Highlights, IPL 2022 GT vs CSK, Full cricket score: David Miller stars in Titans' dramatic win

Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Live update - Tata IPL 2022 GT vs CSK Live cricket score , 29th IPL Match Live Coverage: Alzarri Joseph into the attack. He cleans up Moeen Ali for just one run. Moeen was looking to hit through the off-side but got an inside edge onto the stumps. Ambati Rayudu is the new batter. Meanwhile, Gaikwad resumes his confident approach as he collects another six in the over.

Preview: Table-toppers Gujarat Titans will take on Chennai Super Kings in the second match of Sunday's double header. Both sides come into the contest on the back of impressive wins.

For CSK, all-rounder Shivam Dube has been their star performer in this season and played a pivotal part in their last game against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Dube's unbeaten 95 saw him being awarded the Player of the Match. Opener Robin Uthappa too was superb in the last encounter, with his 88-run innings against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Chris Jordan and Dwayne Bravo have been able to keep runs in check, but now they would want to pick up more wickets in the middle and late overs.

When will the Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings match be played?

The GT vs CSK IPL 2022 match will take place on 17 April.

Where will the Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings match be held?

The GT vs CSK IPL 2022 match will be held at MCA Stadium in Pune.

What time will the Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings match start?

The GT vs CSK IPL 2022 match will begin from 7:30 pm onwards. The toss will be held at 7 pm on the same day.

Where can you watch GT vs CSK IPL 2022 match on TV and online?

The GT vs CSK IPL 2022 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The match will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

Complete Squads:

Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (captain), Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Gurkeerat Singh, B Sai Sudarshan, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Matthew Wade, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Wriddhiman Saha, Alzarri Joseph, Darshan Nalkande, Dominic Drakes, Jayant Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Pradeep Sangwan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Varun Aaron, Yash Dayal

Chennai Super Kings: Ravindra Jadeja (captain), Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Ambati Rayadu, Robin Uthappa, Mitchell Santner, Chris Jordan, Adam Milne, Devon Conway, Shivam Dube, Dwaine Pretorius, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Tushar Deshpande, KM Asif, C Hari Nishaanth, N Jagadeesan, Subhranshu Senapati, K Bhagath Verma, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary