Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Kolkata Knight Riders At MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, 11 April, 2021

11 April, 2021
Starts 19:30 (IST)
Match Ended
Kolkata Knight Riders

187/6 (20.0 ov)

Match 3
Sunrisers Hyderabad

177/5 (20.0 ov)

Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 10 runs

Live Blog
Kolkata Knight Riders Sunrisers Hyderabad
187/6 (20.0 ov) - R/R 9.35 177/5 (20.0 ov) - R/R 8.85

Manish Pandey - 8

Abdul Samad - 19

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Manish Pandey not out 61 44 2 3
Abdul Samad not out 19 8 0 2
Bowling 0 M R W
Pat Cummins 4 0 30 1
Andre Russell 3 0 32 1
Current Partnership Last Wicket 150/5 (18)

27 (27) R/R: 13.5

Abdul Samad 19(8)

Vijay Shankar 11(7) S.R (157.14)

c Eoin Morgan b Andre Russell
Highlights, SRH vs KKR, IPL 2021, Match 3, Full cricket score: Rana, bowlers star as Knight Riders beat Sunrisers by 10 runs

23:37 (IST)

And that's that! Sunrisers really did take the game deep towards the end but the KKR bowlers were more superior as they eventually walked away with the win. Nitish Rana (80) was outstanding for KKR, while  Manish Pandey (61*) and Jonny Bairstow (55) fought back just for SRH to fall short by 10 runs. Nevertheless, it was a closely fought contest. 

Tomorrow, Rajasthan Royals (RR) begin their campaign with a match against the rechristened Punjab Kings (PBKS) as they seek a fresh start under new skipper Sanju Samson. Do join us for that contest, with our coverage starting at 6 pm. Until then, it's goodbye and good night! 

Full Scorecard
23:27 (IST)

Nitish Rana, Man of the Match: I thought the ball was in my slot (first ball, off Bhuvneshwar) and luckily I got a four. My game-plan is always that if the ball is in my slot I'll try to hit it. I was backing myself and looking to hit balls. I've been playing spin since childhood, so in a way, it's in my blood.

Full Scorecard
23:26 (IST)

David Warner, SRH captain: I didn't think there were that many runs on this wicket. They adapted really well, had a good partnership. We failed to execute the first ball of most overs and then conceded a lot at the end. We lost early wickets, and Jonny and Manish got us in a good position, so we had our chances.

Full Scorecard
23:25 (IST)

Eoin Morgan, KKR skipper: Delighted. The build up to the tournament has been pretty good. The camp before the tournament, the guys seemed to gel really well. I thought it was magnificent the guys batted today at the top of the order in particularly, Nitish and Tripathi. And the bowling too, couldn't have asked for a better start. It was a tight game against a really tough side.

Full Scorecard
23:06 (IST)

After 20 overs, 177/5 ( Samad 19, Pandey 61)

Right, 21 off six. The game is in KKR’s pocket unless Russell bowls a horrible over here. But he keeps it tight, barring the final delivery which sails over mid-wicket for a maximum. Nevertheless, KKR have the last laugh. They beat SRH by 10 runs.

Full Scorecard
23:03 (IST)
six

SIX! Samad whacks it over deep mid wicket but all in vain. KKR win by 10 runs.

Full Scorecard
23:01 (IST)

After 19 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 166/5 ( Manish Pandey 54 , Abdul Samad 15)

Cummins into his final over and the penultimate over of the innings. Samad, the new man in, keeps the match alive, smacking two sixes against the speedster. Costly over this, 16 runs off it. 21 needed off six deliveries.

Full Scorecard
22:59 (IST)
six

SIX! Samad once again holds his shape. In the slot from Cummins and he drills it down the ground.

Full Scorecard
22:59 (IST)
six

SIX! On the very first delivery Samad has faced. He pulls it over cow corner for a maximum.

Full Scorecard
22:57 (IST)

After 18 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 150/5 ( Manish Pandey 53 , )

Russell into the 18th over. And he does a fine job, conceding just six runs off it and removing Shankar off the last delivery.

Full Scorecard
Highlights

title-img
23:06 (IST)

After 20 overs, 177/5 ( Samad 19, Pandey 61)

Right, 21 off six. The game is in KKR’s pocket unless Russell bowls a horrible over here. But he keeps it tight, barring the final delivery which sails over mid-wicket for a maximum. Nevertheless, KKR have the last laugh. They beat SRH by 10 runs.
22:49 (IST)

50 up for Manish Pandey. He’s anchored the innings. Even then, he’s scored at a good pace. All up to him now to take SRH over the line.
22:19 (IST)

50! Off just 32 balls for Bairstow and he brings it up with a massive six over deep mid wicket. Cracking sound as the ball hit the bat. Superb connection on that pull from Bairstow. Crucial knock from SRH’s perspective. The work’s only half done though.
21:32 (IST)

OUT! Outside edge and gone! Warner departs, big wicket this. Extra bounce and good pace from Prasidh. Karthik makes no mistake behind the stumps. Warner c Karthik b Prasidh 3(4)
21:11 (IST)

OUT! Shakib with a one-handed lofted shot but finds Samad at midwicket. Shakib c Abdul Samad b Bhuvneshwar 3(5)
20:58 (IST)

OUT! Another one bites the dust as Eoin Morgan finds Abdul  Samad as backward square. Morgan c Abdul Samad b Mohammad Nabi 2
20:56 (IST)

OUT! Mohammad Nabi gets the big fish Nitish Rana, who was going for another maximum but is caught by Vijay Shankar. 
20:51 (IST)

WICKET! Rashid's at it again! Russell slams this one to find the boundary but instead finds Manish Pandey at long-on. Russell c Manish Pandey b Rashid Khan 5(5) 
20:46 (IST)

WICKET! Tripathi's gone as Wriddhiman Saha makes no mistake with the catch. He tries for the slog sweep off Natarjan's ball but that proves costly. 
20:42 (IST)

FIFTY! Rahul Tripathi brings up his fifty with a four towards third-man boundary!
20:18 (IST)

FIFTY! Nitish Rana gets to his half-century with a six towards deep midwicket. 
20:02 (IST)

WIICKET! Accurate, deceptive googly from Rashid Khan as the stumps are rattled. Shubman Gill's gone! 
19:01 (IST)

Toss update: David Warner wins the toss and Sunrisers Hyderabad will bowl first. 
18:00 (IST)

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of match three of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) set to be held in Chennai. Both teams will look to start afresh after having come close last season in UAE, especially SRH, who lost to Delhi Capitals (DC) in Qualifier 2. KKR are yet to reach playoffs since 2018, having narrowly missed out in the last two editions. Stay tuned as we bring you updates from the match. 

IPL 2021, Live Cricket Score, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): Right, 21 off six. The game is in KKR’s pocket unless Russell bowls a horrible over here. And he keeps it tight, barring the final delivery which sailed over mid-wicket for a maximum. Nevertheless, KKR have the last laugh. They beat SRH by 10 runs.

 Preview: Eoin Morgan-led Kolkata Knight Riders and David Warner’s Sunrisers Hyderabad will lock horns at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai with renewed hopes of winning the Indian Premier League (IPL) title.

KKR narrowly missed out on a playoff spot after finishing fifth in the standings, level on points with fourth-placed Royal Challengers Bangalore but with a lesser net run-rate. Meanwhile, SRH made the playoffs last season, where they lost to eventual finalists Delhi Capitals (DC) in Qualifier 2. They had beaten RCB in the Eliminator.

This will be Eoin Morgan’s first full season as KKR skipper, after having taken over captaincy duties from Dinesh Karthik midway through the previous season in the UAE.

KKR have largely retained their core group with the likes of Andre Russell and Sunil Narine, while also purchasing the likes of veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh and Karun Nair.

They have also welcomed back Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan, who was part of the Kolkata-based side’s title victories in 2012 and 2014. His presence will add an all-round dimension to the squad.

Despite losing captaincy last season, Dinesh Karthik will continue to be a key finisher, while Shubman Gill will look to get things going by opening the batting. KKR have also retained the likes of Pat Cummins, Nitish Rana among a few others.

Meanwhile, Sunrisers, like KKR, retained most of their squad, while acquiring the likes of Afghanistan’s Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Kedar Jadhav and bowler Jagadeesha Suchith (Rs 20 lakh).

David Warner’s side are aiming to lift their second IPL title, having previously won in 2016 after beating RCB. They did reach the final again in 2018, only to lose to CSK by eight wickets.

The biggest boost for SRH will be the return to Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who missed most of last season due to a thigh injury. He eventually missed India’s tour of Australia that followed, but came back strongly in the limited-overs series against England at home, picking up 10 wickets across both ODIs and T20Is. His experience will be crucial for SRH.

Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Eoin Morgan (Captain), Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Tim Seifert (wk), Rahul Tripathi, Rinku Singh, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Varun CV, Kuldeep Yadav, Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Sandeep Warrier, Prasidh Krishna, Shakib Al Hasan, Sheldon Jackson, Vaibhav Arora, Karun Nair, Harbhajan Singh, Ben Cutting, Venkatesh Iyer, Pawan Negi.

Sunrisers Hyderabad:  David Warner (Captain), Kane Williamson, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Sreevats Goswami (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Virat Singh, Mitchell Marsh, Jason Holder, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T. Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul, Basil Thampi, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kedar Jadhav, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman.

Updated Date: April 11, 2021 23:38:53 IST

