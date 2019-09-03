Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Toss report: Sri Lanka captain Lasith Malinga won the toss and asked the visitors to bowl first in the second T20I being played at Pallekele. Black Caps won the first T20I by 5 wickets to take 1-0 lead in three-match series. For New Zealand, Ross Taylor is missing in the game as he is healing a hip injury. Taylor however should be back for the third and last match of the series. Black Caps informed on Twitter, "Taylor picked up the left hip injury while batting in the first T20. Only minor and hes expected to be fit for game 3." Tom Bruce has replaced him in the second T20I.

The hosts have also made one change to their side, replacing Kasun Rajitha for Lakshan Sandakan. Hosts will be hoping to turn things around after losing the first match. On the other hand, Kiwis would be looking to seal the series after taking an unassailable 2-0 lead.

Teams:

Sri Lanka: Kusal Perera, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella(w), Dasun Shanaka, Shehan Jayasuriya, Akila Dananjaya, Isuru Udana, Wanidu Hasaranga, Lasith Malinga(c), Lakshan Sandakan

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, , Colin de Grandhomme, Daryl Mitchell, Tim Seifert(w), Mitchell Santner, Seth Rance, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Southee(c), Ish Sodhi, Tom Bruce