Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Chennai Super Kings LIVE SCORE (t20)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Chennai Super Kings At Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 21 April, 2021

21 April, 2021
Starts 19:30 (IST)
Match Ended
Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings

220/3 (20.0 ov)

Match 15
Kolkata Knight Riders

Kolkata Knight Riders

202/10 (19.1 ov)

Chennai Super Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 18 runs

Live Blog
Chennai Super Kings Kolkata Knight Riders
220/3 (20.0 ov) - R/R 11 202/10 (19.1 ov) - R/R 10.54

Match Ended

Chennai Super Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 18 runs

Prasidh Krishna - 0

Pat Cummins - 1

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Pat Cummins not out 66 34 4 6
Bowling 0 M R W
Sam Curran 4 0 58 1
Shardul Thakur 3.1 0 48 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 202/10 (19.1)

2 (2) R/R: 3

Prasidh Krishna 0(1) S.R (0)

run out (Deepak Chahar / Shardul Thakur)
Highlights, KKR vs CSK, IPL 2021, Match 15: Pat Cummins' blistering innings in vain as Chennai win by 18 runs

Highlights, KKR vs CSK, IPL 2021, Match 15: Pat Cummins' blistering innings in vain as Chennai win by 18 runs

23:51 (IST)

That's it for tonight. Two very different games on offer today. One produced few runs and the other 200-plus in both innings. CSK are back top of the standings with 3 wins from 4 played while SRH got their first W of the season. Tomorrow, RCB take on RR at the Wankhede Stadium. Join us tomorrow for our continued live coverage of the Indian Premier League. Until tomorrow, goodbye!

Full Scorecard
23:49 (IST)

Man of the Match, Faf du Plessis: This is probably the most fluent I've felt so far. I felt in the previous game, things began to tick a little better, and this is just another step forward in the right direction. I'm feeling more rhythm, I'm feeling more technically correct so it was good to get some runs when you're feeling like that.

We discussed before the game that the spinners were the real threat, because the ball was just stopping a bit. If you look at this game and a couple of earlier matches, the spinners have been the best bowlers. Even tonight, Jadeja was one of our better bowls. The ball just grips well on the surface. 

Ruturaj is a fantastic young talent, and it's great to see him. Those first couple of balls, you feel a bit on edge and you feel like you have to score. Sometimes you can go a bit too hard. It was beautiful to see him trust his timing and technique though, he's such a sweet timer of the ball. He's really hard to bowl to.

I'm very lucky to have been playing under MS Dhoni for a long time. It's always really good to see him at work, he's cool, calm and collected. 

I felt like it was a good game for the bowlers for a while, you saw that with the new ball Deepak Chahar bowled well. But then there was a bit of dew, and it became a proper batter's game. You see Andre Russell, when he comes into a situation like that, I looked up at the scoreboard and knew that this was made for him. That's when he's the most dangerous, when he's got little to lose. Brilliant batting from him and Cummins!

Full Scorecard
23:43 (IST)

Winning CSK captain MS Dhoni: Quite easy in a game like this. From the 16th over onwards the contest was between the fast bowler and the batsman. You can't do too much. Can't put different field. It's about you vs me. The side that has one is a side that has executed slightly better. But if they would've had more wickets, could've been different. Have seen enough in cricket, always like to be humble. There's no good reason if you have scored, the opposition can't score. My lines to the players was that we have got good runs on the board but let's be humble. You don't want to take too many early wickets. Big hitters coming in, 200 runs, there's only one way they'll play. Not much you can do. The only option was Jadeja. It was turning, was a bit dry. The batting has been really good. Rutu is somebody who has shown his class in the last IPL. You always need to assess where he is mentally. Once when he was off guard, I just asked him how are you feeling today. When you put a question like that, you wait for the reactions, you see what's in his eyes. There was enough in his reactions to suggest he wasn't rattled.

Full Scorecard
23:31 (IST)

Most expensive bowling figures for CSK in IPL:

0/58 : Mohit Sharma v SRH, Hyderabad, 2015
1/58 : Sam Curran v KKR, Mumbai, 2021*

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

23:31 (IST)
Full Scorecard
23:31 (IST)

Eoin Morgan: Hell of a match huh? From the position we were in after the powerplay, we really didn't think we'd get as close as we did. Andre Russell and Dinesh Karthik really helped get things back under control, and once you get the hang of conditions here, it's really hard to break up a partnership. And Pat Cummins, the way he played, really gave us every chance towards the end. Tremendous fight from the middle and lower order, which is all you can ask for when you lose wickets early.

The emotions throughout the day were overwhelming. The first five overs didn't go our way. We didn't play as well as we liked. If we had built a partnership and taken advantage of those early over, we would have been in a strong position going into the middle. We can be happy with the the fact that we did well on a new ground, with new challenges.

I don't think there was a big margin for error for the bowlers, so we have to be a bit kinder to them. Being hit for 220, and then getting so close despite losing early wickets is still something to be proud of.

I tend to stay away from Andre Russell when he's got out! He's one of the best players in the tournament when he's on form, so it's great that he's been playing so well recently. It's disappointing that the rest of us couldn't help him out.

Full Scorecard
23:27 (IST)

KKR today: Top-5 combined : 28 runs

No. 6 : 40 runs

No. 7 : 54 runs

No. 8 : 66* runs

Last three combined : 0 runs

Extras : 14 runs

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

23:27 (IST)
Full Scorecard
23:24 (IST)

Most runs scored by a batsman off a bowler in an over in IPL:

36 - Gayle off Parameswaran, 2011 32 - Raina off Awana, Mumbai, 2014 30 - Sehwag off Symonds, 2008 30 - S Marsh off van der Wath, 2011 30 - Gayle off Rahul Sharma, 2012 30 - Kohli off S Kaushik, 2016 30 - Tewatia off Cottrell, 2020 30 - Cummins off Curran, 2021* 

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

23:24 (IST)
Full Scorecard
23:22 (IST)

CSK beat KKR by 18 runs!

That was tense in the end but combination of Deepak Chahar and Shardul Thakur gets Prasidh Krishna run out to start the final over. Pat Cummins kept the match alive and he remains unbeaten on 66 runs from 34 balls at the end. After five down, it looked like KKR were down and out quickly. Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik and Pat Cummins kept chipping away but not enough in the end. The damage, with wickets, was already done!

Full Scorecard
23:19 (IST)
wkt

RUN OUT!

Prasidh Krishna is short at the non-striker's end and Shardul Thakur celebrates. KKR needed a second run but Krishna is unable to get back in time

Krishna run out 0

Full Scorecard
23:17 (IST)

After 19 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 201/9 ( Pat Cummins 65 , Prasidh Krishna 0)

Sam Curran into the attack once again. Has he recovered from the beating he got in the last over. He's already gone for 51 runs, how many more this time? Starts well to get a dot. On the second, he gets a SIX! Whips it off his pads and it goes past the boundary rope. Desperate times and Chakaravarthy has to sacrifice his wicket in attempt of a second run. He is short, well short, to depart for a duck. Tough position for Cummins who gets a single on the fifth ball. A dot on the last ball. KKR need 20 runs from 6 balls

Full Scorecard
Load More

Highlights

title-img
23:49 (IST)

Man of the Match, Faf du Plessis: This is probably the most fluent I've felt so far. I felt in the previous game, things began to tick a little better, and this is just another step forward in the right direction. I'm feeling more rhythm, I'm feeling more technically correct so it was good to get some runs when you're feeling like that.

We discussed before the game that the spinners were the real threat, because the ball was just stopping a bit. If you look at this game and a couple of earlier matches, the spinners have been the best bowlers. Even tonight, Jadeja was one of our better bowls. The ball just grips well on the surface. 

Ruturaj is a fantastic young talent, and it's great to see him. Those first couple of balls, you feel a bit on edge and you feel like you have to score. Sometimes you can go a bit too hard. It was beautiful to see him trust his timing and technique though, he's such a sweet timer of the ball. He's really hard to bowl to.

I'm very lucky to have been playing under MS Dhoni for a long time. It's always really good to see him at work, he's cool, calm and collected. 

I felt like it was a good game for the bowlers for a while, you saw that with the new ball Deepak Chahar bowled well. But then there was a bit of dew, and it became a proper batter's game. You see Andre Russell, when he comes into a situation like that, I looked up at the scoreboard and knew that this was made for him. That's when he's the most dangerous, when he's got little to lose. Brilliant batting from him and Cummins!
23:22 (IST)

CSK beat KKR by 18 runs!

That was tense in the end but combination of Deepak Chahar and Shardul Thakur gets Prasidh Krishna run out to start the final over. Pat Cummins kept the match alive and he remains unbeaten on 66 runs from 34 balls at the end. After five down, it looked like KKR were down and out quickly. Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik and Pat Cummins kept chipping away but not enough in the end. The damage, with wickets, was already done!
23:19 (IST)

RUN OUT!

Prasidh Krishna is short at the non-striker's end and Shardul Thakur celebrates. KKR needed a second run but Krishna is unable to get back in time

Krishna run out 0
23:14 (IST)

GONE!

Cummins sends it down the ground and he forces a second. Chakaravarthy was never on for it. He tried to send Cummins back but given the situation, that had to be a double. Easy run out

Chakaravarthy run out 0
23:01 (IST)

GONE!

Kamlesh Nagarkoti walks back for a duck. Sunil Gavaskar is not pleased with the strategy to play the big shot. Expected, rather hoped, Nagarkoti to give the strike back to Cummins. But Nagarkoti goes after the back of length delivery and it carries to Faf du Plessis.

Nagarkoti c Faf b Ngidi 0
22:52 (IST)

GONE!

DK is adjudged to be leg before. On-field umpire gives it out but DK decides to review it. A slower one from Ngidi, once again it is well disguise. UltraEdge shows no bat involved. Three reds on the ball tracking and DK has to walk back. That was going on to hit the leg stump.

Karthik lbw Ngidi 40
22:34 (IST)

GONE!

Russell Show is over! What just happened there? Sam Curran comes screaming in and it is into the leg stump. Andre Russell reckons it is going wide but it clatters into the stump. Curran celebrates and he has every reason to!

Russell b Curran 54
22:31 (IST)

SIX! FIFTY! Jadeja pays for the overstepping. Comes back to bowl the final ball after the players had moved on and Russell attacks and attacks well. It goes well into the stand and that is fifty for Andre Russell. He gets to 54 runs from 21 balls
 
22:05 (IST)

GONE!

Five down for KKR! They're falling like dominoes now. Ngidi gets his first wicket of IPL 2021. Banged in short and Tripathi guides it into the gloves of MS Dhoni. Didn't have the body posture to do anything else it appears

Tripathi c Dhoni b Ngidi 8
22:02 (IST)

GONE!

Two wickets in the over. Ravindra Jadeja catches a well-struck shot from Sunil Narine and Chahar celebrates. Narine cracks the short-ish delivery and Jadeja moves to his right to take it.

Narine c Jadeja b Chahar 4
21:59 (IST)

GONE!

Eoin Morgan departs! Deepak Chahar gets the ball to angle across the left hander and the lightest of edges carries to MS Dhoni who holds on comfortable.

Morgan c Dhoni b Chahar 7
21:49 (IST)

GONE!

Nitish Rana departs. Top edge from Rana to Deepak Chahar and MS Dhoni runs along to collect it. The CSK skipper stumbles slightly but keeps his balance and composure to take it in the end.

Rana c Dhoni b Chahar 9 (12)
21:38 (IST)

GONE!

What a start for CSK and Deepak Chahar. Shubman Gill doesn't get the elevation on it and that was a very passive shot. Golden duck for GIll as Ngidi takes the catch comfortably.

Gill c Ngidi b Chahar 0
21:24 (IST)

After 20 overs,Chennai Super Kings 220/3 ( Faf du Plessis 95 , Ravindra Jadeja 6)

Despite having leaked runs left, right and centre, Pat Cummins is given the ball for the final over. First ball is great, it's a dot, but the second is absolutely hammered for six by du Plessis! Pumped over long-off with aplomb! A dot follows, and then du Plessis pulls a bouncer for another six, over square leg!! Excellent batting, he's just one six away from a century. Oh no wait, he's taken a single, and with just one ball left, it doesn't look like he'll get to a hundred. Still, this will live long in the memories of CSK fans! Ravindra Jadeja to play the very last ball, what can he do? Well, he can hit it for a six! It's hit straight to Rana at the midwicket boundary, who fluffs the catch big time and ends up lobbing it over the boundary rope all on his own. The way KKR have fielded tonight, you'd think they have money on CSK winning. Anyway, it's a pretty impressive total of 220/3 from CSK, they've done well to put themselves in prime position to win this match. We'll be back in a bit, as KKR prepare to chase down this daunting total.
21:16 (IST)

OUT! What a catch Eoin Morgan, take a bow! It's hit hard and low, but the Englishman gets down well and holds on to it for dear life. Dhoni's gone! MS Dhoni c Morgan b Russell 17 (8)
21:00 (IST)

OUT! One swing too many from Mooen, and he misses a shot to be stumped by Karthik's lightning-quick hands. Moeen Ali st Karthik b Narine 21 (12)
20:34 (IST)

FIFTY! Du Plessis opens up his body, and sends a boundary racing away wide of off to bring up his fifty!
20:31 (IST)

OUT! Ruturaj Gaikwad looked untouchable out there, but he departs after being caught! Ruturaj Gaikwad c Cummins b Varun 64 (42)
20:20 (IST)

FIFTY! Ruturaj Gaikwad brings up his fourth IPL fifty! What an innings from the youngster!
19:01 (IST)

Toss Report: KKR win the toss and opt to bowl first!
18:00 (IST)

Hello and welcome to our coverage of the Indian Premier League!

In the second match of Wednesday's double header, the fifth-placed Kolkata Knight Riders will take on third-placed Chennai Super Kings! Chennai are coming off an impressive win in their last match, while KKR will look to bounce back from a chastening defeat at the hands of RCB. Stay tuned as we bring you all the latest updates from this thrilling encounter!

IPL 2021, Live Cricket Score, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK):

CSK beat KKR by 18 runs! That was tense in the end but combination of Deepak Chahar and Shardul Thakur gets Prasidh Krishna run out to start the final over. Pat Cummins kept the match alive and he remains unbeaten on 66 runs from 34 balls at the end. After five down, it looked like KKR were down and out quickly. Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik and Pat Cummins kept chipping away but not enough in the end. The damage, with wickets, was already done!

Preview: Kolkata Knight Riders face Chennai Super Kings in the second match of Wednesday's double-header at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

File image of KKR captain Eoin Morgan and CSK captain MS Dhoni. SportzPics

File image of KKR captain Eoin Morgan and CSK captain MS Dhoni. SportzPics

Chennai Super Kings, led by MS Dhoni, are currently third in the league table, having won two of their three matches, while the Eoin Morgan led Kolkata Knight Riders side is in fifth, having won only one of three matches.

CSK's last match came against Rajasthan Royals, where some excellent performances from the likes of Moeen Ali and Ravindra Jadeja helped them win by a sizeable total of 45 runs. KKR, on the other hand, were on the receiving end of a heavy defeat in their last match, losing by 38 runs to Royal Challengers Bangalore in a match where RCB's Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers were the standout performers.

Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan(c), Shakib Al Hasan, Dinesh Karthik(w), Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Harbhajan Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine, Ben Cutting, Karun Nair, Pawan Negi, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sheldon Jackson, Sandeep Warrier, Tim Seifert, Lockie Ferguson, Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Vaibhav Arora.

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Sam Curran, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Robin Uthappa, Cheteshwar Pujara, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Krishnappa Gowtham, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Harishankar Reddy, Bhagath Varma, Jason Behrendorff.

Updated Date: April 21, 2021 23:52:57 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

IPL 2021: MS Dhoni-led CSK aim for hat-trick of wins against frail Kolkata Knight Riders
First Cricket News

IPL 2021: MS Dhoni-led CSK aim for hat-trick of wins against frail Kolkata Knight Riders

CSK have won their last two matches after losing the season opener.

IPL on Pod, Season 2: Previewing Rajasthan Royals, Chennai Super Kings, Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders
First Cricket News

IPL on Pod, Season 2: Previewing Rajasthan Royals, Chennai Super Kings, Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders

In this opening episode, host Anish Anand and guests Jigar Mehta and Shantanu Srivastava preview four teams – Rajasthan Royals, Chennai Super Kings, Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders.

Highlights, SRH vs KKR, IPL 2021, Match 3, Full cricket score: Rana, bowlers star as Knight Riders beat Sunrisers by 10 runs
First Cricket News

Highlights, SRH vs KKR, IPL 2021, Match 3, Full cricket score: Rana, bowlers star as Knight Riders beat Sunrisers by 10 runs

IPL 2021, Live Cricket Score, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): Right, 21 off six. The game is in KKR’s pocket unless Russell bowls a horrible over here. And he keeps it tight, barring the final delivery which sailed over mid-wicket for a maximum. Nevertheless, KKR have the last laugh. They beat SRH by 10 runs.