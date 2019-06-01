FOUR! That's another way to start your innings. Guptill shimmies down the pitch and goes after a wide delivery, throwing the kitchen sink at it, slicing it to deep cover fence for a boundary.

FOUR! Short ball from Malinga doesn't work as he would have liked. Guptill is on to the pull in a flash and connects it well. The ball skids away to square leg fence. He kept it along the ground as well.

After 1 over, New Zealand 10/0 ( Martin Guptill 9 , Colin Munro 1) Guptill pokes at an outswinger but the ball doesn't carry to SL captain Dimuth Karunaratne at second slip. Malinga asks for an extra man in the cordon. Guptill takes the attacking route the next delivery and starts his innings with a boundary to cover fence. Munro gets off the mark with a single before Guptill finishes the first over with another boundary.

After 2 overs,New Zealand 13/0 ( Martin Guptill 9 , Colin Munro 4) Suranaga Lakmal to bowl from the other end. Very disciplined start for Lakmal, who got the ball into Munro, tying him up by not providing him width to work with. Three runs from the over.

Martin Guptill has scored 25-plus runs in each of his last five ODIs in England.

Meanwhile in Bristol, defending champions Australia have made a strong start, removing Afghanistan openers early. You can follow all the LIVE updates here.

After 3 overs,New Zealand 16/0 ( Martin Guptill 10 , Colin Munro 6) Malinga leaks some singles, but just keeping it tight isn't going to work for the Lankans. Guptill and Munro can finish this in jiffy once they get comfortable in the middle.

After 4 overs,New Zealand 19/0 ( Martin Guptill 11 , Colin Munro 7) Guptill looks a little itchy in the middle, he wants to dictate terms and you can see from the fact that after couple of dots, he advances down the track to Lakmal trying to hit him out of the park, but instead he plays a streaky slice wide and over gully for a single to third man. He swings and misses to complete the over.

FOUR! Short ball from Malinga once again and Guptill has no problems in pull it away to the backward square fence. There is fielder in the deep on the leg side, but he too, cannot cut that off.

After 5 overs,New Zealand 27/0 ( Martin Guptill 16 , Colin Munro 9) Malinga the slinger goes round the wicket to Munro trying to curve the ball into the left-hander's stumps. Bowls a couple of balls in the blockhole but Munro is able to find some part of the inside edge a couple of times. Guptill gleefully puts the short ball to square leg fence.

FOUR! Shot! Shortish from Lakmal and Munro slaps it through point for a boundary. Cracking noise there when Munro's waving bat made the connection.

SIX! Excellent mind games from Munro, who gives the charge, knowing Lakmal would correct his length after he was hit for four the previous ball, the advancement meant the good length delivery was converted into a length ball and Munro swings it through the line to send the ball over long on boundary.

After 6 overs,New Zealand 40/0 ( Martin Guptill 16 , Colin Munro 22) New Zealand now need under 100 runs. Munro takes the attack to Lakmal and forcing the bowler to first change his lengths and then his angle as Lakmal switches to round the stumps for the last two deliveries. Big over for NZ taking 14 runs from it.

FOUR! Munro slashes at a wide delivery from Malinga, not exactly where he was intending the ball to go but however, it has evaded the fielders in the slip cordon and the gully as well to third man fence.

After 7 overs,New Zealand 50/0 ( Martin Guptill 19 , Colin Munro 29) A boundary to start Malinga's fourth over along with couple of twos and singles as the Black Caps openers raise the 50-run stand for the first wicket. Another early finish is on the cards.

FOUR! Too easy! Lakmal slides on the Munro's pads from round the wicket and he has no trouble in glancing it away to square leg fence.

After 8 overs,New Zealand 59/0 ( Martin Guptill 22 , Colin Munro 35) Sri Lankan opening bowlers unable to match their Kiwi counterparts as Munro and Guptill add nine more runs to their total. New Zealand need 78 more runs to win.

FOUR! Udana bowled it wide of off stump and Guptill without much footwork throws his hands after it and just about manages to get the cue end of the bat. Runs past first slip for a boundary

FOUR! Guptill is merrily swinging at whatever is hurled at him, slightly short delivery and Guptill wanted to pull this one, gets a top edge to third man fence. Unfortunate for Udana

After 9 overs,New Zealand 68/0 ( Martin Guptill 31 , Colin Munro 35) First bowling change from Sri Lanka Isuru Udana is brought into the attack. No change in approach from Guptill. He continues to go after the bowling, with luck smiling on him today, both his edges run to third man ropes. NZ are at the halfway mark to their target in the 9th over.

The last fifty-plus stand between Guptill and Munro before today came in January, 2018 (against Pakistan at Wellington), 12 stands ago.

FOUR! A very good short ball outside off from Perera. Munro was surprised for a bit, got an geninue outside edge that went through the vacant slip region

After 10 overs,New Zealand 77/0 ( Martin Guptill 36 , Colin Munro 39) Double bowling change from Sri Lanka: Thisara Perera comes on to have a bowl. If Guptill rode his luck in the previous over, now is the chance for Munro have the rub of the green. He nicked one right through the non-existent first slip. Simply no respite for poor old Sri Lanka.

Teams breaking the 500 run barrier has been a constant talking point ahead of this World Cup. In small English grounds it remains a possibility. So is the chance of making the fastest fifty. Anthony Benjamin De Villiers got there in 16 balls. Colin Munro who showed early aggression today and he is a contender to set the new benchmark. Rohit Sharma, Chris Gayle, Andre Russel, Quinton De Kock and Fakhar Zaman are all candidates. And they will be waiting to play Sri Lanka. Munro probably has missed his chance.

After 11 overs,New Zealand 82/0 ( Martin Guptill 39 , Colin Munro 41) Better second over for Udana after his opening over costs nine runs. But a five-run over might be good for some other day, today he would like five wickets instead. And if the miracle takes place it would still make no difference to the ultimate result.

FOUR! Down comes Munro and muscles a back of a length delivery on the rise down the ground. Beats the diving mid off fielder for a boundary.

After 12 overs,New Zealand 91/0 ( Martin Guptill 41 , Colin Munro 47) Munro with the help of a boundary now leads the race with Guptill to bring their fifty, the only contest worth watching now, as he moves to 47. Shrewd tactic by Guptill to take the single off the final ball. Kiwis need 46 more.

FIFTY! Guptill carrying on from where he left in the previous World Cup. He has kick-started this tourney with a speedy half-century. Brings it up in style too. Comes down the strip and whips it off his pads for a six over wide long on.

After 13 overs,New Zealand 101/0 ( Martin Guptill 50 , Colin Munro 48) Guptill has the bragging rights of reaching the fifty before Munro - a battle that was my creation, due to the lack of any reasonable contest between the two teams. With that six of Guptill to bring his half-century, NZ go past the 100-run mark as well. Need 36 runs to win. Can they do it an over?

FIFTY! Munro completes his half-century with a brace. His 8th in the format. The southpaw has had some luck but he has played some solid strokes in his innings too.

Frustrating for Sri Lanka to see New Zealand batsmen coming out of the crease for seamers and upsetting their lengths. Lack of pace is a worry. Sri Lanka have only themselves to blame having left home the three quickest bowlers in the country — Lahiru Kumara, Dushmantha Chameera and Lahiru Madusanka. Head coach Chandika Hathurusingha tried to convince the selectors but ended up fighting a losing battle.

FOUR! Thrashed! Full ball outside off and Munro has pierced the gap through covers. He didn't even intend to keep it along the ground.

After 14 overs,New Zealand 109/0 ( Martin Guptill 51 , Colin Munro 55) Munro raises he half-century and has a review challenged against him, well techincally against Ian Gould's decision, but there is nothing on UltraEdge as the ball passes the bat on its way to the keeper, so NZ still have a chance to win with all 10 wickets intact. They need 26 runs more.

SIX! Martin Guptill dances down the pitch to Jeevan Mendis, gets to the pitch of the ball on middle and leg and before the ball could turn or I could blink, the ball has been dispatched out of the ground. New balls, please.

Martin Guptill now has been part of four of the seven opening century stands that NZ have in ICC Cricket World Cup matches.

Martin Guptill was the highest run getter in the last World Cup. He scored 547 in nine games averaging 68 with a strike rate of 104. He has made an impressive start and could go onto have a productive tournament.

After 15 overs,New Zealand 120/0 ( Martin Guptill 60 , Colin Munro 56) Karunaratne has asked Jeevan Mendis to come on to bowl, perhaps with the intention to quickly get over this. Guptill relishes a flighted delivery by sending it for a long six but to the disappointment of the official, who has to carry a suitcase of balls to the ground with New Zealand literally three hits away. Drinks have been taken too.

FOUR! Too short from Malinga once again and Guptill is onto the pull to collect four more easy runs. It is a ball that hasn't bothered Guptill but Malinga has simply persisted with it.

FOUR! Never learn, Malinga! Another bouncer attempted. Another four collected by Guptill. What's worse is he has over-stepped.

After 16 overs,New Zealand 136/0 ( Martin Guptill 73 , Colin Munro 57) Malinga is called back to bowl in the 16th over. If you are wondering what he is doing after the four overs he bowled, just to remind you he can bowl 10, but in all probablity this will be his last. Malinga keeps trying the ploy to bounce out Guptill, a plan that has failed more number of times than the number of ducks scored by Sri Lankans today. Couple of boundaries helps NZ level scores.

NZ beat SL by 10 wickets and 33.5 overs to spare New Zealand complete a dominating win over Sri Lanka. Chasing the target in under 100 balls and they have all their wickets intact. I wouldn't be surprised if Ross Taylor ever intended to wear his pads on at any moment during the innings. NZ bowlers set up the win after they shot out the Lankans for a lowly 136. Munro and Martin come out and add the finishing touches.

Matt Henry is the Player of the Match for his three crucial wickets upfront,

Matt Henry : Good to go out there on a green surface. You don't get too many ODI wickets like the one we got today but it's nice when you get one. It is just important you go through your processes and try a few things. Not try and fitter too much and it is a long tournament. On a surface like that we were trying the full length and get them forward with them trying to hit us off our length.In the warm-up game, I didn't try and let it affect me too much. Our fielders were brilliant today, it means a lot to our bowling attack. I enjoyed my time at Kent, had a lot of success with white and red-ball

In 2015, New Zealand met Sri Lanka in their opening World Cup fixture and cruised to a comfortable 98 run win in Christchurch. They have started off in style again in Cardiff winning by ten wickets. A comprehensive win. Plenty of problems for Sri Lanka to sort out though. Their next game, in three days time, is their easiest but a below par performance against Afghanistan will derail their campaign. Huge pressure game.

Dimuth Karunaratne: "136 is not enough in these conditions. Thisara Perera and I batted well but we needed more partnerships. It was a good toss to win but sadly I lost it. NZ had the advantage as the ball was seaming and swinging in the morning. People want entertaining cricket so I hope we will get better batting wicket later on. Need to think about our game and approach. We're trying to play our shots early, need to give ourselves a chance to get set and then score runs."

Kane Williamson, NZ captain : Winning the toss and taking early wickets was crucial on that wicket. It was a terrific effort from the bowlers. I don't think there is a problem with these pitches. With the new ball from both ends, it's an advantage. It was slowish movement, so it was a surface where, if you can see off the movement, it's easier to bat. Fortunate to get some early wickets. Balanced attack going into the tournament. We didn't have too many conversations. Those two are pretty aggressive. Played with some freedom and made a really good contribution for the team. So we are hoping to carry this forward. Now the focus shifts quickly onto the next game, which is in a few days time.

Time for us to bid another early goodbye, but fret not there is more LIVE action from the World Cup. Afghanistan have lost half their side against defending champions. You can follow all the LIVE updates here.

Pitch report: "There is a good even covering of grass on the pitch. It looks like a fresh pitch, if they shave the grass the pitch would have dried a bit. The grass has been kept there for the ball to come onto the bat. Today, it's gonna be about skill, pitching it up and nibbling it around," reckons former England captain Nasser Hussain.

The ball swung back in to hit Thirimanne on pads but umpire Ian Gould gave not out. However, review showed that it would have hit the stumps. Three reds and the bastman has to leave.

Poor shot selection results into breaking of the partnership. A tad full and wide by Henry but it held up a bit as KP toe-ended his lofted shot to CDG at mid-on.

Lovely delivery from Henry! Pitched up on off and the bowler got it to move away and Mendis edged it to slips. Guptill takes a diving catch. Hat-trick opportunity coming up.

The length ball skidded off the surface after it pitched on off to hit Dhananjaya's pads. The ball kept a bit low as the batsman was slow to get his bat down. There was some dicussion for a review but SL decided against it.

Mathews was struggling to get going and CdG has eased his pain. Pitched the ball up in the corridor of uncertainty, got the ball to move away as Mathews edged it to the keeper with his defensive push.

Poor batting and Sri Lanka now lose their sixth wicket. Mendis wanted to cut the length ball on leg, against the angle and edged it to gully while Neesham took a sharp catch

All the hard work has gone down the drain as Thisara holds one out at long-on. He ran out of patience and went for a big shot but Santner did well to keep it wide of off as Boult took a straight forward catch.

Soft dismissal. Neesham went full on leg as Isuru Udana wanted to play it through mid-wicket but the leading edge flew to mid-on

A bouncer does the job for Boult as he gets better of Lakmal. Lakmal took his eyes off the ball but still went with the shot as the top-edge flew to cover-point to Santner.

FIFTY! Huge round of applause from the crowd in the stadium as SL skipper Karunaratne reaches his fifty with a double off Boult

Bowled 'em! Ferguson beats Malinga's bat to dismantle his timber as SL are bowled out for 136. Three wickets for Ferguson. NZ need 137 for a winning start.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Match 3, New Zealand vs Sri Lanka at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff, Preview: New Zealand, who may again wear the mantle of everyone's second-favourite team, have the components of a strong one-day side with explosive openers in Martin Guptill and Colin Munro and solid accumulators in Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham and Henry Nicholls.

They gain balance from a strong contingent of all-rounders and Trent Boult is among the best seamers in the world. Teamwork is guaranteed and, as with most New Zealand teams, this team's strength is greater than the sum of its parts.

Boult and Tim Southee are not quite the combination they were four years ago but Matt Henry brings experience in English conditions and Lockie Ferguson provides express pace. The area of concern may be the spinners, as Ish Sodhi and Mitchell Santner aren't big wicket-takers in ODIs.

Sri Lanka have some World Cup pedigree and a tradition of pushing the limits, having won the title in 1996 and reached two other finals, including when the tournament was last held in Asia in 2011.

They need experienced players such as allrounder Angelo Mathews and fast bowler Lasith Malinga — who took four wickets with four consecutive deliveries at the 2007 World Cup — to fire or will have very little chance of beating any of the serious title contenders.

Off-field issues have led to Sri Lanka cycling through 10 captains across the various formats before settling on Karunaratne to lead the team to the World Cup. A major distraction has been the suspensions of several players and board officials, including World Cup winner Sanath Jayasuriya, for not co-operating with International Cricket Council's anti-corruption investigators. Lost all but one of 14 ODIs leading up to a win over Scotland earlier this month.

Squad

New Zealand: Colin Munro, Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson(c), Tom Blundell(w), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Latham, Ish Sodhi

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (capt), Suranga Lakmal, Isuru Udana, Lasith Malinga, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera (wk), Nuwan Pradeep, Suranga Lakmal, Jeevan Mendis, Thisara Perera, Lahiru Thirimanne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Milinda Siriwardana, Avishka Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva

