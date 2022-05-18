Highlights, IPL 2022 MI vs SRH, Full cricket score: SRH clinch thriller to stay alive in tournament

Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live update - Tata IPL 2022 MI vs SRH cricket score, 65th IPL Match Live Coverage: Clinical stuff from Umran Malik, who strikes to get rid of Ishan Kishan, just a few balls after MI lost skipper Rohit. Both openers back in the hut and that means task will be cut out for Tilak Varma and Daniel Sams. Five runs and a wicket from the over.

Preview: Mumbai Indians will lock horns with the Sunrisers Hyderabad in an Indian Premier League 2022 match on Tuesday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. While Mumbai are already knocked out of the tournament, SRH are hanging on by the barest of margins to make it to the playoffs. They need to win both their remaining matches and then hope a whole host of other results benefit them.

Mumbai Indians come into this match after their convincing win over the Chennai Super Kings in the last match and would hope to finish an otherwise miserable tournament on a high note. On the other hand, the Sunrisers Hyderabad have fluffed their chances of keeping their fate in their own hands as they come into this match on the back of 5 successive losses and this has seen them slip way down in the points table.

When will the Mumbai Indians and SunRisers Hyderabad match be played?

The MI vs SRH IPL 2022 match will take place on 17 May.

Where will the Mumbai Indians and SunRisers Hyderabad match be held?

The MI vs SRH IPL 2022 match will be held at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the Mumbai Indians and SunRisers Hyderabad match start?

The MI vs SRH IPL 2022 match will begin from 7:30 pm onwards. The toss will be held at 7 pm on the same day.

Where can you watch MI vs SRH IPL 2022 match on TV and online?

The MI vs SRH IPL 2022 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The match will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores and commentary of the MI vs SRH IPL 2022 match.

Complete Squads:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Ishan Kishan, Dewald Brevis, Basil Thampi, Murugan Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, N Tilak Varma, Sanjay Yadav, Jofra Archer, Daniel Sams, Tristan Stubbs, Tim David, Riley Meredith, Mohd. Arshad Khan, Ramandeep Singh, Anmolpreet Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar, Aryan Juyal, Fabian Allen

SunRisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (c), Abdul Samad, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Nicholas Pooran, T. Natarajan, Priyam Garg, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Kartik Tyagi, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Romario Shepherd, Sean Abbott, R Samarth, Shashank Singh, Saurabh Dubey, Glenn Phillips, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Vishnu Vinod

