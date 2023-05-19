SRH vs RCB Summary: Virat Kohli brought up his first century in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in four years to guide Royal Challengers Bangalore to a thumping eight-wicket victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Thursday.

Kohli smashed a 63-ball 100 and forged a 172-run opening partnership with skipper Faf du Plessis (71) as Bangalore boosted their chances of reaching the IPL 2023 playoffs by chasing down the 187-run target set by the Sunrisers with four deliveries to spare.

The SRH-RCB clash, incidentally, was the first in the history of the tournament where a century had been scored by a batter from both teams, with Hyderabad’s Heinrich Klaasen having smashed his maiden IPL ton earlier in the evening to propel the home team to 186/5 after being invited to bat by Bangalore.

While RCB dislodged Mumbai Indians (MI) from the fourth spot thanks to their superior Net Run Rate (NRR), the defeat ensures SRH stay at the bottom of the table.

SRH vs RCB preview: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will hope to keep their push for the place in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) playoffs alive when they take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Hyderabad on Thursday.

RCB find themselves just outside the playoff qualification zone — at the fifth spot with six wins and as many defeats — and a victory over SRH at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal will help them displace Mumbai Indians (MI) from the fourth spot; though both teams will be level on 14 points, RCB have a superior Net Run Rate compared to MI.

SRH, on the other hand, had already been eliminated from the race to the playoffs following their 34-run defeat against defending champions and current leaders Gujarat Titans, becoming the second team to bow out after Delhi Capitals.

The Aiden Markram side have nothing but pride to play for in their remaining games, and like DC in their victory over Punjab Kings on Wednesday, the ‘Orange Army’ will hope to spoil the part for certain mid-table teams in their remaining games.

SRH vs RCB Squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Aiden Markram (c), Abdul Samad, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kartik Tyagi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T. Natarajan, Umran Malik, Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Adil Rashid, Mayank Markande, Vivrant Sharma, Samarth Vyas, Sanvir Singh, Upendra Yadav, Mayank Dagar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Akeal Hosein and Anmolpreet Singh.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Akash Deep, Finn Allen, Anuj Rawat, Avinash Singh, Manoj Bhandage, Michael Bracewell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Siddarth Kaul, Virat Kohli, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Wayne Parnell, Harshal Patel, Suyash Prabhudessai, Rajan Kumar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Karn Sharma, Himanshu Sharma, Sonu Yadav, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Kedar Jadhav.

