  • Highlights, IPL 2022 LSG vs RR, Full Cricket Score: RR win by 24 runs to complete season double over LSG

Lucknow Super Giants Vs Rajasthan Royals LIVE SCORE (t20)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

Lucknow Super Giants Vs Rajasthan Royals At Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, 15 May, 2022

15 May, 2022
Starts 19:30 (IST)
Match Ended
Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals

178/6 (20.0 ov)

Match 63
Lucknow Super Giants

Lucknow Super Giants

154/8 (20.0 ov)

Rajasthan Royals beat Lucknow Super Giants by 24 runs

Live Blog
Rajasthan Royals Lucknow Super Giants
178/6 (20.0 ov) - R/R 8.9 154/8 (20.0 ov) - R/R 7.7

Match Ended

Rajasthan Royals beat Lucknow Super Giants by 24 runs

Mohsin Khan - 1

Avesh Khan - 1

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Mohsin Khan not out 9 7 1 0
Avesh Khan not out 1 2 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Prasidh Krishna 4 0 32 2
Yuzvendra Chahal 4 0 42 1
Current Partnership Last Wicket 151/8 (19.2)

3 (3) R/R: 4.5

Avesh Khan 1(2)

Marcus Stoinis 27(17) S.R (158.82)

c Riyan Parag b Prasidh Krishna
Highlights, IPL 2022 LSG vs RR, Full Cricket Score: RR win by 24 runs to complete season double over LSG

Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals Live update - Tata IPL 2022 LSG vs RR cricket score, 63rd IPL Match Live Coverage: Rajasthan Royals win by 24 runs and jump to the second spot on the IPL 2022 points table, ahead of Lucknow Super Giants!

23:52 (IST)

That brings us to the end of our coverage of Match 63 of IPL 2022, with Rajasthan Royals pulling off a fine 24-run victory to jump to the second spot in the points table ahead of Lucknow Super Giants and stay in contention for a top-two finish. For a second game in a row, Lucknow find themselves beleaguered with problems in their batting lineup, and will have to quickly work on those shortcomings with the knockouts just around the corner.


Thanks for following our coverage. This is Amit signing off, wishing you all a good night!

23:52 (IST)
23:51 (IST)

Trent Boult is the Player of the Match for his figures of 2/18
 

23:51 (IST)
23:35 (IST)

The competition certainly is getting hotter now!

23:35 (IST)
23:28 (IST)

After 20 overs,Lucknow Super Giants 154/8 ( Mohsin Khan 9 , Avesh Khan 1)

IPL 2022 Live Score, LSG vs RR: Prasidh bowls the final over. Starts off with a juicy full toss that is smashed straight down the ground for a flat six. The Aussie though, ends up getting a thick top-edge towards long on, where Riyan Parag collects the catch comfortably, and mockingly holds the ball just above the ground in response to the grassed catch in the previous over. Krishna keeps it tidy in the remaining deliveries, conceding three including a wide.


Rajasthan Royals win by 24 runs and jump to the second spot on the IPL 2022 points table, ahead of Lucknow Super Giants!

23:28 (IST)
23:26 (IST)
wkt

IPL 2022 Live Score, LSG vs RR: OUT! Stoinis's stay at the crease comes to an end with four balls left in the innings as he holes out to Parag at wide long on off Prasidh's bowling. LSG 151/8

Stoinis c Parag b Krishna 27(17)

23:26 (IST)
23:22 (IST)

After 19 overs,Lucknow Super Giants 145/7 ( Marcus Stoinis 21 , Mohsin Khan 8)

IPL 2022 Live Score, LSG vs RR: McCoy’s struggling with his line as well as with his fitness in his final over of the evening as he bowls three wides and concedes a boundary to Stoinis in the second ball. Parag nearly pulls off a stunner at wide long on in the third ball after a miscued slog down the ground by Stoinis, with the ball having touched the grass before settling in Parag’s hands. New batter Mohsin collects a brace in the fourth delivery and ends the over with a boundary, slicing a wide delivery over backward point. LSG need 34 off 6. RR need to restrict them to 159 or less to climb to the second spot on the points table.

23:22 (IST)
23:15 (IST)

After 18 overs,Lucknow Super Giants 130/7 ( Marcus Stoinis 16 , Mohsin Khan 1)

IPL 2022 Live Score, LSG vs RR: Stoinis turns down a single in each of the first two balls, and only sets off in the third delivery once he knows there’s a double on offer. Single off the fourth and fifth balls before Stoinis clobbers the ball over long on to end the over on a high. 10 off the over. LSG need 49 off 12.

23:15 (IST)
23:08 (IST)

After 17 overs,Lucknow Super Giants 120/7 ( Marcus Stoinis 7 , )

IPL 2022 Live Score, LSG vs RR: What an over from McCoy, conceding just four runs while removing Holder and Chameera in a space of three balls. Despite Stoinis’ presence, Rajasthan look firm favourites now. LSG need 59 off 18.

23:08 (IST)
23:07 (IST)
wkt

IPL 2022 Live Score, LSG vs RR: BOWLED! McCoy fires a yorker at Chameera this time, and sends the bails flying as Lucknow lose their seventh wicket! LSG 120/7

Chameera b McCoy 0(2)

23:07 (IST)
23:05 (IST)
wkt

IPL 2022 Live Score, LSG vs RR: OUT! Change of pace works for McCoy as he gets rid of fellow West Indian Jason Holder, who gets a thick outside edge while looking to defend this. Lucknow are six down now and their hopes of victory are fading away rapidly. LSG 120/6

Holder c Samson b McCoy 1(2)

23:05 (IST)
Highlights

title-img
23:51 (IST)

Trent Boult is the Player of the Match for his figures of 2/18
 
23:26 (IST)

IPL 2022 Live Score, LSG vs RR: OUT! Stoinis's stay at the crease comes to an end with four balls left in the innings as he holes out to Parag at wide long on off Prasidh's bowling. LSG 151/8

Stoinis c Parag b Krishna 27(17)
23:07 (IST)

IPL 2022 Live Score, LSG vs RR: BOWLED! McCoy fires a yorker at Chameera this time, and sends the bails flying as Lucknow lose their seventh wicket! LSG 120/7

Chameera b McCoy 0(2)
23:05 (IST)

IPL 2022 Live Score, LSG vs RR: OUT! Change of pace works for McCoy as he gets rid of fellow West Indian Jason Holder, who gets a thick outside edge while looking to defend this. Lucknow are six down now and their hopes of victory are fading away rapidly. LSG 120/6

Holder c Samson b McCoy 1(2)
23:01 (IST)

IPL 2022 Live Score, LSG vs RR: OUT! Massive blow to Lucknow's hopes as Hooda's stumped off Chahals' bowling. Gets an inside edge while looking to launch the ball down the ground, and Samson fumbles with the ball behind the stumps, but ends up whipping the bails off in the end. He's not sure if he's dislodged the bails with the ball in hand, and uproots the stumps just to be double sure. LSG 116/5

Hooda st Samson b Chahal 59(39)
22:57 (IST)

IPL 2022 Live Score, LSG vs RR: FIFTY up for Deepak Hooda — his fourth of the season and his seventh overall in the tournament. The all-rounder brings up the milestone in 33 balls, collecting a brace off Boult in the latter's penultimate delivery of the evening. LSG 106/4
22:42 (IST)

IPL 2022 Live Score, LSG vs RR: OUT! Excellent co-ordination between Buttler and Parag at long on to complete a spectacular catch in front of the boundary rope as Ashwin breaks the solid fourth-wicket stand by getting rid of Krunal, who falls for 25. Rajasthan are back in the hunt! LSG 94/4


Pandya c Parag b Ashwin 25(23)
22:33 (IST)

Fifty of the partnership comes up between Deepak Hooda and Krunal Pandya for the fourth wicket, the former bringing up the milestone with a single off the last delivery of the 11th over. LSG 79/3
22:07 (IST)

IPL 2022 Live Score, LSG vs RR: OUT! Big blow to the Super Giants as Rahul slashes the ball hard straight into the hands of the fielder at point, as Krishan gets his first wicket. This came right after the Lucknow skipper collected the first six of the innings. LSG 29/3

Rahul c Jaiswal b Krishna 10(19)
21:51 (IST)

IPL 2022 Live Score, LSG vs RR: OUT! Trent Boult's on-a-hat-trick! Gets the ball to curve back in sharply to Badoni, hitting him on the pad right in front of off and middle! Badoni has a quick word with his skipper before going for a review, and ends up wasting it. LSG 15/2

Badoni LBW Boult 0(1)
21:46 (IST)

IPL 2022 Live Score, LSG vs RR: OUT! Boult gets the early breakthrough as de Kock falls after slashing a short-of-length ball outside off straight to Neesham at point. The umpires decide to take it upstairs for a second look, and the TV umpire confirms a clean catch. LSG 15/1

De Kock c Neesham b Boult 7(8)
21:07 (IST)

IPL 2022 Live Score, LSG vs RR: OUT! Big mix-up between Ashwin and Neesham after the former pushes the ball towards the covers. Non-striker Neesham dashes off looking for a quick single but Ashwin freezes after taking a couple of steps forward. Neesham's the one closer to the non striker's stumps by the time Bishnoi whips the bails off, and he has to depart for 14. RR 151/6

Neesham run out (Rahul/Bishnoi) 14(12)
21:02 (IST)

IPL 2022 Live Score, LSG vs RR: OUT! A worthy contender for catch of the day as Stoinis pulls off a superb catch at deep midwicket as Parag falls while miscuing a pull off Bishnoi's bowling. RR 149/5

Parag c Stoinis b Bishnoi 19(16)
20:44 (IST)

IPL 2022 Live Score, LSG vs RR: OUT! Wickets are falling thick and fast for the Royals at the moment, losing another set batter in Padikkal as the southpaw ends up mishitting a googly towards deep midwicket, where Krunal Pandya dives forward to complete a fine catch. RR 122/4

Padikkal c Pandya b Bishnoi 39(18)
20:34 (IST)

IPL 2022 Live Score, LSG vs RR: OUT! What a start for Ayush Badoni, as he removes Yashasvi Jaiswal off his second delivery of the evening! Jaiswal goes for the slog-sweep, but ends up mistiming it and sends it high up in the air. Badoni settles under the ball and completes a safe catch in the end. RR 101/3

Jaiswal c and b Badoni 41(29)
20:22 (IST)

IPL 2022 Live Score, LSG vs RR: OUT! Jason Holder with the breakthrough, as RR skipper Sanju Samson falls after getting off to yet another promising start. Goes for another lofted drive, but ends up directing this towards Deepak Hooda, who grabs this quite safely at deep cover. Holder breaks the solid second-wicket stand that was starting to worry Lucknow. RR 75/2

Samson c Hooda b Holder 32(24)
20:17 (IST)

IPL 2022 Live Score, LSG vs RR: FOUR! Sanju Samson brings up the fifty stand with Jaiswal with a boundary off the first ball of spin of the evening, lofting the ball over the cover region off Ravi Bishnoi. RR 64/1
19:48 (IST)

IPL 2022 Live Score, LSG vs RR: BOWLED EM! The off-stump goes for a cartwheel as Avesh Khan breaks the opening stand off his very first delivery of the evening! Buttler attempts to scoop this towards fine leg, but misses the ball completely and gets his off stump knocked over! RR 11/1

Buttler b Avesh 2(6)
19:07 (IST)

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock (wk), KL Rahul (c), Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Ravi Bishnoi, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan


Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Jimmy Neesham, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy
19:03 (IST)

TOSS: Rajasthan Royals win the toss, and skipper Sanju Samson opts to bat.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals Live update - Tata IPL 2022 LSG vs RR cricket score, 63rd IPL Match Live Coverage: Rajasthan Royals win by 24 runs and jump to the second spot on the IPL 2022 points table, ahead of Lucknow Super Giants!

Preview: KL Rahul‘s Lucknow Super Giants will lock horns with Sanju Samson’s Rajasthan Royals in an Indian Premier League 2022 match on Sunday. This fixture will take place at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Lucknow fluffed their chances of making it to the playoffs in the last match when they went down to the Gujarat Titans, but this match is the one where they should not only advance, but also consolidate their spot in the top two of the points table.

Sanju Samson and KL Rahul, captain of the Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants respectively. Sportzpics

On the other hand, Rajasthan too will get to 16 points if they win this game, but a loss here will make matters complicated for them since they will then need to win their last league game. Sanju Samson would want his side to breathe easy and put their best foot forward in this game.

When will the Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals match be played?

The LSG vs RR IPL 2022 match will take place on 15 May.

Where will the Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals match be held?

The LSG vs RR IPL 2022 match will be held at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals match start?

The LSG vs RR IPL 2022 match will begin from 7:30 pm onwards. The toss will be held at 7 pm on the same day.

Where can you watch LSG vs RR IPL 2022 match on TV and online?

The LSG vs RR IPL 2022 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The match will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores and commentary of the LSG vs RR IPL 2022 match.

Complete Squads:

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Manan Vohra, Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Quinton De Kock, Ravi Bishnoi, Dushmantha Chameera, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav, Ankit Rajpoot, Avesh Khan, Andrew Tye, Marcus Stoinis, Kyle Mayers, Karan Sharma, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya. Jason Holder

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Shubham Garwal, Dhruv Jurel, Kuldip Yadav, Kuldeep Sen, Tejas Baroka, Anunay Singh, KC Kariappa, Sanju Samson (c), Jos Buttler, Rassie Van der Dussen, Jimmy Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Karun Nair, Obed McCoy, Navdeep Saini, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal

Updated Date: May 15, 2022 23:37:42 IST

Updated Date: May 15, 2022 23:37:42 IST

Tags:

