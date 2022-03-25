Highlights, Pakistan vs Australia, 3rd Test Day 5 in Lahore: Aussies clinch series with 115-run win

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Day 4 report: Pakistan survived an intriguing last session to reach 73-0 on day four after a bold declaration by Australia set a tricky target of 351 runs in the series-deciding third Test.

Opening batters Imam-ul-Haq, 42 not out, and Abdullah Shafique, 27 not out, survived television referrals against offspinner Nathan Lyon to leave the home team still needing 278 runs in a minimum 90 overs on the last day Friday.

Captain Pat Cummins declared Australia’s second innings at 227-3 shortly after tea, Usman Khawaja having achieved an unbeaten 104, his second successive century to round off a brilliant tour to the country of his birth.

It gave Australia nearly four sessions to have a crack at Pakistan, after missing out in the second Test at Karachi where Pakistan batted for 171.4 overs and forced an epic draw.

The worn-out pitch at Lahore encouraged Cummins to push Pakistan after the home team collapsed to 268 in the first innings against the brutal reverse swing of Cummins and Mitchell Starc to concede a massive 123-runs lead.

Khawaja featured in three half-century stands and raised his hundred at the stroke of tea as Australia blunted the reverse swing of Naseem Shah (1-23) and Shaheen Shah Afridi (1-45) while scoring freely against spinners Nauman Ali and Sajid Khan.

Khawaja made 97 in the drawn first Test at Rawalpindi and followed with 160 and 44 not out at Karachi. Despite being ill on the opening day of this Test, Khawaja scored 91 in the first innings. The left-hander has an impressive 496 runs at a series average of 165.33.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.