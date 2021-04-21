Highlights, KKR vs CSK, IPL 2021, Match 15: Pat Cummins' blistering innings in vain as Chennai win by 18 runs

IPL 2021, Live Cricket Score, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK):
CSK beat KKR by 18 runs! That was tense in the end but combination of Deepak Chahar and Shardul Thakur gets Prasidh Krishna run out to start the final over. Pat Cummins kept the match alive and he remains unbeaten on 66 runs from 34 balls at the end. After five down, it looked like KKR were down and out quickly. Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik and Pat Cummins kept chipping away but not enough in the end. The damage, with wickets, was already done!
Preview: Kolkata Knight Riders face Chennai Super Kings in the second match of Wednesday's double-header at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
File image of KKR captain Eoin Morgan and CSK captain MS Dhoni. SportzPics
Chennai Super Kings, led by MS Dhoni, are currently third in the league table, having won two of their three matches, while the Eoin Morgan led Kolkata Knight Riders side is in fifth, having won only one of three matches.
CSK's last match came against Rajasthan Royals, where some excellent performances from the likes of Moeen Ali and Ravindra Jadeja helped them win by a sizeable total of 45 runs. KKR, on the other hand, were on the receiving end of a heavy defeat in their last match, losing by 38 runs to Royal Challengers Bangalore in a match where RCB's Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers were the standout performers.
Squads:
Kolkata Knight Riders: Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan(c), Shakib Al Hasan, Dinesh Karthik(w), Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Harbhajan Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine, Ben Cutting, Karun Nair, Pawan Negi, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sheldon Jackson, Sandeep Warrier, Tim Seifert, Lockie Ferguson, Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Vaibhav Arora.
Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Sam Curran, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Robin Uthappa, Cheteshwar Pujara, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Krishnappa Gowtham, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Harishankar Reddy, Bhagath Varma, Jason Behrendorff.