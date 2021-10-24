Highlights, Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup, Full Cricket Score: Sri Lanka win by 5 wickets

Live Score Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Live Streaming T20 World Cup 2021: Sri Lanka win by 5 wickets!

It doesn't matter how they come. Asalanka gets an outside edge to third man for four. It's Sri Lanka's highest successful run chase in T20 World Cup.

Preview: Sri Lanka begin their T20 World Cup Super 12 campaign against Bangladesh on Sunday.

Skipper Dasun Shanaka has said that "every team has to look at us" after an impressive run through qualifying.

The 2014 champions suffered through an indifferent form, but are suddenly being mentioned as potential title winners.

They have a well-balanced side, with two express fast bowlers, a mystery spinner and a few reliable run-getters, who performed well in the qualifiers.

"It's a simple message. The boys have done well, and they have shown their skills, and they have shown what they really can do in this tournament," Shanaka said on Saturday.

"They have made their mark in this tournament already, so every team has to have a close look at them, so it's really good for us."

They dismissed Namibia for 96, Ireland for 101 and then the Netherlands for just 44.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh lost their opening match of the qualifiers by six runs to Scotland before beating Oman and Papua New Guinea.

Shakib Al Hasan will once again be the key for Bangladesh.

Here's all you need to know about Group 1 match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh:

When will the Group 1 match of the T20 World Cup 2021 between Sri Lanka and the Bangladesh take place?

The match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will take place on 24 October 2021.

What is the venue for the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh match?

The match will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

What time will the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh match start?

The match will begin at 3.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 3 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh match?

The match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Besides, you can browse Firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.

With inputs from AFP