Highlights, Sri Lanka vs Australia, 2nd Test Day 1: Australia post 298/5 at stumps

Australia skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to bat first against a COVID-hit Sri Lanka side on Friday, looking to clinch the series in the second Test.
The tourists remain unchanged from their crushing opening win at the same venue in Galle and lead the two-match series 1-0.
Dimuth Karunaratne's Sri Lanka have made four changes to their team after a virus outbreak took down three of their players from the opener.
Spinners Maheesh Theekshana, Prabath Jayasuriya, and all-rounder Kamindu Mendis have been handed Test debuts.
Theekshana, a mystery spinner, played a key part in the team's 3-2 series victory in the one-day internationals.
Jayasuriya is a left-arm spinner while Kamindu bats left-handed and is an ambidextrous spinner – off-spin and left-arm orthodox.
Angelo Mathews returns to the team after he was forced out due to Covid-19 midway into the opening match which the hosts lost inside three days.
Kasun Rajitha comes in as the lone fast bowler for the hosts.
Teams
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne (capt.), Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Ramesh Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Prabath Jayasuriya, Kasun Rajitha
Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (capt), Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Swepson
Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI), Michael Gough (ENG)
TV umpire: Nitin Menon (IND)
Match referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)
Dream11 Team Prediction Sri Lanka vs Australia: After Angelo Mathews had to withdraw himself because of the COVID-19 infection during the first match, now Dhananjaya de Silva, Asitha Fernando and Jeffrey Vandersay won’t be able to play the second game.
Sri Lanka vs Australia 2nd Test 2022: As the series is a part of the 2021-23 World Test Championship cycle, Australia have taken a good lead in the points tally with the win in the first game.
Australia started their tour on a positive note by winning the 3-match T20 International Series. But the spinners from the host side have done exceptionally well to record a series win over the men in yellow on the home soil after 30 years.