Highlights, New Zealand vs Netherlands, Only T20I at McLean Park, Napier: Rain washes out match

Preview: The Netherlands tour of New Zealand starts on Friday with the one-off T20I at the McLean Park in Napier. The T20I series will be followed by a three-match ODI series with matches being played on 29 March, 2 and 4 April.

This is the first time the Netherlands will be playing a full-fledged bilateral series against the Kiwis. The home team is missing a host of white-ball regulars and Tom Latham will captain them again.

The Netherlands are also forced to utilise a depleted squad due to the retirements of Ryan ten Doeschate and Ben Cooper, and the county cricket commitments of other star players.

Earlier, the Netherlands took part in three warm-up games (two one-dayers and one T20) to prepare for the New Zealand tour. They lost both the 50-over matches while the T20 was abandoned due to rain.

The start of the one-off T20I was delayed due to rain.

Squads:

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Tom Latham(c), Mark Chapman, Michael Bracewell, Dane Cleaver(w), Colin de Grandhomme, Scott Kuggeleijn, Ish Sodhi, Ben Sears, Matt Henry, Blair Tickner, Doug Bracewell, Will Young

Netherlands: Stephan Myburgh, Max ODowd, Vikramjit Singh, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards(w), Pieter Seelaar(c), Logan van Beek, Fred Klaassen, Clayton Floyd, Brandon Glover, Philippe Boissevain, Aryan Dutt, Boris Gorlee, Ryan Klein, Shariz Ahmad

