Toss report: West Indies opted to bat after winning the toss in their T20 World Cup Group 2 clash against Pakistan at the Boland Park in Paarl on Sunday.

While 2016 champions Windies announced an unchanged XI for the game, Pakistan made to changes to their lineup — Sidra Ameen and Omaima Sohail coming in for Javeria Khan and Ayesha Naseem, who was ruled out with an injured hamstring.

Both teams are coming off victories against Ireland in their previous outings, with Pakistan opening their account in the tournament with a commanding 70-run win on Wednesday. Ireland, however, put up a much more inspired fight against the Windies, taking the game to the final over after setting them 138 to win though skipper Hayley Matthews got her team over the line in the end and snapped their winless run in the process.

The two sides have a 1-1 record in T20 World Cups. As for their recent head-to-head record, West Indies lead 3-2 in their last five T20I encounters against Pakistan.

Teams:

Pakistan: Sidra Ameen, Muneeba Ali(w), Bismah Maroof(c), Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Omaima Sohail, Fatima Sana, Aiman Anwer, Tuba Hassan, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal.

West Indies: Hayley Matthews(c), Rashada Williams(w), Shemaine Campbelle, Chinelle Henry, Shabika Gajnabi, Aaliyah Alleyne, Zaida James, Trishan Holder, Afy Fletcher, Shamilia Connell, Karishma Ramharack.

