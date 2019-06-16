After 25 overs,Sri Lanka 156/2 ( Dimuth Karunaratne (C) 82 , Kusal Mendis 2) Cummins is brought back into the attack with the new man out in the middle. Australia have clawed back into the game after that blistering start from Sri Lanka. Cummins' bouncer to Mendis is called a wide for height. He gets to the other end with a single to third man.

After 26 overs,Sri Lanka 159/2 ( Dimuth Karunaratne (C) 83 , Kusal Mendis 4) Behrendorff runs in to bowl his seventh over. Sri Lanka need to find some intensity back into this innings as the asking rate inches towards 7.5. Three singles worked around from the over. SL need 176 off 144 balls.

After 27 overs,Sri Lanka 163/2 ( Dimuth Karunaratne (C) 85 , Kusal Mendis 6) Karunaratne, too seemed to have slowed down since Perera's wicket. He ramps a short ball nicely but can muster only a single to third man. Mendis too flicking off his hips to fine leg for one. Four runs from the over.

After 28 overs,Sri Lanka 168/2 ( Dimuth Karunaratne (C) 89 , Kusal Mendis 7) Still no signs of aggression from Lanka. Karunaratne begins the over with a flick for a brace behind square leg and ends with a outside edge for a single to third man. Mendis too taking his time to settle down. They want to perhaps take the game deep and hope their lower order comes to the party when they need the acceleration. Australia might look ahead at this stage but won't be very difficult to restore balance if the Lankans have wickets in the hand towards the backend.

After 29 overs,Sri Lanka 173/2 ( Dimuth Karunaratne (C) 93 , Kusal Mendis 8) Kane Richardson is recalled into the attack. Karunaratne happy to play few aerial shots but is still unable to find the fence. He moves into the nineties with a couple early in the over. Five runs taken from the over. SL need 162 off 126 balls with the run rate inching towards 8-run an over.

After 30 overs,Sri Lanka 176/2 ( Dimuth Karunaratne (C) 95 , Kusal Mendis 9) Glenn Maxwell returns to the attack. A binary of 0 and 1 completes the over. Karunaratne, Mendis continue to play the waiting game. SL need 159 off 120 balls.

After 31 overs,Sri Lanka 178/2 ( Dimuth Karunaratne (C) 96 , Kusal Mendis 10) Kusal Mendis goes for a pull but didn't get the timing right as the ball falls short of the fine leg fielder, allowing a single from the final ball. Another two-run over, this time from Kane Richardson as the wait for boundary among SL fans prolongs...

SIX! There's the big shot! Kusal Mendis finally breaks the shackles with a good-looking lofted straight drive for a six down the ground. Made good use of the feet to reach to the pitch of the ball before sending down the ground.

After 32 overs,Sri Lanka 186/2 ( Dimuth Karunaratne (C) 97 , Kusal Mendis 17) It took exactly 50 balls since the last boundary was scored. Mendis hasn't hit a four off his 23 balls but pumps a biggie to end Maxwell's ninth over. Eight runs came from it.

OUT! Blimey! What has Karunaratne done here! An innocuous looking delivery that was angled across him by Richardson leads to his wicket. He goes back and cuts it in the air and straight to Glenn Maxwell at point. He is dismissed three runs short of what would have benen a well-deserved century. Karunaratne c Maxwell b K Richardson 97(108)

It would have been only the third hundred by a Sri Lankan against Australia in World Cups. Aravinda de Silva scored the first one in the 1996 final and Kumar Sangakkara scored the other in the last edition. Well played Dimuth Karunaratne. This has been a tough year for him. Copped one on the head against Australia during the Canberra Test and spent a night in the hospital. Before that he was charged for drunk driving in Colombo. He has played well here. Can Sri Lanka finish this off?

That boundary by Kushal Mendis was the first in seven overs. The asking rate has climbed above 8, Australia has done really well to pull this back. The wicket of Karuanratne also means Richardson can bowl a.lot of his overs now rather than later.

FOUR! What a start for Mathews! He has couple of ducks in his first two games before SL's third game was washed out, so these are his first runs of the World Cup 2019 - a really good shot too. On middle and off from Richardson angled into him and Mathews has punched it down the ground, beating the diving mid on fielder for a boundary to get off the blocks

After 33 overs,Sri Lanka 190/3 ( Kusal Mendis 17 , Angelo Mathews 4) Karunaratne falls against the run of play and just when Sri Lanka wanted him to lift the scoring, he has played a false stroke. He makes a slow walk to the pavilion. Mathews starts off with a boundary. Lanka now need 145 runs in 102 balls.

After 34 overs,Sri Lanka 193/3 ( Kusal Mendis 19 , Angelo Mathews 5) Maxwell comes on for the final over of his spell with the run rate soaring over 8.5 runs an over. He ends his quota with just threew singles and he might not have picked a wicket but being the lone spinner he has done really well to not bowl so tight. 10-0-46-0 are certainly figures that Finch and Australia would take from him.

SIX! Starc bowls a full ball on middle and Kusal Mendis stands firmly to simply thwack it down the ground for a straight six. Stand and deliver! Some hit!

FOUR! Pulled away to backward square leg boundary from Mathews. It was at a comfortable chest high short ball from Starc and Mathews has no problems in putting it away.

After 35 overs,Sri Lanka 204/3 ( Kusal Mendis 26 , Angelo Mathews 9) Couple of super shots in the over – one each from Mendis and Mathews – as Sri Lanka look to step on the gas. Only 15 overs left after this. Starc's over costs 11 runs, Sri Lanka go past the 200-run mark

Excellent captaincy by Finch again. He is turning out to be one of the best captains in the tournament. He let the pressure build and then introduced Starc and Cummins at the same time. How many times has the short ball got Australia the wicket at this World Cup. Teams just aren't learning that the short ball is the most attacking delivery for the Australian quicks.

OUT! Oh dear! Another wicket has fell to what was never intended by the bowler to buy him a wicket, but funny old game cricket doesn't go that way. Cummins tried to dig in a cross-seamed short ball, but got the line horribly wrong. It was down the leg side and seems like Mathews took a little longer to realise he could score of that delivery. A belated pull turns out to be fatal as he gets an faint edge to the keeper down the leg side. Sri Lanka in trouble. Mathews c Carey b Pat Cummins 9(11)

After 36 overs,Sri Lanka 209/4 ( Kusal Mendis 27 , Milinda Siriwardana 3) Mathews' dreadful World Cup continues as he departs just when his side need him the most. Siriwardana, who was brought in for Lakmal starts with a couple and a single. The Lankans will have to play really out of their skins to make a match out of this. Cummins picks his first wicket.

OUT! Starc cleans Siriwardana up! Length ball on middle and leg, slanting into Siriwardana's pads that ricochets into the leg stump. He was beaten for pace. Sri Lanka tumbling rather quickly now. Siriwardana b Starc 3(4)

SIX! Gee, that is some shot! Short ball from Starc, directed towards Thisara Perera's neck and he has pulled it powerfully over long leg for a six off the first ball he is facing! Wow!

OUT! More trouble! Thisara Perera, what have you done? Starc goes straight and full and Thisara Perera looking to go hard down the ground doesn't really get the elevation for the shot and ends up skewing it straight to mid on where David Warner hangs on to a good catch. Perera c Warner b Starc 7(3)

After 37 overs,Sri Lanka 217/6 ( Kusal Mendis 28 , ) The Sri Lankans have imploded. Their middle order has once again disappointed and virtually throwing in the towel much before the match could even enter in the slog overs. Siriwardana and Perera's wicket seperated by a six and couple of singles. Starc adds two more wickets to his tally.

After 38 overs,Sri Lanka 222/6 ( Kusal Mendis 30 , Dhananjaya de Silva 3) Behrendorff is brought into the attack. He bowls a decent penultimate over of his spell, giving away just five runs. Dhananjaya de Silva has joined Mendis in the middle.

OUT! And another one! Sri Lankan middle order has yet again successfully managed to complete the hara-kiri. Starc bowls it fast and full, outside off, Mendis looks to hoick it across the line, gets an outside edge to Alex Carey. Starc claims his fourth. Kusal Mendis c Carey b Starc 30(37)

FOUR! Full, outside off and De Silva drives it handsomely down the ground, beating te diving mid off fielder for a boundary.

Starc running through the lower order of Sri Lanka. Australia might be touted as 'two bowlers' team, but Cummins and Starc are so good that they can carry the others. Once again Australia has shown why they are one of the teams to beat.

After 39 overs,Sri Lanka 229/7 ( Dhananjaya de Silva 8 , Isuru Udana 2) Starc is doing what he does best. Attack and run through lower-middle order. He claims his fourth wicket at the start of his eighth over and De Silva ends the over with a boundary.

FOUR! Udana has hit that alright. It was short and wide outside off from Richardson and Udana has slashed this over leaping backward point for a boundary.

OUT! Short of a length delivery from Richardson and Udana aims to go down the ground with a horizontal bat. Comes off from the top half, slicing it high in the air. Aaron Finch, at mid-off, back pedals to take a neat catch in the end. Udana c Finch b K Richardson 8(8)

After 40 overs,Sri Lanka 236/8 ( Dhananjaya de Silva 8 , Lasith Malinga 0) Sri Lanka need just a shade under 100 from the final 10 overs, but it is the wickets that they do not have in hands. Richardson just took his second wicket with Lanka losing their eighth. Australia now two wickets away.

After 41 overs,Sri Lanka 237/8 ( Dhananjaya de Silva 8 , Lasith Malinga 1) Dhanajaya successfully stonewalls the remainder of Starc's over after Malinga squeezed out a single off the first ball. Starc might have to bowl his final over to claim another five-wicket haul.

OUT! Malinga looks to create some room and jam out the yorkers on the off side, but this time around it is not quite the yorker length, a rather tame chip to covers. Richardson has his third.

After 42 overs,Sri Lanka 237/9 ( Dhananjaya de Silva 8 , Nuwan Pradeep 0) Malinga becomes Richardson's third victim with Australia just needing one wicket. Number 11 batsman Nuwan Pradeep keeps out two Richardson yorkers, extending the game

After 43 overs,Sri Lanka 238/9 ( Dhananjaya de Silva 9 , Nuwan Pradeep 0) No five-for for Mitchell Starc. Dhananjaya de Silva makes Starc run in for his final over. He keeps out the short ball then forces Starc to change his angle. De Silva even connects a couple but refuses to take the single. He edges one off the penultimate delivery to third man and then changes the end. Bluffing not just the batsmen but everyone in the world, sorry I am answering on behalf of everyone, by bowling a short ball to Pradeep for the final ball of the over. He finishes his day with 4 wickets for 55 runs.

After 44 overs,Sri Lanka 240/9 ( Dhananjaya de Silva 10 , Nuwan Pradeep 0) The crowd just getting a little restless with another over passing by with no wicket. The match is now forced into the 45th over. Cummins gets a couple to go over the stumps as Pradeep swings and misses for the final two balls after De Silva pulled to deep square leg for a single.

FOUR! De Silva just trying some shots here now! He was lining up for the scoop, but Richardson bowls it wide, and even though he isn't able to walk across the ball, he has managed to reverse scoop this over Behrendorff at short fine leg.

After 45 overs,Sri Lanka 246/9 ( Dhananjaya de Silva 15 , Nuwan Pradeep 0) Gosh! Even the TV umpire has been referred for a close catch to fine leg and he too has given it not out. Rightly so as far the catch is but not so right on the restless commentators (text and others) The soft signal was not out as well as the ball just seemed to bounce ahead of the fielder at short fine leg. The next ball goes above Behrendorff at short fine leg for a boundary. The game now spills in the 46th over.

Australia win by 87 runs! ALL OUT! Pradeep finally edges one to Carey off Cummins' bowling as Sri Lankan innings comes to a close. Pradeep was backing away towards leg side and Cummins followed him, he swings down the ground but gets an outside edge to the wicket-keeper. Big win for Australia. Pradeep c Carey b Pat Cummins 0(7)

Aaron Finch : Nice to get a couple of drives early in the innings, which is a good sign for my batting It was a nice wicket. I've been working on keeping my balance from the start. Was trying to take the game on a little bit. Smith is really good at finding the gap and rotating the strike. Absolutely he can get off the strike when you need to, finds a boundary when you need to. Credit to Sri Lanka, they executed superbly under pressure at the end.

Dimuth Karunaratne, Sri Lanka captain : It was a pretty good wicket. We bowled really well. Then Smith and Finch batted really well, but we came back strongly in the death overs. We got off to a good start with myself, but we could not capitalise and keep momentum going. Even when the middle order came in, they could not capitalise and could not handle the pressure. The Aussies are top-class bowlers, but we were missing a game pla to be honest.

Finch, Australia captain : We thought we were a touch short with the new ball, Kusal and Dimuth were superb. You want to bowl top-of-off and when they kept hitting there, we had to change plans. It was nice to see Maxwell bowl well. It is hard to get 10 overs out of him in every game. We have been improving each game. Our game in the middle overs was impressive. Starc is going the business again in an ICC tournament.

Time to call it a day! Thank you for your company today. Look forward to get in plenty of sleep and fuel before the massive game between India and Pakistan. This day has arrived, this is the game fans have been longing for. Hope to see your company tomorrow as well, the blog will be up 1 pm IST onwards. Do tune in for all the action, until then it is goodnight from here.

Hello and welcome to Firstpost's LIVE coverage of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 where Sri Lanka face Australia at The Oval. Stay tuned for latest updates and scores.

Big, big day for Sri Lanka. With two games washed out, Sri Lanka have little room for error and need to win three of their five games now. The weather is looking good in London and we should get a full game. Nuwan Pradeep, who hurt his small finger of the bowling arm while attempting a return catch started bowling on Thursday. There were worries about his fielding but he went through a rigorous session yesterday without much difficulty and he should play today. Sri Lanka need him badly too as he took career-best figures in their last game.

Pitch report from The Oval: " An outstanding batting pitch. Some extra bounce and pace, but it'll flatten out. Looks like another 300+ batting wicket to me," says Michael Slater on air.

Toss news from The Oval: Sri Lanka wins the toss and will bowl first against defending champions Australia.

Aaron Finch and David Warner walk out to bat as Australia get ready to begin the match. For Sri Lanka, not surprisingly, Lasith Malinga will open the bowling.

WICKET ! A tossed-up delivery from Dhananjaya as Khawaja finds Udana at deep mid-wicket. Another huge blow for Aussies despite reaching the 100-run mark. Khawaja c Udana b Dhananjaya de Silva 10(20)

FIFTY! Steve Smith gets to his half-century! A well-played innings so far, and he does not seem like he is giving up soon.

WICKET ! A little it too late for SL, but Udana has finally seen off Finch for 153. He bowls a slower ball and Finch gifts it to Karunaratne at cover. Finch c Karunaratne b Udana 153(132)

WICKET! Malinga removes Steve Smith. His yorker does the trick as Smith tries to play through the leg-side but the ball hits the stumps. Top class stuff from Malinga. Smith b Malinga 73(59)

WICKET! Shaun Marsh mistimes the shot and has to depart after he hits one towards Siriwardana at deep mid-wicket. Shaun Marsh c Siriwardana b Udana 3(9)

Maxwell signs off Australia's innings with a four, as they post a commendable total of 334-7. Centurion Aaron Finch and Steve Smith were the class performers, with Maxwell entertaining the crowd with fours and sixes later. Sri Lanka had chances for direct hits, but they made up for those lost opportunities by dismissing Carey and Cummins in that fashion.

FIFTY! Back of a length delivery and Karunaratne brings up his half-century with a pull to mid wicket fence. The skipper leading from the front. What a start!

FIFTY! Perera gets his turn to soak in the appaulse after reaching his half-century. He completes it with a single of the final ball of Starc's over. Superb innings.

OUT! Timber! That is an absoulte joy to behold if you're a fast bowler. Starc pitches it up on middle and off with the ball tailing back into the left-hander a touch and Perera who was lining up for a big swing across the line finds his middle stump cannoned. Big breakthrough for Australia. Kusal Perera b Starc 52(36)

OUT! GONE! Back of a length delivery, angled in from outside off stump, Thirimanne arches back and looks to slice it behind point, gets a genuine nick to the keeper. Behrendorff picks his first wicket of the tournament. Thirimanne c Carey b Behrendorff 16(26)

Emphasising on the importance of dot balls in limited overs cricket, Australia pacer Pat Cummins is delighted that the hard work he has put in to become accurate is starting to pay off.

Cummins is increasingly looking like the workhorse of this Australian team, plugging away with the wickets while others hog the headlines. The 26-year-old looked in great rhythm against Pakistan, taking 3 for 33 to derail their chase.

The right-arm pacer has bowled the most number of dot balls in the ongoing World Cup and the two bowlers that follow him are also from Australia -- Mitchell Starc and Nathan Coulter-Nile.

"That's the big improvement in my game in the last couple of years, the ability to hold a length and make it difficult to get runs," Cummins said after Australia's 41-run against Pakistan on Wednesday.

"If you give away easy singles then 300 becomes quite an achievable score. Cutting out the singles is huge, it means if you give away a boundary it might not be that big over of 10 or 11, it may just be a five or a six," Cummins added.

After they were set 308 for win, Pakistan scored steadily but Australia held their nerve and took wickets at regular intervals.

An eighth-wicket stand between Sarfaraz and Wahab Riaz, who scored 45 from just 39 balls, made it nervy for the defending champions until the last three wickets fell for just two runs - securing a third victory at the World Cup.

Cummins will once again be expected to play a key role for Australia when the defending champions play 1996 winners Sri Lanka in London's Kennington Oval on Saturday. With 3 wins from 4 games, Australia currently occupy the second place. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, have just one win from their 4 matches; they have lost one and two of their matches have been washed out.

Full Squads:

Sri Lanka Team Players: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Suranga Lakmal, Isuru Udana, Lasith Malinga, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera (wk), Nuwan Pradeep, Suranga Lakmal, Jeevan Mendis, Thisara Perera, Lahiru Thirimanne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Milinda Siriwardana, Avishka Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva.

Australia Team Players: Aaron Finch (capt), Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

