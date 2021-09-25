Highlights, IPL 2021, SRH vs PBKS Full Cricket Score: Punjab beat Hyderabad in last-over thriller

KL Rahul: Nerve-wracking, but I think I'm used to this now! I hope the TRPs are up because of us, because we're playing some entertaining cricket, and we've been doing that for the last two or three years.

I think Jason Holder played really well, he's had a fantastic game. He picked up important wickets, and then he came and batted really well too. It was a pitch where you needed powerful batters, and he was one of the few players that I felt could generate some pace out there. A batter like me, I didn't really feel like I could clear the field. It was important for Chris and Nicholas to get stuck in, we were hoping our runs would come from there, but that didn't really happen. Still, we're happy with the win.

I think today's win gives us the belief that no matter what position we're in, if we put a decent total on the board our bowlers can get the opposition out and we can build pressure. Shami started off really well and we got Warner and Williamson out early which it made it easier for our spinners to come in, settle and then pick up a couple of wickets. A lesson for the batters will be to understand that it's not a 160-170 run wicket, and to not play too many shots.

Harpreet Brar is a brilliant all-round cricketer, he can field, he can hit the ball and finish. With the ball, he has great control. He's not easy to step out and hit. He's a tall bowler, and if the pitch helps him, he's a very difficult player to face. He loves a challenge, every time I need him he says, "Paaji aap tension mat lo, mai run nahi dunga." (Don't worry, I won't give away runs) That's the attitude I saw in him and Arshdeep, and that's why I recruited them.