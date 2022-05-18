Highlights, IPL 2022 MI vs SRH, Full cricket score: SRH clinch thriller to stay alive in tournament

That's all we have for you from this game. What a game this turned out to be! Action continues tomorrow, when KKR take on LSG in another game that will be crucial as far as top-four are concerned. Until then, it's goodbye!
Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Mumbai Indians by 3 runs
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Mumbai Indians
|193/6 (20.0 ov) - R/R 9.65
|190/7 (20.0 ov) - R/R 9.5
|Batting
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Ramandeep Singh
|not out
|14
|6
|1
|1
|Jasprit Bumrah
|not out
|0
|4
|0
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Fazalhaq Farooqi
|4
|0
|31
|0
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|4
|1
|26
|1
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 175/7 (18.2)
|
15 (15) R/R: 9
Ramandeep Singh 14(6)
Jasprit Bumrah 0(4)
|
Sanjay Yadav 0(2) S.R (0)
c sub Jagadeesha Suchith b Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live update - Tata IPL 2022 MI vs SRH cricket score, 65th IPL Match Live Coverage: Clinical stuff from Umran Malik, who strikes to get rid of Ishan Kishan, just a few balls after MI lost skipper Rohit. Both openers back in the hut and that means task will be cut out for Tilak Varma and Daniel Sams. Five runs and a wicket from the over.
Rahul Tripathi is the Player of the Match
After 20 overs,Mumbai Indians 190/7 ( Ramandeep Singh 14 , Jasprit Bumrah 0)
Farooqi with the last over of the chase. Ramandeep Singh with a couple of braces before collecting a boundary in the fourth ball. Farooqi unleashes a yorker in the fifth and that's unplayable for Ramandeep. Ramandeep finishes with a six but that won't be enough for MI to cross the finish line. SRH win by three runs to stay alive in the tournament.
After 19 overs,Mumbai Indians 176/7 ( Ramandeep Singh 0 , Jasprit Bumrah 0)
Top over from Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Wicket maiden as he gets rid of Sanjay Yadav. MI need 19 runs off six balls and two new batters in Bumrah and Ramandeep are in the middle.
OUT! Sanjay Yadav looks to slam over point but finds substitute fielder Suchith taking the catch. Ramandeep Singh c (sub)J Suchith b Bhuvneshwar 0
After 18 overs,Mumbai Indians 175/6 ( Ramandeep Singh 0 , Sanjay Yadav 0)
Natarajan into the attack. Tim David changes gears with four sixes before being run-out by Natarajan. David is out for 46 and leaves Mumbai's hopes in tatters.
OUT! Tim David is run-out! It was fun while it lasted, but David has got to depart for 46. Tim David run out (T Natarajan) 46
After 17 overs, MI 149/5
Tristan Stubbs has to depart after backing up too far from the non-striker's end. It was a low full toss from Bhuvneshwar, and batter on strike Tim David went down the pitch but the ball crashed the stumps. Stubbs started running and was far away from safety when he was run-out.
OUT! Tristan Stubbs is run-out as Mumbai lose another wicket. Low full toss from Bhuvneshwar, David goes down the pitch and the ball crashes the stumps at bowler's end, but Stubbs has backed up too far on this one. Tristan Stubbs run out (Bhuvneshwar) 2
After 15 overs,Mumbai Indians 127/4 ( Tim David 2 , )
Umran Malik gets his second wicket this match as Tilak Varma is caught by Williamson inside the ring. He went for the pull but ended up getting a top-edge to extra cover, where Williamson sealed the deal. Another wicket for Umran in the over as he removes Daniel Sams, with Priyam Garg taking a spectacular catch at midwicket.
OUT! Another wicket for Umran, removes Sams as Priyam Garg takes a spectacular catch. Daniel Sams c Priyam Garg b Umran Malik 15
OUT! Tilak Varma goes for the pull but ends up getting a top-edge over cover as Williamson seals the catch inside the ring. Tilak Varma c Williamson b Umran Malik 8
OUT! Priyam Garg at mid-on makes no error with the catch as Umran Malik gets rid of MI's second opener Ishan Kishan. Ishan Kishan c Priyam Garg b Umran Malik 43
OUT! No fifty to Rohit Sharma! He departs for 48 as he is caught by substitute fielder J Suchith. Rohit goes for the slog but mistimes this to deep midwicket fielder.
Rohit c (sub)J Suchith b Washington Sundar 48
OUT! Taken by Tim David at long-off and it's wicket number three for Ramandeep Singh. Aiden Markram falls victim this time. Markram c Tim David b Ramandeep Singh 2
OUT! Ramandeep strikes again, gets the big wicket of Rahul Tripathi. Caught by Tilak Varma at long-on. Tripathi c Tilak Varma b Ramandeep Singh 76
OUT! Meredith with the wicket of Pooran. Pooran flicks this one towards Markande at deep backward square leg and he feels he has taken a clean catch. There's a look into this by the third umpire, who says the fingers are underneath the ball. Decision stands OUT. Pooran c Markande b Meredith 38
OUT! Taken by Mayank Markande at mid-off as Abhishek Sharma departs. Daniel Sams with the wicket. Abhishek Sharma c Markande b Daniel Sams 9
Preview: Mumbai Indians will lock horns with the Sunrisers Hyderabad in an Indian Premier League 2022 match on Tuesday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. While Mumbai are already knocked out of the tournament, SRH are hanging on by the barest of margins to make it to the playoffs. They need to win both their remaining matches and then hope a whole host of other results benefit them.
Mumbai Indians come into this match after their convincing win over the Chennai Super Kings in the last match and would hope to finish an otherwise miserable tournament on a high note. On the other hand, the Sunrisers Hyderabad have fluffed their chances of keeping their fate in their own hands as they come into this match on the back of 5 successive losses and this has seen them slip way down in the points table.
When will the Mumbai Indians and SunRisers Hyderabad match be played?
The MI vs SRH IPL 2022 match will take place on 17 May.
Where will the Mumbai Indians and SunRisers Hyderabad match be held?
The MI vs SRH IPL 2022 match will be held at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
What time will the Mumbai Indians and SunRisers Hyderabad match start?
The MI vs SRH IPL 2022 match will begin from 7:30 pm onwards. The toss will be held at 7 pm on the same day.
Where can you watch MI vs SRH IPL 2022 match on TV and online?
The MI vs SRH IPL 2022 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The match will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.
You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores and commentary of the MI vs SRH IPL 2022 match.
Complete Squads:
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Ishan Kishan, Dewald Brevis, Basil Thampi, Murugan Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, N Tilak Varma, Sanjay Yadav, Jofra Archer, Daniel Sams, Tristan Stubbs, Tim David, Riley Meredith, Mohd. Arshad Khan, Ramandeep Singh, Anmolpreet Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar, Aryan Juyal, Fabian Allen
SunRisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (c), Abdul Samad, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Nicholas Pooran, T. Natarajan, Priyam Garg, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Kartik Tyagi, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Romario Shepherd, Sean Abbott, R Samarth, Shashank Singh, Saurabh Dubey, Glenn Phillips, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Vishnu Vinod
