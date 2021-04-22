Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
Highlights, RCB vs RR, IPL 2021, Match 16, Full Cricket Score: Padikkal, Kohli pyrotechnics help Bangalore humble Rajasthan

Highlights, RCB vs RR, IPL 2021, Match 16, Full Cricket Score: Padikkal, Kohli pyrotechnics help Bangalore humble Rajasthan

23:22 (IST)

And that's that! Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore were unstoppable in the run chase tonight, giving the bowlers nightmares and no room for improvemernt. Yes, Shivam Dube and Rahul Tewatia did take RR from 43-5 to 177-9, but it was a walk in the park for RCB as Devdutt Padikkal notched up his maiden IPL century in style. In the end, RCB walked away with all of 10 wickets in hand, and more than three overs to spare. 

Tomorrow, defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Msatch 17 of the tournament, as Rohit Sharma and Co look to get back to winning ways after that defeat to Delhi Capitals (DC) a few days back. So, do join us for that contest tomorrow. Until then, it's goodbye and good night! 

23:18 (IST)

Devdutt Padikkal: When I had COVID all I wanted was to come here and play, and when I missed the first one it really hurt me. The wicket was coming on really well. When we get into a partnership like that it gets easier. There was no real tension when the hundred came, I told Virat to go for it. At the end of the day even if I didn't get a hundred it wouldn't have mattered to me if the team won. 

23:16 (IST)

Devdutt Padikkal is the Player of the Match.

23:14 (IST)

Virat Kohli, RCB skipper: He (Padikkal) batted really well for the first season as well. The pitch was great to bat on. He picked the right areas. Great talent to look out for in the future. T20 cricket is always about partnership cricket. You can't always go big from the word go. When one guy is going well, it's important for me to ensure that I don't lose my wicket. It can change on other days. We have depth in our bowling. We continue to take pride in that. Huge credit to the bowlers. Bowlers' aggressive, positive attitude made the difference. We are proffessionals, taking one game at a time. I would say not to be over-excited." 

23:10 (IST)

Virat Kohli is the only player to be part of each of a team's first four highest stands in the history of IPL. 

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

23:10 (IST)
23:06 (IST)

Sanju Samson: They batted really well. Actually, we did well to come back to get that score after the early wickets. We need to go back and do some homework. I am sure we will come back well.

23:04 (IST)

RCB: Only team to win four IPL matches with a 10-wicket victory margin. 

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

23:04 (IST)
23:00 (IST)

RCB beat RR by 10 wickets! Bengaluru maintain their 100 per cent record with a fairytale finish, whereas RR will have more questions than answers after this match. It's a win and three losses for Rajasthan in the four games they've played so far. RCB retain top spot in the points table with eight points from CSK.

22:58 (IST)

Youngest players to score a century in IPL:

19y 253d: Manish Pandey, 2009
20y 218d: Rishabh Pant, 2018
20y 289d: DEVDUTT PADIKKAL, 2021*

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

22:58 (IST)
22:58 (IST)

Most centuries from a team in IPL:

14: Royal Challengers Bangalore*

13: Punjab Kings 

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

22:58 (IST)
Load More

Highlights

title-img
23:00 (IST)

RCB beat RR by 10 wickets! Bengaluru maintain their 100 per cent record with a fairytale finish, whereas RR will have more questions than answers after this match. It's a win and three losses for Rajasthan in the four games they've played so far. RCB retain top spot in the points table with eight points from CSK.
22:53 (IST)

CENTURY! Maiden IPL century for Devduttt Padikkal! Brings it up with a boundary!
22:34 (IST)

FIFTY! Virat Kohli brings up his half-century with a single toward mid-on. 
22:11 (IST)

FIFTY! Magnificent half-century from Devdutt Padikkal, it comes off just 27 balls and brings it up with a boundary. His sixth IPL fifty, first this season. 
21:20 (IST)

OUT! Chetan Sakariya c de Villiers b Harshal Patel 0(1)

Slower delivery deceives the batsman. Chetan was very into his shot. Struck it very high and ABD grabbed it at short cover.
21:20 (IST)

OUT! Chris Morris c Chahal b Harshal Patel 10(7)

Morris moved across to free up some space on the leg but Harshal followed him with a low full toss that the batsman scooped to short fine leg. 
21:16 (IST)

OUT! Tewatia c Shahbaz Ahmed b Siraj 40(23) 

Short ball and Tewatia pulls it straight to the fielder at midwicket. He is gone but it has been very useful innings by Tewatia helping RR to bounce back.
20:57 (IST)

Dube departs! 

Shivam Dube c Maxwell b K Richardson 46(32) 

Dube was aiming for a slog over longon. But with Richardson bowling slow, Dube didn't get the distance or timing and Maxwell took a good forward diving catch. 
20:44 (IST)

Gone! Riyan Parag c Chahal b Harshal Patel 25(16)

Harshal Patel breaks the partnership. Parag moved across to play a scoop shot but the ball took the back of the bat on its way to Chahal at third man. Harshal then gives Parag a send off.
20:10 (IST)

RR lose Sanju Samson! 

Samson c Maxwell b Washington Sundar 21(18)

So typical of Samson. He plays a good shot and then departs soon. This dismissal came out of the blue. Soft dismissal. He was trying to flick the short delivery off his hips but played it straight to Maxwell at short midwicket.
19:55 (IST)

REVIEW AND OUT!

Miller lbw b Siraj 0(2)

Brillaint reveiw by RCB. The South African somehow managed to jam a yorker from Siraj to the leg side but RCB sensed there was an lbw. They appealed. The decision was not out and then they reviewed it. Replays show Miller was hit on the toe before playing the shot.
19:48 (IST)

OUT! Vohra c K Richardson b Jamieson 7(9)

Same story for Vohra. Plays a good looking shot and then departs soon. He falls to a pull shot as Jamieson again extracts some extra bounce. He miscued the pull shot that Richardson collected at midon.
19:41 (IST)

RR lose Buttler! 

Buttler b Siraj 8 (8)

Buttler was looking to improvise. He moved across very late to play an uppish drive over covers but gets beaten and castled. 
19:01 (IST)

TOSS: Virat Kohli wins toss and RCB opt to bowl first against RR. 

IPL 2021, Live Cricket Score, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR): RCB beat RR by 10 wickets! Bengaluru maintain their 100 per cent record with a fairytale finish, whereas RR will have more questions than answers after this match. It's a win and three losses for Rajasthan in the four games they've played so far. RCB retain top spot in the points table with eight points from CSK.

Preview: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 16 of IPL 2021 on Thursday.

RCB have long endured the tag of perennial underachievers but are flying high at the moment in the IPL 2021 with three wins from as many games. In fact they are the only team with 100 per cent win record in the tournament now.

With six points already in the bag, RCB have one leg almost in the playoffs but Virat Kohli knows it better than anyone that the job is far from over. The team cannot afford to be complacent and that will be the aim as they seek the fourth consecutive win of the season against RR.

RCB captain Virat Kohli (L) and RR skipper Sanju Samson. Image: Sportzpics

RCB captain Virat Kohli (L) and RR skipper Sanju Samson. Image: Sportzpics

Apart from complacency, RCB also have the challenge of quickly adapting to new conditions in Mumbai. All of their three matches had taken place in Chennai. RCB's winning streak has been a result of their players performing well in all departments. Their only area of concern at the moment is the lack of runs from the openers. Both Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal are yet to play an innings of note.

On the other hand, RR are on a sticky wicket losing two out of their three matches. Their only victory came against Delhi Capitals. They come into the match after losing to Chennai Super Kings by 45 runs. The defeat was down to RR's batting collapse and in the absence of Ben Stokes their middle-order looks extremely brittle and heavily reliant on young Indian players.

Sanju Samson has a tough task on his hand to inspire a young group of players against RCB, a team with a solid mix of seasoned and young cricketers. However, RR go into the match with one advantage and that is the knowledge of the conditions at the Wankhede Stadium. RR have played all their matches in Mumbai so far and that could help them against RCB.

Squads:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shahbaz Ahmed, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers(w), Washington Sundar, Daniel Christian, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Sachin Baby, Srikar Bharat, Navdeep Saini, Pavan Deshpande, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Daniel Sams

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Manan Vohra, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shivam Dube, David Miller, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Jaydev Unadkat, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman, Andrew Tye, Shreyas Gopal, Liam Livingstone, KC Cariappa, Mahipal Lomror, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Kartik Tyagi, Kuldip Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Akash Singh

Updated Date: April 22, 2021 23:23:54 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Highlights, RR vs PBKS, IPL 2021, Match 4, Full Cricket Score: Arshdeep stars as Punjab edge Rajasthan in thriller
First Cricket News

Highlights, RR vs PBKS, IPL 2021, Match 4, Full Cricket Score: Arshdeep stars as Punjab edge Rajasthan in thriller

IPL 2021, Live Cricket Score, Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS): Arshdeep Singh, who has been impressive so far today, is given the final over of the evening. Starts off with a wide delivery down the off side. Just a single off the next two deliveries as the equation comes down to 11 off 3. Samson goes downtown over the extra cover/wide long on fence for a maximum to bring the equation down to 5 off 2. Samson denies the single off the fifth ball after not quite connecting, choosing to face the last delivery with five needed. The Rajasthan skipper goes big towards the extra cover fence off the last ball, but fails to get the distance as Hooda collects the winning catch.

Highlights, MI vs RCB, IPL 2021, Match 1, Full Cricket Score: Bangalore pip Mumbai in last-ball thriller
First Cricket News

Highlights, MI vs RCB, IPL 2021, Match 1, Full Cricket Score: Bangalore pip Mumbai in last-ball thriller

IPL 2021, Live Cricket Score, Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB): Jamieson goes for a run when there was no chance he could up end being safe. He's back in the dugout but Mumbai would've been more happier with the wicket of AB de Villers. He takes a single off the last ball and keeps strike. RCB need seven runs in the final over. Don't go anywhere!

RCB vs RR IPL 2021 Live Streaming: When and where to watch
First Cricket News

RCB vs RR IPL 2021 Live Streaming: When and where to watch

Here's all you need to know about Match 16 of the IPL 2021 between RCB and RR.