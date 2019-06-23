Back to Firstpost
WC 2019
Live Updates

Highlights, Pakistan vs South Africa, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match, Full Cricket Score: Proteas knocked out of World Cup

Date: Sunday, 23 June, 2019 23:26 IST

Venue: Lord's, London

Match Ended

Pakistan beat South Africa by 49 runs

Pakistan
308/7 OV : (50.0) RR.(6.16)
South Africa
259/9 OV : (50.0) RR.(5.18)
Match Ended:

Pakistan beat South Africa by 49 runs

Man Of the Match:

This over 50.0

  • 2
  • 2
  • 2
  • 4
  • 0
  • 1

batsman

Andile Phehlukwayo

  • 46 (32)
  • 4s X 6
  • 6s X 0

Imran Tahir

  • 1 (3)
  • 4s X 0
  • 6s X 0

bowler

Mohammad Hafeez

  • 11 (2)
  • M X 0
  • W X 0

Mohammad Amir

  • 49 (10)
  • M X 1
  • W X 2
Current Partnership Last Wicket

13 ( 1.4 ) R/R: 7.8

Imran Tahir 1(3)

Andile Phehlukwayo 12(7)

246/9 (48.2 over)

Lungi Ngidi 1 (6) SR: S.R (16.67)

b Wahab Riaz

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match 30 Match Result Pakistan beat South Africa by 49 runs

Highlights, Pakistan vs South Africa, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match, Full Cricket Score: Proteas knocked out of World Cup

Highlights

23:26 (IST)

So Pakistan live to survive another day! And they do it at South Africa's expense. We are done for tonight! See you tomorrow for match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan. Good night! 

Full Scorecard
23:21 (IST)

Sarfaraz Ahmed: I think it was a complete team performance. First credit goes to the openers. Then Babar Azam and Haris Sohail. (On Sohail not getting chances) I think it was the team combination. He was given a chance and scored today. Sometimes change is good for the team. The way he batted, Haris is hungry. Jos Buttler played that type of a knock (earlier in the tournament). We have to work hard on our fielding. Dropped so many catches today. Three crucial matches coming up. Complete bowling effort. Mohammad Amir got the early wicket, and then Shadab took three wickets. (To the crowd) Thank you for the support, they always support us. 

Full Scorecard
23:16 (IST)

South Africa captain Faf du Plessis speaks: We are not playing great cricket. We haven't been during this tournament. We were poor with the ball today but we still thought we could chase a target of 300+.

We are not struggling against spinners but I'd say it is a matter of timing. We lost wickets at crucial timings right throughout the tournament. We were also struggling with our confidence and we are low on it right now.

Imran Tahir has been very good for us. He is an amazing bowler but we didn't have many players standing up like Imran. 

The biggest disappointment for us was that we couldn't perform to our levels despite the talent we have sitting in the dressing room.

Full Scorecard
23:08 (IST)

Not done yet! 

Full Scorecard
23:08 (IST)

South Africa in each ODI WC:

1992 - Semi Final
1996 - Quarter Final
1999 - Semi Final
2003 - Group Stage
2007 - Semi Final
2011 - Quarter Final
2015 - Semi Final
2019 - Group Stage

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician
23:08 (IST)
Full Scorecard
23:06 (IST)

Haris Sohail is the Man of the Match for his wonderful knock of 89! 

Sohail: It's difficult when you sit out and wait for your chance. But when the chance is given to me, I will perform for Pakistan. When I went inside, I was told to forge a partnership with Babar, but things weren't easy. Backed myself, and it produced the results. 

Full Scorecard
23:05 (IST)

Knock out punch!

South Africa become the second team to get eliminated from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 after Afghanistan.

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician
23:05 (IST)
Full Scorecard
23:01 (IST)

A disappointing and one-sided match for the crowd today after yesterday's two brilliant and closely-fought matches.Pakistani fans won't care though that the entertainment value has not been high - all they will care about is the 2 points and the fact that they are still in this World Cup and still with a chance of qualifying for the semi-finals.

Not the perfect performance by any means by Pakistan, but Haris Sohail's explosive innings was the main difference between the teams. Amir getting rid of Amla so early will have damaged South Africa's confidence too and the rest of their batting was a struggle.

South Africa crash out of the World Cup while Pakistan live to fight another day.

Saj Sadiq, Freelance cricket writer at Lords
23:01 (IST)
Full Scorecard
23:00 (IST)

Pakistan beat South Africa to stay alive in the World Cup!

And that's it! Pakistan keep their World Cup hopes alive with a 49-run win over South Africa! The Proteas see their World Cup hopes crumble and their wait for an elusive World Cup win extend by another four years. Sarfaraz Ahmed and Co survive to live another day in England.

Full Scorecard
22:55 (IST)

After 49 overs,South Africa 248/9 ( Andile Phehlukwayo 35 , Imran Tahir 1)

Wahab Riaz comes around the wicket to Ngidi and shatters his stumps on the second ball. Tahir looks for a suicidal single on his first ball and would have been run out by a mile had there been a direct hit at the non-striker's end. Phehlukwayo gets a single before Tahir plays out the over. South Africa need 61 runs off the last over.

Full Scorecard
22:51 (IST)

OUT! Wahab Riaz comes around the wicket and gets the ball to reverse swing off the middle and crash into the off stump. Too good from Riaz!

Full Scorecard
22:50 (IST)

After 48 overs,South Africa 246/8 ( Andile Phehlukwayo 34 , Lungi Ngidi 1)

Amir starts with a wide before conceeding a boundary thanks to a misfield from Shaheen Afridi at deep backward point. Lungi Ngidi tries to smack the ball away for a six but gets air. He finally connects bat with ball but can only edge it to third-man for a single.

Full Scorecard
22:48 (IST)

FOUR! Phehlukwayo squirts a wide ball towards backward point. Shaheen Afridi sprints and dives to stop it but can't push the ball back. He gets back up to see the ball gently rolling towards the cushion.

Full Scorecard
22:46 (IST)

After 47 overs,South Africa 240/8 ( Andile Phehlukwayo 29 , Lungi Ngidi 0)

Rabada and Phehlukwayo exchange singles before Riaz cleans up Rabada with an inswinging full toss to the stumps. The ball whsitles past Lungi Ngidi's bat on the last delivery. Another brilliant over from Wahab Riaz.

Full Scorecard
22:45 (IST)

All South Africa need to do now is fall over and stink. They’re dead in the water. This has been a wretched batting display, a performance not worthy of this team nor the people they purportedly represent. Even though the scorecard says they are not doing that badly, the reality is that they have lacked discipline and purpose and anything else they would have needed to do justice to this chase.  

Telford Vice, Freelance Cricket Writer at Lords
22:45 (IST)
Full Scorecard
22:43 (IST)

OUT! Wahab Riaz breaches Kagiso Rabada's defences with a dipping yorker which hits the middle stump camera square on its lens. Brilliant delivery that!

Full Scorecard
22:41 (IST)

After 46 overs,South Africa 237/7 ( Andile Phehlukwayo 28 , Kagiso Rabada 2)

Amir back into the attack. Phehlukwayo swings at the first ball and gets an inside edge for a single at third-man. Phehlukwayo pulls the third ball and is denied a four by a diving Imam-ul-Haq. But he ends Amir's over with two back to back boundaries.

Full Scorecard
22:40 (IST)

FOUR! Back to back boundaries for Phehlukwayo. Amir bowls it short and the South African pulls. The ball takes the top-edge and flies into the air. There are shots of catch it but the ball lands too fine for the fine-leg fielder and into the boundary.

Full Scorecard
22:39 (IST)

FOUR! Phelukwayo reads Amir's full-toss well and smacks it over mid-on for a boundary.

Full Scorecard
22:34 (IST)

After 45 overs,South Africa 225/7 ( Andile Phehlukwayo 17 , Kagiso Rabada 1)

Wicket and four runs off that excellent Wahab Riaz over. Pakistan cruising towards a morale-boosting win now.

Full Scorecard
22:31 (IST)

OUT! Chris Morris looks to create some room for himself but Wahab Riaz follows him and bowls and ince-perfect yorker which clips the leg stump. All but over for South Africa now.

Full Scorecard
22:29 (IST)

After 44 overs,South Africa 221/6 ( Andile Phehlukwayo 15 , Chris Morris 16)

Shadab Khan finishes his quota of 10 overs by leaking eight runs including a boundary. But that won't tarnish his day! He got 3 big wickets, bowled one maiden over and conceded just 50 runs. Player of the match contender for sure.

Full Scorecard
22:27 (IST)

FOUR! Phehlukwayo finds the gap on the on-side and slog-sweeps beyond the fielder at deep mid-wicket for a boundary.

Full Scorecard
22:26 (IST)

After 43 overs,South Africa 213/6 ( Andile Phehlukwayo 9 , Chris Morris 14)

An expensive over from Afridi there. 16 off it. He nearly got his second wicket after Morris mistimes his drive but Babar Azam just couldn't get to it at mid-off.

Full Scorecard
22:25 (IST)

Proteas nearly out of the World Cup now

Full Scorecard
22:24 (IST)

SIX! Afridi pitches it up and this time Morris lofts it over long-off for a maximum!

Full Scorecard
22:24 (IST)

FOUR! Afridi bangs in short and Morris uppercuts it for a four down to third-man.

Full Scorecard
22:22 (IST)

FOUR! Inside edge off Phehlukwayo and the ball races away for a boundary at fine leg.

Full Scorecard
22:21 (IST)

After 42 overs,South Africa 197/6 ( Andile Phehlukwayo 4 , Chris Morris 3)

Shadab Khan continues. Another tidy over from him as he gives away only four. He has been the pick of the Pakistani bowlers today.

Full Scorecard
22:20 (IST)

After 41 overs,South Africa 193/6 ( Andile Phehlukwayo 2 , Chris Morris 1)

Four runs conceded but the important wicket of David Miller in that Shaheen Afridi over.

Full Scorecard
22:17 (IST)

OUT! Miller charges down the wicket to Afridi but misses the ball by a distance and sees his wickets broken. Surely the beginning of the end for South Africa's World Cup campaign.

Full Scorecard
22:16 (IST)

Pakistan have dropped half-a-dozen catches, but still South Africa’s batting refuses to be even remotely competitive. This is a shocking display of how not to win a match. And the worst of it is the South Africans will have to hang around until the second week of July before they can go home.

Telford Vice, Freelance Cricket Writer at Lords
22:16 (IST)
Full Scorecard
22:14 (IST)

South Africa are hanging in there aided by some ridiculously poor catching attempts by Pakistan. It wasn't that long ago that the world was praising the improvement in Pakistan's fielding, but of late that improvement seems like a distant memory. Catch after catch has been put down and if those chances had been taken, the match could have been over by now.

Net run-rate could be a factor at the end of the group stage and Pakistan may rue these dropped chances against South Africa. 

Shadab Khan deserves a mention today. His form has been questioned of late, but today he has looked back to his best which is a huge boost for Pakistan.

Saj Sadiq, Freelance cricket writer at Lords
22:14 (IST)
Full Scorecard
22:13 (IST)

After 40 overs,South Africa 189/5 ( David Miller 30 , Andile Phehlukwayo 0)

Shadab Khan comes back into the attack. Miller tries to play Shadab but nearly ends up looping a catch back to Shadab but it's too high for him. VDD throws away his wicket trying to attack Shadab. Miller is fooled by a googly and tries to play the sweep but misses the ball completely and the ball hits him on the thigh pad. Joel Wilson raises the finger and Miller reviews immediately. There is a spike on snicko as the ball goes past Miller's bat and he survives. Still a very good over for Pakistan.

Full Scorecard
22:09 (IST)

OUT! Van der Dussen tries to slog-sweep but gets the bottom edge and flies high into the London sky. Hafeez and Sarfaraz both go for it before the former calling for it and taking it gratefully. Shadab once again delivers for his team.van der Dussen c Hafeez b Shadab Khan 36(47)

Full Scorecard
22:07 (IST)

After 39 overs,South Africa 186/4 ( Rassie van der Dussen 35 , David Miller 29)

Riaz continues and it is an eventful over. He starts by whacking VDD on his grille off anb edge. On the third ball, he decieves VDD with a slower delivery which hits him on the solar plexus. Van der Dussen shrugs it off to get a single. Miller looks to cut the next ball but nearly edges it behind. Frustrated, he looks to smack the ball away on the next two balls but misses horribly each time. Brilliant over from Riaz. Only four off it.

Full Scorecard
22:02 (IST)

After 38 overs,South Africa 182/4 ( Rassie van der Dussen 33 , David Miller 28)

Miller and Van der Dussen target Afridi and smack him for a four and six respectively. Afridi almost had the last laugh but Miller's flick narrowly flew past Amir at mid-on. 13 off that over.

Full Scorecard
22:02 (IST)

Catches win matches, as they say

Full Scorecard
21:59 (IST)

SIX! Van der Dussen goes down on one knee and whacks the ball to deep mid-wicket for a maximum!

Full Scorecard
21:58 (IST)

FOUR! Afridi bowls it full and wide and Miller drives it gloriously through covers.

Full Scorecard
21:57 (IST)

After 37 overs,South Africa 168/4 ( Rassie van der Dussen 26 , David Miller 21)

Wahab Riaz continues. The first couple of balls are short. Miller pulls the first for a dot and then pulls out of playing the pull off the second one. He gets single and brings Van der Dussen on strike. VDD tries to hits across the line but gets a thick edge. Sarfaraz dives to his right but drops it. That's poor from the skipper. The batsmen sneak a single and more heartbreak follows Riaz on the next ball. He bowls short and wide and Miller looks to play an uppercut but finds Amir at third-man. However, Amir drops it and Riaz can only sink to the ground in agony. He could've had two wickets in the over.

Full Scorecard
21:52 (IST)

After 36 overs,South Africa 163/4 ( Rassie van der Dussen 23 , David Miller 19)

Shaheen Afridi is back for his second spell. Miller pulls the first delivery to deep mid-wicket for a single. Only two more runs come off that over. Pakistan are favourites to win from here on imo. They have kept their bowling tight.

Full Scorecard
21:51 (IST)

Wonderful chocolate cake for tea. And pork pies, of course. Floodlights are on. It’s very gloomy out there, but rain looks unlikely. Let’s talk about anything accept South Africa’s batting, which has been only marginally less poor than their bowling.

Telford Vice, Freelance Cricket Writer at Lords
21:51 (IST)
Full Scorecard
21:44 (IST)

After 35 overs,South Africa 160/4 ( Rassie van der Dussen 23 , David Miller 17)

Wahab Riaz is brought back into the attack. Van der Dussen brings Miller on strike with a push down to third-man. Miller then plays a brilliant cover drive for a four. He rotates the strike with Van der Dussen before retaining strike with a pull down to fine leg. Time for a drink break.

Full Scorecard
21:41 (IST)

FOUR! Miller takes a step down the ground and crunches the ball through cover for a boundary.

Full Scorecard
21:40 (IST)

One should never say the words this looks good for Pakistan, but that is exactly the case at the moment. South Africa look a beaten and bruised team. Surely even Pakistan cannot throw it away from here. 

Mohammad Amir has been exceptional in this World Cup. 9 years on from those dark times at Lord's, the same ground is chanting Amir, Amir, which must be a great feeling for the left-arm pacer.

Miller limping, South Africa limping. It can't be a great time to be involved in South African cricket.

Saj Sadiq, Freelance cricket writer at Lords
21:40 (IST)
Full Scorecard
21:40 (IST)

After 34 overs,South Africa 152/4 ( Rassie van der Dussen 21 , David Miller 11)

Amir resumes. Miller taps the first ball to third-man for a single. Amir pitches it short and the ball rises steaply to hit Van der Dussen on his top hand as he defends on the back foot. He stares down Amir and then taps the errant patch of ground responsible for the steep bounce. A couple of balls later, he's beaten by a ball which stays low. Only two off that Amir over.

Full Scorecard
21:36 (IST)

After 33 overs,South Africa 150/4 ( Rassie van der Dussen 20 , David Miller 10)

Wasim to bowl his last over. Miller uses his feet well to get a boundary. Three singles to end Wasim's quota for the match. He didn't get any wickets but did well to increase the pressure on the Proteas batsmen. Just 48 runs off his 10.

Full Scorecard
21:33 (IST)

FOUR! Miller sees mid-off up in the circle and comes down the track and plays a lofted shot for a boundary. 

Full Scorecard
21:33 (IST)

After 32 overs,South Africa 143/4 ( Rassie van der Dussen 19 , David Miller 4)

Amir drops David Miller off his own balling. Miller checked his shot at the last moment and the ball flew back to Amir off the leading edge. He had the ball in his hand but it popped off his grasp as his elbow hit the ground. That was a very difficult chance! Miller and Van der Dussen rotate the strike. On the fourth ball, Amir bowls it shot and Miller misses the pull. Amir appeals excitedly but Joel Wilson is uninterested. Amir remonstrated angrily and Wilson has to tell him to calm down. Just one more run more off the rest of the over.

Full Scorecard
Pakistan vs South Africa LIVE SCORE, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match Updates: And that's it! Pakistan keep their World Cup hopes alive with a 49-run win over South Africa! The Proteas see their World Cup hopes crumble and their wait for an elusive World Cup win extend by another four years. Sarfaraz Ahmed and Co survive to live another day in England.

 

Preview: When Pakistan and South Africa meet in Match 30 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, it is going to be a must-win game for both teams. Both teams have extremely slim chances of making the semi-finals and only a massive collapse by the other teams can help them into the next round.

In the points table, South Africa are eighth with Pakistan ninth with only net run rate separating the two teams. South Africa have played six matches and won just once (against the bottom of the table side Afghanistan) with four defeats and a match getting washed out. Pakistan, on the other hand, have played one match less with one win (against England), three defeats and a washout as well.

South Africa's bowlers have delivered thus far in the World Cup but it is the batsmen who have failed at their job. They've been unable to chase down totals against England and Bangladesh and then been unable to defend totals against India and New Zealand. Against the Kiwis on 19 June, Kane Williamson's century denied them in a close finish.

Bar a decent showing against England, Pakistan have been disappointing too. They started off miserably with a collapse to lose to West Indies and since were unable to chase down totals against Australia and most recently against India. In the rain-curtailed encounter at Old Trafford a week back, Pakistan did a decent job of curtailing India's batting. But made a right mess of the chase to see a massive task ahead of them as heavens opened up again. With the D/L method applied, Pakistan were well short and eventually lost by 89 runs.

Full team squads:

Pakistan: Imam-ul-HaqFakhar ZamanBabar AzamMohammad HafeezShoaib MalikSarfaraz Ahmed(w/c), Imad WasimShadab KhanHasan AliMohammad AmirWahab RiazHaris SohailAsif AliShaheen AfridiMohammad Hasnain.

South Africa: Faf du Plessis (capt), Quinton de KockImran TahirDavid MillerJP DuminyLungi NgidiKagiso RabadaAiden MarkramChris MorrisAndile PhehlukwayoTabraiz ShamsiDale SteynDwaine PretpriusRassie van der DussenHashim Amla.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: Jun 23, 2019

