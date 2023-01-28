Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  Highlights, South Africa vs England, 1st ODI in Bloemfontein: Proteas win by 27 runs, go 1-0 up in series

South Africa Vs England At Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein, 27 January, 2023

27 January, 2023
Starts 16:30 (IST)
Match Ended
South Africa

South Africa

298/7 (50.0 ov)

1st ODI
England

England

271/10 (44.2 ov)

South Africa beat England by 27 runs

South Africa England
298/7 (50.0 ov) - R/R 5.96 271/10 (44.2 ov) - R/R 6.11

Match Ended

South Africa beat England by 27 runs

Olly Stone - 1

Adil Rashid - 3

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Adil Rashid not out 14 17 1 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Anrich Nortje 10 0 62 4
Tabraiz Shamsi 5.2 0 55 1
Current Partnership Last Wicket 271/10 (44.2)

4 (4) R/R: 2.66

Olly Stone 1(5)

Olly Stone 1(5) S.R (20)

c & b Tabraiz Shamsi

Nortje and Magala restrict England to 271 after van der Dussen's ton helps South Africa set a stiff 299-run target

England skipper Jos Buttler and his South African counterpart Temba Bavuma at the toss ahead of the first ODI in Bloemfontein. Twitter @ICC

Toss update: Fast bowler Jofra Archer was back in the England team for the first time in nearly two years for the first one-day international against South Africa on Friday.

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma won the toss and chose to bat first at Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein at the start of a three-match series that the teams will finally get to play after it was postponed in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Archer last played international cricket in March 2021 and last appeared in an ODI in September 2020.

He was out with elbow and back injuries but has been playing in the South African domestic Twenty20 league to prove his fitness for the ODI series.

Batsman Harry Brook will make his ODI debut for England.

South Africa recalled seam bowler Sisanda Magala for his first ODI in a year.

Lineups:

South Africa: Quinton de Kock, Temba Bavuma (captain), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Sisanda Magala, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

England: Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (captain), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Olly Stone.

With inputs from The Associated Press 

Updated Date: January 28, 2023 00:39:58 IST

