India Vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE (t20)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

India Vs Pakistan At Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, 24 October, 2021

24 October, 2021
Starts 19:30 (IST)
Play In Progress
India

39/3 (7.1 ov)

Super 12 - Match 16
Pakistan

Yet To Bat

Live Blog
India Pakistan
39/3 (7.1 ov) - R/R 5.44

Play In Progress

Virat Kohli (C) - 4

Rishabh Pant (W) - 4

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Virat Kohli (C) Batting 20 18 1 1
Rishabh Pant (W) Batting 4 8 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Shadab Khan 1 0 3 0
Mohammad Hafeez 0.1 0 0 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 31/3 (5.4)

8 (8) R/R: 5.33

Suryakumar Yadav 11(8) S.R (137.5)

c Mohammad Rizwan b Hasan Ali
India vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup: Suryakumar gone for 11 as Hasan strikes

20:07 (IST)

After 6 overs, India 36/3

Hasan Ali replaces Imad Wasim. India three down now. Surya departs after edging a length ball to the keeper. Rizwan did very well with his dive to left to take a stunner. The over began with a dot as Kohli who walked down for a shot to midwicket. Next ball is steered to third man for a single. Dot to Surya before he loses his wicket. Kohli finishes the over with a four. Six from the over. 

20:05 (IST)
four

Excellent shot! Kohli opens the face of the bat at the last moment to push this outside off ball past point. 

20:00 (IST)
wkt

SKY departs! 

Suryakumar Yadav c †Mohammad Rizwan b Hasan Ali 11 (8)

Keeper Rizwan dives to his left to pull off a brilliant catch. The length ball straightened just a bit as Surya tried to play the cut. It resulted in a thick outside edge and Rizwan responded excellently.

19:58 (IST)

After 5 overs,India 30/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 15 , Suryakumar Yadav 11)

Kohli breaks the shackles with a six down the ground. He was waiting for the length ball. Moved across to create room and slapped the ball over long-on. He took two runs on the first ball with a flick to midwicket as he walked down against Afridi. He is employing that strategy to counter the inswing. A single on the last ball. Nine from the over.

19:55 (IST)
six

Six down the long-on! Kohli gives himself room and dispatches the length ball off Afridi into the stands. 

19:55 (IST)

Some discipline showed by Afridi today

19:53 (IST)

After 4 overs,India 21/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 6 , Suryakumar Yadav 11)

Imad Wasim continues. There was a big appeal for LBW against Surya as he attempted a reverse sweep but he was hit outside off. He finishes the over with a sweep shot four to square leg. Seven from the over. 

19:51 (IST)
four

Boundary to backward square leg by Surya. Confident sweep shot off Imad Wasim.

19:50 (IST)

After 3 overs,India 14/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 4 , Suryakumar Yadav 7)

Another big breakthrough for Pakistan. Afridi is making the ball talk and that has forced both openers back to the hut. After Rohit, Rahul goes back after being bowled. The length ball nipped back in to beat bat-pad and clean up the stumps. This was the first ball. Two dots to Suryakumar who gets off the mark with a single to mid-on on the fourth ball. Kohli takes one and Surya smashes the last ball for a six. A flick-pull over square leg. 

19:47 (IST)
six

What flick shot six by Suryakumar. More like a flick-pull to square leg against Afridi. There was a man in deep but it went just over him.

Highlights

20:00 (IST)

19:43 (IST)

OUT! KL Rahul b Shaheen Shah Afridi 3 (8)

Afridi is on fire! A fuller inswinging delivery removed Rohit. Another inswinging delivery, this time from length, has cleaned up Rahul. The batter was committed on the front foot but the ball came back in to beat the bat-pad gap. Terrific bowling. 
19:34 (IST)

WICKET! Rohit Sharma lbw b Shaheen Shah Afridi 0 (1)

Shaheen Shah strikes in the first over. Rohit Sharma gets out for a golden duck. Fuller delivery, tailed in to trap India vice-captain. 
19:08 (IST)

India XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah
19:05 (IST)

Pakistan XI: Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi
19:02 (IST)

We are moments away from the toss. Virat Kohli and Babar Azam have made their way to the middle. 

Live Score India vs Pakistan Live Streaming T20 World Cup 2021: Kohli breaks the shackles with a six down the ground. He was waiting for the length ball. Moved across to create room and slapped the ball over long-on. He took two runs on the first ball with a flick to midwicket as he walked down against Afridi. He is employing that strategy to counter the inswing. A single on the last ball. Nine from the over.

Preview: India and Pakistan renew their high-profile but one-sided cricket rivalry on Sunday in a T20 World Cup blockbuster watched by hundreds of millions of fans across the globe.

Virat Kohli's India have beaten Pakistan in all of their 12 matches at the T20 and 50-over World Cups.

Pakistan, however, go into the contest with 10 wins in a row in the United Arab Emirates, their home away from home for most of the last decade.

It will be the first time the two nations have clashed since the 50-over World Cup in 2019.

Of the 12 World Cup losses for Pakistan, five have been at the T20 tournament.

Two were at the inaugural event in 2007 — a group game decided by a 'bowl-out' and a five-run loss in the final.

"To be honest, what has passed is beyond us," said Pakistan captain Babar Azam on Saturday.

"Records are meant to be broken."

The tickets for the match in Dubai were sold out within hours of going on sale after the UAE government allowed a 70 percent crowd for World Cup matches in a relaxation of the Covid-19 restrictions.

The South Asian nuclear rivals have only played in multi-national events like World Cups and the Champions Trophy as strained relations have stalled bilateral cricket since 2007.

Pakistan did tour India in 2012 for five limited-over matches but ties were not fully resumed as the two nations continued to be at loggerheads over multiple issues, with the disputed region of Kashmir and terrorism heading the list.

'Full of intensity'

"The matches between Pakistan and India are always full of intensity so we need to perform well in all three departments of the game," said Babar, who has two T20 International centuries to his name in 2021.

India and 2009 champions Pakistan are placed in Group 2 of the Super 12 stage of the tournament along with New Zealand, Afghanistan, Scotland and Namibia.

The top two in each of the two pools progress to the semi-finals.

File image of Virat Kohli and Babar Azam, captain of the Indian and Pakistani cricket teams respectively. AP

India vs Pakistan Live Score ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Get full details on when and where to watch IND vs PAK Live Streaming Hotstar and TV Telecast on Star Sports.

Kohli, who steps down as India T20 skipper at the end of the World Cup, described Pakistan as being "very strong".

He also shrugged off the significance of his side's dominance.

"These things create distractions. What matters is how we prepare and execute on any particular day, regardless of the opposition," he said.

"You have to play your best cricket against them, because they have lots of talent and players who can change the game."

Babar, Mohammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman hold the team's batting hopes while quicks Shaheen Shah Afridi and Hasan Ali lead a potent bowling attack.

India, who bowed out of the semi-finals in the previous edition in 2016, outplayed England and Australia in their two warm-up matches in Dubai with top batsmen KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma scoring half-centuries.

The pace attack led by Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah is looking good and premier spinner Ravichandran Ashwin got Australia's David Warner and Mitchell Marsh off successive deliveries in their last tune-up.

Pandya backing

Kohli backed his team's match winners including Hardik Pandya to come good in the tournament despite the all-rounder struggling with his bowling.

"He is getting better in terms of getting prepared to bowl two overs for us," said Kohli.

Despite the anticipation ahead of the game, the political soundtrack is also playing in the background.

During the week, there were protests in India with calls to boycott the match in the wake of recent killings of 11 migrant workers and minority Hindus and Sikhs in Indian-administered Kashmir.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Shardul Thakur, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Varun Chakravarthy, Rahul Chahar

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammed Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammed Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Hasan Ali, Harris Rauf, Shaeen Shah Afridi, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohamed Nawaz, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohammed Wasim, Sohaib Maqsood.

With inputs from AFP

Updated Date: October 24, 2021 20:01:52 IST

Tags:

