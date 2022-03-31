Highlights, South Africa vs England, Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 2nd semi-final: Heather Knight and Co reach final

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Preview: South Africa take on England in the second semi-finals of the Women's Cricket World Cup 2022. The winner of the match will face Australia in the final.

South Africa’s shot at redemption comes after missing out on a place in the 2017 final in a heartbreaking defeat to England.

England chased down 219 with two balls to spare as Anya Shrubsole set up her final heroics by striking the winning four, going on to take six for 46 against India at Lord’s to hand England their fourth title.

The defending champions have been involved in more tight encounters this time, losing their first three games by narrow margins to put them in a knockout mindset from the fourth group match.

Having come through to the semi-finals, they face a stern test in South Africa whose only defeat came to Australia and have shown that the mental fragility that cost them in previous ODI and T20 World Cup semi-finals is a thing of the past.

South Africa beat England by three wickets in the league stage as Marizanne Kapp put in a starring performance with both bat and ball, taking five for 45 in what marked the tournament's best figures so far.

Since that defeat, England have won every game as their road to redemption continues, and while their top order batters have failed to click at the same time, their spinners are saving the day.

Sophie Ecclestone is the top wicket-taker so far in her first ODI World Cup, having taken 14 wickets, while Charlie Dean is not far behind with 10 having only made her World Cup debut in the match against South Africa.

Despite her wicket-taking exploits, Ecclestone has competition for the best 22-year-old at the tournament with South Africa opener Wolvaardt leading the run-scoring charts.

Wolvaardt is still searching for a first World Cup century but has piled on 433 runs at an average of 61.85, with only Australia’s Beth Mooney boasting a better average.

