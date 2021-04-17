Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Mumbai Indians Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad LIVE SCORE (t20)

Mumbai Indians Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad At MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, 17 April, 2021

17 April, 2021
Starts 19:30 (IST)
Match Ended
Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians

150/5 (20.0 ov)

Match 9
Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad

137/10 (19.4 ov)

Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 13 runs

Live Blog
Mumbai Indians Sunrisers Hyderabad
150/5 (20.0 ov) - R/R 7.5 137/10 (19.4 ov) - R/R 6.97

Match Ended

Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 13 runs

Mujeeb Ur Rahman - 1

Khaleel Ahmed - 1

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Mujeeb Ur Rahman not out 1 1 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Trent Boult 3.4 0 28 3
Current Partnership Last Wicket 137/10 (19.4)

2 (2) R/R: 4

Khaleel Ahmed 1(2) S.R (50)

b Trent Boult
Highlights, MI vs SRH, IPL 2021, Match 9, Full Cricket Score: Boult polishes off Sunrisers tail as Mumbai win by 13 runs

23:41 (IST)

Mumbai Indians pull off another professional win. The defending champions started off with a loss but have bounced back brilliantly. They always have a plan which they stick to and their players delivery almost every game. SRH, on the other hand, have a lot to ponder upon, especially their middle order. It seems beyond the top 3, they don't have batters who can finish games for them.

Tomorrow, we meet again and guess what, it is the first double-header of IPL 2021 with RCB taking on KKR at Chennai in the afternoon and then DC battling out PBKS in the evening. Make sure you are back again with us for the coverage of the two games. It is a good bye from us for now

23:41 (IST)

Kieron Pollard: The situation of the game (on who comes out to bat first among the middle-order trio). You always have to be padded up. There’s no secret. Nice to see that other guys can come and deliver also. We have to find a way to get those runs in the backend. (On waiting to target the right ball) Even if you do that, what is the right ball. You have to decide what are your short areas. Sometimes that is what we train for.  The ball was coming off pretty nicely (during his two overs). Bumrah was fantastic in the backend.

23:37 (IST)

Kieron Pollard (35* off 22) is the Player of the Match!

23:35 (IST)

Rohit Sharma, MI Captain: It was a great effort from the bowlers. We knew it was not going to be easy. It is easier for the captain when bowlers are sticking to the plan. I think that was a good score on that pitch. I feel we could have batted a little better in middle overs. We need to do some work in that middle overs. But still it is not easy against the quality bowlers like Rashid. I think because of the pitch getting slower and slower chasing is difficult. Bowlers are always in the game till 20th over. It is important you don't lose wickets here at Chepeuk while chasing. I think you need to implement the basic principle of chasing here that one batsman plays till the end and finishes the game. Pollard has done it for so many years at the back end. It was all about him getting chance in the middle which he got today. We want to be the best fielding unit in the competiton. 

23:20 (IST)

David Warner, SRH captain: I don’t know how to take that. Quite disappointing. My run out, Jonny stepping on to his wickets, just proves that we don’t have a guy to finish in the end, you don't win. Very chaseable. You can chase down 150 quite easily. Just need some smart cricket in the middle. We haven’t been able to produce that. Just chin up and forget these games. We’ve got to learn from our mistakes, and just be smarter. A couple of bowlers adapted well and bowled fantastic on these wickets. We’ve got to move forward and keep the smile on our face. I think he’s (Williamson) coming along nicely. I’m sure if he’s good to go, he will get the opportunity.

23:14 (IST)

Professional Mumbai Indians show why they are the defending champions yet again. Defended a low total for second time in the tournament, on back to back occasions. Just the greatest death bowling unit in the tournament and they keep delivering the goods consistently. SRH have now lost third consecutive game, their middle order disappointing them yet again. 

23:12 (IST)

OUT! Boult cleans up Khaleel to seal the game for Mumbai Indians. They win by 13 runs and register their second victory in the tournament. 

Khaleel Ahmed b Boult 1(2)

23:10 (IST)

OUT! Boult cleans up Bhuvneshwar and picks up SRH's ninth wicket. Yorker and Bhuvi gave it a swing, missed it completely and ball hit the timber. Bhuvneshwar b Boult 1(2)

23:09 (IST)

After 19 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 134/8 ( Bhuvneshwar Kumar 0 , Mujeeb Ur Rahman 0)

Bumrah delivers yet again. Shankar just could not connect well througout the over before departing. SRH need 16 off the last over. Bhuvi is still there but too much to ask from him really against Boult.

23:07 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Shankar goes and Bumrah does it again, slower one, Shankar wanted to clear the long off ropes but could not connect cleanly and got caught. That's that for SRH it seems. Shankar c Suryakumar Yadav b Bumrah 28(25) ​ 

IPL 2021, Live Cricket Score, Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): Professional Mumbai Indians show why they are the defending champions yet again. Defended a low total for second time in the tournament, on back to back occasions. Just the greatest death bowling unit in the tournament and they keep delivering the goods consistently. SRH have now lost third consecutive game, their middle order disappointing them yet again.

Preview: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) play their third game of IPL 2021 against Mumbai Indians (MI) on Saturday and will be aiming to open their account in the league.

The David Warner-led side came agonisingly close to registering their first win against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) three days ago but their middle order completely collapsed, leading to a six-run loss.

SRH anxiously await the return of star New Zealand batsman Kane Williamson, who has already missed out on the first two games due to elbow injury. Yesterday, SRH's Twitter handle posted a video on his injury update where the Black Caps captain said he is looking to return to full fitness within a week. When he will be making a comeback is still a question. However, he is doing some practice in the nets. Hyderabad would benefit immensly if returns against MI, who are one of the toughest opponents in the competition.

Mumbai Indians are not expected to make any changed in their XI. They pulled off a win in their last clash against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) from the jaws of defeat and the win must have given the unit a huge boost of confidence. MI are known fighting till the end and pulling off such victories, the game against KKR was no different when their death overs specialist stepped up to deliver the goods.

For SRH, the task would be to find the best XI for themselves and also have a second look at the batting order with Wriddhiman Saha consistently failing at the top and Jonny Bairstow unable to do much at No 4. Manish Pandey too has been consistently average for SRH although he scored a fifty in the first game. But his low strike rate has been a issue for Hyderabad.

Squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Wriddhiman Saha(w), David Warner(c), Manish Pandey, Jonny Bairstow, Abdul Samad, Vijay Shankar, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shahbaz Nadeem, T Natarajan, Kane Williamson, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Kedar Jadhav, Mohammad Nabi, Jason Roy, Sandeep Sharma, Virat Singh, Basil Thampi, Jagadeesha Suchith, Khaleel Ahmed, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Marco Jansen, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Piyush Chawla, Dhawal Kulkarni, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Adam Milne, Chris Lynn, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, James Neesham, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Arjun Tendulkar, Yudhvir Singh

