perera run out (Cottrell/Brathwaite) 64(51)
-
16:14 (IST)
OUT! Holder has Karunaratne edging. The West Indies skipper was the only one who remotely looked like he was going to pick a wicket. Short delivery, angled way across Karunaratne, he even rolled his fingers over the ball, with the ball arriving almost belatedly. Karunaratne reaches for it as he looks to cut it behind point, gets early to the ball, has to wait for it and then he ends up nicking it to Shai Hope behind the stumps. West Indies have a breakthrough.
Karunaratne c Shai Hope b Holder 32(48)
-
14:41 (IST)
Sri Lanka XI: Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Kusal Perera(w), Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Lahiru Thirimanne, Dhananjaya de Silva, Isuru Udana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Kasun Rajitha, Lasith Malinga
-
14:40 (IST)
West Indies XI: Chris Gayle, Sunil Ambris, Shai Hope(w), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder(c), Carlos Brathwaite, Fabian Allen, Shannon Gabriel, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas
-
14:34 (IST)
Toss: West Indies skipper Jason Holder calls "Heads" and it is a head, and Holder has opted to field.
-
12:59 (IST)
Hello and welcome to Firstpost's LIVE coverage of match 39 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 between the already-eliminated teams Sri Lanka and West Indies. Dimuth Karunaratne-led side's exit from the tournament was all but confirmed after hosts England defeated India on Sunday.
That brings us to the end of what was turning out to be a thrilling encounter... until Sri Lankan captain Dimuth Karunaratne turned to Angelo Mathews out of desperation, only for the latter to snuff out Windies' hopes by getting rid of Nicholas Pooran off his first delivery in 18 months. Props to the Windies middle order for making a match out of this, especially after the Jason Holder-led side lost their captain with just 145 on board, and there's plenty of reason for the Caribbean side to dream of a positive future with talents such as Pooran and Allen in the side.
Time to shift our attention to the India-Bangladesh encounter that takes place tomorrow. India will hope to seal their entry into the semis tomorrow. For the Bangladeshis though, it is a matter of survival. Should be another cracker of a contest, as the recent India-Bangladesh encounters have been. For now, we bid you all goodnight!
Dimuth Karunaratne, Sri Lanka captain: Good win for us, gives us a lot of confidence. Players stood up at vital times. All the boys contributed. Those are the things I expect as captain. I think we were putting pressure on ourselves (in the previous games) and weren't expressing properly. If you see Avishka he batted really well. The middle order batted really well. We knew that they are a good six-hitting side and wanted to keep the pressure on, and increase the required rate slowly. Pooran was playing really well. We have to play freely to win the match. We got some crucial run outs. Two three run outs change the game. Vandersay was leaking some runs, so had to give Mathews a couple of overs. He put his hand up and bowl the two overs. If its a crucial time he will come up for us.
Jason Holder, Windies captain: Probably a little slow off the blocks. You can look back at this game and pinpoint a number of areas we need to work on. Felt that (SL total) was above par. Was a free-scoring wicket. Fernando played an outstanding knock. When you come out here and spend some time, you get runs. We pulled it back. We got a few wickets in the middle. We gave them 30-40 runs on the field. Too sloppy. Was always backing them (Pooran and Allen) to get us over. But threw that away. That run out (Allen) was very very crucial. You get so close. We could've done a lot better. (Youngsters performing) It's definitely promising. We've just got to do it over longer periods and need consistency. (On last game) Gotta win!
Fernando (translated by Kumar Sangakkara): When I went in I was really happy doing what was required from me. Very happy this hundred came in a winning cause. Happy that is hunger help his side to win game. Feels happy to make use of the opportunity. I have worked hard and developed my game and want to focus on improving my game for the country.
After 50 overs,West Indies 315/9 ( Sheldon Cottrell 7 , Shannon Gabriel 3)
Angelo Mathews bowls out the final over and gives away just three runs off it as Sri Lanka win the contest by 23 runs! Cottrell and Thomas knock the ball around for singles, with the dismissal of Pooran snuffing out their chances of posting an unlikely victory.
The seniors have done it for Sri Lanka. West Indies needed 31 off 18 balls when Angelo Mathews was entrusted the ball. Mind you, he hadn't bowled for seven months. Suddenly when he was called up to do the job for the team, he removed Nicholas Pooran, who was threatening to take the game away from Sri Lanka. Then Malinga. There isn't a better bowler in the world than him when it comes to death bowling. Champion. He has three wickets. Spare a thought as there were two catches dropped off his bowling.
After 49 overs,West Indies 312/9 ( Sheldon Cottrell 6 , Shannon Gabriel 1)
Malinga is brought back for the penultimate over. Starts off with a couple of dots followed by an lbw appeal off the third delivery that's turned down by the umpire. The Lankans go upstairs, and succeed in overturning the decision, getting three reds on Hawk-Eye. Shannon Gabriel is the last man to walk out the crease and survives the remaining deliveries, collecting a single off the last delivery. Malinga finishes with 3/55, bowling a terrific final over.
OUT! Malinga collects his third wicket, getting Thomas trapped leg before. The appeal is initially turned down by the umpire, which then is overturned by the Sri Lankans after using their review. WI 311/9
Thomas lbw Malinga 1(6)
After 48 overs,West Indies 311/8 ( Sheldon Cottrell 6 , Oshane Thomas 1)
Karunaratne turns to Mathews with his bowling options fast shrinking. The all-rounder, who hasn't bowled since December 2017, gets the centurion dismissed off the very first delivery, with Pooran nicking a wide delivery to the keeper to depart for 118. Mathews nearly makes it two wickets in the over, with Udana dropping the chance at wide long on after a mishit by Cottrell. Just two runs and a wicket from the over, and Mathews may have very well sealed the game in his team's favour. Windies need 28 off 12 balls.
OUT! Angelo Mathews bowls his first delivery since 2017, and ends up getting rid of the batsman who was proving to be the biggest hurdle to a Sri Lankan victory! Bowls wide outside off, with Pooran throwing his bat at it and nicking it to the keeper in the end. Mathews is ecstatic after the dismissal, as are his teammates, knowing the value of the wicket. WI 308/8
Pooran c K Perera b Mathews 118(103)
After 47 overs,West Indies 308/7 ( Nicholas Pooran 118 , Sheldon Cottrell 4)
Udana bowls the 47th over. Cottrell brings up the 300 and also gets off strike by collecting a single off the first delivery. Pooran muscles the ball towards cow corner for a boundary off the next delivery, before collecting a single off the third. Dot ball off the over, with the umpire signalling one for the over to the steep bouncer. Cottrell collects a double off the penultimate delivery, coming back for a second thanks to a wide throw at the non-striker's end. Wide off the final delivery, followed by a dot.
FOUR! Pulled away hard towards the cow corner fence by Pooran! Was a short of length ball from Udana which the batsman picked beautifully. WI 304/7, need 35 off 22
After 46 overs,West Indies 299/7 ( Nicholas Pooran 113 , Sheldon Cottrell 1)
It's a Pooran vs Malinga battle in the slog overs now as the veteran pacer returns to the attack with five overs left in the chase. Thisara makes a major miscalculation at long off after Pooran mishits the ball down the ground, finding himself well ahead of the landing point, watching the ball sail over him before going past the boundary rope after a couple of bounces. Single to Pooran off the fourth delivery, nudging the ball towards midwicket. Cottrell gets an inside edge off a searing yorker, collecting a single off the penultimate delivery. Wide off the last ball. Dot off the final delivery. Seven off the over. Windies need another 40 off 24 balls.
Well, well well. Thisara Perera dropped a famous catch off Sarfraz Ahmed during the 2017 Champions Trophy. Pakistan went onto win the tournament. Here Perera has misjudged a catch and made a mess of it. It's Nicholas Pooran as well. Sarfraz said after Pakistan won the tournament that 'He would remember that drop catch for the rest of his life while Thisara will remember it for rest of his life.' What will Pooran say here if West Indies get over the line.
FOUR! Pooran lofts the ball towards long off! Not quite well hit and this was heading straight to the fielder, except Thisara Perera, the man stationed there, misjudged the trajectory of the ball and ended up watching the ball sail over his hands. WI 296/7
What a knock this has been from Nicholas Pooran. Pure entertainment. Not just slogs, but proper cricketing shots. His maiden ODI hundred. Only the second West Indian to score a hundred in the World Cup. He is also the highest run scorer for West Indies in this competition. The seventh wicket stand was worth 83 runs.
After 45 overs,West Indies 292/7 ( Nicholas Pooran 108 , Sheldon Cottrell 0)
Allen's run out at the start of the over after a mix-up with Pooran, falling for 51. Pooran then brings up his maiden ODI ton with a brace, and smacks the ball over the backward square-leg fence for a maximum off the fourth delivery. 10 off the over. Windies need 47 to win off 30 balls, still a very gettable equation for them.
SIX! Short along leg, Pooran swivels around to guide the ball along with the wind over the backward square-leg fence for a maximum — his fourth of the innings! WI 291/7
Maiden ODI hundred for young Nicholas Pooran! Avishka Fernando isn't the only youngster to achieve this feat this evening. Pooran works the ball towards the leg side right after Allen's run out to bring up the milestone, taking 92 deliveries to bring up the milestone. All hopes pinned on this batsman now. WI 284/7
Against the run of play, Sri Lanka manage a wicket through a run out. Allen played one on the leg-side, Nicholas Pooran called him for a single. Allen slipped, hesitated and then responded. He was too late. Smart work from Kasun Rajitha. Allen made 51 off 32 balls. His previous best in ODIs was 10.
OUT! Sri Lanka are back in the game, courtesy some poor running between the wickets that results in Fabian Allen getting run out for 51. The communication between the Windies batsmen today has been poor, with this being the third run out of the innings. Pooran set off from the non-striker's end immediately after Allen's rapped on the pad. Allen's hesitant at first, but is forced to set off after Pooran crosses him at the striker's end. Is visibly furious on his way back to the pavilion. WI 282/7
Allen run out (Rajitha/Udana) 51(32)
After 44 overs,West Indies 282/6 ( Nicholas Pooran 99 , Fabian Allen 51)
Pooran edges a slower ball from Rajitha towards the keeper, the ball falling well short of Perera's gloves. Wide off the next delivery, bowled well outside off. Allen clobbers a full delivery down the ground for a maximum off the third delivery, one that elicits a mini-celebration from Rihanna in the stands, before bringing up his half-century off the following delivery. 11 off the over. Windies need 57 to win from 36 balls.
Fifty up for Fabian Allen off just 30 deliveries, his first in ODIs! What a knock from the all-rounder batting at No 7, coming in at a time when Windies had lost half their side with less than 200 on board. He has provided fantastic support to Pooran from the other end. WI 280/6
SIX! Fabian Allen gets down on one knee and clobbers the ball straight down the ground for a maximum! Rihanna, who's at the venue cheering for the Windies, is ecstatic! WI 279/6
Guess what, Angelo Mathews is warming up to bowl. He is outside the boundary. line practicing bowling. He has not bowled in quite some time. Sri Lanka came in with five specialist bowlers and this was going to be a problem. He could be called up here.
After 43 overs,West Indies 271/6 ( Nicholas Pooran 97 , Fabian Allen 43)
Udana replaces de Silva. Pooran collects a single off the first ball, which is followed by Allen piercing the gap between backward point and short third man to collect her sixth boundary. Allen nearly gets caught by Rajitha at short fine two balls later, ultimately collecting a boundary as the ball rolls away to the fence. Nine off the over. Windies need 68 to win from 42 balls with four wickets in hand and two set batsmen at the crease. One might even tip the T20 world champions as favourites now.
FOUR! Missed opportunity for the Lankans, as Allen sweeps the slower ball from Udana straight to Rajitha at short fine. Rajitha crouches low, but is unable to collect it. What's worse, the ball then rolls away to the fence. WI 271/6
FOUR! Allen pierces the gap between backward point and short third man, collecting his sixth boundary in the process. WI 267/6
After 42 overs,West Indies 262/6 ( Nicholas Pooran 96 , Fabian Allen 35)
Rajitha brought back in place of Malinga, the Sri Lankan skipper perhaps thinking of saving him for the slog overs and hoping to get the breakthrough with this option. For a moment, the Lankan skipper's decision nearly bears fruit as Pooran chips the ball in the direction of the bowler, who is still in his follow through and is unable to get his hand close to the ball. Allen then muscles the ball off the fifth delivery towards deep midwicket, where the ball lands just short of the boundary rope. Dot to end the over. Seven off the over. Windies need 77 to win from 48 balls.
FOUR! Pulled away towards the midwicket fence by Allen, with the ball landing just short of the boundary rope! WI 262/6
After 41 overs,West Indies 255/6 ( Nicholas Pooran 94 , Fabian Allen 30)
De Silva brought back in place of Udana. Pooran heaves the pull over midwicket off the first delivery to bring up the fifty partnership with Allen off just 34 deliveries. Gets a thick underedge four deliveries later that runs all the way to the fine third man fence. Pooran keeps the strike with a single off the last delivery. 11 off the over. Windies need 84 to win from 54 balls. De Silva finishes with figures of 0/49.
So heading into the last ten overs, West Indies need 95 off 60 balls. Nicholas Pooran looks threatening. He is unbeaten on 83 His partnership with Fabian Allen is worth 45 runs now. The problem for Sri Lanka is that Malinga has only two more overs left. He wasn't able to pick up a wicket in his second spell which he usually does. How is Dimuth Karunaratne going to manage this? Long boundaries here at Chester-le-Street but for these West Indians that's not an issue. This has turned out to be an interesting run chase. Sri Lanka’s game still.
FOUR! Streaky boundary for Pooran, who gets a thick bottom edge while attempting a cut, with the ball then running away all the way to the fence behind the keeper. WI 254/6
SIX! Pooran rocks back and smacks a half-tracker from de Silva to bring up the 250 for the Windies! also brings up the fifty partnership with Allen in the process! WI 250/6
After 40 overs,West Indies 244/6 ( Nicholas Pooran 83 , Fabian Allen 30)
Allen drills the ball past mid off to collect a boundary off the first delivery. The all-rounder slices the ball over extra cover off the next delivery to collect a double. Sets off for a single after tapping a slower ball towards cover. Single off each of the remaining deliveries of the over. Three overs into his new spell, Malinga's been hit for 29 runs without getting a wicket. Windies need 95 to win from 60 balls. End of the second powerplay.
FOUR! Allen's starting to look real dangerous for the Sri Lankans right now! Full delivery from Malinga, he creams it past mid off. WI 238/6
After 39 overs,West Indies 234/6 ( Nicholas Pooran 81 , Fabian Allen 22)
Allen edges the ball towards third man for a single off the first ball. Pooran's restricted to a single after an excellent stop by Mathews at backward point. Allen muscles the ball towards the wide long off fence for a boundary off the fourth delivery. Heaves the ball towards the cow corner fence off the last delivery, this time having to run three after the fielder puts in a dive near the boundary to save a run. Nine off the over. Windies need 105 off 66.
After 38 overs,West Indies 225/6 ( Nicholas Pooran 80 , Fabian Allen 14)
Tad expensive from Malinga, who leaks 12 off his seventh over, including a couple of boundaries to Allen. Windies need 114 to win from 72 balls with four wickets in hand, very much gettable as long as Pooran's out there.
FOUR! Another boundary to Allen in Malinga's seventh over, flicking this one towards the cow corner fence. WI 224/6
FOUR! Allen flicks the half-volley from Malinga through the midwicket region to collect his first boundary. WI 218/6
After 37 overs,West Indies 214/6 ( Nicholas Pooran 80 , Fabian Allen 4)
Six off Udana's sixth over, four of which are collected off the last delivery after Pooran edges the ball through the vacant slip region for a boundary, moving to 80 in the process. Windies need 126 to win from 78 balls.
FOUR! Pooran moves into the 80s with an edge through the vacant slip region, with the ball then running all the way to the third man fence. WI 213/6
After 36 overs,West Indies 207/6 ( Nicholas Pooran 75 , Fabian Allen 3)
Malinga returns to the attack, hoping to prise Pooran out. Pooran lofts the ball over mid off, coming back for a third as Mathews cuts the ball off just short of the boundary. Allen then opens his account with a double off the next delivery. Single off each of the next two deliveries followed by two dots. Seven off the over. Windies need 132 to win from 84 balls.
Sri Lanka vs West Indies, LIVE SCORE, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match Updates: Angelo Mathews bowls out the final over and gives away just three runs off it as Sri Lanka win the contest by 23 runs! Cottrell and Thomas knock the ball around for singles, with the dismissal of Pooran snuffing out their chances of posting an unlikely victory.
Sri Lanka's 20-run win over England had breathed life into their inconsistent campaign but a defeat against South Africa, in the very next game, hurt their semi-finals chances.
The 1996 champions, who are seventh in the points table with six points from seven matches, need to win their final two games, and hope for favourable outcomes in the England and Pakistan's next fixtures.
With Sri Lanka's batting unit misfiring, the onus to secure favourable results has always been put on the experienced bowling attack led by veteran speedster Lasith Malinga. And with Nuwan Pradeep's exit (due to chickenpox), Sri Lanka will rely heavily on their bowling spearhead once again.
Jason Holder-led Windies, on the other hand, will look to finish on a high after being knocked out.
West Indies came into the tournament, tipped as a potential surprise package, especially after scoring 421 in the warm-up victory over New Zealand. They also started their World Cup campaign with a bang, demolishing Pakistan by seven wickets.
But since then, have gone from bad to worse. With five defeats, despite some bits of impressive cricket to them, the side has failed to hold on to their nerves in crucial junctures.
They currently occupy the penultimate spot just above Afghanistan on the points table, having crashed out of the semi-final race. But with nothing to lose, the West Indies will be playing for pride and could be unstoppable if their destructive batting line up, comprising power hitters like Chris Gayle, Carlos Brathwaite and Shai Hope, clicks.
Squads:
West Indies Team Players:Â Chris Gayle,Â Evin Lewis,Â Darren Bravo,Â Shimron Hetmyer,Â Nicholas Pooran(w),Â Ashley Nurse,Â Andre Russell,Â Jason Holder(c),Â Carlos Brathwaite,Â Shai Hope,Â Fabian Allen,Â Kemar Roach,Â Oshane Thomas,Â Shannon Gabriel,Â Sheldon Cottrell.
Sri Lanka Team Players:Â Dimuth KarunaratneÂ Â (c),Â Suranga Lakmal,Â Isuru Udana,Â Lasith Malinga,Â Kusal MendisÂ (wk),Â Kusal PereraÂ (wk),Â Nuwan Pradeep,Â Suranga Lakmal,Â Jeevan Mendis,Â Thisara Perera,Â Lahiru Thirimanne,Â Jeffrey Vandersay,Â Milinda Siriwardana,Â Avishka Fernando,Â Dhananjaya de Silva.
For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here
(With inputs from PTI)
Updated Date: