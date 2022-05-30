Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  Highlights, IPL 2022 GT vs RR Final, Full Cricket Score: Debutants GT outplay RR to win title

Gujarat Titans Vs Rajasthan Royals LIVE SCORE (t20)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

Gujarat Titans Vs Rajasthan Royals At Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, 29 May, 2022

29 May, 2022
Starts 20:00 (IST)
Match Ended
Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals

130/9 (20.0 ov)

Final
Gujarat Titans

Gujarat Titans

133/3 (18.1 ov)

Gujarat Titans beat Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets

Live Blog
Rajasthan Royals Gujarat Titans
130/9 (20.0 ov) - R/R 6.5 133/3 (18.1 ov) - R/R 7.32

Match Ended

Gujarat Titans beat Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets

David Miller - 32

Shubman Gill - 14

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Shubman Gill not out 45 43 3 1
David Miller not out 32 19 3 1
Bowling 0 M R W
Prasidh Krishna 4 0 40 1
Obed McCoy 3.1 0 26 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 86/3 (13.2)

47 (47) R/R: 9.72

David Miller 32(19)
Shubman Gill 14(10)

Hardik Pandya (C) 34(30) S.R (113.33)

c Yashasvi Jaiswal b Yuzvendra Chahal
Highlights, IPL 2022 GT vs RR Final, Full Cricket Score: Debutants GT outplay RR to win title

Highlights, IPL 2022 GT vs RR Final, Full Cricket Score: Debutants GT outplay RR to win title

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Live update - IPL 2022 GT vs RR cricket score, Final IPL Match Live Coverage: Shubman Gill finishes off in style, clobbering the ball over the square leg fence off Obed McCoy, as Gujarat Titans outplay Rajasthan Royals with seven wickets and 10 deliveries to spare!

01:15 (IST)

That brings us to the end of our coverage of the 15th season of the Indian Premier League, and boy what a ride it turned out to be over the course of two months and 74 games. For a change, top togs Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings found themselves at the bottom of the table, with two relatively unfancied sides in Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals locking horns in the final, and debutants Gujarat walking away with the trophy in the end in Hardik Pandya’s first major captaincy assignment. The title victory will surely have made Gujarat a force to be reckoned with in the league, as well as Pandya one to watch out for as far as Rohit Sharma’s successor as India captain’s concerned.

Hope you enjoyed our coverage of IPL 2022. We now shift our focus to India’s limited-overs assignment against South Africa on 9 June in New Delhi. For now, this is Amit signing off, wishing you all good night!

Full Scorecard
01:07 (IST)

Next up is the winners award for the Gujarat Titans team, and Ashish Nehra walks up to the stage to receive a limited-edition IPL 2022 watch on behalf of his team.

GT captain Hardik Pandya, meanwhile, receives the TATA IPL Champions 2022 cheque worth Rs 20 crore from BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah.

Hardik Pandya: The kind of support the whole support staff has shown to the whole team has been fantastic. I and Ashu pa are similar, we like to focus on bowlers who can win you matches. Most of the time I’ve seen in T20 cricket, it’s a batter’s game but bowlers win you games. It was all about how we can get better from anywhere. What were the things we missed out on and how we can get better. Everyone chipped in, from the support staff to the logistics team. I count myself lucky for having won the IPL five times. This is going to be a special one because we spoke about creating a legacy.

Full Scorecard
01:02 (IST)

Next up, Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson receives the Runners-up cheque from BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal as well as the runners-up trophy from IPL chairman Brijesh Patel

Sanju Samson: This season was really special for us. The last two-three seasons we had been giving our fans a hard time but this time we were able to put smiles on their faces. One off day (today), but I’m proud of my team. Right from the auctions, we needed quality bowlers, and we did really well (on that front). I think the role was completely different (for me) this year especially with the way Jos went about his business. It was a good season for me. As we keep growing and keep getting better, we can improve a lot more. Congratulations to Gujarat Titans, I think they deserved to win tonight.

Full Scorecard
00:59 (IST)

Next up we have the match officials, led by Match Referee Javagal Srinath, getting their mementoes. This will be followed by the runners-up award to the Rajasthan Royals.

Kumar Sangakkara: I just think the way the teams really focussed, gelled together and played a lot of good cricket. I think we went through lots of ups and downs... We had major contributions from Jos, the two spinners, Hetmyer, McCoy... I could go on and on. The overall effort from everyone, it's been a great journey and a great franchise to be part of. (Advice to youngsters) First appreciate the journey and look back at the good things we have done. Also be realistic about the things we can do better in the next season. We can only look forward.

Full Scorecard
00:56 (IST)

Jos Buttler: Obviously I’ve exceeded all my expectations apart from today. Big congratulations to Hardik and his team, they deserved it thoroughly. My goals are to play my role for the team and to try and react on the day. I managed to take the confidence forward. In good teams, you have a lot of trust in everyone. We had a lot of trust in each other. (Advice to younger teammates) To be very grateful for today. Today’s been an amazing occasion. Fantastic tournament. Two years without crowds, to come here and play is a privilege.

Full Scorecard
00:56 (IST)

Season awards:

Unacademy Let’s Crack It Sixes of the Season: Jos Buttler.

Punch Super Striker of the Season: Dinesh Karthik

Dream XI Game Changer of the Season: Jos Buttler

PayTM FairPlay Award: Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals

Cred Powerplayer of the Season: Jos Buttler

Swiggy Instamart Fastest Delivery of the Season: Lockie Ferguson

RuPay On The Go 4s of the Season: Jos Buttler

Armco Purple Cap: Yuzvendra Chahal

Aramco Orange Cap: Jos Buttler

Catch of the Season: Evin Lewis

Upstox Most Valuable Player: Jos Buttler

Full Scorecard
00:43 (IST)

The Emerging Player Award goes for SRH seamer Umran Malik!

Malik: Very happy to win the Emerging Player Award. Keep supporting me, and God-willing, I’ll produce more such performances down the road.

Full Scorecard
00:43 (IST)

The Player of the Match Award goes for Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya! (3/17 and 34)

Pandya: It had to come. I was ready for the best. At the right time I wanted to show what I had worked hard for. The second ball which I bowled in my spell… if you hit the wicket hard and bowl in the right areas. On any given day I’ll take the trophy over batting at 160-170, my team matters the most to me. I’ve always fancied myself as a batter. It was clear I had to bat up the order to guide my side. I thought it’s the best position for me to bat.

Full Scorecard
00:40 (IST)

More awards:

Unacademy Let’s Cricket It Sixes: Yashasvi Jaiswal

Cred Powerplayer of the Match: Jos Buttler

Upstox Most Valuable Asset of the Match: Hardik Pandya

Swiggy Instamart Fastest Delivery of the Match: Lockie Ferguson

RuPay On The Go 4s of the Match: Jos Buttler

Full Scorecard
00:36 (IST)

Next up, we have the Dream11 Gamechanger of the Match, and this one goes to GT captain Hardik Pandya

Full Scorecard
Highlights

title-img
00:43 (IST)

The Emerging Player Award goes for SRH seamer Umran Malik!

Malik: Very happy to win the Emerging Player Award. Keep supporting me, and God-willing, I’ll produce more such performances down the road.
00:43 (IST)

The Player of the Match Award goes for Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya! (3/17 and 34)

Pandya: It had to come. I was ready for the best. At the right time I wanted to show what I had worked hard for. The second ball which I bowled in my spell… if you hit the wicket hard and bowl in the right areas. On any given day I’ll take the trophy over batting at 160-170, my team matters the most to me. I’ve always fancied myself as a batter. It was clear I had to bat up the order to guide my side. I thought it’s the best position for me to bat.
23:44 (IST)

After 18.2 overs,Gujarat Titans 133/3 ( Shubman Gill 45 , David Miller 32)

GT vs RR Live Score IPL 2022 Final Updates: SIX! Shubman Gill finishes off in style, clobbering the ball over the square leg fence off Obed McCoy, as Gujarat Titans outplay Rajasthan Royals with seven wickets and 10 deliveries to spare! What a dominant run this has been from the Titans this season, topping the table, securing direct qualification into the summit clash and now winning it with such ease!
23:17 (IST)

GT vs RR Live Score IPL 2022 Final Updates: OUT! Ripper of a delivery from Yuzvendra Chahal, and the legspinner ensures he'll bag the Purple Cap at the end of the tournament! It's the perfect leg-spinner, one that grips and turns sharply after pitching between middle and leg, and finds Pandya's outside edge. Neat piece of fielding by Jaiswal at slip to complete the dismissal. That should give Gujarat a glimmer of hope! GT 86/3

Pandya c Jaiswal b Chahal 34(30)
22:33 (IST)

GT vs RR Live Score IPL 2022 Final Updates: OUT! Tame end to Matthew Wade's innings, as the Aussie keeper-batter departs after tamely chipping the ball towards Riyan Parag standing at midwicket. GT 23/2

Wade c Parag b Boult 8(10)
21:56 (IST)

GT vs RR Live Score IPL 2022 Final Updates: BOWLED! Shami uproots the off-stump with an inswinging yorker in the final delivery of the innings, as Parag misses completely while looking to smash the ball down the ground. A superb delivery from the leading seamer as he finishes off with a wicket to his name. RR 130/9

Parag b Shami 15(15)
21:54 (IST)

GT vs RR Live Score IPL 2022 Final Updates: OUT! McCoy's nowhere in the frame by the time Shami breaks the stumps at the non-striker's stumps. Parag drills the ball down the ground, the ball deflecting off Shami's foot. Parag pushes for a second run, but McCoy slips while dashing back for the second and is run out comfortably in the end. RR 130/8

McCoy run out (Tewatia/Shami) 8(5)
21:43 (IST)

GT vs RR Live Score IPL 2022 Final Updates: OUT! Boult had collected his first six just the previous delivery, but fails to get the distance this time around while attempting to go big over long off. Rahul Tewatia settles under the ball and collects it safely as Rajasthan lose their seventh wicket. Second wicket of the evening for Sai Kishore. RR 112/7

Boult c Tewatia b Sai Kishore 11(7)
21:32 (IST)

GT vs RR Live Score IPL 2022 Final Updates: OUT! The wickets are tumbling thick and fast for the Royals now, as Ashwin departs not too long after Hetmyer. Looks to smash the ball down the ground, but doesn't quite get the distance even if he gets the elevation. David Miller settles under the swirling ball at long on, and pulls off a fine catch in the end. RR 98/6

Ashwin c Miller b Sai Kishore 6(9)
21:26 (IST)

OUT! Wicket number three for the Gujarat Titans skipper, this time getting rid of another dangerous hitter in Shimron Hetmyer. The ball appeared to have stopped after pitching along good length, and Hetmyer ended up poking it tamely towards Pandya, offering an easy return catch. Rajasthan have now lost half their side with less than 100 on board. RR 94/5

Hetmyer c and b Pandya 11(12)
21:13 (IST)

GT vs RR Live Score IPL 2022 Final Updates: OUT! Huge blow for the Royals as Jos Buttler — the leading run-scorer this season and a key hope to them setting up a challenging total tonight — departs after nicking the ball to the keeper while looking for a late cut. Pandya persists with the back-of-length stuff, bowling this one a lot closer to the stumps to cramp the batter for room. RR 79/4

Buttler c Saha b Pandya 39(35)
21:04 (IST)

GT vs RR Live Score IPL 2022 Final Updates: OUT! Padikkal's patchy stay at the crease comes to an end as the southpaw ends up serving Shami the simplest of catches at short third man, giving Rashid Khan his first wicket in an IPL final! RR 79/3

Padikkal c Shami b Khan 2(10)
20:44 (IST)

GT vs RR Live Score IPL 2022 Final Updates: OUT! One skipper gets the other! Pandya fires a back-of-length delivery to Samson, taking pace off the delivery, and Samson ends up getting a thick outside edge that sends the ball high up in the air towards point. Sai Kishore backpedals from the circle and collects his second catch of the evening. RR 60/2

Samson c Sai Kishore b Pandya 14(11)
20:23 (IST)

GT vs RR Live Score IPL 2022 Final Updates: OUT! Dayal persists with the short-ball strategy to Jaiswal, only making a slight change to his line. Jaiswal goes for another pull, hoping to collect a second consecutive six, but ends up getting caught by Sai Kishore at deep square leg. RR 31/1

Jaiswal c Sai Kishore b Dayal 22(16)
19:37 (IST)

GT:  Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Yash Dayal, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami


RR: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal
19:30 (IST)

TOSS: Rajasthan Royals win the toss, and skipper Sanju Samson opts to bat

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Live update - IPL 2022 GT vs RR cricket score, Final IPL Match Live Coverage: SIX! Shubman Gill finishes off in style, clobbering the ball over the square leg fence off Obed McCoy, as Gujarat Titans outplay Rajasthan Royals with seven wickets and 10 deliveries to spare! What a dominant run this has been from the Titans this season, topping the table, securing direct qualification into the summit clash and now winning it with such ease!

Preview: The original table-toppers after the league stage — Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals — will square off in the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. The GT vs RR IPL final will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Gujarat Titans, in their maiden IPL season, had finished on top of the league table with 20 points after 14 matches. The Hardik Pandya-led side then beat RR in the Qualifier 1 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata to book a spot in the finals.

IPL 2022 final

Hardik Pandya, captain of Gujarat Titans, and Sanju Samson of Rajasthan Royals with the IPL trophy. Sportzpics

The road to finals for RR was not as smooth. They went to Qualifier 2 after losing to GT. The Sanju Samson-led outfit then beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 7 wickets in that match to set up the summit clash with GT.

Here are all the details about the IPL 2022 final:

When will the Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals match be played?

The GT vs RR IPL 2022 match will take place on 29 May.

Where will the Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals match be held?

The GT vs RR IPL 2022 match will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

What time will the Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals match start?

The GT vs RR IPL 2022 match will start at 8 pm. The toss is set to be held at 7.30 pm.

Where can you watch the GT vs RR IPL 2022 match on TV and online?

The GT vs RR IPL 2022 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The GT vs RR match will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores and commentary of the GT vs RR IPL 2022 match.

Full squad:

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Sanju Samson (c), Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Riyan Parag, KC Cariappa, Navdeep Saini, Obed McCoy, Anunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Karun Nair, Dhruv Jurel, Tejas Baroka, Shubham Garhwal, Kuldip Yadav, James Neesham, Rassie van der Dussen, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Daryl Mitchell.

Gujarat Titans Squad: Hardik Pandya (c), Rashid Khan, Matthew Wade, Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Mohammed Shami, David Miller, Varun Aaron, Lockie Ferguson, Jayant Yadav, Dominic Drakes, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Pradeep Sangwan, Alzarri Joseph, Noor Ahmad, R Sai Kishore, Darshan Nalkande, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudarshan, Yash Dayal.

Updated Date: May 30, 2022 01:17:08 IST

Updated Date: May 30, 2022 01:17:08 IST

Tags:

