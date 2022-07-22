Highlights, Ireland vs New Zealand 3rd T20I in Belfast, Full cricket score: Black Caps complete series sweep

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Toss update: Ireland won the toss and opted to bat in the third and final T20I against New Zealand in Belfast on Friday.

The Black Caps are unbeaten in their trip to Ireland, having earlier clinched the ODI series 3-0 in Dublin. The caravan then moved to Belfast, where the Kiwis maintained their winning momentum with victories in the first two T20Is by sizeable margins (31 runs and 88 runs respectively).

Ireland will look to close this limited-overs series with a victory, but more importantly, the hosts would be hoping for a much improved show from their batters. Chasing a target of 180 in the second T20I, Ireland were bundled out for just 91, with Mark Adair top-scoring with 27 runs. Ish Sodhi and Michael Bracewell had taken three wickets each.

