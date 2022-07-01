Highlights, Sri Lanka vs Australia, 1st Test Day 3 in Galle, Full Cricket Score: Visitors cruise to 10-wicket win

Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
Sri Lanka Vs Australia LIVE SCORE (test)

Sri Lanka Vs Australia At Galle International Stadium, Galle, 29 June, 2022

29 June, 2022
Starts 10:00 (IST)
Match Ended
Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka

212/10 (59.0 ov)

113/10 (22.5 ov)

1st Test
Australia

Australia

321/10 (70.5 ov)

10/0 (0.4 ov)

Australia beat Sri Lanka by 10 wickets

Sri Lanka Australia
212/10 (59.0 ov) - R/R 3.59 321/10 (70.5 ov) - R/R 4.53
113/10 (22.5 ov) - R/R 4.95 10/0 (0.4 ov) - R/R 15

Match Ended

Australia beat Sri Lanka by 10 wickets

Usman Khawaja - 0

David Warner - 10

David Warner not out 10 4 1 1
Usman Khawaja not out 0 0 0 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 0/0 (0)

10 (10) R/R: 15

David Warner 10(4)

0 0(0) S.R (0)

Sri Lanka vs Australia Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 3 in Galle: Follow live score and updates from SL vs AUS in the first Test.

Sri Lanka vs Australia: Dimuth Karunaratne (L) and Pat Cummins (R) pose holding the Warne-Muralitharan Trophy. AP

Sri Lanka vs Australia Day 2 report: Cameron Green and Alex Carey fired Australia to a 101-run first-innings lead against Sri Lanka after two days of the first Test.

Australia was 313-8 at stumps after a rain-affected day, in reply to Sri Lanka's 212 all out.

Green's and Carey's rapidfire stand of 84 runs from 93 balls propelled Australia past Sri Lanka's total and further in charge.

Green made 77 off 109 deliveries, including six boundaries, and Carey 45 from 47 after opener Usman Khawaja kept the innings together with 71.

Captain Pat Cummins hit three sixes and a boundary in a 16-ball unbeaten 26 to ensure Australia took the lead past 100 runs. Nathan Lyon is with Cummins on 8.

Offspinner Ramesh Mendis had the best bowling figures of 4-107 while Vandersay had 2-68 — including Khawaja — for his first wickets in his Test debut.

Updated Date: July 01, 2022 12:26:00 IST

