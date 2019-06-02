Mehidy Hasan into the attack now. Mortaza reshuffling his spinners. Miller collects a boundary off the last ball with a sweep. Not a bad choice of shot against this sort of bowling. South Africa need 147 runs

Mosaddek continues. Five byes for South Africans as Rahim failed to collect what should be regulation for a wicket-keeper. Both the batsmen and keeper were bamboozled by the bounce the ball got from the pitch. Nine off the over. South Africa need 139 runs

DROPPED! Rahman pitches it short, Miller cuts it to third man, but Mahmudullah standing there could not judge the trajectory of the ball and made a mess of it.

This is turning into one of the games where reporters write three intros - team A wins, team B wins, it's a tie - and then wait for a decisive swing before they add context. Bangladesh are unlikely to be able to contain South Africa's batting line-up well enough to be confident of success. So best they bowl them out. South Africa will know that big hitting gets them into trouble - at least, it did against England on Thursday - but do they have enough breathing room to get the runs in ones and twos?

Mustafizur Rahman returns to the attack. Ian Bishop, on air, says he is an expert in starving runs. That is his job right now. Put the tab on run-scoring and ask the batsman to go after them. He created one chance but it was shelved by Mahmudullah and his bad sense of judgment. South Africa need 136 runs.

FOUR! Bad ball, Miller pulls and pulls it well, the ball races away for four to fine leg boundary as the fielder was up inside the circle

Saifuddin comes back on. Miller gets one boundary at the start of the over but that's about it. Huge LBW appeal against van der Dussen but the ball was missing the leg stump. South Africa need 130 runs in 90 balls

OUT! Gone, Miller is gone. Mustafizur angled it in to Miller from over the wicket, he was looking to hit on the leg side, bad shot selection as the ball took the outside edge and travelled to Mehidy Hasan at backward point who took a good catch. Miller c Mehidy Hasan b Mustafizur 38(43)

South Africa yet again beginning to lose the the track. Just when the time comes for one pair to start the attack after playing quiet overs, a wicket falls. Miller gone. van der Dussen almost ran himself out. Duminy has joined him in the middle. South Africa need 126 runs in 84 balls.

Heeeere's JP … Duminy played the worst of a bunch of bad strokes in the game against England, so he has a point to prove. But South Africa aren't taking control of the innings, leaving the door open for Bangladesh to seize the initiative. They would be better equipped to do so if they had an emphatic bowler to call on. Hence the tight contest. What with the required runrate having crept up to nine, Bangladesh have the edge. But not by much.

Mehidy Hasan back on. Now JP Duminy settling down, taking his own sweet time. These dot deliveries may turn out to be crucial in the end. The Bangladesh spinners have been brilliant to contain the batsmen. South Africa need 123 runs in 78 balls.

SIX! That's more like it. Good length delivery and van der Dussen smashes it over the long on boundary ropes for a maximum

FOUR! Width on the off side, van der Dussen stretches his arms and cuts the ball away for four to deep point.

Phew, excellent performance by Duminy with that DRS call. Was given out by the umpire for LBW and he went for the review and the ball-tracked stated that it was missing the stumps. Now on to some excellent cricket with the bat to guide the team home. Van der Dussen hits six and then four to make it 15 from the over.

Mehidy Hasan done with his 10 overs. Superb stuff. Just 43 runs and 1 wicket. Duminy looking to play some shots, but none coming off. South Africa need 103 runs in 66 balls. Need some hitting now from Proteas or this match will slip away totally.

OUT! STUMPS CASTLED! That's the end of van der Dussen, attempted an ugly heave on the leg side, missed to ball completely and the ball enetered between his bat and pad, disturbed the timber. Bowler Saifuddin raised his arm, looked above and celebrated. van der Dussen b Saifuddin 41(38)

Wicket on the first ball. That of the well-settled van der Dussen. Another batsman ruining the start he got. Then five dots. It is a maiden-wicket. Bangladesh, the better side today, plan in place and they are putting it into action. Excellent cricket. South Africa need 103 runs in 60 balls.

FOUR! Finally, Phehlukwayo off the mark as he uses his wrist to hit it on the off side boundary to collect four runs

Can South Africa score 103 off the last 10 overs? Yes, but they will need Duminy to play better than he has done for a long time. To be sure of winnings, Bangladesh need to dismiss him and one of Phehlukwayo and Morris. Proper game of cricket, this.

Mortaza back into the attack. A rare over where there was no dot bowled. A boundary. A few singles and doubles. This should have been the template in the chase. But it was not. South Africa need 93 runs in 54 balls.

FOUR! Dragged down the leg side by Shakib, error committed, Duminy was quick to latch on to it, swept it for a boundary.

Shakib Al Hasan returns for final hustle in the middle with the ball. Again bowled a few dots but bowled one down the leg stump line, hit for four. Still, only six came off the over. South Africa need 87 runs in 48 balls.

FOUR! Quality ball, yorker length, outside the off stump line, Duminy managed to bring the bat down in time, ball took the edge and ran for four through the vacant slip area.

OUT! Phehlukwayo has to go, low full toss by Saifuddin, and the left-handed batsman tried to go over the cover fielder, but ended up hitting it straight to the fielder. Shakib positioned there did not make any mistake in catching that one. Phehlukwayo c Shakib b Saifuddin 8(13)

Phehlukwayo goes back as well. Saifuddin delivering for his team on this very big occasion. First game of the World Cup and he has picked up two wickets. Duminy still there and now Chris Morris joins him in the middle. South Africa need 79 runs in 42 balls.

Shakib continues and guess what, Proteas still dealing in singles. Even some attempt to make room and hit across the line has resulted in just singles. Just that sort of the day or the problem is a little bigger? South Africa need 72 runs in 36 balls.

And the batwing doors swing open on the Last Chance Saloon for South Africa. Only Duminy and Morris can win this from here. A Bangladesh victory is far more likely, and would be deserved. They've held their nerve with bat and ball, while the South Africans have hugged a flatline throughout.

Saifuddin continues and he is doing a fine job. Duminy and Morris struggling to find the boundaries. The Proteas dressing room is silent. Do they think they can win this contest from hereon? Seems unlikely. South Africa need 63 runs in 30 balls.

FOUR! Brilliant shot, finally, gets room and he makes more room by clearing his front leg, smashes it to deep extra cover boundary

OUT! South Africa lose seventh wicket, Morris charges on and then heaves it on the leg side, hits it directly into the hands of Sarkar standing there at deep mid-wicket. Chris Morris c Soumya Sarkar b Mustafizur 10(10)

Excellent support for South Africa in the stands. They are less in number but enjoying themselves out. The players have not matched up to the excitement of these fans. Morris is gone too. South Africa does not want to give any hope to the fans in this tournament it seems.

FOUR! Duminy smashes it to the leg side, dive from the mid-wicket fielder but could not stop the ball from touching the ropes

FOUR! Duminy smashes this one as well on the off side this time, the ball races away to deep cover boundary for four runs

Saifuddin continues and this has been a good over for South Africa. Two back to back boundaries, which keeps them still in hunt. Can Duminy, Rabada and the tail do it for South Africa? South Africa need 44 runs in 18 balls. The next over is very important.

OUT ! Mustafizur has done it. He has removed the danger man Duminy on the first ball of the 47th over. Short ball, slower in pace, Duminy went for the pull, hit the inside edge of the bat and the ball chopped on to the stumps. Duminy b Mustafizur 45(37)

That's the end of hoping for South Africa. From here on, we will see how many they can get? Yet another batsman failing to convert the start and hit the big shots. Duminy done and dusted. Soon South Africa too. South Africa need 40 runs in 12 balls.

That unimportant phase of the cricket match. The losing team wants to get done with this. The winning team wants to taste the victory as soon as possible. But the match will take its own sweet time to shut shop. South Africa need 33 runs in 6 balls. Technically, still possible.

SIX! Little too late really for SA. Rabada sees the short ball, and pulls it away over the deep mid-wicket boundary for a massive six

That's it. A dot ball. South Africa need 27 runs in 4 balls. Bangladesh cannot lose this match.

Good starts from some South Africa batsmen but they just could not capitalise on it. In the end, they manage 307/8. Bangladesh start campaign on winning note. Second successive defeat for Proteas. They face India next. Huge task ahead to collect the first points.

This is the first time that South Africa have lost their first two matches of a World Cup campaign.

Bangladesh become the first Asian team to beat South Africa twice in ICC ODI WCs.

Game. Set. Match. Bangladesh were emphatic with the bat and subtle with the ball, and they will be itching to get to take on New Zealand at the scene of today's triumph on Wednesday. South Africa won't want to think about the awful truth that they have to face India on Wednesday - a game that should come with an age restriction.

Shakib: It will be one of the top wins. We had ups and downs. This is my 4th world cup. We want to prove something in this World Cup. It can't get better than this. Before we arrived in England, we had belief. We need to keep this momentum. The job has just started. I played two years with Worcestershire and it helped. I know the conditions. We need to adjust and do the home work. We (Rahim and him) needed to held the innings together and we did it perfectly.

Shakib Al Hasan is Man of the Match (for 75 run-knock and taking 1/50 with the ball):

Faf du Plessis: "Today didn't go according to plan. Lungi Ngidi getting injured at the start wasn't ideal. 330 wasn't par and all in all it wasn't ideal from us. The thinking at the toss was assuming that there would be a lot of pace and bounce against a sub-continental side. But in hindsight, we would change that decision. To go for that many runs, even without Lungi, wasn't ideal. At the 40-over mark, I looked up at the screen and we were at the same stage, but we lost it in the last five overs. It is definitely not getting easier for us, we are firing at about 50-60 percent today and it shows that even Bangladesh can beat us with only that."

Mashrafe Mortaza, Bangladesh captain: We played in Ireland and we carried the form here from there. It was the wicket used in the last match and we thought batting first was not a bad option. Rahim and Shakib batted well. Sarkar set the tone for us. Then Mahmudullah and Mosaddek finished well. We had to bowl right areas. We have been able to get wickets every now and then. Crowd was behind us hopefully, they will be there for the next match as well.

That's it from our side for tonight. We will see you tomorrow at 1 PM for the England vs Pakistan game. Good night!

What a day it has been for Bangladesh and their cricket fans. Massive win against South Africa in World Cup but don't be fooled that it was an upset. Bangladesh cricket has been on a rise and today they were better than Proteas by a mile. Mashrafe Mortaza and Co have made the perfect start to the tournament and the aim should be to maintain the winning run Meanwhile, South Africa have now lost two in two and they need to bounce back soon before it gets too late.

Good starts from some South Africa batsmen but they just could not capitalise on it. In the end, they manage 307/8. Bangladesh start campaign on winning note. Second successive defeat for Proteas. They face India next. Huge task ahead to collect the first points.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Match 5, South Africa vs Bangladesh at the Kennington Oval in London

Preview: South Africa captain Faf du Plessis admitted his team were comprehensively outplayed by England in their Cricket World Cup opener on Thursday but found plenty of reasons to be optimistic about the tournament.

Hosts England made 311 for eight after being sent into bat by Du Plessis before bowling out the South Africans for 207 to start their campaign with an emphatic 104-run victory at The Oval.

“Today England were better in all three facets of the game. But it’s a league comp, as disappointed as we were with our performance you have to learn from it and put every single doubt to bed as you have to play cricket again,” Du Plessis told reporters.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza has poured cold water on fan hopes for this month's World Cup, warning that the seventh-ranked team was facing an uphill battle in the group stage.

Supporters were jubilant after a tri-nation series win against Ireland and West Indies on the weekend handed Bangladesh its first ever multi-team tournament trophy.

But Mashrafe's side start the Cup race with a bracing fixture against South Africa, New Zealand and top-ranked hosts England in their first three matches.

"It will be difficult for us because our opponents in the opening three games are extremely strong. To get a positive result against them won't be easy," Mashrafe told reporters late Tuesday before heading to England.

Squad:

South Africa: Faf du Plessis (capt), Quinton de Kock, Imran Tahir, David Miller, JP Duminy, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Aiden Markram, Chris Morris, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dale Steyn, Dwaine Pretprius, Rassie van der Dussen, Hashim Amla.

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Mehidy Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Mithun, Abu Jayed, Mosaddek Hossain.

With inputs from Agencies.