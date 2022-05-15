Highlights, IPL 2022 LSG vs RR, Full Cricket Score: RR win by 24 runs to complete season double over LSG

Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals Live update - Tata IPL 2022 LSG vs RR cricket score, 63rd IPL Match Live Coverage: Rajasthan Royals win by 24 runs and jump to the second spot on the IPL 2022 points table, ahead of Lucknow Super Giants!



Preview: KL Rahul‘s Lucknow Super Giants will lock horns with Sanju Samson’s Rajasthan Royals in an Indian Premier League 2022 match on Sunday. This fixture will take place at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Lucknow fluffed their chances of making it to the playoffs in the last match when they went down to the Gujarat Titans, but this match is the one where they should not only advance, but also consolidate their spot in the top two of the points table.

On the other hand, Rajasthan too will get to 16 points if they win this game, but a loss here will make matters complicated for them since they will then need to win their last league game. Sanju Samson would want his side to breathe easy and put their best foot forward in this game.

When will the Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals match be played?

The LSG vs RR IPL 2022 match will take place on 15 May.

Where will the Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals match be held?

The LSG vs RR IPL 2022 match will be held at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals match start?

The LSG vs RR IPL 2022 match will begin from 7:30 pm onwards. The toss will be held at 7 pm on the same day.

Where can you watch LSG vs RR IPL 2022 match on TV and online?

The LSG vs RR IPL 2022 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The match will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores and commentary of the LSG vs RR IPL 2022 match.

Complete Squads:

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Manan Vohra, Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Quinton De Kock, Ravi Bishnoi, Dushmantha Chameera, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav, Ankit Rajpoot, Avesh Khan, Andrew Tye, Marcus Stoinis, Kyle Mayers, Karan Sharma, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya. Jason Holder

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Shubham Garwal, Dhruv Jurel, Kuldip Yadav, Kuldeep Sen, Tejas Baroka, Anunay Singh, KC Kariappa, Sanju Samson (c), Jos Buttler, Rassie Van der Dussen, Jimmy Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Karun Nair, Obed McCoy, Navdeep Saini, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal

