Highlights, Sri Lanka vs Australia, 1st Test Day 3 in Galle, Full Cricket Score: Visitors cruise to 10-wicket win

Sri Lanka vs Australia Day 2 report: Cameron Green and Alex Carey fired Australia to a 101-run first-innings lead against Sri Lanka after two days of the first Test.

Australia was 313-8 at stumps after a rain-affected day, in reply to Sri Lanka's 212 all out.

Green's and Carey's rapidfire stand of 84 runs from 93 balls propelled Australia past Sri Lanka's total and further in charge.

Green made 77 off 109 deliveries, including six boundaries, and Carey 45 from 47 after opener Usman Khawaja kept the innings together with 71.

Captain Pat Cummins hit three sixes and a boundary in a 16-ball unbeaten 26 to ensure Australia took the lead past 100 runs. Nathan Lyon is with Cummins on 8.

Offspinner Ramesh Mendis had the best bowling figures of 4-107 while Vandersay had 2-68 — including Khawaja — for his first wickets in his Test debut.

