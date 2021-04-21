Highlights, KKR vs CSK, IPL 2021, Match 15: Pat Cummins' blistering innings in vain as Chennai win by 18 runs

Man of the Match, Faf du Plessis: This is probably the most fluent I've felt so far. I felt in the previous game, things began to tick a little better, and this is just another step forward in the right direction. I'm feeling more rhythm, I'm feeling more technically correct so it was good to get some runs when you're feeling like that.

We discussed before the game that the spinners were the real threat, because the ball was just stopping a bit. If you look at this game and a couple of earlier matches, the spinners have been the best bowlers. Even tonight, Jadeja was one of our better bowls. The ball just grips well on the surface.

Ruturaj is a fantastic young talent, and it's great to see him. Those first couple of balls, you feel a bit on edge and you feel like you have to score. Sometimes you can go a bit too hard. It was beautiful to see him trust his timing and technique though, he's such a sweet timer of the ball. He's really hard to bowl to.

I'm very lucky to have been playing under MS Dhoni for a long time. It's always really good to see him at work, he's cool, calm and collected.



I felt like it was a good game for the bowlers for a while, you saw that with the new ball Deepak Chahar bowled well. But then there was a bit of dew, and it became a proper batter's game. You see Andre Russell, when he comes into a situation like that, I looked up at the scoreboard and knew that this was made for him. That's when he's the most dangerous, when he's got little to lose. Brilliant batting from him and Cummins!