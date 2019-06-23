-
Live Updates
Highlights, Pakistan vs South Africa, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match, Full Cricket Score: Proteas knocked out of World Cup
Date: Sunday, 23 June, 2019 23:26 IST
Venue: Lord's, London
Match Ended
Pakistan beat South Africa by 49 runs
This over 50.0
- 2
- 2
- 2
- 4
- 0
- 1
batsman
- 46 (32)
- 4s X 6
- 6s X 0
- 1 (3)
- 4s X 0
- 6s X 0
bowler
- 11 (2)
- M X 0
- W X 0
- 49 (10)
- M X 1
- W X 2
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket
|
13 ( 1.4 ) R/R: 7.8
Imran Tahir 1(3)
Andile Phehlukwayo 12(7)
|
246/9 (48.2 over)
Lungi Ngidi 1 (6) SR: S.R (16.67)
b Wahab Riaz
Highlights
-
23:06 (IST)
Haris Sohail is the Man of the Match for his wonderful knock of 89!
Sohail: It's difficult when you sit out and wait for your chance. But when the chance is given to me, I will perform for Pakistan. When I went inside, I was told to forge a partnership with Babar, but things weren't easy. Backed myself, and it produced the results.
-
23:00 (IST)
And that's it! Pakistan keep their World Cup hopes alive with a 49-run win over South Africa! The Proteas see their World Cup hopes crumble and their wait for an elusive World Cup win extend by another four years. Sarfaraz Ahmed and Co survive to live another day in England.
-
22:43 (IST)
OUT! Wahab Riaz breaches Kagiso Rabada's defences with a dipping yorker which hits the middle stump camera square on its lens. Brilliant delivery that!
-
22:31 (IST)
OUT! Chris Morris looks to create some room for himself but Wahab Riaz follows him and bowls and ince-perfect yorker which clips the leg stump. All but over for South Africa now.
-
22:17 (IST)
OUT! Miller charges down the wicket to Afridi but misses the ball by a distance and sees his wickets broken. Surely the beginning of the end for South Africa's World Cup campaign.
-
22:09 (IST)
OUT! Van der Dussen tries to slog-sweep but gets the bottom edge and flies high into the London sky. Hafeez and Sarfaraz both go for it before the former calling for it and taking it gratefully. Shadab once again delivers for his team.van der Dussen c Hafeez b Shadab Khan 36(47)
-
21:57 (IST)
After 37 overs,South Africa 168/4 ( Rassie van der Dussen 26 , David Miller 21)
Wahab Riaz continues. The first couple of balls are short. Miller pulls the first for a dot and then pulls out of playing the pull off the second one. He gets single and brings Van der Dussen on strike. VDD tries to hits across the line but gets a thick edge. Sarfaraz dives to his right but drops it. That's poor from the skipper. The batsmen sneak a single and more heartbreak follows Riaz on the next ball. He bowls short and wide and Miller looks to play an uppercut but finds Amir at third-man. However, Amir drops it and Riaz can only sink to the ground in agony. He could've had two wickets in the over.
-
21:22 (IST)
OUT! Amir strikes and it's Faf du Plessis who perishes. He tries to pull Amir towards deep mid-wicket but top-edges. Sarfaraz calls for it and claims the catch. Big big wicket this! du Plessis c Sarfaraz b Amir 63(79)
-
21:08 (IST)
Fifty for Faf du Plessis! An assured knock from the captain and his team would want him to convert it into a hundred and lead them to an important win.
-
20:58 (IST)
OUT! Markram tries to cut Shadab on the backfoot but the ball stays low and crashes into middle stump. Poor shot selection from Markram. Markram b Shadab Khan 7(16)
-
20:45 (IST)
OUT! De Kock once again goes down on one knee and smashes the ball. Imam-ul-Haq takes a difficult catch down low. The umpires go up to the third umpire with the soft signal being out. The replays confirm the decision and De Kock has to depart. de Kock c Imam b Shadab Khan 47(60)
-
19:30 (IST)
OUT! Mohammed Amir strikes on his very first ball! He raps Amla on the pad and is confident with his appeal. Sarfaraz takes his time but reviews in the end. Three reds and Amla has to walk! What a start for Pakistan! Amla lbw b Amir 2(3)
-
18:49 (IST)
OUT! Sohail falls short of what would've been his third ODI ton by just 11 runs! Gets a thick top edge off a slower ball that results in a sitter for the keeper. He has played his part though, his knock helping the Pakistanis cross 300 in a must-win game. PAK 307/7
Sohail c de Kock b Ngidi 89(59)
-
18:45 (IST)
OUT! Ngidi foxes Riaz with the slower ball, the latter swinging his bat and missing it completely, resulting in the ball hitting the top of the stumps. PAK 304/6
Riaz b Ngidi 4(4)
-
18:38 (IST)
OUT! Taken! Imad Wasim's cameo comes to an end. Wanted to bring up the 300 with a maximum, with Duminy judging the trajectory of the ball correctly on this occasion and taking a low catch at long off. PAK 295/5
Imad c Duminy b Ngidi 23(15)
-
18:28 (IST)
Fifty partnership up between Sohail and Wasim for the fifth wicket off just 26 deliveries — the second-fastest fifty stand of the tournament. Wasim runs the ball down the ground, with Morris cutting the ball off just short of the boundary rope, allowing the batsman to collect a double. PAK 275/4
-
18:14 (IST)
FOUR! Sohail uppercuts a short ball from Morris towards third man to bring up his half-century! What a knock from the youngster so far! This is his 11th ODI fifty, and his first of the ongoing tournament in only his second appearance. PAK 241/4
-
18:06 (IST)
OUT! Babar fails to convert yet again, and he will be disappointed to miss out on a hundred today. Lofts the ball towards sweeper cover, but doesn't get the distance. The ball settles in the palms of Ngidi near the boundary. PAK 224/4
Babar c Ngidi b Phehlukwayo 69(80)
-
17:39 (IST)
Fifty for Babar Azam — his second of the tournament and 14th overall! Guides the ball towards deep point and sets off for an easy single to bring up the milestone. PAK 186/3
-
17:13 (IST)
OUT! Markram strikes, trapping Hafeez lbw! Went for the sweep, but missed the ball and ended up getting struck plumb in front of middle and leg. PAK 143/3
Hafeez lbw Markram 20(33)
-
16:35 (IST)
OUT! What a catch by Imran Tahir! Sensational is the word! Tahir breaks into his trademark celebrations for a third time in this innings. Imam falls six short of his fifty. Shuffles down the pitch and goes for a straight drive. Tahir crouches to his right, and the ball somehow settles in his right hand. PAK 98/2
Imam c and b Tahir 44(57)
-
16:12 (IST)
OUT! Fakhar falls six short of a half-century. Ends up lobbing the ball over to the slip fielder while attempting a ramp shot. Got into position for the ramp way too early, and gave the bowler enough time to adjust his length. PAK 81/1
Fakhar c Amla b Tahir 44(50)
-
15:32 (IST)
FOUR! Imam plays an aerial drive down the ground, well out of mid offs reach, to bring up the fifty opening stand with Fakhar! PAK 50/0
-
14:40 (IST)
Faf du Plesssis: We were probably 10-15 runs short in the last game, but we are getting better. We are going with the same time. We've got a nice balance in the side. I was going to bowl first anyway, so good toss to lose.
South Africa XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Hashim Amla, Faf du Plessis (c), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir
-
14:37 (IST)
Sarfaraz Ahmed: Looks like a nice pitch. We're focusing on this match. Important game for us. If we take it game by game, we will do well. We've made two changes. Haris Sohail and Shaheen Shah Afridi are playing.
Pakistan XI: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c, wk), Haris Sohail, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir
-
14:33 (IST)
TOSS: Pakistan win the toss, and captain Sarfaraz Ahmed opts to bat.
-
14:20 (IST)
Pitch report
"There's some sunshine. It's the longest hit in the world Cup, 88m towards cow corner from the Pavilion End," says Pommie Mbangwa.
"The slope will come in handy, if you win the toss and opt to bowl. You see lot of grass. So very difficult decision upon winning the toss, given the grass. The groundsman said he's been rolling the pitch and it's dry underneath. If I were Sarfaraz, I'd opt to bat," says Wasim Akram.
Sarfaraz Ahmed: I think it was a complete team performance. First credit goes to the openers. Then Babar Azam and Haris Sohail. (On Sohail not getting chances) I think it was the team combination. He was given a chance and scored today. Sometimes change is good for the team. The way he batted, Haris is hungry. Jos Buttler played that type of a knock (earlier in the tournament). We have to work hard on our fielding. Dropped so many catches today. Three crucial matches coming up. Complete bowling effort. Mohammad Amir got the early wicket, and then Shadab took three wickets. (To the crowd) Thank you for the support, they always support us.
South Africa captain Faf du Plessis speaks: We are not playing great cricket. We haven't been during this tournament. We were poor with the ball today but we still thought we could chase a target of 300+.
We are not struggling against spinners but I'd say it is a matter of timing. We lost wickets at crucial timings right throughout the tournament. We were also struggling with our confidence and we are low on it right now.
Imran Tahir has been very good for us. He is an amazing bowler but we didn't have many players standing up like Imran.
The biggest disappointment for us was that we couldn't perform to our levels despite the talent we have sitting in the dressing room.
Not done yet!
Haris Sohail is the Man of the Match for his wonderful knock of 89!
Sohail: It's difficult when you sit out and wait for your chance. But when the chance is given to me, I will perform for Pakistan. When I went inside, I was told to forge a partnership with Babar, but things weren't easy. Backed myself, and it produced the results.
A disappointing and one-sided match for the crowd today after yesterday's two brilliant and closely-fought matches.Pakistani fans won't care though that the entertainment value has not been high - all they will care about is the 2 points and the fact that they are still in this World Cup and still with a chance of qualifying for the semi-finals.
Not the perfect performance by any means by Pakistan, but Haris Sohail's explosive innings was the main difference between the teams. Amir getting rid of Amla so early will have damaged South Africa's confidence too and the rest of their batting was a struggle.
South Africa crash out of the World Cup while Pakistan live to fight another day.
And that's it! Pakistan keep their World Cup hopes alive with a 49-run win over South Africa! The Proteas see their World Cup hopes crumble and their wait for an elusive World Cup win extend by another four years. Sarfaraz Ahmed and Co survive to live another day in England.
After 49 overs,South Africa 248/9 ( Andile Phehlukwayo 35 , Imran Tahir 1)
Wahab Riaz comes around the wicket to Ngidi and shatters his stumps on the second ball. Tahir looks for a suicidal single on his first ball and would have been run out by a mile had there been a direct hit at the non-striker's end. Phehlukwayo gets a single before Tahir plays out the over. South Africa need 61 runs off the last over.
OUT! Wahab Riaz comes around the wicket and gets the ball to reverse swing off the middle and crash into the off stump. Too good from Riaz!
After 48 overs,South Africa 246/8 ( Andile Phehlukwayo 34 , Lungi Ngidi 1)
Amir starts with a wide before conceeding a boundary thanks to a misfield from Shaheen Afridi at deep backward point. Lungi Ngidi tries to smack the ball away for a six but gets air. He finally connects bat with ball but can only edge it to third-man for a single.
FOUR! Phehlukwayo squirts a wide ball towards backward point. Shaheen Afridi sprints and dives to stop it but can't push the ball back. He gets back up to see the ball gently rolling towards the cushion.
After 47 overs,South Africa 240/8 ( Andile Phehlukwayo 29 , Lungi Ngidi 0)
Rabada and Phehlukwayo exchange singles before Riaz cleans up Rabada with an inswinging full toss to the stumps. The ball whsitles past Lungi Ngidi's bat on the last delivery. Another brilliant over from Wahab Riaz.
All South Africa need to do now is fall over and stink. They’re dead in the water. This has been a wretched batting display, a performance not worthy of this team nor the people they purportedly represent. Even though the scorecard says they are not doing that badly, the reality is that they have lacked discipline and purpose and anything else they would have needed to do justice to this chase.
OUT! Wahab Riaz breaches Kagiso Rabada's defences with a dipping yorker which hits the middle stump camera square on its lens. Brilliant delivery that!
After 46 overs,South Africa 237/7 ( Andile Phehlukwayo 28 , Kagiso Rabada 2)
Amir back into the attack. Phehlukwayo swings at the first ball and gets an inside edge for a single at third-man. Phehlukwayo pulls the third ball and is denied a four by a diving Imam-ul-Haq. But he ends Amir's over with two back to back boundaries.
FOUR! Back to back boundaries for Phehlukwayo. Amir bowls it short and the South African pulls. The ball takes the top-edge and flies into the air. There are shots of catch it but the ball lands too fine for the fine-leg fielder and into the boundary.
After 45 overs,South Africa 225/7 ( Andile Phehlukwayo 17 , Kagiso Rabada 1)
Wicket and four runs off that excellent Wahab Riaz over. Pakistan cruising towards a morale-boosting win now.
OUT! Chris Morris looks to create some room for himself but Wahab Riaz follows him and bowls and ince-perfect yorker which clips the leg stump. All but over for South Africa now.
After 44 overs,South Africa 221/6 ( Andile Phehlukwayo 15 , Chris Morris 16)
Shadab Khan finishes his quota of 10 overs by leaking eight runs including a boundary. But that won't tarnish his day! He got 3 big wickets, bowled one maiden over and conceded just 50 runs. Player of the match contender for sure.
FOUR! Phehlukwayo finds the gap on the on-side and slog-sweeps beyond the fielder at deep mid-wicket for a boundary.
After 43 overs,South Africa 213/6 ( Andile Phehlukwayo 9 , Chris Morris 14)
An expensive over from Afridi there. 16 off it. He nearly got his second wicket after Morris mistimes his drive but Babar Azam just couldn't get to it at mid-off.
Proteas nearly out of the World Cup now
After 42 overs,South Africa 197/6 ( Andile Phehlukwayo 4 , Chris Morris 3)
Shadab Khan continues. Another tidy over from him as he gives away only four. He has been the pick of the Pakistani bowlers today.
After 41 overs,South Africa 193/6 ( Andile Phehlukwayo 2 , Chris Morris 1)
Four runs conceded but the important wicket of David Miller in that Shaheen Afridi over.
OUT! Miller charges down the wicket to Afridi but misses the ball by a distance and sees his wickets broken. Surely the beginning of the end for South Africa's World Cup campaign.
Pakistan have dropped half-a-dozen catches, but still South Africa’s batting refuses to be even remotely competitive. This is a shocking display of how not to win a match. And the worst of it is the South Africans will have to hang around until the second week of July before they can go home.
South Africa are hanging in there aided by some ridiculously poor catching attempts by Pakistan. It wasn't that long ago that the world was praising the improvement in Pakistan's fielding, but of late that improvement seems like a distant memory. Catch after catch has been put down and if those chances had been taken, the match could have been over by now.
Net run-rate could be a factor at the end of the group stage and Pakistan may rue these dropped chances against South Africa.
Shadab Khan deserves a mention today. His form has been questioned of late, but today he has looked back to his best which is a huge boost for Pakistan.
After 40 overs,South Africa 189/5 ( David Miller 30 , Andile Phehlukwayo 0)
Shadab Khan comes back into the attack. Miller tries to play Shadab but nearly ends up looping a catch back to Shadab but it's too high for him. VDD throws away his wicket trying to attack Shadab. Miller is fooled by a googly and tries to play the sweep but misses the ball completely and the ball hits him on the thigh pad. Joel Wilson raises the finger and Miller reviews immediately. There is a spike on snicko as the ball goes past Miller's bat and he survives. Still a very good over for Pakistan.
OUT! Van der Dussen tries to slog-sweep but gets the bottom edge and flies high into the London sky. Hafeez and Sarfaraz both go for it before the former calling for it and taking it gratefully. Shadab once again delivers for his team.van der Dussen c Hafeez b Shadab Khan 36(47)
After 39 overs,South Africa 186/4 ( Rassie van der Dussen 35 , David Miller 29)
Riaz continues and it is an eventful over. He starts by whacking VDD on his grille off anb edge. On the third ball, he decieves VDD with a slower delivery which hits him on the solar plexus. Van der Dussen shrugs it off to get a single. Miller looks to cut the next ball but nearly edges it behind. Frustrated, he looks to smack the ball away on the next two balls but misses horribly each time. Brilliant over from Riaz. Only four off it.
After 38 overs,South Africa 182/4 ( Rassie van der Dussen 33 , David Miller 28)
Miller and Van der Dussen target Afridi and smack him for a four and six respectively. Afridi almost had the last laugh but Miller's flick narrowly flew past Amir at mid-on. 13 off that over.
Catches win matches, as they say
SIX! Van der Dussen goes down on one knee and whacks the ball to deep mid-wicket for a maximum!
After 37 overs,South Africa 168/4 ( Rassie van der Dussen 26 , David Miller 21)
Wahab Riaz continues. The first couple of balls are short. Miller pulls the first for a dot and then pulls out of playing the pull off the second one. He gets single and brings Van der Dussen on strike. VDD tries to hits across the line but gets a thick edge. Sarfaraz dives to his right but drops it. That's poor from the skipper. The batsmen sneak a single and more heartbreak follows Riaz on the next ball. He bowls short and wide and Miller looks to play an uppercut but finds Amir at third-man. However, Amir drops it and Riaz can only sink to the ground in agony. He could've had two wickets in the over.
After 36 overs,South Africa 163/4 ( Rassie van der Dussen 23 , David Miller 19)
Shaheen Afridi is back for his second spell. Miller pulls the first delivery to deep mid-wicket for a single. Only two more runs come off that over. Pakistan are favourites to win from here on imo. They have kept their bowling tight.
Wonderful chocolate cake for tea. And pork pies, of course. Floodlights are on. It’s very gloomy out there, but rain looks unlikely. Let’s talk about anything accept South Africa’s batting, which has been only marginally less poor than their bowling.
After 35 overs,South Africa 160/4 ( Rassie van der Dussen 23 , David Miller 17)
Wahab Riaz is brought back into the attack. Van der Dussen brings Miller on strike with a push down to third-man. Miller then plays a brilliant cover drive for a four. He rotates the strike with Van der Dussen before retaining strike with a pull down to fine leg. Time for a drink break.
FOUR! Miller takes a step down the ground and crunches the ball through cover for a boundary.
One should never say the words this looks good for Pakistan, but that is exactly the case at the moment. South Africa look a beaten and bruised team. Surely even Pakistan cannot throw it away from here.
Mohammad Amir has been exceptional in this World Cup. 9 years on from those dark times at Lord's, the same ground is chanting Amir, Amir, which must be a great feeling for the left-arm pacer.
Miller limping, South Africa limping. It can't be a great time to be involved in South African cricket.
After 34 overs,South Africa 152/4 ( Rassie van der Dussen 21 , David Miller 11)
Amir resumes. Miller taps the first ball to third-man for a single. Amir pitches it short and the ball rises steaply to hit Van der Dussen on his top hand as he defends on the back foot. He stares down Amir and then taps the errant patch of ground responsible for the steep bounce. A couple of balls later, he's beaten by a ball which stays low. Only two off that Amir over.
After 33 overs,South Africa 150/4 ( Rassie van der Dussen 20 , David Miller 10)
Wasim to bowl his last over. Miller uses his feet well to get a boundary. Three singles to end Wasim's quota for the match. He didn't get any wickets but did well to increase the pressure on the Proteas batsmen. Just 48 runs off his 10.
FOUR! Miller sees mid-off up in the circle and comes down the track and plays a lofted shot for a boundary.
After 32 overs,South Africa 143/4 ( Rassie van der Dussen 19 , David Miller 4)
Amir drops David Miller off his own balling. Miller checked his shot at the last moment and the ball flew back to Amir off the leading edge. He had the ball in his hand but it popped off his grasp as his elbow hit the ground. That was a very difficult chance! Miller and Van der Dussen rotate the strike. On the fourth ball, Amir bowls it shot and Miller misses the pull. Amir appeals excitedly but Joel Wilson is uninterested. Amir remonstrated angrily and Wilson has to tell him to calm down. Just one more run more off the rest of the over.
Pakistan vs South Africa LIVE SCORE, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match Updates: And that's it! Pakistan keep their World Cup hopes alive with a 49-run win over South Africa! The Proteas see their World Cup hopes crumble and their wait for an elusive World Cup win extend by another four years. Sarfaraz Ahmed and Co survive to live another day in England.
Preview: When Pakistan and South Africa meet in Match 30 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, it is going to be a must-win game for both teams. Both teams have extremely slim chances of making the semi-finals and only a massive collapse by the other teams can help them into the next round.
In the points table, South Africa are eighth with Pakistan ninth with only net run rate separating the two teams. South Africa have played six matches and won just once (against the bottom of the table side Afghanistan) with four defeats and a match getting washed out. Pakistan, on the other hand, have played one match less with one win (against England), three defeats and a washout as well.
South Africa's bowlers have delivered thus far in the World Cup but it is the batsmen who have failed at their job. They've been unable to chase down totals against England and Bangladesh and then been unable to defend totals against India and New Zealand. Against the Kiwis on 19 June, Kane Williamson's century denied them in a close finish.
Bar a decent showing against England, Pakistan have been disappointing too. They started off miserably with a collapse to lose to West Indies and since were unable to chase down totals against Australia and most recently against India. In the rain-curtailed encounter at Old Trafford a week back, Pakistan did a decent job of curtailing India's batting. But made a right mess of the chase to see a massive task ahead of them as heavens opened up again. With the D/L method applied, Pakistan were well short and eventually lost by 89 runs.
Full team squads:
Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w/c), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz, Haris Sohail, Asif Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain.
South Africa: Faf du Plessis (capt), Quinton de Kock, Imran Tahir, David Miller, JP Duminy, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Aiden Markram, Chris Morris, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dale Steyn, Dwaine Pretprius, Rassie van der Dussen, Hashim Amla.
For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here
