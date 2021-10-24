Highlights, Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup, Full Cricket Score: Sri Lanka win by 5 wickets

That's it from us for this match. Do head over to INDIA VS PAKISTAN match on our LIVE BLOG HERE. Goodbye and take care.
Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 5 wickets
|Bangladesh
|Sri Lanka
|171/4 (20.0 ov) - R/R 8.55
|172/5 (18.5 ov) - R/R 9.13
|Batting
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Charith Asalanka
|not out
|80
|49
|5
|5
|Dasun Shanaka (C)
|not out
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Nasum Ahmed
|2.5
|0
|29
|2
|Shakib Al Hasan
|3
|0
|17
|2
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 165/5 (18.2)
|
7 (7) R/R: 14
Charith Asalanka 6(2)
Dasun Shanaka (C) 1(1)
|
Bhanuka Rajapaksa 53(31) S.R (170.96)
b Nasum Ahmed
Charith Asalanka is named the Man of the match for his unbeaten 80 off 49 balls.
172 is the highest target successfully chased by Sri Lanka in Men’s T20 World Cup.— Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) October 24, 2021
The previous highest was 165 (v New Zealand, Johannesburg in 2017).#SLvBAN #T20WorldCup2021
Sri Lanka win by 5 wickets!
It doesn't matter how they come. Asalanka gets an outside edge to third man for four. It's Sri Lanka's highest successful run chase in T20 World Cup.
OUT! Nasum cleans up Rajapakse. He departs for 53 off 31. Sri Lanka need 7 off 10 balls. Length delivery on off, spins back in a tad. Rajapakse gives himself room and looks to cut but misses. The ball shatters the timber.
After 18 overs,Sri Lanka 163/4 ( Charith Asalanka 74 , Bhanuka Rajapaksa 51)
A very good over from Mustafizur gives away just four runs. 9 needed off wo overs.
13 needed off 18 balls.
SIX! Asalanka charges down and hammers it over long off, off Shakib.
OUT! Hasaranga holes out to deep mid-wicket, off Saifuddin. #SriLanka losing their way here. It's a slower one outside off, Hasaranga goes for a wild swing, doesn't get it off the middle as he is done in by the slower one. Ends up mistiming it straight to deep mid-wicket fielder.
OUT! Shakib turning it on! 2nd wicket in the over as he cleans up Fernando. It's full on middle, flighted. Fernando, with minimal footwork, looks to flick but misses. There is sound of timber again.
OUT! Shakib cleans up Nissanka. A much needed breakthrough. It's the one that goes on with the arm. Nissanka gets down for a slog sweep but misses it and the ball shatters the timber.
OUT! The off stump is knocked down! It's a length delivery on off, nicely flighted, Kusal gets down for a slog sweep but misses it completely. The off stump is knocked down as Nasum sets off in exuberant celebrations.
OUT! Run out! A yorker from Kumara, Afif looks to flick but misses, Afif sets off but is sent back. Kumara was quick on his follow-through and scores a direct hit.
OUT! Fernando has Naim (62) caught and bowled. It's that slower bouncer on middle and leg, Naeem stays in his crease and looks to pull but is done in by the lack of pace. He gets a top edge and Fernando runs to his left, settles under it and pouches it safely.
FIFTY! Naim lofts one straight down the ground for a four to bring up his 50 off 44 balls. He's played a patient innings so far but would look to accelerate now. 100 up for Bangladesh.
OUT! Huge wicket for Sri Lanka! Karunaratne gets Shakib! It's a good length delivery on the leg stump, Shakib backs away and looks to pull it, but misses it completely. The leg stump takes a beating. Karunaratne is pumped up.
OUT! Kumara gets the first breakthrough. It's full outside off, Liton Das charges down and looks to clear mid off, doesn't connect it off the middle and Shanaka at mid off leaps to grab the catch. There are some heated words exchanged after that wicket. And the umpires and players had to intervene.
Shakib is the new batsman.
Live Score Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Live Streaming T20 World Cup 2021: Sri Lanka win by 5 wickets!
It doesn't matter how they come. Asalanka gets an outside edge to third man for four. It's Sri Lanka's highest successful run chase in T20 World Cup.
Preview: Sri Lanka begin their T20 World Cup Super 12 campaign against Bangladesh on Sunday.
Skipper Dasun Shanaka has said that "every team has to look at us" after an impressive run through qualifying.
The 2014 champions suffered through an indifferent form, but are suddenly being mentioned as potential title winners.
They have a well-balanced side, with two express fast bowlers, a mystery spinner and a few reliable run-getters, who performed well in the qualifiers.
"It's a simple message. The boys have done well, and they have shown their skills, and they have shown what they really can do in this tournament," Shanaka said on Saturday.
"They have made their mark in this tournament already, so every team has to have a close look at them, so it's really good for us."
They dismissed Namibia for 96, Ireland for 101 and then the Netherlands for just 44.
Meanwhile, Bangladesh lost their opening match of the qualifiers by six runs to Scotland before beating Oman and Papua New Guinea.
Shakib Al Hasan will once again be the key for Bangladesh.
Here's all you need to know about Group 1 match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh:
When will the Group 1 match of the T20 World Cup 2021 between Sri Lanka and the Bangladesh take place?
The match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will take place on 24 October 2021.
What is the venue for the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh match?
The match will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
What time will the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh match start?
The match will begin at 3.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 3 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh match?
The match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Besides, you can browse Firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.
