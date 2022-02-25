Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

New Zealand Vs South Africa At Hagley Oval, Christchurch, 25 February, 2022

25 February, 2022
Starts 03:30 (IST)
Stumps
South Africa

238/3 (90.0 ov)

2nd Test
New Zealand

Yet To Bat

238/3 (90.0 ov) - R/R 2.64

Stumps

Rassie van der Dussen - 13

Temba Bavuma - 22

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Rassie van der Dussen Batting 13 61 0 0
Temba Bavuma Batting 22 58 4 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Tim Southee 21 8 41 1
Matt Henry 22 6 65 1
Current Partnership Last Wicket 199/3 (70.2)

39 (39) R/R: 1.96

Temba Bavuma 22(58)

Sarel Erwee 108(221) S.R (48.86)

c Tom Blundell b Matt Henry

Highlights, New Zealand vs South Africa, 2nd Test Day 1 in Christchurch, Full cricket score: Proteas post 238/3 at stumps

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • February 25th, 2022
  • 13:43:57 IST

Preview: Hosts New Zealand take on South Africa in the second Test, starting on Friday at Christchurch’s Hagley Oval.

Dean Elgar’s Proteas are trailing the series 0-1 after a defeat in the series-opener last week, and are on the verge of being the first South Africa team to lose a series to New Zealand, should they concede the second Test.

Dean Elgar and Tom Latham, captain of South Africa and New Zealand respectively, pose with the winner's trophy. AFP

Dean Elgar and Tom Latham, captain of South Africa and New Zealand respectively, pose with the winner's trophy. AFP

The Proteas were outplayed in all departments in the first Test, a match which they lost by an innings and 276 run.

South Africa were put into bat after losing the toss, and things went downhill right away from the early stages of the game. As many as seven batters were dismissed for single figures while Zubayr Hamza was their leading run-scorer in the first innings with 25 runs.

Matt Henry (7/23) stole the show to get rid the Proteas for 95.

New Zealand responded strongly with knocks from Henry Nicholls (105) and Tom Blundell (96) taking the Kiwis to 482. Every South African bowler contributed with wickets, with Duanne Olivier scalping three of them.

By this stage, South Africa were 417 runs behind, and had a mammoth task in hand. Barring Temba Bavuma (41) and Kyle Verreynne, none of the Proteas’ batters were impressive as South Africa were bundled out for 111, with Tim Southee claiming his 14th five-wicket haul in Tests.

South Africa will need their batters to step up and produce substantial partnerships, if they are to avoid a series defeat.

Read all the Latest News
Updated Date: February 25, 2022 13:43:57 IST

