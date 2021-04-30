Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Punjab Kings Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore LIVE SCORE (t20)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

Punjab Kings Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore At Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad, 30 April, 2021

30 April, 2021
Starts 19:30 (IST)
Match Ended
Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings

179/5 (20.0 ov)

Match 26
Royal Challengers Bangalore

Royal Challengers Bangalore

145/8 (20.0 ov)

Punjab Kings beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 34 runs

Live Blog
Punjab Kings Royal Challengers Bangalore
179/5 (20.0 ov) - R/R 8.95 145/8 (20.0 ov) - R/R 7.25

Match Ended

Punjab Kings beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 34 runs

Kyle Jamieson - 1

Mohammed Siraj - 0

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Kyle Jamieson not out 16 11 1 1
Mohammed Siraj not out 0 1 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Riley Meredith 3.2 0 29 1
Mohammed Shami 3.4 0 28 1
Current Partnership Last Wicket 144/8 (19.4)

1 (1) R/R: 3

Harshal Patel 31(13) S.R (238.46)

c Ravi Bishnoi b Mohammed Shami
Highlights, PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2021, Match 26, Full Cricket Score: Harpreet Brar, KL Rahul help PBKS beat RCB

Highlights, PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2021, Match 26, Full Cricket Score: Harpreet Brar, KL Rahul help PBKS beat RCB

23:40 (IST)

Fine comeback from the Punjab Kings as they outshine the Royal Challengers Bangalore in all three departments to walk away with a 34-run victory. Despite the late charge that helped RCB salvage some pride, KL Rahul’s men will be proud of themselves for the margin of victory, which will have given their Net Run Rate a big boost. RCB’s NRR, despite the heroics of Harshal Patel and Kyle Jamieson down the order, goes into the negative this evening as Virat Kohli and Co remain third on the points table, between Delhi Capitals (2) and Mumbai Indians (4).

Hope you were satisfied with our coverage of the 26th game of the season. Do join us for the cracker of a contest that promises to unfold as Mumbai Indians take on Chennai Super Kings in a clash that has over the years been referred to as ‘IPL’s El Classic’.

Full Scorecard
23:34 (IST)

Harpreet Brar: I am from Moga. My family will be happy, their best wishes have brought me here. A bowler has a chance of a comeback, I was thinking that I will make a comeback (after being hit for a six and a four by Kohli). My first IPL wicket is Virat paaji, so I was very happy. And then I went with a flow, you get confident and things fall into place. It feels like a dream. I had the time to see one or two overs, and Rahul bai helped me talking about conditions and the shots I could play.

Full Scorecard
23:34 (IST)

Harpreet Brar is named the Man of the Match

Full Scorecard
23:29 (IST)

KL Rahul, Punjab Kings captain: (Where was Harpreet Brar all this time?) We were preparing him. On a pitch like this, we felt like we need a finger-spinner who can really bowl hard lengths and hit the deck. He kept low, that was the planning and that what he did in the end. I’m young myself, but I’ve been trying to speak to the boys and whatever little experience I have, I try to pass it on to them. They’ve been blessed with enormous talent, but it’s important we prepare them for whatever situation. Makes me as the captain and the support staff very happy. There’s nothing in particular. (On Chris Gayle) He just seems to be getting better and better with the bat and getting more and more aggressive. That’s the kind of man Chris is, he’ll do everything for the team, and he just looks hungry every time. Nice to have someone like him in the middle, takes the pressure off me.

Full Scorecard
23:20 (IST)

Kohli: They got off to a decent start, we pulled things back, we gave away 25 extra runs in the end, should have been chasing 160. In the end, we got a little bit away from the plan. With the bat we never really got momentum, they bowled really well to be honest. It was tough to hit through the line. It was about getting partnerships and making sure we kept hitting boundaries. We could have done some things well. It's a few tweaks we need to address going into the next match.

The composition of the team is such that...Rajat controlled the game for us in the last match. We give him the freedom, sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn't. Maxi at 4 and AB at 5 has really worked for us and according to situations, if there is a partnership up front, one of them can come early as well. A bit of positive in the end, pulled things back nicely. Harshal and Jamieson got few runs in the end which got us to a good total.

Full Scorecard
23:07 (IST)

After 20 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 145/8 ( Kyle Jamieson 16 , Mohammed Siraj 0)

Riley Meredith gets the final over. Jamieson smacks the back-of-length delivery first ball over deep midwicket for a six, before smashing the ball straight down the ground that, unfortunately for the bowler, hits him flush below the kneecap — resulting in the Aussie having to hobble his way back to the dugout, a sensible decision on the team management’s part. Shami’s given the last four deliveries to cap off the innings, getting hit for a boundary first up before Bishnoi pulls off a stunner at long on to bring Harshal’s firework-laden cameo to an end. A single and a dot to finish things off.

Punjab Kings defeat Royal Challengers Bangalore by a handsome margin of 34 runs!

Full Scorecard
23:05 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Another five-star grab for Ravi Bishnoi in the deep! This time he dives forward after having to cover a fair bit of distance to pull off an absolutely beauty! Harshal's gone after a handy cameo that got him 31 runs off just 13 balls. RCB 144/8

Harshal c Bishnoi b Shami 31(13)

Full Scorecard
23:04 (IST)
four

FOUR! Short and outside off, Harshal slices this over short third man, to collect his third four. RCB 144/7

Full Scorecard
23:01 (IST)
six

SIX! Meredith rocks back and clobbers the back-of-length ball from Meredith over the midwicket fence! RCB 139/7

Full Scorecard
23:00 (IST)

After 19 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 133/7 ( Kyle Jamieson 8 , Harshal Patel 27)

Harshal keeps the runs — valuable from RCB’s standpoint as far as their NRR’s concerned — coming in the form of back-to-back boundaries at the start of the over. A single each to Harshal and Jamieson over the next three deliveries, before the former ends the over with a clean hit over long on for a maximum. RCB need another 47 off 6.

Full Scorecard
Load More

Highlights

title-img
23:05 (IST)

OUT! Another five-star grab for Ravi Bishnoi in the deep! This time he dives forward after having to cover a fair bit of distance to pull off an absolutely beauty! Harshal's gone after a handy cameo that got him 31 runs off just 13 balls. RCB 144/8

Harshal c Bishnoi b Shami 31(13)
22:43 (IST)

BOWLED! Bishnoi's on a hat-trick, as he bamboozles Sams with a googly that makes a mess of the furniture after an under-edge. RCB 96/7

Sams b Bishnoi 0(1)
22:39 (IST)

OUT! Harpreet Brar part of yet another dismissal, though this time the wicket gets added to Ravi Bishnoi's column. Shahbaz Ahmed goes for a wild slog towards deep midwicket, but doesn't get the distance and it ends up becoming an easy chance for Brar in front of the boundary rope. RCB 96/6

Shahbaz c Brar b Bishnoi 8(11)
22:34 (IST)

OUT! Patidar's gone as Jordan gets rid of the set batsman to put Bangalore under further pressure. Full delivery along off, Patidar ends up getting a thick bottom edge while looking to go downtown, and Pooran ends up gobbling this one up at long on. RCB 91/5

Patidar c Pooran b Jordan 31(30)
22:24 (IST)

OUT! Brar gets rid of ABD! He must be pinching himself right now, having got rid of the three batting superstars in the star-studded RCB lineup. Was a tossed up delivery outside off that de Villiers tried driving inside out, but did so straight to Rahul at extra cover. RCB 69/4

De Villiers c Rahul b Brar 3(9)
22:18 (IST)

BOWLED! What a spell this is turning out to be from Brar! Gets rid of Maxwell the very delivery after dismissing Kohli, this time the ball clipping the off pole every so slightly. Maxwell shifts to his right and looks to play this down the ground, but is nowhere close to the ball as it turns and hits timber. RCB 62/3

Maxwell b Brar 0 (1)
22:15 (IST)

BOWLED EM! Brar finally wins the battle against Kohli after getting hit for a couple of boundaries earlier. Sees the opposition captain charge down the ground, and he decides to shorten his length and alter his line, angling in to beat Kohli's defence and clip the leg stump. RCB 62/2

Kohli b Brar 35(34)
21:39 (IST)

BOWLED EM! What a reply from the bowler! Meredith knocks Padikkal's off pole over right after getting hit for a six, as Punjab manage to break the in-form opening partnership early on. RCB 19/1

Padikkal b Meredith 7(6)
20:44 (IST)

OUT! Superb delivery from Chahal. It's that googly outside off, a bit flatter. Shahrukh Khan stays in his crease and looks to cut it close to his body. But is done in by the spin. It turns back in sharply and beats his inside edge to uproot the off stump. Chahal is pumped up. 
20:29 (IST)

FIFTY for Rahul! He loves batting against RCB. Short from Jamieson, Rahul pulls it to fine leg to bring up his fifty. He's played really well so far and that placement has stood out.
19:48 (IST)

OUT! Poor shot! Prabhsimran departs. Clever delivery from Jamieson. Delivers it short and slow outside off, that height extracts extra bounce. Prabhsimran gives himself room and looks to launch it over covers but ends up miscuing it high in the air. Kohli at cover settles under it and accepts it calmly.
19:02 (IST)

TOSS: Virat Kohli has won the toss and RCB will bowl first. Seeing the game last night we have decided to bowl first, says Virat Kohli. He informs of one change - Shahbaz Ahmed comes in for Washington Sundar. 

IPL 2021, Live Cricket Score, Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB): Riley Meredith gets the final over. Jamieson smacks the back-of-length delivery first ball over deep midwicket for a six, before smashing the ball straight down the ground that, unfortunately for the bowler, hits him flush below the kneecap — resulting in the Aussie having to hobble his way back to the dugout, a sensible decision on the team management’s part. Shami’s given the last four deliveries to cap off the innings, getting hit for a boundary first up before Bishnoi pulls off a stunner at long on to bring Harshal’s firework-laden cameo to an end. A single and a dot to finish things off, as Punjab Kings defeat Royal Challengers Bangalore by a handsome margin of 34 runs!

Preview: Punjab Kings (PBKS) desperately hope to revive their floundering campaign and keep their chances of making it to the playoffs alive when they take on the high-flying Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Friday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

With the tournament nearing its halfway stage — the PBKS-RCB match being the 26th of the 56 league stage games this season — the points table is starting to paint a picture of the teams that are likely are make it to the last four of the competition, and Bangalore are among the teams that are strong favourites at this point, having won five of their six games including four games on the bounce at the start of the season.

It therefore goes without saying that Virat Kohli's men will be entering this game as strong favourites, given the fact that departments such as the middle order and the bowling unit are flourishing along with their top order. Add to the fact that they're coming off a thrilling one-run win over Delhi Capitals, a victory that would've helped them regain their confidence after getting outplayed at the hands of Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

KL Rahul and Virat Kohli, captains of Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore respectively. Sportzpics

KL Rahul and Virat Kohli, captains of Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore respectively. Sportzpics

Punjab, who had suffered a five-wicket defeat at the hands of fellow strugglers Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their last outing, have faced a myriad of problems so far this season. Despite their star-studded batting order that boasts of the likes of KL Rahul and Chris Gayle in their top three, the Kings haven't quite been able to score as freely as they would've liked which have led to sub-par scores.

Barring individuals such as Mohammed Shami and Ravi Bishnoi — who was initially benched for a few games — the bowling unit hasn't prospered either, leading to even more headache for the team leadership. The Anil Kumble-coached side though, will hope they are able to come up with answers later this evening.

Squads:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers (w), Washington Sundar, Daniel Sams, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Daniel Christian, Sachin Baby, Srikar Bharat, Navdeep Saini, Pavan Deshpande, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Shahbaz Ahmed

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (wk/c), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Moises Henriques, Shahrukh Khan, Chris Jordan, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Dawid Malan, Jalaj Saxena, Murugan Ashwin, Sarfaraz Khan, Fabian Allen, Saurabh Kumar, Jhye Richardson, Ishan Porel, Riley Meredith, Utkarsh Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Prabhsimran Singh, Harpreet Brar

Updated Date: April 30, 2021 23:45:21 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Highlights DC vs RCB, IPL 2021, Match 22, Full Cricket Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Delhi by 1 run
First Cricket News

Highlights DC vs RCB, IPL 2021, Match 22, Full Cricket Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Delhi by 1 run

IPL 2021, Live Cricket Score, Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB): Mohammed Siraj is handed the ball for the final over, and keeps a tight leash early on, restricting Pant and Hetymer to a single off the first two, followed by a dot. Pant collects a brace off the fourth to bring up his half-century. Left with 10 off the last two, Pant only manages to collect back-to-back boundaries as Siraj doesn’t give him the room to go for a maximum. RCB win by 1 run as Pant and Hetmyer fail to guide their team home despite both remaining unbeaten after having brought up their fifties. What a thriller we’ve been treated to this evening!

Highlights, RCB vs RR, IPL 2021, Match 16, Full Cricket Score: Padikkal, Kohli pyrotechnics help Bangalore humble Rajasthan
First Cricket News

Highlights, RCB vs RR, IPL 2021, Match 16, Full Cricket Score: Padikkal, Kohli pyrotechnics help Bangalore humble Rajasthan

IPL 2021, Live Cricket Score, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR): Follow live score and over-by-over commentary

Highlights, CSK vs RCB, IPL 2021, Match 19, Live Cricket Score: Jadeja's all-round heroics help Chennai thrash Bangalore
First Cricket News

Highlights, CSK vs RCB, IPL 2021, Match 19, Live Cricket Score: Jadeja's all-round heroics help Chennai thrash Bangalore

IPL 2021, Live Cricket Score, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB): Follow live score and over-by-over commentary