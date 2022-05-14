Highlights, IPL 2022 KKR vs SRH, Full Cricket Score: KKR thrash SRH by 54 runs to collect third win in four games

Nothing’s going right for Kane Williamson at the moment, both in the capacity of a senior batter and as the captain. His 17-ball 9 today was symbolic of the lean patch that he finds himself in at the moment while his team has been going from bad to worse as they end up suffering a fifth defeat on the trot, though they still have two games left in the league stage.



The Knight Riders though, are starting to peak at the right time as they pull off a second win in a row with a margin in excess of 50 runs, their 54-run thrashing of the Sunrisers also their third win in their last four outings, which takes them past Punjab Kings to the sixth spot on the points table with a game in hand.



