Highlights, Ireland vs New Zealand 1st T20I, Full cricket score: Black Caps win by 31 runs

IRE vs NZ match today at Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast live Score and update: Follow live scores and updates from Ireland vs New Zealand 1st T20I

FirstCricket Staff

July 19th, 2022

0:04:00 IST

PREVIEW: After an exciting ODI series, Ireland and New Zealand are now set to take on each other in the T20I series. The first match takes place at Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast. SQUADS Ireland: Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, Lorcan Tucker(w), Andy McBrine, George Dockrell, Joshua Little, Mark Adair, Craig Young, Stephen Doheny, Barry McCarthy, Conor Olphert New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Finn Allen, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner(c), Jacob Duffy, Dane Cleaver(w), Michael Rippon, Lockie Ferguson, Michael Bracewell, Ish Sodhi, Ben Sears, Blair Tickner Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

