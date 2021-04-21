Highlights PBKS vs SRH, IPL 2021, Match 14, Full Cricket Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 9 wickets

That's it from this match, do switch over to the second match of the day where KKR have won the toss and elected to bowl against CSK at the Wankhede Stadium. Goodbye and take care.
Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 9 wickets
|Punjab Kings
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|120/10 (19.4 ov) - R/R 6.1
|121/1 (18.4 ov) - R/R 6.48
|Batsman
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Jonny Bairstow (W)
|not out
|63
|56
|3
|3
|Kane Williamson
|not out
|16
|19
|0
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Arshdeep Singh
|3.4
|0
|31
|0
|Murugan Ashwin
|4
|0
|22
|0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 73/1 (10.1)
|
48 (48) R/R: 5.64
Kane Williamson 16(19)
Jonny Bairstow (W) 31(32)
|
David Warner (C) 37(37) S.R (100)
c Mayank Agarwal b Fabian Allen
A good all-round performance from SRH. They read and adapted well to the wicket. The bowlers relied on cutters and slower ones on a sluggish track to restrict a dangerous PBKS batting line-up to just 120. PBKS didn't adapt to the pitch and conditions, their shot selection was poor and they kept losing wickets at regular intervals which is why they never attained momentum. The SRH batsmen, on the other hand, played sensibly. Didn't go for expansive shots, dealt in singles and twos and got the job done without much fuss.
Jonny Bairstow is the Player of the Match
That's it! SRH win by 9 wickets. Arshdeep bowls a wide to gift the winning run. SRH finally get off the mark in the points table after three losses in the first three games.
Dropped! Another half chance goes a begging. Bairstow thumps it uppishly to mid off, it's powerfully hit. Hood moves to his right but couldn't hold on to it as the power in the shot gets the better of him.
SIX! That's the body blow. Bairstow stays in his crease and thumps a cutter wide of long on for a flat six. Just 4 needed off 10 now.
After 18 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 111/1 ( Jonny Bairstow (W) 54 , Kane Williamson 16)
An eventful over there. Bairstow started off with a four. Then got beaten. Then there was a mix-up with Williamson almost halfway down but the fielder couldn't gather the ball. Bairstow then chips one uppishly wide of long on for a couple. And follows up with a single to make it 7 off the over. SRH need 10 off 12 balls.
FOUR! Fifty for Bairstow. It's short and Bairstow pulls it over backward square leg for four. It releases the pressure as well.
Hooda back into the attack...
After 17 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 104/1 ( Jonny Bairstow (W) 47 , Kane Williamson 16)
A decent over from M Ashwin. He started off dropping a couple a touch short but then corrected and pitched it up further. Just three runs off it. 17 needed off 18. Is this getting a bit trickier?
M Ashwin back on...
OUT! Allen gets the breakthrough!
Warner should have done better there. It's short on off, spinning in. Warner rocks back and looks to pull but ends up mistiming it to deep mid-wicket where the fielder, Mayank Agarwal, takes a good running catch. Warner departs for 37 off 37 balls.
OUT! PBKS 120 ALL OUT! That run out sums up PBKS' batting. Shami pushes it wide of point, runs for a single. Then suddenly decides to go for a non-existent second. Bairstow has accidentally clipped off one bail while coming up to the stumps but he shows great awareness to uproot the stumps as Vijay Shankar responds with a rocket throw into his gloves. Shami is found well short.
OUT! Khaleel gets his third wicket. It's the slower back of a length delivery outside off, Shahrukh swings across the line but ends up mistiming it straight to Abhishek Sharma at deep mid-wicket.
OUT! Allen departs. Good catch by Warner. It's that slower one again, slightly back of a length. Holds onto the surface. Allen stays back and looks to thump it over extra cover. But it comes on to him ever so slowly. He ends up mistiming it to extra cover where Warner moves to his right and takes a good low catch.
OUT! Abhishek Sharma gets his second. Henriques is stumped.
It's tossed up outside off, Henriques charges down the track and looks to go inside out but is beaten by the away turn. He misses it and Bairstow clips off the bails. PBKS are just not able to get the flow as well as the timing at all.
OUT! Another one bites the dust! Hooda departs. Abhishek sharma traps him LBW.
It's a flatter one on middle and leg, on a good length. Looks like the carrom ball. Hooda goes back and looks to tuck it to the leg side but misses as it goes straight on. The umpire lifts the finger on the appeal. Hooda opts for a review and replays show it's clipping leg. Umpire's call. Hooda walks back to the hut.
OUT! Rashid Khan gets the BIG wicket. Punjab Kings in trouble as Gayle departs. Length delivery on middle, spins back in sharply. Gayle gets forward to defend but is done in by the turn. He misses it and the ball hits the pads. They all go up in the appeal and the umpire lifts the finger. Gayle doesn't opt for the review after consultation with Hooda. What a start for Rashid.
OUT! Brilliant fielding from Warnerl. Pooran departs without facing a ball.
Gayle pats it to cover and sets off for a risky single. Warner at cover rushes in and scores a direct hit at the striker's end. Poor is well short.
OUT! Mayank departs! The slower one does the trick. It's a slower cutter outside off, back of a length. Stops on the surface, Mayank is early into his pull shot and gets toe end of the bat. Rashid Khan at short mid-wicket dives forward to take a good low catch
OUT! KL Rahul departs. Huge wicket. Bhuvneshwar strikes. It's a good length delivery outside off, Rahul looks to force the situation and goes for the pull. It's not that short and the pitch is slow. The ball stops on the surface and KL Rahul gets the toe end of the bat straight to short mid-wicket. Poor shot!
Toss - KL Rahul has won the toss and PBKS will bat first.
Rahul informs of 3 changes as Riley Medidith, Jalaj Saxena, Jhye Richardson are replaced by Fabian Allen, Moises Henriques and M Ashwin
The Big news for SRH is that Kane Williamson is playing today. Abdul Samad is out with injury. Manish Pandey is benched and so is Mujeeb. Kedar Jadhav gets his SRH cap while Siddharth Kaul also comes in.
Preview: Sunrisers Hyderabad face Punjab Kings in the first match of Wednesday's double-header at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
Punjab Kings (PBKS), led by KL Rahul, are one place above the bottom-placed SRH with one victory in three matches. It's going to be a hard-fought battle in Chennai as both teams are desperate to attain the winning momentum.
For SRH, the main problem is their middle-order. The issue was there in last season as well but still they made it to the playoffs. This time, Warner and the team management will find it tough to make it to the playoffs if they don't fix their issues sooner. Three bad defeats is not the kind of start they would've envisaged but they still got 11 matches to play.
Against Punjab, SRH could look at the option of choosing Kedar Jadhav who has experience of playing in the middle-order. He also needs to prove a point after SRH bought him for Rs 2 crore in the auction despite having a bad season last time around in the UAE.
Kane Williamson could be a big positive for Hyderabad but it's not clear whether he's fit to play the match.
Meanwhile, Rahul's team will likely see changes in the playing XI as they move from Mumbai to Chennai. The foreign pacers – Riley Meredith and Jhye Richardson have gone for runs in the previous matches and considering the nature of the track in Chennai, they will have to depend on spinners. There's some pressure on Rahul as well with regard to his strike-rate. It'll be interesting to see how he responds with the bat on Wednesday.
Squad
Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (C), Kane Williamson, Virat Singh, Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Wriddhiman Saha, Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy, Sreevats Goswami, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Kedar Jadhav, J Suchit, Jason Holder, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, T Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddharth Kaul, Basil Thampi, Shahbaz Nadeem and Mujeeb ur Rahman.
Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (c & wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Prabsimran Singh, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Deepak Hooda, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Harpreet Brar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Porel, Darshan Nalkande, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Jhye Richardson, Shahrukh Khan, Riley Meredith, Moises Henriques, Jalaj Saxena, Utkarsh Singh, Fabian Allen, Saurabh Kumar.
