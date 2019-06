23:25 (IST)

What a day it has been for Bangladesh and their cricket fans. Massive win against South Africa in World Cup but don't be fooled that it was an upset. Bangladesh cricket has been on a rise and today they were better than Proteas by a mile. Mashrafe Mortaza and Co have made the perfect start to the tournament and the aim should be to maintain the winning run Meanwhile, South Africa have now lost two in two and they need to bounce back soon before it gets too late.

That's it from our side for tonight. We will see you tomorrow at 1 PM for the England vs Pakistan game. Good night!