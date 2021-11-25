Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Sri Lanka Vs West Indies LIVE SCORE (test)

Sri Lanka Vs West Indies At Galle International Stadium, Galle, 21 November, 2021

21 November, 2021
Starts 10:00 (IST)
Match Ended
Sri Lanka

386/10 (133.5 ov)

191/4 (40.5 ov)

1st Test
230/10 (85.5 ov)

160/10 (79.0 ov)

Sri Lanka beat West Indies by 187 runs

386/10 (133.5 ov) - R/R 2.88 230/10 (85.5 ov) - R/R 2.68
191/4 (40.5 ov) - R/R 4.68 160/10 (79.0 ov) - R/R 2.03

Nkrumah Bonner - 4

Shannon Gabriel - 0

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Nkrumah Bonner not out 68 220 7 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Lasith Embuldeniya 29 12 46 5
Current Partnership Last Wicket 160/10 (79)

4 (4) R/R: 2

Shannon Gabriel 0(6) S.R (0)

c Dhananjaya de Silva b Lasith Embuldeniya

Highlights, Sri Lanka vs West Indies 1st Test Day 5 at Galle: Hosts win by 187 runs

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • November 25th, 2021
  • 14:01:10 IST

Day 4 report: West Indies collapsed to 18-6 in its second innings before ending the fourth day on 52-6 as Sri Lanka took complete control of the first cricket test.

Spin bowlers Ramesh Mendis and Lasith Embuldeniya moved Sri Lanka close to victory Wednesday after the hosts declared their second innings at 191-4 and set West Indies an unlikely 348 runs to win.

For the latest match Cricket Live Score, follow the Live Score and updates of the match here

Sri Lanka is just four wickets away from victory on a turning pitch at Galle International Stadium, with West Indies needing another 296 runs to win, or trying to bat out the final day.

Sri Lanka won the toss and scored 386 in its first innings. West Indies replied with 230 — conceding a 156-run lead — after resuming Wednesday on 224-9. Sri Lanka then declared its second innings early.

Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne and West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite with the series trophy. Image: Twitter/@OfficialSLC

Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne and West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite with the series trophy. Image: Twitter/@OfficialSLC

Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne scored 83 runs to follow his 147 in the first innings. Angelo Mathews hit two sixes and six boundaries for 69 not out.

West Indies' second-innings collapse began when offspinner Mendis trapped West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite lbw without scoring in the fourth over. Mathews took a brilliant catch diving forward at mid-on to dismiss Jermaine Blackwood (9) off left-arm spinner Embuldeniya.

When Mendis bowled Jason Holder in the first ball he faced with a delivery that went straight on, the West Indies plummeted to 18-6.

Nkrumah Bonner (18 not out) and Joshua Da Silva (15 not out) shared an unbroken 34 runs for the seventh wicket when play closed early because of bad light.

Mendis had bowling figures of 4-17 while Embuldeniya took 2-18.

With inputs from AP

Updated Date: November 25, 2021 14:01:10 IST

