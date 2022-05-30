Highlights, IPL 2022 GT vs RR Final, Full Cricket Score: Debutants GT outplay RR to win title

That brings us to the end of our coverage of the 15th season of the Indian Premier League, and boy what a ride it turned out to be over the course of two months and 74 games. For a change, top togs Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings found themselves at the bottom of the table, with two relatively unfancied sides in Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals locking horns in the final, and debutants Gujarat walking away with the trophy in the end in Hardik Pandya’s first major captaincy assignment. The title victory will surely have made Gujarat a force to be reckoned with in the league, as well as Pandya one to watch out for as far as Rohit Sharma’s successor as India captain’s concerned.

Hope you enjoyed our coverage of IPL 2022. We now shift our focus to India’s limited-overs assignment against South Africa on 9 June in New Delhi. For now, this is Amit signing off, wishing you all good night!