Highlights, IPL 2022, Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Full cricket score: Warner, Powell take DC to victory

Delhi Capitals beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 4 wickets
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Delhi Capitals
|146/9 (20.0 ov) - R/R 7.3
|150/6 (19.0 ov) - R/R 7.89
|Batting
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Rovman Powell
|not out
|33
|16
|1
|3
|Shardul Thakur
|not out
|8
|14
|0
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Tim Southee
|4
|0
|31
|0
|Shreyas Iyer
|1
|0
|7
|0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 113/6 (15)
|
37 (37) R/R: 9.25
Rovman Powell 28(10)
Shardul Thakur 8(14)
|
Axar Patel 24(17) S.R (141.17)
run out (Shreyas Iyer / Venkatesh Iyer)
Kuldeep Yadav is the Player of the Match
After 19 overs,Delhi Capitals 150/6 ( Rovman Powell 33 , Shardul Thakur 8)
Venkatesh Iyer into the attack for just his first over. Expensive one as he goes for 14 runs. Rovman Powell goes powerful in the 18th over, hitting a six over square leg. Rovman Powell, with exactly one over to spare, finishes the game with a six as the Capitals win by four wickets. It's five losses in a row for KKR.
After 16 overs,Delhi Capitals 117/6 ( Rovman Powell 8 , Shardul Thakur 1)
Axar Patel falls short of safety while coming for a second, with Shreyas from deep midwicket unleashing a throw to Venkatesh, who collects the ball and breaks the stumps. Some Iyer teamwork there. Narine delivers the next over and just four runs from it as he finishes his spell of four overs.
OUT! Blow for DC as Axar Patel is run-out. One run completed but Axar falls short while coming back for a second. Axar run out (Shreyas Iyer/Venkatesh Iyer) 24
After 14 overs,Delhi Capitals 99/5 ( Rovman Powell 4 , Axar Patel 11)
Five runs off the 14th over bowled by Southee. DC need 48 runs off 36 balls with five wickets in hand.
After 13 overs,Delhi Capitals 94/5 ( Rovman Powell 2 , Axar Patel 8)
Umesh Yadav gets the big wicket of Rishabh Pant. Umesh finishes his spell in some fashion, conceding just three in his final over. Harshit Rana bowls the next over and seven runs come off it.
OUT! Edged and caught by keeper Indrajith and Umesh Yadav gets the big wicket of Rishabh Pant. Pant c Indrajith b Umesh Yadav 2
OUT! Struck LBW and Lalit Yadav departs. Sunil Narine strikes and KKR are just back in it.
After 10 overs,Delhi Capitals 83/3 ( Lalit Yadav 22 , Rishabh Pant (C) (W) 1)
Umesh Yadav into the attack for his penultimate over. Warner is out after going for the pull but he does not get the elevation precisely. He finds Narine at deep fine leg who takes the catch. Skipper Rishabh Pant is the new batter. DC need 64 off 60 balls.
OUT! Mustafizur strikes in his final over as Rinku Singh plays to the on-side, with Rovman Powell completing a good catch.
FIFTY! A half-century for Nitish Rana, who reaches the milestone with a six that is lofted over extra-cover.
Huge appeal for LBW against Narine and he is out. KKR review this one. The ball misses the inside edge and it's pitching in line. Wickets, hitting, and Narine is out. KKR lose a review.
OUT! Not the elevation Indrajith would have wanted, and he finds Powell at long-on. Kuldeep Yadav with the wicket.
OUT! Venkatesh Iyer goes for the sweep but hits this one straight to Sakaraiya, the fine-leg fielder inside the circle. Axar Patel with the wicket. Venkatesh Iyer c Chetan Sakariya b Axar 6
OUT! Castled, and Aaron Finch departs. There was a hint of swing in this one, Finch aims to hit on the leg side but the ball crashes onto the middle-stump. Cleaned bowled! Finch b Chetan Sakariya 3
KKR XI: Shreyas Iyer(Captain), Aaron Finch, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Venkatesh Iyer, Baba Indrajith, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana
DC XI: Rishabh Pant(Captain), Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya
Team news
For DC, Khaleel Ahmed and Sarfaraz Khan are out. Mitchell Marsh and Chetan Sakariya are in.
For KKR, Aaron Finch, Harshit Rana and Baba Indrajith come in.
IPL 2022, DC vs KKR Live Score
Toss update: Delhi Capitals win the toss and opt to field against Kolkata Knight Riders
Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live update - Tata IPL 2022 DC vs KKR Live cricket score , 41st IPL Match Live Coverage: Hello and welcome to Match 41 of the Indian Premier League's (IPL) 2022 edition between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Both teams will look to avoid slip-ups in their bid to reach the playoffs with the tournament having approached the crucial juncture of the season. Stay tuned for more updates.
Preview: Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders live score streaming, IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders, two sides that started their IPL campaign with a bang, seem to have lost their momentum. The two sides will take on each another in the ongoing Indian Premier League on Thursday.
Coming into this match, Delhi Capitals are placed seventh with three wins and four losses from seven games. On the other hand, Shreyas Iyer’s KKR are placed eighth with three wins from eight encounters. This match will be very important for both the franchises.
In the reverse fixture between both these sides earlier in the season, Delhi Capitals had convincingly beaten KKR. As the two teams face-off once again, a lot of focus will be openers Prithvi Shaw and David Warner.
For KKR , batting remains a concern and they need their top order to come to the fore and lay a platform for Andre Russell.
When will the Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders match be played?
The DC vs KKR IPL 2022 match will take place on 28 April.
Where will the Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders match be held?
The DC vs KKR IPL 2022 match will be held at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.
What time will the Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders match start?
The DC vs KKR IPL 2022 match will begin from 7:30 pm onwards. The toss will be held at 7 pm on the same day.
Where can you watch DC vs KKR IPL 2022 match on TV and online?
The DC vs KKR IPL 2022 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The DC vs KKR match will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.
You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores and commentary of the DC vs KKR IPL 2022 match.
Complete Squads:
Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (c), Prithvi Shaw, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Ashwin Hebbar, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, KS Bharat, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Syed Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungi Ngidi, Tim Seifert, Vicky Ostwal
Kolkata Knight Riders: Aaron Finch, Abhijeet Tomar, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Mavi, Baba Indrajith, Nitish Rana, Pratham Singh, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Ashok Sharma, Pat Cummins, Rasikh Dar, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Aman Khan, Andre Russell, Anukul Roy, Chamika Karunaratne, Mohammed Nabi, Ramesh Kumar, Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Sam Billings, Sheldon Jackson
Besides Rishabh Pant, DC assistant coach Pravin Amre has also been fined 100 percent match fees for breaching the code of conduct.
Rishabh Pant also sent assistant coach Pravin Amre to speak with the umpires.
Delhi Capitals’ reaction to the non-no-ball was wrong on so many counts