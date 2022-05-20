Highlights, IPL 2022 RR vs CSK, Full cricket score: RR win by five wickets to clinch second place

That's all we have for you from this game of IPL 2022. MI take on DC tomorrow, until then it's goodbye!
Rajasthan Royals beat Chennai Super Kings by 5 wickets
|Chennai Super Kings
|Rajasthan Royals
|150/6 (20.0 ov) - R/R 7.5
|151/5 (19.4 ov) - R/R 7.68
|Batting
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Ravichandran Ashwin
|not out
|40
|23
|2
|3
|Riyan Parag
|not out
|10
|10
|1
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Mukesh Choudhary
|4
|0
|41
|0
|Matheesha Pathirana
|3.4
|0
|28
|0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 112/5 (16.2)
|
39 (39) R/R: 11.7
Riyan Parag 10(10)
Ravichandran Ashwin 25(10)
|
Shimron Hetmyer 6(7) S.R (85.71)
c Devon Conway b Prashant Solanki
Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings Live update - Tata IPL 2022 RR vs CSK cricket score, 68th IPL Match Live Coverage: Boult into the attack for his final over. Just four off the over. Obed McCoy to bowl the 13th over. In the third ball of the over, Samson dives to his right but does not get hold of the ball. Dhoni was the batter on strike, would have been a big wicket had Samson held onto the catch. Eight off the over. Time for a time-out.
R Ashwin is the Player of the Match
After 19.4 overs,Rajasthan Royals 151/5 ( Ravichandran Ashwin 40 , Riyan Parag 10)
Pathirana to bowl the final over. He begins with one leg bye before Ashwin collects a boundary over backward point to make it two runs needed from four balls. Ashwin then collects a single to make the scores level. Pathirana then goes outside off, it's a wide yorker and that's it! RR win by five wickets and clinch second place. CSK bow out of IPL 2022 with a defeat.
After 19 overs,Rajasthan Royals 144/5 ( Ravichandran Ashwin 35 , Riyan Parag 10)
Mukesh Choudhary into the attack. Ashwin with a six over mide long-on to put RR right back in this one. 12 runs off the over. RR need 7 runs off 6 balls to win.
After 17 overs,Rajasthan Royals 120/5 ( Ravichandran Ashwin 21 , Riyan Parag 1)
Riyan Parag is the new batter after RR have lost Hetmyer. Hetmyer mistimed it to deep midwicket and had to make the long way back. This is still anyone's game though, with RR needed 32 off 18 balls.
OUT! Miscued it to deep midwicket and Hetmyer departs. Conway makes no mistake with the catch. Hetmyer c Conway b Solanki 6
After 15 overs,Rajasthan Royals 104/4 ( Ravichandran Ashwin 13 , Shimron Hetmyer 0)
Prashant Solanki with a wicket, that of Yashasvi Jaiswal who is out for 59. Jaiswal pulls to backward square leg but finds Pathirana with the catch.
OUT! Caught by Pathirana and RR lose the wicket of Jaiswal. Jaiswal departs for 59. Jaiswal c Matheesha Pathirana b Solanki 59
After 14 overs,Rajasthan Royals 94/3 ( Yashasvi Jaiswal 51 , Ravichandran Ashwin 12)
Good over for RR. Jaiswal gets to his half-century, but the Royals still have work to do. They need 57 off 36 balls to win.
FIFTY! Fifty up for Yashasvi Jaiswal. A gritty knock from the RR batter this one.
OUT! Miscued it to deep midwicket and Hetmyer departs. Conway makes no mistake with the catch. Hetmyer c Conway b Solanki 6
OUT! Caught by Pathirana and RR lose the wicket of Jaiswal. Jaiswal departs for 59. Jaiswal c Matheesha Pathirana b Solanki 59
OUT! Another one bites the dust! Cleaned up by Moeen Ali and Padikkal has to depart. Padikkal b Moeen Ali 3
OUT! Caught and bowled by Mitchell Santner and CSK get the crucial wicket of Sanju Samson. Tossed up around off, Samson has hit this right to the bowler. Samson c and b Santner 15
OUT! Edged and caught by Moeen at slip as RR lose Jos Buttler. Early blow! Buttler c Moeen Ali b Simarjeet Singh 2
OUT! Another one bites the dust. This time, McCoy removes Moeen for 93, who is caught by the long-off fielder. Moeen Ali c Riyan Parag b Obed McCoy 93
OUT! Chahal gets the much-needed wicket of MS Dhoni. Taken by Buttler at long-on. Dhoni c Buttler b Chahal 26
OUT! Edged and taken at slip, with Padikkal taking a low catch there. Rayudu falls victim and has to make the long walk back, Chahal with the wicket. Rayudu c Padikkal b Chahal 3
OUT! Caught by Riyan Parag and Jagadeesan departs. Obed McCoy with the wicket Jagadeesan looks to go over mid-off but mistimes this one to Parag. N Jagadeesan c Riyan Parag b Obed McCoy 1
OUT! Ashwin breaks the partnership as Conway is struck LBW Conway reviews. No edge found on UltraEdge ball is clipping leg-stump and Conway departs. Conway lbw b Ashwin 16
FIFTY! Moeen Ali slams the second-fastest fifty of IPL 2022, reaching the milestone in just 19 balls.
OUT! Gaikwad goes for the drive but is caught by Samson. Not the start CSK would have wanted in their final game of the season. Gaikwad gets a bottom-edge off this ball which was going away with the angle. Gaikwad c Samson b Boult 2
CSK XI: MS Dhoni(Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, N Jagadeesan, Mitchell Santner, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Matheesha Pathirana, Mukesh Choudhary
RR XI: Sanju Samson(Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy
MS Dhoni has confirmed that he will play in the IPL next year as well. "Definitely, because it will be unfair to not to say thank you to Chennai. Won't be nice to do that to CSK fans," says MS Dhoni at the toss.
Toss update: There's a huge roar at the Brabourne stadium as MS Dhoni wins the toss. He says Chennai Super Kings will bat first.
Preview: Rajasthan Royals are just one step away from sealing a top-two finish and they would aim to go into the playoffs on a high when they take on Chennai Super Kings in a crucial tie on Friday. With 16 points in 13 games, Rajasthan can breathe easy, but they would know that a win here will see them overtake Lucknow Super Giants courtesy of a better net run rate and this should act as a motivation for the side.
On the other hand, Chennai Super Kings have already been knocked out of the tournament and now they would be keen to give opportunities to new faces. CSK would want to bow out on a high and cause some heartburn to Rajasthan Royals.
When will the Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings match be played?
The RR vs CSK IPL 2022 match will take place on 20 May.
Where will the Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings match be held?
The RR vs CSK IPL 2022 match will be held at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.
What time will the Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings match start?
The RR vs CSK IPL 2022 match will begin from 7:30 pm onwards. The toss will take place at 7 pm.
Where can you watch RR vs CSK IPL 2022 match on TV and online?
The RR vs CSK IPL 2022 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The match will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.
You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores and commentary of the RR vs CSK IPL 2022 match.
Complete Squads:
Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (c), Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Riyan Parag, Devdutt Padikkal, Karun Nair, Rassie van der Dussen, James Neesham, Anunay Singh, Daryl Mitchell, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Garhwal, Kuldip Yadav, Kuldeep Sen, Obed McCoy, Tejas Baroka, KC Cariappa, Navdeep Saini
Chennai Super Kings: Ravindra Jadeja (ruled out of IPL) MS Dhoni (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Robin Uthappa, Dwayne Bravo, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner, Dwaine Pretorious, Narayan Jagadeesan, Matheesha Pathirana, Chris Jordan, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, KM Asif, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Bhagath Varma, Hari Nishanth, Subranshu Senapati
Brabourne Stadium Mumbai, Weather Report, RR vs CSK: Check the weather forecast for today’s IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings
Rajasthan Royals vs CSK and Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals will decide the top-four of this edition of Indian Premier League.
Ashwin remained unbeaten on 40 off 23 balls as RR completed the chase of 151 with two balls to go, grabbing the second place to set up a blockbuster clash with Gujarat Titans in the first playoff game next Tuesday.