Highlights PBKS vs SRH, IPL 2021, Match 14, Full Cricket Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 9 wickets

IPL 2021, Live Cricket Score, Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): A good all-round performance from SRH. They read and adapted well to the wicket. The bowlers relied on cutters and slower ones on a sluggish track to restrict a dangerous PBKS batting line-up to just 120. PBKS didn't adapt to the pitch and conditions, their shot selection was poor and they kept losing wickets at regular intervals which is why they never attained momentum. The SRH batsmen, on the other hand, played sensibly. Didn't go for expansive shots, dealt in singles and twos and got the job done without much fuss.

Preview: Sunrisers Hyderabad face Punjab Kings in the first match of Wednesday's double-header at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Punjab Kings (PBKS), led by KL Rahul, are one place above the bottom-placed SRH with one victory in three matches. It's going to be a hard-fought battle in Chennai as both teams are desperate to attain the winning momentum.

For SRH, the main problem is their middle-order. The issue was there in last season as well but still they made it to the playoffs. This time, Warner and the team management will find it tough to make it to the playoffs if they don't fix their issues sooner. Three bad defeats is not the kind of start they would've envisaged but they still got 11 matches to play.

Against Punjab, SRH could look at the option of choosing Kedar Jadhav who has experience of playing in the middle-order. He also needs to prove a point after SRH bought him for Rs 2 crore in the auction despite having a bad season last time around in the UAE.

Kane Williamson could be a big positive for Hyderabad but it's not clear whether he's fit to play the match.

Meanwhile, Rahul's team will likely see changes in the playing XI as they move from Mumbai to Chennai. The foreign pacers – Riley Meredith and Jhye Richardson have gone for runs in the previous matches and considering the nature of the track in Chennai, they will have to depend on spinners. There's some pressure on Rahul as well with regard to his strike-rate. It'll be interesting to see how he responds with the bat on Wednesday.

Squad

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (C), Kane Williamson, Virat Singh, Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Wriddhiman Saha, Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy, Sreevats Goswami, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Kedar Jadhav, J Suchit, Jason Holder, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, T Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddharth Kaul, Basil Thampi, Shahbaz Nadeem and Mujeeb ur Rahman.

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (c & wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Prabsimran Singh, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Deepak Hooda, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Harpreet Brar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Porel, Darshan Nalkande, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Jhye Richardson, Shahrukh Khan, Riley Meredith, Moises Henriques, Jalaj Saxena, Utkarsh Singh, Fabian Allen, Saurabh Kumar.