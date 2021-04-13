Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Rajasthan Royals Vs Punjab Kings

Rajasthan Royals Vs Punjab Kings At Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 12 April, 2021

12 April, 2021
Starts 19:30 (IST)
Match Ended
Punjab Kings

221/6 (20.0 ov)

Match 4
Rajasthan Royals

217/7 (20.0 ov)

Punjab Kings beat Rajasthan Royals by 4 runs

Live Blog
Punjab Kings Rajasthan Royals
221/6 (20.0 ov) - R/R 11.05 217/7 (20.0 ov) - R/R 10.85

Punjab Kings beat Rajasthan Royals by 4 runs

Sanju Samson (C) (W) - 14

Chris Morris - 2

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Chris Morris not out 2 4 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Jhye Richardson 4 0 55 1
Arshdeep Singh 4 0 35 3
Current Partnership Last Wicket 217/7 (20)

16 (16) R/R: 8.72

Sanju Samson (C) (W) 119(63) S.R (188.88)

c Deepak Hooda b Arshdeep Singh
Highlights, RR vs PBKS, IPL 2021, Match 4, Full Cricket Score: Arshdeep stars as Punjab edge Rajasthan in thriller

00:04 (IST)

What a game we’ve witnessed at the Wankhede! Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab dish out another high-scoring thriller, only this time Punjab end up on the winning side as they open their account in the 14th edition of the league. Spare a thought for Samson, who batted his heart out today, nearly taking his team home after they got off to a shaky start in the powerplay. His 119 might not have secured a win for his team today, but makes him the batsman in the Rajasthan camp to watch out for. More importantly, it does assure the Rajasthan camp that the added burden of captaincy will not necessarily have an impact on his batting. Also deserving of plaudits are Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Hooda and Chetan Sakariya as the uncapped Indians would’ve probably caught the national selector’s notice with their efforts.

That’s it from us in our coverage of Match 4 of IPL 2021. Do join us tomorrow as we bring to you the fixture between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. For now, it’s a goodnight from us.

00:04 (IST)

Sanju Samson, Man of the Match: "I think the second part of the innings was the best I ever played, took my time and respected the bowlers. I took the singles and got into a rhythm to play my shots. It automatically happens, when I focus on my skills and watch the ball and react. Sometimes I lose my wicket also, so I just play the same way. Its about trusting my processes to be honest." 

00:01 (IST)

KL Rahul, Kings XI Punjab captain: I didn’t stop believing. We didn’t stop believing. We knew a couple of wickets would bring us back. I was pretty happy with the way they bowled. (Was he fearing a repeat of Sharjah?) Not really. We’re kind of used to this. Not something new for us. A game like this does bring the team together. A great way to start. I know that it’s a young team, a lot of new boys, it’s important that we back them. (On Hooda) It was amazing. That’s the kind of batting we want to see in this IPL. We want to go out there and play some fearless cricket. It’s important for us to go out there and play fearlessly. Boys understand what we expect out of them. Chris Gayle looked really good. I’ve always gone to Arshdeep even last year for a couple of crucial overs. He’s someone who doesn’t mind bowling those crucial overs and loves being in the contest. He’s pretty clear with what he wants to do and trusts himself.

23:59 (IST)

Sanju Samson's 119 runs today:

Joint second highest individual score while chasing in IPL
Second highest individual score in a losing cause in IPL

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

23:59 (IST)
23:46 (IST)

Sanju Samson, Rajasthan Royals skipper: I don't have words to explain my feelings. Would have loved to finish it off for my team. Don't think I could have done better than that. I thought I timed it well for a six but somehow. Catches go down and good catches were also taken. It's part of the game." 

23:42 (IST)

After 20 overs,Rajasthan Royals 217/7 ( Chris Morris 2)

Arshdeep Singh, who has been impressive so far today, is given the final over of the evening. Starts off with a wide delivery down the off side. Just a single off the next two deliveries as the equation comes down to 11 off 3. Samson goes downtown over the extra cover/wide long on fence for a maximum to bring the equation down to 5 off 2. Samson denies the single off the fifth ball after not quite connecting, choosing to face the last delivery with five needed. The Rajasthan skipper goes big towards the extra cover fence off the last ball, but fails to get the distance as Hooda collects the winning catch.


Samson’s 119 off 63 balls ultimately doesn’t come in a winning cause as Rajasthan fall short by just four runs!

23:40 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Arshdeep Singh delivers the killer blow, as Sanju Samson fails to clear the extra cover fence while looking for a maximum off the last ball! RR 217/7

Punjab Kings win by four runs to collect their first points of the season! They snap their two-match losing streak against Rajasthan Royals in the process.

Samson c Hooda b Arshdeep 119(63)

23:38 (IST)
six

SIX! Samson goes big over the extra cover fence off a full, wide delivery from Arshdeep! RR 217/6; need 5 off 2 balls

23:36 (IST)

Sanju Samson : First player to score a century in the maiden innings as a captain in IPL. 

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

23:36 (IST)
23:35 (IST)

Centuries for Sanju Samson in IPL:

v RPS, Pune, 2017
v SRH, Hyderabad, 2019 
v PBKS, Mumbai, 2021*

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

23:35 (IST)
23:23 (IST)

FOUR! A century for Sanju Samson on captaincy debut! Steers the low full toss from Richardson towards third man to bring up the milestone for the third time in the IPL! Takes just 54 deliveries to get to the magical three-figure mark! RR 196/5
 
23:15 (IST)

OUT! Trust Shami to get the crucial breakthrough! Bounces Parag out, getting a nick on the attempted hook shot that ultimately results in an easy catch for Rahul behind the stumps. RR 175/5

Parag c Rahul b Shami 25(11)
23:04 (IST)

SIX! Samson brings up the 150 for Rajasthan with a flick off a full toss going down leg! RR 153/4
22:54 (IST)

OUT! Another wicket for Arshdeep! Dube tries to go big over long off, getting the height but not the distance, as Hooda grabs on to the ball safely in front of the boundary rope. RR 123/4
 

Dube c Hooda b Arshdeep 23(15)
22:51 (IST)

FOUR! Clobbered down the ground by Dube off Arshdeep to bring up the fifty partnership with Samson off just 30 balls! RR 121/3
22:43 (IST)

FOUR! Fine way for Sanju Samson to bring up his half-century on captaincy debut! Short from Meredith, Samson simply waits for the ball to climb before ramping it over the keeper's head. Takes 33 deliveries to bring up the milestone. RR 108/3
22:41 (IST)

SIX! Samson brings up the team hundred with a hook towards fine leg off Meredith! RR 102/3
22:27 (IST)

BOWLED! Change of pace works brilliantly for Richardson as he brings Buttler's charge to a half with a well-disguised slower yorker that goes on to hit the stumps. A superb start from the Englishman nevertheless which has helped keep RR in the steep chase so far. RR 70/3

Buttler b Richardson 25(13)
22:01 (IST)

OUT! Arshdeep strikes in his first over of the day, taking a fine return catch off his own bowling as Vohra departs after getting off to a start. RR 25/2

Vohra c and b Arshdeep 12(8)
21:45 (IST)

OUT! Ben Stokes is sent back to the dressing room, but he almost got away there! He gets a huge outside edge on it and the ball sails right up into the air, it's taken by a scrambling KL Rahul though. (Ben Stokes c Rahul b Mohammed Shami 0)
21:31 (IST)

After 20 overs,Punjab Kings 221/6 ( Shahrukh Khan 6 , )

Just five runs and two wickets come off the final over as Punjab finish on a high total. Sakariya first got rid of Rahul for 91, before seeing off Jhye Richardson off the last ball. Those were late strikes from RR, but Punjab would be happy with this total of 221-6. RR need 222 to win. 
21:28 (IST)

OUT! Jhye Richardson's dismissed as he's csught by Chris Morris off Sakariya's ball. J Richardson c Chris Morris b Chetan Sakariya 0(2)
21:26 (IST)

OUT! A moment of brilliance from Tewatia in the deep as he hangs on for a catch. He handles the ball while going over the ropes, but manages to complete a clean cattch eventually. Rahul caught by Rahul! Rahul c Rahul Tewatia b Chetan Sakariya 91(50)
21:13 (IST)

OUT! Stunning catch from Sakariya to see off Pooran for a duck! Taken at fine leg. Pooran c Chetan Sakariya b Chris Morris 0(1)
21:09 (IST)

OUT! End of a destructive innings as Deepak Hooda falls to Riyan Parag at long-on! Hooda c Riyan Parag b Chris Morris 64(28)
20:56 (IST)

FIFTY! Deepak Hooda gets to his third IPL fifty with a single towards extra-cover! Well played innings this one! 
20:37 (IST)

FIFTY! KL Rahul brings up his fifty with a six that goes straight down the ground! 
20:26 (IST)

OUT! What a wicket! Stokes runs in from long-on, makes no mistake this time as he takes the catch to see off Gayle! Riyan Parag strikes! Gayle c Stokes b Riyan Parag 40(28) 
19:45 (IST)

WICKET! Dream moment for Chetan Sakariya as he picks up his maiden IPL wicket! Mayank's edged and caught by Samson behind the wickets! Mayank c Samson b Chetan Sakariya 14(9)
19:10 (IST)

Playing XI 

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson(Captain), Jos Buttler(wicketkeeper), Ben Stokes, Riyan Parag, Manan Vohra, Shivam Dube, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Shreyas Gopal, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman. 

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul(Captain/Wicketkeeper), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran,  Shahrukh Khan, Deepak Hooda, Jhye Richardson, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Riley Meredith. 
19:01 (IST)

Toss update: Sanju Samson wins the toss as skipper for the first time and Rajasthan Royals will bowl first. Samson confirms that Chris Morris, Mustoafizur Rahman, Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes will be RR's overseas players while KL Rahul names Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Jhye Richardson and Riley Meredith as his foreign picks. 

IPL 2021, Live Cricket Score, Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS): Arshdeep Singh, who has been impressive so far today, is given the final over of the evening. Starts off with a wide delivery down the off side. Just a single off the next two deliveries as the equation comes down to 11 off 3. Samson goes downtown over the extra cover/wide long on fence for a maximum to bring the equation down to 5 off 2. Samson denies the single off the fifth ball after not quite connecting, choosing to face the last delivery with five needed. The Rajasthan skipper goes big towards the extra cover fence off the last ball, but fails to get the distance as Hooda collects the winning catch.

Samson’s 119 off 63 balls ultimately doesn’t come in a winning cause as Rajasthan fall short by just four runs!

 Preview: Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings begin their journeys in the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) when they face each other in the fourth match of the ongoing season at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. A winning start will be important for the two sides that are hoping to bounce back after disappointing campaigns in the UAE last year, with Punjab and Rajasthan finishing sixth and eighth respectively.

Both sides have made a number of changes to their squad since IPL 2020 and were among the major spenders in the player auction that took place earlier in February. Rajasthan broke the bank in their pursuit of South African all-rounder Chris Morris, shelling out Rs 16.25 crore to secure his services, thus making him the most expensive buy ever in the history of the league. The 2008 champions also bought Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman, India all-rounder Shivam Dube among others.

Rajasthan also witnessed a change in leadership after the franchise decided to part ways with Steve Smith, who himself had taken over the reigns of the team from Ajinkya Rahane. Smith had a disappointing run with the Royals last year as he hardly performed with the bat while the team finished eighth. Hard-hitting Kerala batsman Sanju Samson, who also backs up as a keeper, has since been appointed the leader.

Punjab, on the other hand, fortified their pace unit by buying Australians Jhye Richardson and Riley Meredith for Rs 14 crore and Rs 8 crore respectively. However, playing both in the same XI would be a little tricky given the team would want to utilise the overseas slots in other departments as well. The 2014 runners-up did add the top-ranked T20I batsman Dawid Malan to their squad during the auction ahead of this season, and would want to play him alongside the likes of Chris Gayle and Nicholas Pooran.

Squads:

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler (wk), Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson (c), Riyan Parag, Shivam Dube, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Liam Livingstone, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, Mustafizur Rahman, Andrew Tye, Jofra Archer, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Chetan Sakariya, Kuldip Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, David Miller, Manan Vohra, KC Cariappa, Mahipal Lomror, Akash Singh

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (wk/c), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Prabhsimran Singh, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Deepak Hooda, Jhye Richardson, Riley Meredith, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Moises Henriques, Chris Jordan, Mandeep Singh, Dawid Malan, Jalaj Saxena, Murugan Ashwin, Sarfaraz Khan, Fabian Allen, Saurabh Kumar, Ishan Porel, Utkarsh Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar

Updated Date: April 13, 2021 00:06:32 IST

Tags:

