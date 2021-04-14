Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
Highlights, SRH vs RCB, Cricket Score, IPL 2021, Match 6: Bangalore stage fine comeback, beat Hyderabad by six runs

So that's it from us as well for the night. What a game we have had. Another chasing side crumbling under pressure in the last moments of the match. KKR last night, SRH tonight. RCB, on the other hand, have kickstarted their IPL campaign with two back-to-back victories. Terrific stuff from the youngsters in their team- Shahbaz, Harshal and Sira, stepping up with the ball and showing nerves to take their side home. 

We come back tomorrow against with the coverage of RR vs DC game. Starts at 7.30 pm. Our coverage starts at 6. So catch you soon. For now, goodbye and good night. 

Glenn Maxwell is Man of the Match

Maxwell: A new franchise for me this year and it is satisfying to do well. It is a very similar role that I play for Australia. He (Kohli) just shared his experience (in the middle while batting). Not the easiest of wickets, takes you a bit of time to get into full flow. It is good to have a these guys behind me, earlier I was required to go from the ball 1 which is not really the way I go. 

23:35 (IST)

RCB skipper Virat Kohli: Not as exhausted as I am proud (of the team). You are never really out of the game in these conditions. The extra bowling options made those impact performances in the middle overs. I told the guys don't think that we struggled to get to 149. It was a top game for us. You’re never really out in the game, and as I mentioned, this time around, we have extra bowling options. If it was tough for us, it will be tough for them as well. Our execution under pressure was spot on. It kept getting tougher and tougher with the old ball. I think Maxi's innings was the difference for us. To be very honest, we are not over excited with wins this season

23:22 (IST)

Shahbaz Ahmed: It was a very tough situation. The captain showed faith in me. I would like to thank him. There was a bit of grip.

23:17 (IST)

David Warner, SRH captain: Big pill to swallow. Bowlers did well to reduce them to 149. We needed one or two batsmen had to do the job of finishing the game. Wanted to build partnership and play smartly. There was still plenty of time left in the game to chase the total down. It hurts. I think we have three games on this surface, we need to make sure to execute our plans and we need to minimalise the damage in the first six overs with the bat.

23:12 (IST)

RCB have won this coming from the dead. They beat SRH by 6 runs. Climb to the top of table.

Two wins in two games for them. And two losses in two games for Hyderabad who were ahead in the contest till the 16th over. The second time out of the innings changed everything, for the worse of Hyderabad and for the good of Bangalore. They kept on losing wickets and none of their middle order batsmen showed maturity and nerves to finish the game for the side. Warner must be a upset man.  

23:11 (IST)
OUT! And one more batsman bites the dust, Shahbaz Nadeem gone and Harshal picks another one, he sliced the ball in air and Shahbaz Ahmed completed a good running catch square of the wicket on off side. Nadeem c Shahbaz Ahmed b Harshal Patel 0(1)

OUT! Rashid pulls Harshal to long leg and wanted a double but it was not there, he was only half way back to the crease when ABD clipped the bails after collecting a good throw from the deep. Almost all over for Hyderabad. Rashid Khan run out (Siraj/de Villiers) 18(9)

Need 7 from 2 balls. 

FOUR! NO BALL and a boundary, no ball for height and Rashid was able to put bat on it, fetched a boundary at fine leg. 8 needed off four.

23:04 (IST)

After 19 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 134/7 ( Rashid Khan 11 , Bhuvneshwar Kumar 0)

Since the 16th over, five SRH batsmen have departed trying to play big shots. SRH have made a mess of a simple chase in which they were cruising till 16th over. In other words, they are doing a KKR. 11 off the over. SRH need 16 off 6. 

23:12 (IST)

OUT! Jason Holder goes too. Change of pace from Siraj and it has worked. Holder wanted to clear the long off boundary but did not have power behind the ball and has been caught there. Holder c Christian b Siraj 4(5)
OUT! Vijay Shankar departs as well, short in length, coming in and he flicks it to Kohli who was running in from deep mid-wicket boundary take a good catch. What is going on with SRH? Shankar c Kohli b Harshal Patel 3(5)
OUT! Bizarre from SRH. Three wickets in the same over. Shahbaz gets the third wicket. Samad the new man in also tries to hoick the spinner, hits it high up and gets caught by the bowler himself. Abdul Samad c and b Shahbaz Ahmed 0(2)
OUT! And Pandey is gone too. Two in two for RCB and they storm back into it. Shahbaz gets two back to back wickets. Pandey too tried to clear the ropes on the leg side, tried to hoick but the ball went up, the short third man completed the catch. Manish Pandey c Harshal Patel b Shahbaz Ahmed 38(39)
OUT! Shahbaz Ahmed delivers after the time out and RCB are back in it. Loopy delivery to Bairstow, who wanted to dispatch it over deep mid-wicket, got a leading edge rather and the ball went high up, ABD caught it after running close to mid-wicket. Bairstow c de Villiers b Shahbaz Ahmed 12(13)
OUT! Change of pace works as Warner departs, got a slower, shorter delivery from Jamieson and he wanted to hit it over long on but could not connect properly and holed out to the fielder placed there. Warner c Christian b Jamieson 54(37)
OUT! Soft dismissal, Saha gets one wide and short, slices it directly to Maxwell at backward point and he has to go for just 1. Siraj gets his first wicket. W Saha c Maxwell b Siraj 1(9)
After 20 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 149/8 ( Harshal Patel 0 , )

Holder has been given the responsibility of bowling the final over. Maxwell brings up his fifty in the over and also bludgeons a huge six over deep mid-wicket off the fourth delivery, before edging the final delivery straight into Saha’s gloves. There were also three wides in the over. Big over, nevertheless. 13 runs off it.

SRH need 150 runs to win. We’ll see you on the other side with the chase.
50 up for Maxwell. Crucial knock from RCB’s perspective. Big bucks paying dividends here for RCB. Lets see if he can finish the innings in style now.
OUT! Wide delivery outside off, Christian gets his bat to it as he attempts to thrash it through the covers. But the ball takes an outside edge off his bat carries to Saha behind the stumps. Christian c W Saha b T Natarajan 1(2)
100 up for RCB and Sundar brings it up with a boundary. Slower one from Bhuvneshwar and Sundar chipped it over mid off. RCB in desperate need of a partnership here.
OUT! Another big wicket. Rashid with the breakthrough this time around. Two wickets in quick succession here. The slow track getting the better of ABD as the South African hands a simple catch to Warner at cover. de Villiers c Warner b Rashid Khan 1(5)
OUT! Just marginally short from Bhuvneshwar, Padikkal goes for the pull but holes out to Nadeem at mid wicket. Just the start SRH wanted. Devdutt Padikkal c Nadeem b Bhuvneshwar 11(13)

Preview: High on confidence after a winning start in their campaign, Royal Challengers Bangalore will lock horns against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 6 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

David Warner-led SRH lost their opening contest against KKR by 10 runs. Barring Rashid Khan, every SRH bowler was expensive and conceded eight or more runs per over. Even the experienced Bhuvneshwar Kumar had an economy of 11.25 runs per over. Over the years, SRH’s strength has been their bowling and they will have their task cut out against a formidable RCB batting line up. Their spinners, Rashid and Mohammad Nabi, will be expected to play a major role, with the match taking place in Chennai.

File image of SRH skipper David Warner (right) and RCB skipper Virat Kohli. Sportzpics

File image of SRH skipper David Warner (right) and RCB skipper Virat Kohli. Sportzpics

In the batting department, SRH will be hoping that their top order fires. Warner and Wriddhiman Saha failed to provide the team with a solid start last time around, albeit it was heartening to see the fighting spirit shown by their middle-order batsmen. Both Jonny Bairstow and Manish Pandey struck fifties against KKR and would be looking to make the most of their good nick.

RCB are expected to continue with the winning combination. Their batting would be bolstered with the arrival of Devdutt Padikkal, who has fully recovered from COVID-19. However, the franchise might just give another chance to Rajat Patidar. Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell are definite starters and a lot will depend on them.

Death bowling has been an area of concern for RCB in the past. Last match, however, was a different story as they conceded just 31 runs and picked up 6 wickets in the last five overs. Harshal Patel, who claimed a five-for, was largely responsible for this. Kyle Jamieson picked up just one wicket, but was fairly decent with his economy, conceding 6.75 per over. From a bowling standpoint, all eyes will be on Chahal. The leggie wasn’t at his fluent best in the England series and proved ineffective in the last game too, with no wickets to show and an economy of 10.25. He has played a pivotal role for RCB in encounters against SRH in the past and will be itching to bounce back.

Even RCB’s last game took place at the venue which gives them a slight edge over SRH as far as getting accustomed to the conditions is concerned.

Full Squads:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Finn Allen (wk), AB de Villiers (wk), Pavan Deshpande, Washington Sundar, Daniel Sams, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Kane Richardson, Harshal Patel, Glenn Maxwell, Sachin Baby, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Kyle Jamieson, Daniel Christian, Suyash Prabhudessai, KS Bharat

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (c), Kane Williamson, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Sreevats Goswami (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Virat Singh, Mitchell Marsh, Jason Holder, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Thangarasu Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul, Basil Thampi, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kedar Jadhav, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman.

Updated Date: April 14, 2021 23:41:25 IST

