  • Highlights, IPL 2022 KKR vs SRH, Full Cricket Score: KKR thrash SRH by 54 runs to collect third win in four games

Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad LIVE SCORE (t20)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad At Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, 14 May, 2022

14 May, 2022
Starts 19:30 (IST)
Match Ended
Kolkata Knight Riders

Kolkata Knight Riders

177/6 (20.0 ov)

Match 61
Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad

123/8 (20.0 ov)

Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 54 runs

Live Blog
Kolkata Knight Riders Sunrisers Hyderabad
177/6 (20.0 ov) - R/R 8.85 123/8 (20.0 ov) - R/R 6.15

Match Ended

Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 54 runs

Bhuvneshwar Kumar - 6

Umran Malik - 3

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Bhuvneshwar Kumar not out 6 7 1 0
Umran Malik not out 3 5 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Tim Southee 4 0 23 2
Andre Russell 4 0 22 3
Current Partnership Last Wicket 113/8 (18.1)

10 (10) R/R: 5.45

Shashank Singh 11(12) S.R (91.66)

c Shreyas Iyer b Tim Southee
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live update - Tata IPL 2022 KKR vs SRH cricket score, 61st IPL Match Live Coverage: Kolkata Knight Riders live to fight another day as they thrash Sunrisers Hyderabad by 54 runs to collect their sixth win of the season!

23:38 (IST)

Nothing’s going right for Kane Williamson at the moment, both in the capacity of a senior batter and as the captain. His 17-ball 9 today was symbolic of the lean patch that he finds himself in at the moment while his team has been going from bad to worse as they end up suffering a fifth defeat on the trot, though they still have two games left in the league stage.


The Knight Riders though, are starting to peak at the right time as they pull off a second win in a row with a margin in excess of 50 runs, their 54-run thrashing of the Sunrisers also their third win in their last four outings, which takes them past Punjab Kings to the sixth spot on the points table with a game in hand.


That’s it from us in our coverage of Match 61, the only game on Saturday. Do join us tomorrow in our coverage of the Sunday double-header, with Chennai Super Kings taking on the Gujarat Titans in the afternoon fixture followed by the Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals clash in the evening. For now, this is Amit signing off, bidding you all good night!

23:38 (IST)

Andre Russell is the Player of the Match for his all-round display (49*; 3/22)

23:18 (IST)

After 20 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 123/8 ( Bhuvneshwar Kumar 6 , Umran Malik 3)

IPL 2022 Live Score, KKR vs SRH: Kolkata Knight Riders live to fight another day as they thrash Sunrisers Hyderabad by 54 runs to collect their sixth win of the season!

Russell concedes a boundary to Bhuvneshwar off the first ball, but keeps it tidy in the remaining deliveries, conceding just two more, as the Sunrisers finish on 123/8 after being set 178 to win.

23:13 (IST)

After 19 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 117/8 ( Bhuvneshwar Kumar 1 , Umran Malik 3)

IPL 2022 Live Score, KKR vs SRH: Southee removes Shashank off the very first delivery of his final over to snuff out any remaining resistance. Concedes just four runs off the remaining balls to sign off with figures of /2/23 at the end of his spell. SRH need 61 off 6.

23:12 (IST)
wkt

IPL 2022 Live Score, KKR vs SRH: OUT! A third wicket for Southee, this time the Kiwi pacer getting rid of Shashank, with skipper Shreyas collecting a fine catch near the straight boundary right to his left from long on. SRH 113/8

Shashank c Shreyas b Southee 11(12)

23:09 (IST)

After 18 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 113/7 ( Shashank Singh 11 , Bhuvneshwar Kumar 0)

IPL 2022 Live Score, KKR vs SRH: Dre Russ is having quite the day today. First with the unbeaten 49, and now with the ball as he strikes twice in his third over, removing Sundar and Jansen with Sunrisers seven down at the end of the over, facing a big defeat. They need another 65 off 12.

23:07 (IST)
wkt

IPL 2022 Live Score, KKR vs SRH: OUT! Double-strike for Dre Russ in his third over of the evening, as Marco Jansen departs not too long after Washington Sundar's dismissal, the South African nicking the ball to get caught-behind for 1. SRH 113/7

Jansen c Billings b Russell 1(2)

23:04 (IST)
wkt

IPL 2022 Live Score, KKR vs SRH:  OUT! Cutter from Russell, and Sundar ends up miscuing a slog towards deep square leg, where Venkatesh holds on safely for Sunrisers to lose their sixth wicket. SRH 107/6

Sundar c V Iyer b Russell 4(9)

23:02 (IST)

After 17 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 107/5 ( Washington Sundar 4 , Shashank Singh 6)

IPL 2022 Live Score, KKR vs SRH: Southee’s back. Shashank collects a brace off the first delivery followed by a single off each of the next two balls. Confident shout for LBW in the fourth delivery and the umpire raises his finger, with Shashank reviewing it right away. The ball had hit him on the thigh pad, and is found to be sailing over the stumps. Single off each of the last two balls. SRH need 71 in the last three overs.

22:56 (IST)

After 16 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 101/5 ( Washington Sundar 2 , Shashank Singh 2)

IPL 2022 Live Score, KKR vs SRH: Chakravarthy starts off his final over with a confident LBW appeal against Shashank Singh, which is turned down by the umpire. KKR take this upstairs, and get two Reds and an Umpire’s Call on wickets. Excellent final over from the leggie with just one coming off it. SRH need 77 off 24. Umpire signals timeout at the end of this over.

19:10 (IST)

Teams:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik

Kolkata Knight Riders: Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer (c), Sam Billings (wk), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Varun Chakaravarthy
19:04 (IST)

Kolkata Knight Riders win the toss, and skipper Shreyas Iyer opts to bat!
 

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live update - Tata IPL 2022 KKR vs SRH cricket score, 61st IPL Match Live Coverage: Kolkata Knight Riders live to fight another day as they thrash Sunrisers Hyderabad by 54 runs to collect their sixth win of the season!

Preview: The form of Kane Williamson will be the focus when Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Kolkata Knight Riders at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Saturday. While KKR come into this match after thrashing Mumbai Indians in their last match, qualifying for the playoffs looks very unlikely.

Shreyas Iyer captain of the Kolkata Knight Riders and Kane Williamson of the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the toss during match 25 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Kolkata Knight Riders held at the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai on the 15th April 2022 Photo by Ron Gaunt / Sportzpics for IPL

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Shreyas Iyer with his Sunrisers Hyderabad counterpart Kane Williamson. Sportzpics

They can still challenge Sunrisers, who need to win their remaining three matches if they have to end with 16 points and hope to make it to playoffs.

However, SRH have lost a lot of momentum as they come into this game on the back of four consecutive defeats and a lot of their problems hinge around the failure of the batting order.

When will the Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad match be played?

The KKR vs SRH IPL 2022 match will take place on 14 May.

Where will the Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad match be held?

The KKR vs SRH IPL 2022 match will be held at MCA Stadium in Pune.

What time will the Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad match start?

The KKR vs SRH IPL 2022 match will start at 7:30 pm. The toss will start at 7 pm.

Where can you watch KKR vs SRH IPL 2022 match on TV and online?

The KKR vs SRH IPL 2022 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The match will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores and commentary of the KKR vs SRH IPL 2022 match.

Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shreyas Iyer (C), Baba Indirajith, Aman Hakim Khan, Pratham Singh, Ajinkya Rahane, Ramesh Kumar, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Aaron Finch, Abhijeet Tomar, Venkatesh Iyer, Anukul Roy, Mohammad Nabi, Shivam Mavi, Sam Billings (wk), Sheldon Jackson (wk), Ashok Sharma, Pat Cummins, Chamika Karunaratene, Sunil Narine, Rashik Salam, Varun Chakravarthy, Umesh Yadav

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Nicholas Pooran, T. Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Priyam Garg, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Kartik Tyagi, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Romario Shepherd, Sean Abbott, R Samarth, Shashank Singh, Saurabh Dubey, Glenn Phillips, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Vishnu Vinod

Updated Date: May 14, 2022 23:39:41 IST

