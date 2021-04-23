Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Punjab Kings Vs Mumbai Indians

Punjab Kings Vs Mumbai Indians At MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, 23 April, 2021

23 April, 2021
Starts 19:30 (IST)
Match Ended
Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians

131/6 (20.0 ov)

Match 17
Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings

132/1 (17.4 ov)

Punjab Kings beat Mumbai Indians by 9 wickets

Mumbai Indians Punjab Kings
131/6 (20.0 ov) - R/R 6.55 132/1 (17.4 ov) - R/R 7.47

Match Ended

Punjab Kings beat Mumbai Indians by 9 wickets

KL Rahul (C) (W) - 33

Chris Gayle - 43

KL Rahul (C) (W) not out 60 52 3 3
Chris Gayle not out 43 35 5 2
Trent Boult 2.4 0 30 0
Krunal Pandya 3 0 31 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 53/1 (7.2)

79 (79) R/R: 7.64

Chris Gayle 43(35)

Mayank Agarwal 25(20) S.R (125)

c Suryakumar Yadav b Rahul Chahar
Highlights, PBKS vs MI, IPL 2021, Match 17, Full Cricket Score: KL Rahul, Chris Gayle star as Punjab beat Mumbai

23:23 (IST)

Punjab seemed to be batting on a different wicket altogether, and deservedly finished winners by a handsome nine-wicket margin with 14 deliveries to spare! Mumbai once again will be left ruing their batting performance, especially their lack of charge in the early phase as they collected a meagre 21 runs in the powerplay. Punjab jump two places up in the points table to fifth, while Mumbai remain fourth, although the victory will give KL Rahul’s men a major boost to their confidence and could potentially turn things around for them.


That’s it from us today. We hope you enjoyed our coverage of the 17th match of the season. Do tune in tomorrow as the Rajasthan Royals take on Kolkata Knight Riders.

23:22 (IST)

KL Rahul, PBKS skipper: Fingers crossed. We don’t want to get too ahead of ourselves. We are slowly starting to come together as a team. We’ve backed and given opportunities. Hooda is coming through. Bishnoi came in this game, and the way he bowled was brilliant. Coach did have a long chat about batting second. I felt the wicket was a bit sticky. I felt like the bowlers were always under pressure, and thought they’d bowl first on a  wicket like this. Watching Mumbai’s games, we knew there was going to be a lot of dew. We knew what score we were chasing, so that helped. The dry ball started gripping, and the turn and bounce is really hard to score, but it was good of Chris that he got through that period, and could always make it up (thereafter). Very pleasing, and I’m sure it gives him a lot of confidence. He has been working really hard with Anil bhai. Needed to correct a few things. Good to see a spinner with a brave heart. He held his composure and bowled really well. I’m happy. It’s important in a game like this that we know what target we’re chasing.

23:21 (IST)

KL Rahul is the Player of the Match for his unbeaten 60 off 52 balls!

23:07 (IST)
Rohit Sharma: 'We didn't have enough runs on board' 
After that defeat, Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma says: "We did not have enough runs on the board. It's not a bad wicket to bat on. Just the application that was missing in our batting. If you get 150-160, it's a competitive total on this wicket. Ishan was trying to hit, but he wasn't able to. Even me at times. Today we failed to bat well in the Powerplay."
 

23:01 (IST)

After 17.4 overs,Punjab Kings 132/1 ( KL Rahul (C) (W) 60 , Chris Gayle 43)

Gayle and Rahul finish the job in this over with a flurry of boundaries, with Boult conceding two sixes, a four and a single in four deliveries as Punjab Kings coast to a nine-wicket victory with 14 balls to spare — a victory that will give their net run-rate a massive boost and should help them climb a couple of places up the points table. Rahul finishes unbeaten on 60, and Gayle will be disappointed to miss out on his first half-century of the season.

22:59 (IST)
four

FOUR! The captain gets to hit the winning runs, guiding the ball towards third man as Punjab Kings hammer Mumbai Indians by nine wickets with more than two overs to spare!

22:58 (IST)
six

SIX! Rank full toss from Boult, and appropriately dispatched over long on by Rahul. Punjab just one hit away from victory now! PBKS 128/1

22:56 (IST)
six

SIX! Gayle moves into the 40s with another mighty hit over the fence, this time targeting the midwicket boundary! PBKS 121/1

22:56 (IST)

After 17 overs,Punjab Kings 115/1 ( KL Rahul (C) (W) 50 , Chris Gayle 36)

Bumrah returns, and it appears he’ll bowl the 18th in addition to this one, with Boult getting the other two. Faint appeal for caught-behind first ball, with Bumrah the only one interested. Single off the next two, with Rahul bringing up his 24th IPL fifty. Gayle collects a boundary off the fifth courtesy a misfield by Chahar at deep backward square-leg, before retaining the strike with a single off the last delivery. Seven off the over; Punjab need another 17 off 18.

22:55 (IST)
four

FOUR! Chahar puts in a dive at deep backward square leg in an attempt to stop the boundary after a pull by Gayle, but his throw results in the ball landing bang on the advertising cushion. PBKS 114/1

Full Scorecard
22:59 (IST)

FOUR! The captain gets to hit the winning runs, guiding the ball towards third man as Punjab Kings hammer Mumbai Indians by nine wickets with more than two overs to spare!
22:53 (IST)

Fifty up for KL Rahul at run-a-ball! His 24th half-century in the IPL, the Punjab skipper gets to the milestone with a single off Bumrah off the third delivery of the 17th over. Was a thick leading edge that landed at the vacant square-leg region. PBKS 110/1
22:47 (IST)

FOUR! Gayle slogs towards deep midwicket, where Bumrah — running in from deep square leg — fails to pull the ball back inside. Brings up the fifty stand with Rahul for the second wicket. PBKS 105/1
22:04 (IST)

OUT! Chahar with the breakthrough, as Mayank fails to get the distance while looking to clear long on. Hits off the toe end, and it's a simple catch for SKY. PBKS 53/1

Agarwal c Suryakumar b Chahar 25(20)
22:00 (IST)

FOUR! Agarwal sweeps behind square off Krunal to bring up the fifty stand with Rahul! PBKS 50/0
21:18 (IST)

After 20 overs,Mumbai Indians 131/6 ( Kieron Pollard 16 , Jayant Yadav 0)

Just six runs off the last over by Shami. And thanks to that athletic effort by Pooran, one wicket as well. Punjab have managed to stifle the Mumbai batsmen. After slumping to 26/2 at one point, skipper Rohit Sharma had a half-century while Suryakumar Yadav scored 33 to revive the Mumbai franchise. But the team could not build on that platform.  
21:14 (IST)

OUT! Spectacular catch from Pooran, who came running in to dive at sweeper cover and snatch the ball out of air. Krunal Pandya's stay at the middle of the wicket is over. Shami picks up his second wicket. 6-130 

Krunal Pandya c Pooran b Mohammed Shami 3 (3)
21:09 (IST)

After 19 overs,Mumbai Indians 125/5 ( Kieron Pollard 11 , Krunal Pandya 2)

Mumbai manage to collect just 11 runs from the penultimate over by Arshdeep. 
21:07 (IST)

OUT! Hardik Pandya tried to loft the ball from Arshdeep over long-off. Instead, he top edges it into the hands of Hooda. 5-122 

H Pandya c Hooda b Arshdeep Singh 1 (4)
21:04 (IST)

SIX! Kieron Pollard sends a slower one from Arshdeep oer the fence effortlessly. 
21:02 (IST)

After 18 overs,Mumbai Indians 114/4 ( Kieron Pollard 3 , Hardik Pandya 1)

What an over from Shami! Just three runs, and the crucial wicket of Rohit Sharma. Mumbai have two overs to put up anything close to a competitive total.
20:55 (IST)

After 17 overs,Mumbai Indians 111/3 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 63 , Kieron Pollard 1)

Ravi Bishnoi gives away just six runs in that over, and more crucially, picks up the wicket of Suryakumar Yadav. He would consider himself unlucky not to scalp another wicket, after his googly to Pollard just missed the stumps and skipped past KL Rahul to the boundary.
20:53 (IST)

OUT! Suryakumar Yadav tried to reverse-sweep Bishnoi on the first ball, but ends up top-edging the ball into the welcoming palms of Chris Gayle.  3-105

Yadav c Gayle b Ravi Bishnoi 33 (27)
20:51 (IST)

After 16 overs,Mumbai Indians 105/2 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 62 , Suryakumar Yadav 33)

With just four overs remaining, Mumbai Indians will be hoping to set at least a 150-run target for Punjab. Just 8 runs off that Shami over, another frugal one given the circumstances. 
20:34 (IST)

50 for Rohit Sharma! The Mumbai Indians skipper has played a patient innings to get a half century. He slashed the ball to backward point off the front foot to get to the milestone.
20:25 (IST)

After 12 overs,Mumbai Indians 66/2 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 46 , Suryakumar Yadav 11)

Apart from that one bad delivery which was hoisted over deep  midwicket by Rohit, Hooda had a decent over conceding just 10 runs.  
20:23 (IST)

SIX! Rohit Sharma starting to find his groove now. Pulls a half-length ball from Hooda over deep midwicket.  
20:03 (IST)

OUT! Ishan Kishan's struggle at the centre comes to an end. He scores six off 17 deliveries. Ravi Bishnoi flummoxes Ishan who gets caught behind. MI 26/2

Kishan c Rahul b Bishnoi 6 (17)


 
19:41 (IST)

OUT! Quinton de Kock tries to go over mid-on, but instead ended up hitting the ball straight into the welcoming arms of Moises Henriques. Deepak Hooda gets the first breakthrough for Punjab. De Kock departs for three runs! MI 7/1

De Kock c Henriques b Hooda 3(5)
19:18 (IST)

Teams: 

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): KL Rahul(w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Moises Henriques, Shahrukh Khan, Fabian Allen, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh
19:04 (IST)

Punjab Kings win the toss and will bowl first

For Punjab leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi will replace the leggie Murugan Ashwin. Mumbai are going in with an unchanged squad from the one that lost to Delhi in their last match. 

IPL 2021, Live Cricket Score, Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Mumbai Indians (MI): Gayle and Rahul finish the job in this over with a flurry of boundaries, with Boult conceding two sixes, a four and a single in four deliveries as Punjab Kings coast to a nine-wicket victory with 14 balls to spare — a victory that will give their net run-rate a massive boost and should help them climb a couple of places up the points table.

Preview: Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Mumbai Indians (MI) hope to bounce back after suffering defeats in their previous encounters when they lock horns at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium in the 17th game of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

The last time these two sides faced off, they ended up producing one of the most extraordinary matches in the history of the league. Punjab (then Kings XI Punjab), who were in the midst of a late revival, emerged victorious in the first-ever instance of a match going into a second Super Over.

The perennial under-achievers, however, are off to yet another poor start in the IPL, losing three of their first four games including a nine-wicket hammering at the hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their last outing. Despite the early stutter, they will look back to the narrow victory over the eventual winners of the 2020 edition for inspiration as KL Rahul's men desperately look to revive their sagging fortunes.

KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal of Punjab Kings talk after a boundary against Mumbai Indians at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Sportzpics for IPL

KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal of Punjab Kings talk after a boundary against Mumbai Indians at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Sportzpics for IPL

 

Defending champions Mumbai are known to be slow starters in the IPL, and this year's been no different with two wins and as many defeats so far. However, it is after the passage of the initial set of matches when Rohit Sharma's men begin to find consistency, and they'll hope a victory over the struggling Punjab brings them back to their clinical best. The fact that they're more used to the Chepauk wicket than Punjab, who have played a solitary game here so far, will further bolster their chances.

Additionally, this game will be MI's last appearance at Chepauk for the season, as their group moves to Delhi where they will play their next four games. Likewise, Punjab will travel towards the western-most state of Gujarat, where they play their next four matches at Motera, Ahmedabad.

Squads:

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (wk/c), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Moises Henriques, Shahrukh Khan, Fabian Allen, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Jalaj Saxena, Sarfaraz Khan, Saurabh Kumar, Jhye Richardson, Ishan Porel, Riley Meredith, Utkarsh Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Prabhsimran Singh, Harpreet Brar, Ravi Bishnoi.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Piyush Chawla, Dhawal Kulkarni, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Adam Milne, Chris Lynn, Nathan Coulter-Nile, James Neesham, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Arjun Tendulkar, Marco Jansen, Yudhvir Singh.

Updated Date: April 23, 2021 23:31:08 IST

