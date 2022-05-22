Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • Highlights, IPL 2022 SRH vs PBKS, Full Cricket Score: Punjab end season on a high with five-wicket win

Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Punjab Kings LIVE SCORE (t20)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Punjab Kings At Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 22 May, 2022

22 May, 2022
Starts 19:30 (IST)
Match Ended
Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad

157/8 (20.0 ov)

Match 70
Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings

160/5 (15.1 ov)

Punjab Kings beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 5 wickets

Live Blog
Sunrisers Hyderabad Punjab Kings
157/8 (20.0 ov) - R/R 7.85 160/5 (15.1 ov) - R/R 10.55

Match Ended

Punjab Kings beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 5 wickets

Liam Livingstone - 22

Prerak Mankad - 4

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Liam Livingstone not out 49 22 2 5
Prerak Mankad not out 4 1 1 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Jagadeesha Suchith 4 0 38 1
Umran Malik 2.1 0 24 1
Current Partnership Last Wicket 133/5 (14)

27 (27) R/R: 23.14

Jitesh Sharma (W) 19(7) S.R (271.42)

c Priyam Garg b Jagadeesha Suchith
Highlights, IPL 2022 SRH vs PBKS, Full Cricket Score: Punjab end season on a high with five-wicket win

Highlights, IPL 2022 SRH vs PBKS, Full Cricket Score: Punjab end season on a high with five-wicket win

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live update - Tata IPL 2022 SRH vs PBKS cricket score, 70th IPL Match Live Coverage: Livingstone nearly ends the game in Romario Shepherd’s first over of the evening, plundering 23 from the over including two maximums — the first of which is the 1,000th of the season! Punjab Kings need just two more runs to win with five wickets and as many overs left.

23:31 (IST)

That brings us to the end of our coverage of the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings clash at the Wankhede Stadium, which also brings the curtains down on the league phase of this year’s IPL as well as the Maharashtra leg, with the tournament now moving to Kolkata’s Eden Gardens for Qualifier 1 and the Eliminator.

It’s time for us to turn our attention to the Women’s T20 Challenge, which begins tomorrow in Pune with the Supernovas taking on the Trailblazers, followed by Qualifier 1 between the top two — GT and RR — on Tuesday as we enter the final week of the T20 extravaganza.

This is Amit signing off for now, wishing you all a good night!

Full Scorecard
23:27 (IST)

Harpreet Brar is the Player of the Match for his fine performance of 3/26 from his quota of four overs

Full Scorecard
22:59 (IST)
four

After 15.1 overs,Punjab Kings 160/5 ( Liam Livingstone 49 , Prerak Mankad 4)

SRH vs PBKS IPL 2022 LIVE SCORE: FOUR! Prerak Mankad smashes the ball over the cover region at the start of Umran Malik's third over to collect the winning boundary, as Punjab Kings hand Sunrisers Hyderabad a five-wicket loss to end their season on a high!

Full Scorecard
22:56 (IST)

After 15 overs,Punjab Kings 156/5 ( Liam Livingstone 49 , Prerak Mankad 0)

SRH vs PBKS IPL 2022 LIVE SCORE: Livingstone nearly ends the game in Romario Shepherd’s first over of the evening, plundering 23 from the over including two maximums — the first of which is the 1,000th of the season! Punjab Kings need just two more runs to win with five wickets and as many overs left.

Full Scorecard
22:54 (IST)

After 14 overs,Punjab Kings 133/5 ( Liam Livingstone 27 , )

SRH vs PBKS IPL 2022 LIVE SCORE: Suchith into his final over. Jitesh continues to attack, collecting a four and a six off successive deliveries — the latter the 999th six of the ongoing IPL season. Livingstone’s handed a lifeline in the penultimate ball as Sundar drops a sitter at backward point in the penultimate ball. Suchith though, does get a wicket in the end as he removes Jitesh off the last delivery. 13 runs and a wicket from the over as signs off with 1/38 at the end of his spell.

Full Scorecard
22:52 (IST)
wkt

SRH vs PBKS IPL 2022 LIVE SCORE: OUT! Jitesh holes out to the man at long on while looking for another maximum as Priyam Garg times his jump well in front of the boundary rope at long on to complete a fine catch, resulting in Suchith signing off with a wicket against his name at the end of his spell. PBKS 133/5

Sharma c Garg b Suchith 19(7)

Full Scorecard
22:47 (IST)

After 13 overs,Punjab Kings 120/4 ( Liam Livingstone 25 , Jitesh Sharma (W) 8)

SRH vs PBKS IPL 2022 LIVE SCORE: Farooqi castles Dhawan in the third delivery of his final over to rekindle Hyderabad’s hopes, but proves slightly expensive towards the end of his spell as he concedes two boundaries in three balls to new batter Jitesh Sharma. He signs off with figures of 2/32. Punjab need 38 to win off 42.

Full Scorecard
22:44 (IST)
wkt

SRH vs PBKS IPL 2022 LIVE SCORE: BOWLED! Dhawan's stay at the crease comes to an end as he ends up getting his off stump flattened after a swing-and-a-miss. Farooqi removes the set batter to revive Hyderabad's hopes, which were fast fading in the last few overs. PBKS 112/4

Dhawan b Farooqi 39(32)

Full Scorecard
22:38 (IST)

After 12 overs,Punjab Kings 109/3 ( Shikhar Dhawan 38 , Liam Livingstone 24)

SRH vs PBKS IPL 2022 LIVE SCORE: Six off Suchith’s third over, including a boundary to Dhawan in the second delivery as the southpaw heaves the ball over the midwicket region. Less than 50 needed now for Punjab with eight overs and seven wickets left.

Full Scorecard
22:33 (IST)

After 11 overs,Punjab Kings 103/3 ( Shikhar Dhawan 34 , Liam Livingstone 24)

SRH vs PBKS IPL 2022 LIVE SCORE: Farooqi returns. Dhawan and Livingstone choose to rotate the strike in this over through singles, collecting one off each delivery. SRH need 55 off 54.

Full Scorecard
Load More

Highlights

title-img
23:27 (IST)

Harpreet Brar is the Player of the Match for his fine performance of 3/26 from his quota of four overs
22:59 (IST)

After 15.1 overs,Punjab Kings 160/5 ( Liam Livingstone 49 , Prerak Mankad 4)

SRH vs PBKS IPL 2022 LIVE SCORE: FOUR! Prerak Mankad smashes the ball over the cover region at the start of Umran Malik's third over to collect the winning boundary, as Punjab Kings hand Sunrisers Hyderabad a five-wicket loss to end their season on a high!
22:52 (IST)

SRH vs PBKS IPL 2022 LIVE SCORE: OUT! Jitesh holes out to the man at long on while looking for another maximum as Priyam Garg times his jump well in front of the boundary rope at long on to complete a fine catch, resulting in Suchith signing off with a wicket against his name at the end of his spell. PBKS 133/5

Sharma c Garg b Suchith 19(7)
22:44 (IST)

SRH vs PBKS IPL 2022 LIVE SCORE: BOWLED! Dhawan's stay at the crease comes to an end as he ends up getting his off stump flattened after a swing-and-a-miss. Farooqi removes the set batter to revive Hyderabad's hopes, which were fast fading in the last few overs. PBKS 112/4

Dhawan b Farooqi 39(32)
22:20 (IST)

SRH vs PBKS IPL 2022 LIVE SCORE: OUT! One wicket leads to another as Punjab skipper Agarwal departs without making much of an impact. Looked to pull Sundar for a six over the midwicket region but fails to get any timing on the shot, resulting in a simple catch for Suchith in front of the boundary. PBKS 71/3

Agarwal c Suchith b Sundar 1(4)
22:13 (IST)

SRH vs PBKS IPL 2022 LIVE SCORE: OUT! Umran Malik strikes in his first over of the evening as Shahrukh ends up miscuing an attempted heave across the line, with Sundar backpedalling from mid on to collect the catch safely in the end. He departs after an entertaining cameo in which he collected a six and two fours. PBKS 66/2

Khan c Sundar b Malik 19(10)
22:04 (IST)

SRH vs PBKS IPL 2022 LIVE SCORE:  OUT! Fazalhaq Farooqi strikes in his first over as he gets the prized wicket of Jonny Bairstow, who ends up getting his off-stump flattened after missing a heave. PBKS 28/1

Bairstow b Farooqi 23(15)
21:14 (IST)

SRH vs PBKS IPL 2022 LIVE SCORE: OUT! Swing-and-a-miss for Shepherd in the final delivery of the innings, and he pushes for a run nevertheless, with Bhuvneshwar falling well short of the striker's end after an accurate throw from keeper Jitesh Sharma. What's more, the no-ball hooter goes off after the run out as Ellis is found to have overstepped, but Bhuvi stays out. SRH 155/7

Bhuvneshwar run out (Sharma) 1(1)
21:11 (IST)

SRH vs PBKS IPL 2022 LIVE SCORE: OUT! Two-in-two for Nathan Ellis in his final over as new batter Jagadeesha Suchith ends up chipping the ball towards Prerak Mankad at extra cover. The Aussie's on a hat-trick! SRH 154/7

Suchith c Mankad b Ellis 0(1)
21:08 (IST)

SRH vs PBKS IPL 2022 LIVE SCORE: OUT! Sundar went for a ramp, but wasn't offered any pace in the slower bouncer from Ellis, offering Dhawan an easy catch at short third man. He departs after a lively 25 as the Aussie seamer brings the attacking stand to an end. SRH 154/6

Sundar c Dhawan b Ellis 25(19)
21:04 (IST)

SRH vs PBKS IPL 2022 LIVE SCORE: FOUR! Sundar brings up the fifty stand with Shepherd for the sixth wicket by smacking a juicy full toss from Arshdeep over the extra cover region. The pair have consumed just 26 deliveries so far, and have revived their team's hopes of posting a challenging score in the process. SRH 147/5
20:40 (IST)

SRH vs PBKS IPL 2022 LIVE SCORE: OUT! Brar strikes one more time in his final over of the evening as he gets Aiden Markram stumped, collecting his third wicket in the process. Markram lost his balance while leaning forward to a tossed up delivery and his foot was slightly short of the crease by the time keeper Jitesh Sharma removed the bails. SRH 96/5

Markram st Sharma b Brar 21(17)
20:33 (IST)

SRH vs PBKS IPL 2022 LIVE SCORE: OUT! First wicket of the season for Nathan Ellis as he gets rid of the dangerous Nicholas Pooran, who ends up nicking the ball to the keeper while looking to drive a pitched-up delivery that moves away a bit. SRH 87/4

Pooran c Sharma b Ellis 5(10)
20:21 (IST)

SRH vs PBKS IPL 2022 LIVE SCORE: OUT! Blow to the Sunrisers as the set Abhishek departs. Looks to collect a third maximum for himself, but Liam Livingstone times his jump perfectly at long on to pull off a fine catch, giving Brar his second wicket of the evening. SRH 76/3

Sharma c Livingstone b Brar 43(32)
20:12 (IST)

SRH vs PBKS IPL 2022 LIVE SCORE: OUT! Brar breaks the second-wicket stand that was beginning to worry Punjab. Tripathi decided to sweep the full delivery from the left-arm spinner pitching along leg, and ended up offering a simple catch to Dhawan standing at 45. SRH 61/2

Tripathi c Dhawan b Brar 20(18)
19:48 (IST)

SRH vs PBKS IPL 2022 LIVE SCORE: OUT! Wicket No 99 for KG Rabada in the IPL as he induces a leading edge off Priyam Garg's bat, which results in an easy catch for skipper Mayank Agarwal at wide mid off. Punjab manage to get the early wicket they would've hoped for. SRH 14/1

Garg c Agarwal b Rabada 4(7)
19:08 (IST)

Teams:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Romario Shepherd, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (c), Fazalhaq Farooqi, Umran Malik, J Suchith

Punjab Kings: Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Kagiso Rabada, Prerak Mankad, Arshdeep Singh
19:06 (IST)

Two changes for Sunrisers Hyderabad:

IN: Romario Shepherd, Jagadeesha Suchith; OUT: Kane Williamson, T Natarajan

Three changes for Punjab Kings:

IN: Nathan Ellis, Shahrukh Khan and Prerak Mankad; OUT: Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Rahul Chahar and Rishi Dhawan
19:03 (IST)

TOSS: Sunrisers Hyderabad win the toss, and stand-in skipper Bhuvneshwar Kumar opts to bat
 

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live update - Tata IPL 2022 SRH vs PBKS cricket score, 70th IPL Match Live Coverage: Livingstone nearly ends the game in Romario Shepherd’s first over of the evening, plundering 23 from the over including two maximums — the first of which is the 1,000th of the season! Punjab Kings need just two more runs to win with five wickets and as many overs left.

Preview: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will battle it out with the Punjab Kings in perhaps the only match that is a dead rubber by all counts in this edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). This fixture will take place on Sunday, 22 May, at 7:30 PM at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

For Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, and Abhishek Sharma have been awesome with the bat and now without the services of Kane Williamson, these batters will need to continue with their momentum. Bhuvneshwar Kumar could lead the side and he has been superb all season with this length and control.

Kane Williamson Captain of the Sunrisers Hyderabad with teammates during match 17 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Chennai Superkings and the Sunrisers Hyderabad held at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on the 9th April 2022 Photo by Deepak Malik / Sportzpics for IPL

Sunrisers Hyderabad are currently placed at the eighth spot on the IPL 2022 points table. Sportzpics

Punjab, on the other hand, will be glad about the performances of Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, and Shikhar Dhawan. Also, Arshdeep Singh and Kagiso Rabada have combined pretty well, especially in the death overs.

When will the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings match be played?

The SRH vs PBKS IPL 2022 match will take place on 22 May.

Where will the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings match be held?

The SRH vs PBKS IPL 2022 match will be held at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings match start?

The SRH vs PBKS IPL 2022 match will begin from 7:30 pm onwards. The toss will be held at 7 pm on the same day.

Where can you watch SRH vs PBKS IPL 2022 match on TV and online?

The SRH vs PBKS IPL 2022 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The SRH vs PBKS clash will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores and commentary of the SRH vs PBKS IPL 2022 match.

Complete Squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Nicholas Pooran(w), Aiden Markram, Shashank Singh, Rahul Tripathi,  Jagadeesha Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Sean Abbott, Ravikumar Samarth, Glenn Phillips,  Shreyas Gopal, Abdul Samad, Vishnu Vinod, Priyam Garg, Kartik Tyagi, Romario Shepherd, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Saurabh Dubey

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan,  Jonny Bairstow, Odean Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh, Benny Howell, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Sandeep Sharma, Rishi Dhawan,  Writtick Chatterjee, Nathan Ellis, Prerak Mankad, Ishan Porel, Atharva Taide, Prabhsimran Singh, Harpreet Brar,  Ansh Patel, Raj Bawa, Baltej Singh

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: May 22, 2022 23:32:22 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

IPL 2022 playoffs scenarios explained: Why RCB and PBKS need to be on top of their game
First Cricket News

IPL 2022 playoffs scenarios explained: Why RCB and PBKS need to be on top of their game

Punjab Kings are presently sitting at 8th spot with 10 points in the table but they are scheduled to play three more matches.

IPL 2022, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings: Mumbai Weather Update
First Cricket News

IPL 2022, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings: Mumbai Weather Update

Wankhede Stadium Mumbai, Weather Report, SRH vs PBKS: Check the weather forecast for today’s IPL 2022 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings.

SRH vs PBKS Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2022, today match live update
First Cricket News

SRH vs PBKS Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2022, today match live update

SRH vs PBKS Match 70 Predicted Playing 11 - My  Tata IPL team 2022 prediction SunRisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings