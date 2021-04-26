Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Punjab Kings Vs Kolkata Knight Riders LIVE SCORE (t20)

Punjab Kings Vs Kolkata Knight Riders At Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad, 26 April, 2021

26 April, 2021
Starts 19:30 (IST)
Match Ended
Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings

123/9 (20.0 ov)

Match 21
Kolkata Knight Riders

Kolkata Knight Riders

126/5 (16.4 ov)

Kolkata Knight Riders beat Punjab Kings by 5 wickets

Live Blog
Punjab Kings Kolkata Knight Riders
123/9 (20.0 ov) - R/R 6.15 126/5 (16.4 ov) - R/R 7.56

Match Ended

Kolkata Knight Riders beat Punjab Kings by 5 wickets

Eoin Morgan (C) - 16

Dinesh Karthik (W) - 12

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Eoin Morgan (C) not out 47 40 4 2
Dinesh Karthik (W) not out 12 6 2 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Arshdeep Singh 2.4 0 27 1
Ravi Bishnoi 4 0 19 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 98/5 (14.1)

28 (28) R/R: 11.2

Andre Russell 10(9) S.R (111.11)

run out (Arshdeep Singh / KL Rahul)
Highlights, PBKS vs KKR, IPL 2021, Match 21, Full Cricket Score: Morgan's unbeaten 47 guides Kolkata to five-wicket win

Highlights, PBKS vs KKR, IPL 2021, Match 21, Full Cricket Score: Morgan's unbeaten 47 guides Kolkata to five-wicket win

23:31 (IST)

So Kolkata Knight Riders finally break the winless streak, and also get off the bottom of the points table and jump to fifth with four points, just behind MI. Punjab Kings will have a lot of questions to answer, especially after a below-par batting display, with KL Rahul failing to fire today. Instead, it was another Rahul (Tripathi) who set the platform for victory after that early blow. 

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will look to get back to winning ways when they take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 22 in Ahmedabad tomorrow night. Do join us for that. Until then, it's goodbye and good night! 

Full Scorecard
23:30 (IST)

Eoin Morgan, KKR skipper and Man of the Match: We’ve worked incredibly hard. The performance was really impressive, particularly with the ball. Kings are an impressive side. Only his second match (Mavi) this season, but the match-up against Gayle was favourable. He bowled well in the last game and started well here. For him to make an impact is huge credit to him. Certainly think it's (bio-bubble) challenging and it does have to be managed for players, coaching staff. When you consider the horrific nature of what's happening outside the bubble, we try and lend our support and encouragement for everything that's going on. 

Full Scorecard
23:12 (IST)

KL Rahul, PBKS captain: Of course. It’s never nice to be on the losing side. I really don’t know what to say with this poor performance. WE should’ve adapted quicker to this new venue. Could’ve applied a little better with the bat, and expected the boys to be a bit smarter. It was a bit two-paced and stayed a bit up and down. It was hard in the first six to understand what were the good shots to play on this wicket. When you’re playing your first game at a new venue and you bat first, you’re basically going in with no clue. We have three more games, and hopefully we learn from our mistakes, keep our heads high and keep working harder and harder. That was a stunning catch. We’ve been a good fielding side. Especially when you have a coach like Jonty Rhodes, who pushes the boys in every training session.

Full Scorecard
23:09 (IST)

Just to take you back to the crazy start to the Kolkata chase today

Full Scorecard
23:08 (IST)

After 17 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 126/5 ( Eoin Morgan (C) 47 , Dinesh Karthik (W) 12)

DONE AND DUSTED! Current skipper Morgan and former skipper Dinesh Karthik seal the deal for KKR with a comfortable victory for KKR. Yes, they did suffer initial blows in the chase but contributions from Tripathi (41) and Morgan (47), apart from a small cameo from Russell (10) did it for Kolkata.

Full Scorecard
23:08 (IST)

A quality knock from the skipper when it mattered

Full Scorecard
23:05 (IST)

MILESTONE ALERT:

 Eoin Morgan has completed 7,000 T20 runs.

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

23:05 (IST)
Full Scorecard
23:04 (IST)
four

FOUR! Morgan uses the full face of the bat to lead the ball past long-on boundary . 

Full Scorecard
23:03 (IST)

After 16 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 115/5 ( Eoin Morgan (C) 46 , Dinesh Karthik (W) 2)

Deepak Hooda comes in just for his second over. The game has been stolen away from Punjab, with 13 runs coming off it. Morgan has been on fire after a while in this match. He's into his 40s. KKR need 9 off 24 balls.

Full Scorecard
23:01 (IST)
six

SIX! The game has been stolen away from Punjab. This classic Morgan shot flies over extra cover. 

Full Scorecard
Highlights

title-img
23:05 (IST)

MILESTONE ALERT:

 Eoin Morgan has completed 7,000 T20 runs.
22:54 (IST)

OUT! Big blow for KKR as they lose Andre Russell courtesy of a run-out!. He narrowly misses his ground as Arshdeep initiates a direct hit from short third man to Rahul, who then runs him out. Russell run out (Arshdeep Singh) 10(9) 
22:33 (IST)

OUT! Breakthrough accomplished! Tripathi goes for a biggie but finds  Shahrukh Khan at long-on. Hooda strikes! Tripathi c Shahrukh Khan b Hooda 41(32)
21:50 (IST)

OUT! Woah woah woah! A diving effort from Ravi Bishnoi to complete an acrobatic catch which sees off Narine. Narine tried to slog it across the line but found the man waiting at deep midwicket. Narine c Ravi Bishnoi b Arshdeep Singh 0(4)


 
21:41 (IST)

OUT! Double blow for KKR! Shubman Gill is struck lbw by Mohammed Shami, he does not decide to review this. The ball hits right in front, and Shubman played it across the line and missed. Costly. Shubman Gill lbw b Shami 9(8)
21:34 (IST)

OUT! Henriques strikes! Full toss and Nitish Rana is forced to hit this towards Shahrukh Khan at cover. Nitish Rana c Shahrukh Khan b Henriques 0(1)
21:15 (IST)

BOWLED! Krishna brings Jordan's entertaining cameo to an end with a slower delivery that goes under his bat as Jordan was attempting to heave the ball towards midwicket, resulting in the off stump getting uprooted. PBKS 121/9

Jordan b Krishna 30(18)
21:06 (IST)

OUT! Easy pickings for Morgan at cover point after Bishnoi gets a leading edge off a 140-kmph delivery from Cummins angling into leg. PBKS 98/8
 

Bishnoi c Morgan b Cummins 1(4)
21:02 (IST)

OUT! Short and outside off, Shahrukh gets a thick edge while hoping to collect a maximum with a pull, resulting in an easy catch for Morgan at extra cover. PBKS 95/7

Shahrukh c Morgan b Krishna 13(14)
20:47 (IST)

OUT! Pressure gets the better of Pooran as he misses the ball completely while looking to pull it for an almighty hit towards the square-leg region, getting his off pole rattled in the process. Punjab in serious trouble now, as the West Indian was starting to look good. PBKS 79/6

Pooran b Chakravarthy 19(19)
20:42 (IST)

OUT! Henriques doesn't last long after the dropped chance, as Narine breaches through the gap between bat and pad to rattle the furniture. Just the stock delivery from the offie that does the job, aided by the Australian's shot selection as he looked to play away from the body and created the gap. PBKS 75/5

Henriques b Narine 2(3)
20:33 (IST)

OUT! Superb catch by Rahul Tripathi at deep midwicket as Narine strikes, getting rid of the dangerman Mayank. The right-handed opener looked to pull this, but never quite got the distance. Wasn't the easiest of chances, as Tripathi fumbled while collecting the low catch, and nearly grassed it. PBKS 60/4

Agarwal c Tripathi b Narine 31(34)
20:11 (IST)

OUT! Prasidh takes four deliveries to make an impact today, dismissing Hooda for 1 after the Baroda batsman steers the ball straight into Morgan's hands at backward point. PBKS 42/3

Hooda c Morgan b Krishna 1(4)
20:04 (IST)

OUT! Huge wicket for the Knight Riders, as Mavi gets the dangerous Gayle caught-behind for a golden duck in his final over of the evening! Punjab lose their second wicket not long after Rahul's departure! Good review by KKR after the decision was originally turned down by the umpire. PBKS 38/2

Gayle c Karthik b Mavi 0(1)
19:58 (IST)

OUT! Cummins with the breakthrough. Rahul tries going big downtown, but ends up getting a thick leading edge that results in a simple catch for Narine at mid off. Only the fifth time the star Aussie pacer has struck in this edition. PBKS 36/1

Rahul c Narine b Cummins 19(20)
19:11 (IST)

PBKS XI: KL Rahul (wk/c), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Moises Henriques, Shahrukh Khan, Chris Jordan, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh
19:09 (IST)

KKR XI: Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy
19:03 (IST)

TOSS: KKR win the toss, and skipper Eoin Morgan opts to bowl.

IPL 2021, Live Cricket Score, Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): DONE AND DUSTED! Current skipper Morgan and former skipper Dinesh Karthik seal the deal for KKR with a comfortable victory for KKR. Yes, they did suffer initial blows in the chase but contributions from Tripathi (41) and Morgan (47), apart from a small cameo from Russell (10) did it for Kolkata.

Preview: Having snapped their three-match losing steak in their last game against Mumbai Indians (MI), KL Rahul’s Punjab Kings will be eager to continue their winning momentum when they take on an under pressure Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 21 of the Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL) season at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday.

This will be the first of 12 matches at the iconic stadium, which will also host all playoff matches as well as the final on 30 May.

Both teams find themselves at the wrong end of the points table, but Eoin Morgan’s KKR will be desperate to arrest the slide, finding themselves rock-bottom in eighth place with two points (One win).

Meanwhile, Punjab Kings are placed fifth in the standings with four points, and can go replace MI in fourth place with a win against Kolkata.

KL Rahul has been Punjab’s most consistent batsman this season, having scored 221 runs from five games. He is the tournament’s second highest run-getter with Delhi Capitals’ (DC) Shikhar Dhawan leading the charts with 251 runs.

Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Shami lead the team’s bowling charts with six wickets each but the rest of the bowlers including Jhye Richardson and Riley Meredith are yet to play according to expectations.

However, PBKS bowlers did put up an improved show against MI in their last match with Shami and Ravi Bishnoi sharing four wickets between them, so that should come as an extra motivation.

One major worry for Punjab is Nicholas Pooran’s form so far. Pooran, who amassed 353 runs last season, has endured scores of 0,0,9,0 in his last four outings with the bat although he did not need to bat against MI three days back.

Meanwhile, for KKR, their top and middle-order batting is a major cause for concern.

Nitish Rana has scored two half-centuries so far as has Rahul Tripathi, Andre Russell and Pat Cummins (one fifty each) but even skipper Morgan has failed to get going. Morgan has scored only 45 runs from five games.

KKR will hope their specialist batsmen start to deliver in big games.

Russell leads the team’s wicket-taker list with seven scalps.

Squad:

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (c & wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Prabsimran Singh, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Deepak Hooda, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Harpreet Brar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Porel, Darshan Nalkande, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Jhye Richardson, Shahrukh Khan, Riley Meredith, Moises Henriques, Jalaj Saxena, Utkarsh Singh, Fabian Allen, Saurabh Kumar.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Tim Seifert, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Lockie Ferguson, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Sandeep Warrier, Prasidh Krishna, Rahul Tripathi, Varun Chakravarthy, Shakib Al Hasan, Sheldon Jackson, Vaibhav Arora, Harbhajan Singh, Karun Nair, Ben Cutting, Venkatesh Iyer and Pawan Negi.

Updated Date: April 26, 2021 23:37:23 IST

Tags:

