Highlights, IPL 2022 GT vs CSK, Full cricket score: David Miller stars in Titans' dramatic win

Gujarat Titans beat Chennai Super Kings by 3 wickets
|Chennai Super Kings
|Gujarat Titans
|169/5 (20.0 ov) - R/R 8.45
|170/7 (19.5 ov) - R/R 8.57
|Batting
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|David Miller
|not out
|94
|51
|8
|6
|Lockie Ferguson
|not out
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Chris Jordan
|3.5
|0
|58
|0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 157/7 (19)
|
13 (13) R/R: 13
David Miller 12(6)
Lockie Ferguson 0(0)
|
Alzarri Joseph 0(1) S.R (0)
c Chris Jordan b Dwayne Bravo
David Miller (94*) is the Player of the Match
After 19.5 overs,Gujarat Titans 170/7 ( David Miller 94 , Lockie Ferguson 0)
Intense drama in the final over of the game. It had it all! 13 needed off six, Miller hit a six to ease GT's pressure The next ball, Miller is caught but to make things worse for CSK, it was a no-ball! Miller made use of the free-hit with a four off the next ball. Two needed off two, Ferguson went for the second but seemed like there was a run-out chance but Ferguson was safe.
After 19 overs,Gujarat Titans 157/7 ( David Miller 82 , Lockie Ferguson 0)
Bravo continues. Another big over as CSK get rid of Rashid and Alzarri Joseph off consecutive balls. GT need 13 runs off 6 balls.
OUT! Another one as Alzarri Joseph departs. Two in two balls for Bravo. Chris Jordan rushes in from long-off to take the catch. Alzarri Joseph c Jordan b Bravo 0
OUT! Setback for GT yet again as Rashid Khan departs for 40. Caught by Moeen as DJ Bravo gets the wicket. Rashid Khan c Moeen Ali b Dwayne Bravo 40
After 18 overs,Gujarat Titans 147/5 ( David Miller 81 , Rashid Khan (C) 31)
Jordan resumes. Rshid Khan punishes him for consecutive sixes, showing that Gujarat are still in it with all to play for. 25 runs from the over.
After 17 overs,Gujarat Titans 122/5 ( David Miller 79 , Rashid Khan (C) 8)
GT vs CSK Live Score: CSK review for LBW against Rashid Khan, although the ball hit the bat first. It's a yorker, on middle and leg, but the TV umpire is quick to note that the ball hit the bat first and decision remains not out.
After 16 overs,Gujarat Titans 118/5 ( David Miller 77 , Rashid Khan (C) 6)
GT vs CSK Live Score: Theekshana into the attack again. It's his final over as 10 runs come off it. Miller seems in good touch and Chennai have to find a way in getting rid of the South African.
After 15 overs,Gujarat Titans 108/5 ( David Miller 69 , Rashid Khan (C) 4)
GT vs CSK Live Score: Bravo resumes. Nine runs come off his second over as Miller lofts over cover for a huge six. Time for the final strategic time-out of the match. GT need 62 runs off 30 balls.
GT vs CSK Live Score
Toss update: Rashid Khan, not Hardik Pandya, walks out for the toss. Gujarat Titans win toss and opt to field first. Rashid says Hardik is out with stiffness in his groin.
Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Live update - Tata IPL 2022 GT vs CSK Live cricket score , 29th IPL Match Live Coverage: Alzarri Joseph into the attack. He cleans up Moeen Ali for just one run. Moeen was looking to hit through the off-side but got an inside edge onto the stumps. Ambati Rayudu is the new batter. Meanwhile, Gaikwad resumes his confident approach as he collects another six in the over.
Preview: Table-toppers Gujarat Titans will take on Chennai Super Kings in the second match of Sunday's double header. Both sides come into the contest on the back of impressive wins.
For CSK, all-rounder Shivam Dube has been their star performer in this season and played a pivotal part in their last game against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Dube's unbeaten 95 saw him being awarded the Player of the Match. Opener Robin Uthappa too was superb in the last encounter, with his 88-run innings against Royal Challengers Bangalore.
Chris Jordan and Dwayne Bravo have been able to keep runs in check, but now they would want to pick up more wickets in the middle and late overs.
When will the Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings match be played?
The GT vs CSK IPL 2022 match will take place on 17 April.
Where will the Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings match be held?
The GT vs CSK IPL 2022 match will be held at MCA Stadium in Pune.
What time will the Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings match start?
The GT vs CSK IPL 2022 match will begin from 7:30 pm onwards. The toss will be held at 7 pm on the same day.
Where can you watch GT vs CSK IPL 2022 match on TV and online?
The GT vs CSK IPL 2022 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The match will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.
You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores and commentary of the GT vs CSK IPL 2022 match.
Complete Squads:
Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (captain), Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Gurkeerat Singh, B Sai Sudarshan, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Matthew Wade, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Wriddhiman Saha, Alzarri Joseph, Darshan Nalkande, Dominic Drakes, Jayant Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Pradeep Sangwan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Varun Aaron, Yash Dayal
Chennai Super Kings: Ravindra Jadeja (captain), Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Ambati Rayadu, Robin Uthappa, Mitchell Santner, Chris Jordan, Adam Milne, Devon Conway, Shivam Dube, Dwaine Pretorius, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Tushar Deshpande, KM Asif, C Hari Nishaanth, N Jagadeesan, Subhranshu Senapati, K Bhagath Verma, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary
