Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Rajasthan Royals Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad LIVE SCORE (t20)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

Rajasthan Royals Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad At Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, 02 May, 2021

02 May, 2021
Starts 15:30 (IST)
Match Ended
Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals

220/3 (20.0 ov)

Match 28
Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad

165/8 (20.0 ov)

Rajasthan Royals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 55 runs

Live Blog
Rajasthan Royals Sunrisers Hyderabad
220/3 (20.0 ov) - R/R 11 165/8 (20.0 ov) - R/R 8.25

Match Ended

Rajasthan Royals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 55 runs

Sandeep Sharma - 8

Bhuvneshwar Kumar - 14

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Bhuvneshwar Kumar not out 14 10 2 0
Sandeep Sharma not out 8 6 1 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Mustafizur Rahman 4 0 20 3
Chetan Sakariya 4 0 38 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 143/8 (17.2)

22 (22) R/R: 8.25

Rashid Khan 0(2) S.R (0)

c Chris Morris b Mustafizur Rahman
Highlights RR vs SRH, IPL 2021, Match 28, Full Cricket Score: Rajasthan Royals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 55 runs

Highlights RR vs SRH, IPL 2021, Match 28, Full Cricket Score: Rajasthan Royals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 55 runs

19:20 (IST)

THAT'S THAT! So, Rajasthan Royals put up an all-round effort to clinch a big win over Sunrisers Hyderabad, whose misery continues despite a change in leadership. SRH remain bottom of the points table with two points, and a playoff berth looks very distant for Kane Williamson and Co. RR, meanwhile, jump to fifth with six points, albeit temporarily. The next match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals is due to get underway in Ahmedabad, with DC winning the toss and opting to bowl. Do switch tabs to follow that match, which starts at 7.30 pm. Until then, it's goodbye!

Full Scorecard
19:16 (IST)

After 20 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 165/8 ( Bhuvneshwar Kumar 14 , Sandeep Sharma 8)

Chetan Sakariya with the final over of the match, which is nothing more than just a formality Bhuvneshwar with a four as he finds the gap between backward point and short third man. Seven off it, but RR complete a dominant win by 55 runs!

Full Scorecard
19:12 (IST)

SRH 158-8 (19 overs, Bhuvneshwar 8, Sandeep 7) 

Morris is back for his last over. Bhuvneshwar with a boundary past short third man to find a four. Nine runs off the penultimate over of the match.

Full Scorecard
19:10 (IST)
four

FOUR! Well placed four from Bhuvneshwar as the ball races past the third man fence. 

Full Scorecard
19:08 (IST)

After 18 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 149/8 ( Bhuvneshwar Kumar 1 , Sandeep Sharma 5)

Mustafizur returns for his final over, and does more damage on SRH. He gets rid of Rashid Khan, and Sandeep Sharma joins the action in the middle. He brings up a boundary in the final ball of the over by finding the short third man fence. Seven off it.

Full Scorecard
19:07 (IST)
four

FOUR!  It's nothing more than a consolation boundary as Sandeep Sharma finds the third man fence. 

Full Scorecard
19:04 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Rashud Khan collapses to the hands of Chris Morris in the deep with Mustafizur bagging his third wicket. Rashid Khan c Chris Morris b Mustafizur 0(2)

Full Scorecard
19:03 (IST)

After 17 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 142/7 ( Rashid Khan 0 , )

Right. We're back after the timeout. He begins just short of a good length outside off and Jadhav slogs towards deep midwicket for a single. However, he initiates a double blow for SRH, with the dismissals of Abdul Samad and Kedar Jadhav. Rashid Khan is the new man in.

Full Scorecard
19:01 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Bowled 'em! Wicket number three for Chris Morris as RR look to see off the match in a hurry. Kedar Jadhav b Chris Morris 19(19)

Full Scorecard
18:59 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Morris with his second victim as Abdul Samad lofts this one high, only to find Anuj Rawat who initiates the catch with a diving effort. He rushes from cover region for the catch.  Abdul Samad c Anuj Rawat b Chris Morris 10(8)

Full Scorecard
Load More

Highlights

title-img
19:04 (IST)

OUT! Rashud Khan collapses to the hands of Chris Morris in the deep with Mustafizur bagging his third wicket. Rashid Khan c Chris Morris b Mustafizur 0(2)
19:01 (IST)

OUT! Bowled 'em! Wicket number three for Chris Morris as RR look to see off the match in a hurry. Kedar Jadhav b Chris Morris 19(19)
18:59 (IST)

OUT! Morris with his second victim as Abdul Samad lofts this one high, only to find Anuj Rawat who initiates the catch with a diving effort. He rushes from cover region for the catch.  Abdul Samad c Anuj Rawat b Chris Morris 10(8)
18:46 (IST)

OUT! Anuj Rawat at cover with his second catch of the match to get rid of Mohammad Nabi. The Fizz with his second wicket. Nabi c Anuj Rawat b Mustafizur 17(5)
18:38 (IST)

OUT! Big, big wicket! Williamson does not time this short ball outside off ball and hits this towards Chris Morris at deep midwicket. 
18:26 (IST)

OUT! Easy, easy catch from David Miller as Vijay Shankar departs. Slower ball from Morris, Shankar lofts this one but finds Miller. who was running from long-on. Shankar c Miller b Chris Morris 8(8)
18:13 (IST)

OUT! Debutant Anuj Rawat with the catch as Bairstow smashes this towards the boundary, only to find the fielder. Bairstow c Anuj Rawat b Rahul Tewatia 30(21)
18:06 (IST)

OUT! Partnership broken! Mustafizur with a slower cutter delivery to trap Manish Pandey. Pandey attempted to flick it but eventually played it early. Costly for SRH. Manish Pandey b Mustafizur 31(20)
17:10 (IST)

Buttler drags on!

Wide fuller delivery, Buttler gets the inside edge and the ball disturbs the stumps. Buttler b Sandeep Sharma 124(64) 
16:57 (IST)

Samson takes on the long-off fielder but fails to clear him. Abdul Samad gets his jump right to pull off a good catch. Samson c Abdul Samad b Shankar 48(33) 
15:47 (IST)

LBW!

This time the umpire raises his hand. Too quick for Jaiswal who tries to slog it away on backfoot but he fails. Jaiswal lbw b Rashid Khan 12(13)
15:01 (IST)

Toss news

Kane Williamson wins the toss and SRH opt to bowl first.

IPL 2021, LIVE Cricket Score, Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): Chetan Sakariya with the final over of the match, which is nothing more than just a formality Bhuvneshwar with a four as he finds the gap between backward point and short third man. Seven off it, but RR complete a dominant win by 55 runs!

Preview: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will look to start afresh under new skipper Kane Williamson when they take on fellow strugglers Rajasthan Royals in Match 28 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 in New Delhi, as the league stage approaches the halfway stage.

With SRH finding themselves bottom of the points table with just one win in six games, the team management decided to sack David Warner and skipper and pass the baton to New Zealand’s Kane Williamson. The Black Caps skipper has previously captained Hyderabad in 2018 and 2019, and the Orange Army will hope change in leadership brings change in fortunes.

Warner has been in woeful form this season, aggregating just 193 runs from six matches at a strike rate of 110.28.

However, his place in the playing XI might come under doubt after the franchise confirmed on their Twitter page that the team management would choose to change the overseas combination. This could mean a place for England’s Jason Roy at the top of the order to fill up for Warner. Roy is yet to play a match this season after being signed up by Hyderabad as a replacement for the injured Mitchell Marsh.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan has been SRH’s impressive bowler so far, topping the team’s bowling charts with nine wickets from six games.

In contrast, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been battling with injuries and lack in form. He sustained a thigh strain against Punjab Kings on 21 April, and eventually missed Hyderabad’s last two matches against Delhi Capitals (DC) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK). He has picked up just three wickets from four games.

SRH will be desperate for Bhuvneshwar to recover from his injury and more importantly return to some good form.

RR, on the other hand, are placed seventh in the points table with four points (two wins). They have been largely inconsistent for most part of the tournament, and despite enduring a patchy form with the bat since his century in the first match, Sanju Samson seems to have found some touch with scores of 42 in both the previous matches.

He has been RR’s top run-scorer with 229 runs from six games. Jos Buttler, barring scores of 49 ( vs CSK) and 41 ( vs MI) has been in woeful form and he will have the task cut out against the likes of Rashid Khan and Khaleel Ahmed.

IPL costliest-ever cricketer Chris Morris tops the team’s bowling charts with 11 wickets but he is yet to showcase a notable effort with the bat, barring the unbeaten 36 against DC on 15 April.

Chetan Sakariya has been the find of the campaign for RR with seven wickets from six games.

Squads:

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (captain & wicketkeeper), Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Manan Vohra, Anuj Rawat, Riyan Parag, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Mahipal Lomror, Shreyas Gopal, Mayank Markande, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya, KC Cariappa, Kuldip Yadav, Akash Singh.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner, Kane Williamson (c), Jonny Bairstow (wicketkeeper), Manish Pandey, Sreevats Goswami (wicketkeeper), Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Virat Singh, Jason Holder, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul, Basil Thampi, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kedar Jadhav, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman.

Updated Date: May 02, 2021 19:24:47 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

IPL 2021: Want to keep on playing my shots, not willing to restrict by style, says RR skipper Sanju Samson
First Cricket News

IPL 2021: Want to keep on playing my shots, not willing to restrict by style, says RR skipper Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson scored a blistering ton in the first match which RR lost narrowly to Punjab Kings but failed to come good against Delhi Capitals and against Chennai Super Kings

Highlights, SRH vs DC, IPL 2021, Match 20: Delhi Capitals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Super Over
First Cricket News

Highlights, SRH vs DC, IPL 2021, Match 20: Delhi Capitals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Super Over

IPL 2021, Live Cricket Score, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Delhi Capitals (DC): Delhi chase down the 8 run target in the Super Over with a ball to spare.

Highlights PBKS vs SRH, IPL 2021, Match 14, Full Cricket Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 9 wickets
First Cricket News

Highlights PBKS vs SRH, IPL 2021, Match 14, Full Cricket Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 9 wickets

IPL 2021, Live Cricket Score, Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): An eventful over there. Bairstow started off with a four. Then got beaten. Then there was a mix-up with Williamson almost halfway down but the fielder couldn't gather the ball. Bairstow then chips one uppishly wide of long on for a couple. And follows up with a single to make it 7 off the over. SRH need 10 off 12 balls.