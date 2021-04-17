Highlights, MI vs SRH, IPL 2021, Match 9, Full Cricket Score: Boult polishes off Sunrisers tail as Mumbai win by 13 runs

IPL 2021, Live Cricket Score, Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): Professional Mumbai Indians show why they are the defending champions yet again. Defended a low total for second time in the tournament, on back to back occasions. Just the greatest death bowling unit in the tournament and they keep delivering the goods consistently. SRH have now lost third consecutive game, their middle order disappointing them yet again.

Preview: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) play their third game of IPL 2021 against Mumbai Indians (MI) on Saturday and will be aiming to open their account in the league.

The David Warner-led side came agonisingly close to registering their first win against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) three days ago but their middle order completely collapsed, leading to a six-run loss.

SRH anxiously await the return of star New Zealand batsman Kane Williamson, who has already missed out on the first two games due to elbow injury. Yesterday, SRH's Twitter handle posted a video on his injury update where the Black Caps captain said he is looking to return to full fitness within a week. When he will be making a comeback is still a question. However, he is doing some practice in the nets. Hyderabad would benefit immensly if returns against MI, who are one of the toughest opponents in the competition.

Mumbai Indians are not expected to make any changed in their XI. They pulled off a win in their last clash against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) from the jaws of defeat and the win must have given the unit a huge boost of confidence. MI are known fighting till the end and pulling off such victories, the game against KKR was no different when their death overs specialist stepped up to deliver the goods.

For SRH, the task would be to find the best XI for themselves and also have a second look at the batting order with Wriddhiman Saha consistently failing at the top and Jonny Bairstow unable to do much at No 4. Manish Pandey too has been consistently average for SRH although he scored a fifty in the first game. But his low strike rate has been a issue for Hyderabad.

Squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Wriddhiman Saha(w), David Warner(c), Manish Pandey, Jonny Bairstow, Abdul Samad, Vijay Shankar, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shahbaz Nadeem, T Natarajan, Kane Williamson, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Kedar Jadhav, Mohammad Nabi, Jason Roy, Sandeep Sharma, Virat Singh, Basil Thampi, Jagadeesha Suchith, Khaleel Ahmed, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Marco Jansen, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Piyush Chawla, Dhawal Kulkarni, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Adam Milne, Chris Lynn, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, James Neesham, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Arjun Tendulkar, Yudhvir Singh