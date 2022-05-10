Highlights, IPL 2022 LSG vs GT, Full cricket score: Gujarat Titans qualify for playoffs

That's all we have for you from this game of IPL 2022. Tomorrow, Rajasthan Royals take on Delhi Capitals. We'll be back for that one, so make sure you join us. Goodbye!
Shubman Gill is the Player of the Match
After 14 overs,Lucknow Super Giants 82/10 ( Dushmantha Chameera 0 , )
A dominant display by Gujarat Titans with Rashid Khan doing most of the damage with the ball, while Saha was sharp behind the wickets. Gujarat Titans beat Lucknow Super Giants by 62 runs and become the first team to qualify for the IPL 2022 playoffs.
OUT! The final man to get dismissed Avesh Khan, is caught by Saha off Rashid Khan's ball. Actual verdict is not out, but GT go for the review. There's an inside edge as per the UltraEdge graphic, and the decision has got to be reversed. GT are through to the playoffs
After 13 overs,Lucknow Super Giants 70/8 ( Deepak Hooda 27 , )
Rashid Khan strikes again in his penultimate over, removing Jason Holder. Mohsin Khan is the new batter. Sai Kishore bowls the next over, and gets another wicket as Mohsin Khan departs.
OUT! Another one bites the dust. Jason Holder is struck LBW by Rashid Khan and has to depart. Holder lbw b Rashid Khan 1
OUT! Stonis is run-out at the striker's end and that means it's more misery to Lucknow. No 'luck' going in Lucknow's favour and they are in all sorts of trouble.
After 11 overs,Lucknow Super Giants 62/5 ( Deepak Hooda 23 , Marcus Stoinis 1)
Sai Kishore with the wicket of Ayush Badoni. Badoni was looking to charge down the track but missed it and was yards behind the crease when Saha stumped him.
OUT! Badoni is stumped by Saha and departs. Sai Kishore with the wicket. Badoni looks to dance down the pitch, but misses this completely and is way behind the crease when Saha stumps him out. Ayush Badoni st W Saha b Sai Kishore 8
After 10 overs,Lucknow Super Giants 58/4 ( Deepak Hooda 21 , Ayush Badoni 7)
Rashid bowls the 10th over of the chase. GT review for an LBW against Badoni. Replays confirm that it was bat hitting pad, and the ball travelling right off the middle. Review wasted.
OUT! Miller caught in the deep by Ayush Badoni and the partnership is broken. Miller c Ayush Badoni b Holder 26
OUT! Huge, huge wicket of Hardik Pandya as Avesh strikes after the timeout. Edged and taken by de Kock, the keeper. Hardik Pandya c de Kock b Avesh Khan 1
OUT! Caught by de Kock and Wade has to depart. Avesh Khan with the wicket. Wade was looking to paddle over the fine leg but found the keeper instead. Wade c de Kock b Avesh Khan 10
OUT! Mohsin Khan with the wicket of Wriddhiman Saha, who is caught by Avesh Khan at mid-on. W Saha c Avesh Khan b Mohsin Khan 5
LSG XI: KL Rahul(Captain), Quinton de Kock, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Karan Sharma, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan
GT XI: Hardik Pandya(Captain), Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami
Toss update: Hardik Pandya wins the coin toss and says Gujarat Titans will bat first.
Hello and welcome to our coverage of Match 57 of IPL 2022 between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Gujarat Titans (GT) in Pune. A win for either team will secure them a spot in the playoffs. Stay tuned for more updates.
Toss update: Hardik Pandya wins the coin toss and says Gujarat Titans will bat first.
Preview: Lucknow Super Giants will lock horns with Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2022 on Tuesday and the winner of this match will officially qualify for the playoffs.
While the Lucknow Super Giants have found some great momentum towards the backend of the tournament, the Gujarat Titans are finding themselves in some sort of a mini-slump after losing back-to-back matches.
However, Hardik Pandya-led team has shown that they can never be ruled out as they keep coming back from rather dire situations. However, for this match, their middle-order needs to stand up against a high-flying Lucknow bowling attack.
When will the Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans match be played?
The LSG vs GT IPL 2022 match will take place on 10 May.
Where will the Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans match be held?
The LSG vs GT IPL 2022 match will be held at MCA Stadium in Pune.
What time will the Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans match start?
The LSG vs GT IPL 2022 match will start at 7:30 pm. The toss will be held at 7 pm.
Where can you watch LSG vs GT IPL 2022 match on TV and online?
The LSG vs GT IPL 2022 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The match will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.
You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores and commentary of the LSG vs GT IPL 2022 match.
Squads:
Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Evin Lewis, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Andrew Tye, Kyle Mayers, Avesh Khan, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Ayush Badoni, Manan Vohra, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shahbaz Nadeem, Ankit Rajpoot, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Karan Sharma
Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (captain), Matthew Wade (wk), Rashid Khan (vc), Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, David Miller, Mohammed Shami, Varun Aaron, Lockie Ferguson, Jayant Yadav, Dominic Drakes, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Pradeep Sangwan, Alzarri Joseph, Noor Ahmad, R Sai Kishore, Darshan Nalkande, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudarshan, Yash Dayal
In the only clash between the two sides, Gujarat Titans beat Lucknow Super Giants by 5 wickets at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on 28 March.
After back-to-back losses, Gujarat Titans will need their batters to fire when they take on high-flying Lucknow Super Giants as both teams look to seal IPL play-offs berth on Tuesday.
Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2022 Match 57- Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs, Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) take on Gujarat Titans at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Tuesday.