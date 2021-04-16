Highlights, PBKS vs CSK, IPL 2021, Match 8, Full cricket score: Chennai win by six wickets

IPL 2021, Live Cricket Score, Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK): Good contest that between Moeen and Shami. Shami bowls a bouncer first up and it whizzes past Moeen's gloves. Shami drops it short again the next ball but this time, Moeen gets in position early and pulls it over mid-wicket. After a defence, Moeen flicks a full delivery through mid-wicket for a couple. Shami then comes up with a yorker on middle and Moeen digs it out safely. Shami overpitches the last one and Moeen drives it through extra cover. 10 runs off the over.

Preview: Punjab Kings provided plenty of entertainment in IPL 2020, and there was no dearth of thrill in their 2021 season opener.

Opening the campaign against Rajasthan Royals, PBKS batted first and posted an imposing total of 221 with skipper KL Rahul playing a blistering knock of 91 off 50 and Deepak Hooda setting the stage on fire with a 28-ball 64 innings.

After some batting extraordinaire, PBKS were pretty ordinary with their fielding and bowling as Sanju Samson struck a brilliant century to take RR close to the victory only for Arshdeep Singh to deny him by successfully defending 13 runs in the last over.

Against Chennai Super Kings, Rahul and Co will hope for a lesser entertaining and more commanding performance. The Wankhede Stadium had been a batting paradise but things were made difficult for PBKS by their overseas pacers — Jhye Richardson and Riley Meredith — who were guilty of bowling too many loose deliveries. PBKS need to improve their bowling and fielding to compliment a batting line-up that is good enough to beat any team.

On the other hand, Chennai Super Kings lost their first match against Delhi Capitals by seven wickets. CSK did well batting first as they posted a total of 188 with the comeback man Suresh Raina scoring a breezy fifty. But their bowling lacked the punch as DC easily chased down the target inside 19 overs.

CSK looked short of bowlers who could impose themselves on the opposition and their openers also failed to fire against DC. Some valuable runs from top-order could have helped CSK reached 200 on a batting-friendly Wankhede strip.

On Friday, both teams will enter the field with different motivations. PBKS, who have never won the IPL, will want to stretch the winning run against CSK, one of the most successful sides in the history of the tournament and we are guaranteed great entertainment.

Squads:

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul(w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Jhye Richardson, Murugan Ashwin, Riley Meredith, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Moises Henriques, Mandeep Singh, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Jalaj Saxena, Sarfaraz Khan, Fabian Allen, Saurabh Kumar, Ishan Porel, Ravi Bishnoi, Utkarsh Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Prabhsimran Singh, Harpreet Brar

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Robin Uthappa, Cheteshwar Pujara, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mitchell Santner, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Harishankar Reddy, Bhagath Varma