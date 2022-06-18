‘Highlights is the full 50 overs’ – Twitter erupts as England smash record 498 against Netherlands in ODI

England’s belligerent batting force smashed several world records as they smoked 498 for 4 in 50 overs against Netherlands. This is now the highest score in ODI cricket history. In the game, all the power-hitters of England had a grand party on a flat surface and a smallish ground.

It was the first game of the three-match ODI series and batting first, England’s three batters Jos Buttler, Phil Salt and Dawid Malan scored centuries, while Liam Livingstone flew to 66 off just 22 balls as they powered England to 498 for 4 in 50 overs.

Dawid Malan, with his 125 (109), became the third England player and the second men’s cricketer to score centuries in all three formats of the game. Buttler, fresh after his heroics in the IPL, scored an unbeaten 162 off 70 balls and slammed the second-fastest ODI century for England (off just 47 balls). On the other hand, Liam Livingstone smoked the fastest ODI fifty for England off 17 balls. He missed out on AB de Villiers’ world record, when he creamed 50 off just 16 balls.

In response, Max O'Dowd played a superb hand where he hit a couple of sixes off Adil Rashid and went on to notch up a breezy half-century. Scott Edwards, on the other hand, played a good and confident innings and he remained unbeaten on 72 off 56 balls. However, Netherlands were bowled out for 266.

Phil Salt, who was playing his fourth ODI, slammed his maiden international century with an assured knock as he reached 122 off just 93 balls. To add a little gloss to a perfect day, Dawid Malan picked up his maiden wicket in ODIs.

England now lead the series 1-0. The next fixture is set to be played on Sunday, 19 June.

