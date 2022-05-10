Highlights, IPL 2022 LSG vs GT, Full cricket score: Gujarat Titans qualify for playoffs

Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans Live update - Tata IPL 2022 LSG vs GT cricket score, 57th IPL Match Live Coverage: Toss update: Hardik Pandya wins the coin toss and says Gujarat Titans will bat first.

Preview: Lucknow Super Giants will lock horns with Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2022 on Tuesday and the winner of this match will officially qualify for the playoffs.

Click here to view the points table

While the Lucknow Super Giants have found some great momentum towards the backend of the tournament, the Gujarat Titans are finding themselves in some sort of a mini-slump after losing back-to-back matches.

However, Hardik Pandya-led team has shown that they can never be ruled out as they keep coming back from rather dire situations. However, for this match, their middle-order needs to stand up against a high-flying Lucknow bowling attack.

When will the Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans match be played?

The LSG vs GT IPL 2022 match will take place on 10 May.

Where will the Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans match be held?

The LSG vs GT IPL 2022 match will be held at MCA Stadium in Pune.

What time will the Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans match start?

The LSG vs GT IPL 2022 match will start at 7:30 pm. The toss will be held at 7 pm.

Where can you watch LSG vs GT IPL 2022 match on TV and online?

The LSG vs GT IPL 2022 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The match will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores and commentary of the LSG vs GT IPL 2022 match.

Squads:

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Evin Lewis, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Andrew Tye, Kyle Mayers, Avesh Khan, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Ayush Badoni, Manan Vohra, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shahbaz Nadeem, Ankit Rajpoot, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Karan Sharma

Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (captain), Matthew Wade (wk), Rashid Khan (vc), Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, David Miller, Mohammed Shami, Varun Aaron, Lockie Ferguson, Jayant Yadav, Dominic Drakes, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Pradeep Sangwan, Alzarri Joseph, Noor Ahmad, R Sai Kishore, Darshan Nalkande, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudarshan, Yash Dayal

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPl Live Score UpdateLatest IPL Schedule 2022 , and , IPl 2022 Points tableEntertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.