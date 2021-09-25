Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Punjab Kings LIVE SCORE (t20)

Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Punjab Kings At Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, 25 September, 2021

25 September, 2021
Starts 19:30 (IST)
Match Ended
125/7 (20.0 ov)

Match 37
120/7 (20.0 ov)

Punjab Kings beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 5 runs

Live Blog
125/7 (20.0 ov) - R/R 6.25 120/7 (20.0 ov) - R/R 6

Jason Holder - 10

Bhuvneshwar Kumar - 3

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Jason Holder not out 47 29 0 5
Bhuvneshwar Kumar not out 3 4 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Arshdeep Singh 4 0 22 1
Nathan Ellis 4 0 32 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 105/7 (18.1)

15 (15) R/R: 8.18

Jason Holder 10(7)

Rashid Khan 3(4) S.R (75)

c & b Arshdeep Singh
Highlights, IPL 2021, SRH vs PBKS Full Cricket Score: Punjab beat Hyderabad in last-over thriller

23:36 (IST)

That's it from us folks!

What a match that was! Though there weren't an incredible amount of runs in it, it was a very close affair, especially towards the end as Jason Holder tried his best to single-handedly drag Sunrisers Hyderabad to a win. The Punjab Kings, however, had enough in their tank to defend their total of 125 and win by a fairly narrow margin of five runs! It's the end of tonight's action, but do make sure to tune back in tomorrow, as we bring you all the latest updates from a weekend double header which will see CSK take on KKR, before RCB face MI!

23:31 (IST)

KL Rahul: Nerve-wracking, but I think I'm used to this now! I hope the TRPs are up because of us, because we're playing some entertaining cricket, and we've been doing that for the last two or three years.

I think Jason Holder played really well, he's had a fantastic game. He picked up important wickets, and then he came and batted really well too. It was a pitch where you needed powerful batters, and he was one of the few players that I felt could generate some pace out there. A batter like me, I didn't really feel like I could clear the field. It was important for Chris and Nicholas to get stuck in, we were hoping our runs would come from there, but that didn't really happen. Still, we're happy with the win. 

I think today's win gives us the belief that no matter what position we're in, if we put a decent total on the board our bowlers can get the opposition out and we can build pressure. Shami started off really well and we got Warner and Williamson out early which it made it easier for our spinners to come in, settle and then pick up a couple of wickets. A lesson for the batters will be to understand that it's not a 160-170 run wicket, and to not play too many shots. 

Harpreet Brar is a brilliant all-round cricketer, he can field, he can hit the ball and finish. With the ball, he has great control. He's not easy to step out and hit. He's a tall bowler, and if the pitch helps him, he's a very difficult player to face. He loves a challenge, every time I need him he says, "Paaji aap tension mat lo, mai run nahi dunga." (Don't worry, I won't give away runs) That's the attitude I saw in him and Arshdeep, and that's why I recruited them. 

23:31 (IST)

Jason Holder: "Tough loss. We left a little bit too much in the back end to do. It was good to get a good start [with the ball]. We have five games left and these are important games for us. Fans have always been behind us, so we got to play for them."

23:28 (IST)

Jason Holder is the Player of the Match for taking three wickets and scoring 47 not out off 29

23:25 (IST)

Finally! 

23:19 (IST)

Very unlike Sharjah! 

23:17 (IST)

Very exciting! 

23:15 (IST)

Kane Williamson: I think our bowling and fielding unit did a fantastic job. Clearly the surface was a tough on to bat on. We needed to build partnerships, though we knew it wasn't going to be easy. We were backing ourselves to get close to the target, but in the end it took a bit of individual brilliance from Jason Holder in both halves of the game to keep the match competitive. This is a proud franchise, so it's been a frustrating season but we need to look for areas to improve on now, and do that as soon as possible.

I suppose we tried to learn a few lessons from the first half when we went out to bat. We were looking to build a few platforms, which was challenging. To get ourselves into a position to win the match but without wickets in hand is one of the disappointing things about the innings. We come again though, the challenge is to pick ourselves up and come into the next match with a fresh perspective and some freedom. Having said that, we've had a mixture of surfaces so far, so smart cricket has to come into it to. We'll keep challenging every team we face, because we know we've got it in us.

23:12 (IST)

We too! 

23:10 (IST)

What a win! 

Highlights

title-img
23:28 (IST)

Jason Holder is the Player of the Match for taking three wickets and scoring 47 not out off 29
22:57 (IST)

OUT! Rashid Khan walks, and it's all Arshdeep here, who forces him into skying a shot after bowling him a shorter ball and then takes the catch himself. Rashid Khan c & b Arshdeep Singh 3 (4 balls)
22:46 (IST)

OUT! The last thing Sunrisers Hyderabad needed, they're their own worst enemy as they confuse themselves which causes Wriddhiman Saha to be run out. Wriddhiman Saha run out (Arshdeep Singh/Ravi Bishnoi) 31 (37 balls)
22:31 (IST)

OUT! Abdul Samad is sent packing! Ravi Bishnoi strikes yet again! Abdul Samad c Gayle b Ravi Bishnoi 1 (2 balls)
22:26 (IST)

OUT! Ravi Bishnoi is on the money, he gets the wicket of Kedar Jadhav with a cunning delivery! Kedar Jadhav b Ravi Bishnoi 12 (12 balls)
22:03 (IST)

OUT! Manish Pandey is a goner, and it's Ravi Bishnoi who gets the wicket in his first over! Manish Pandey b Ravi Bishnoi 13 (23 balls)
21:38 (IST)

OUT! SRH skipper Kane Williamson chops onto the stumps, he's gone! Kane Williamson b Mohammed Shami 1 (6 balls)
21:28 (IST)

OUT!  Early, early wicket for Mohammed Shami, faintest of edges on an attempted shot by Warner and it carries through to KL Rahul. David Warner c Rahul b Mohammed Shami 2 (3 balls)
21:08 (IST)

OUT! Nathan Ellis c Pandey b Kumar 12 (12)

Ellis was looking to play this over cover but the thick edge took it to third man and Pandey took a very good catch running back. 
20:50 (IST)

WICKET! Deepak Hooda c sub (J Suchith) b Holder 13 (10)

What a catch by Suchith at cover. Sliced shot by Hooda, didn't get the elevation and Suchith dives to left to take a one-hand stunner. Holder having quite an impact today.
20:44 (IST)

WICKET! Aiden Markram c Pandey b Abdul Samad 27 (32)

Juciy full toss from Samad. Markram was looking to muscle that into stands but bottom edged it to Pandey at longoff. 
20:30 (IST)

OUT! Nicholas Pooran c & b Sandeep Sharma 8 (4)

Punjab lose Pooran. He was looking to blast the fuller slow ball over the bowler but Sandeep stuck his hands out and pulled off a stunner. PBKS dugout is tunned.
20:25 (IST)

REVIEW AND OUT! 

Chris Gayle lbw b Rashid Khan 14 (17)

Gayle is struck on front pad trying to defend a fuller delivery that pitches on leg and middle and turns back into him. Gayle reviewed immediately but it is umpire's call on replays.
19:54 (IST)

Two for Holder! 

Mayank Agarwal c Williamson b Holder 5 (6)

Such a soft dismissal this! Agarwal, like his captain, was looking to go big, but the drive could not evade the midoff fielder. SRH on top.
19:50 (IST)

Holder strikes! 

Rahul c (sub)J Suchith b Holder 21(21) 

Rahul's sluggish innings comes to an end as Holder gets a wicket on his first ball of the match. Rahul was looking to beat the midwicket fielder with the flick on the fuller delivery but found him straight. 
19:02 (IST)

Toss: Kane Williamson wins toss and Sunrisers Hyderabad will be fielding first against Punjab Kings.

Live Score SRH vs PBKS, IPL 2021, Today's Match: Nathan Ellis to bowl the final over. Bhuvneshwar misses the first delivery, but he doesn't care, he's already off and sprinting. Holder on strike. He needs 16 from 5 to win it. Oof, that's a terrible decision from Ellis, it's got good length on it and Holder sends it looping away for a six over long-on. Ellis needs something different. He comes up with something different, it's a slower, shorter and wider ball that looks a bit inelegant, but denies Holder the opportunity to hit. It's a dot. Another dot, it's a slightly wider yorker. Wide. Holder then runs a double. 7 runs needed off the last ball. A six will be a super over. Holder has only one choice really, he needs to get it up and over the boundary rope. Ellis has a few choices at his disposal. What kind of delivery will he go for? It's a low full toss, and Holder can't get enough on it! It falls well short of the boundary rope, and the Punjab Kings win by five runs.

Preview: In Punjab Kings' last match, pace bowler Kartik Tyagi defended four off the last over as they were edged out by Rajasthan Royals.

Needing 18 off 18 balls, Punjab lost their way and Tyagi gave away just one run and took two wickets in the 20th over to keep the opposition down to 183-4 while chasing 186 in Dubai.

Rajasthan, who come into the revived Twenty20 tournament in the United Arab Emirates without their key England imports, posted 185 with Yashasvi Jaiswal top-scoring with 49.

Sunrisers hyderabad and Punjab Kings at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai in the UAE.

England players including Ben Stokes (mental health break), Jofra Archer (injured) and Jos Buttler (personal reasons) are missing from the Royals' team.

But Tyagi and fellow quick Mustafizur Rahman, who gave away just four runs in the 19th over, kept Rajasthan in the hunt for the play-offs as they stayed fifth in the eight-team table.

Meanwhile, in Sunrisers Hyderabad's last encounter, they were handed an eight-wicket defeat by the Delhi Capitals.

South African bowlers Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada helped set up the win for Delhi Capitals in an Indian Premier League match that went ahead despite a Sunrisers Hyderabad player testing positive for coronavirus.

Hyderabad left-arm quick Thangarasu Natarajan and six of his close contacts were isolated hours before the latest match in the Twenty20 tournament in Dubai.

An IPL release said Natarajan is "currently asymptomatic" while the contacts and other Hyderabad players all returned negative tests.

On the field, Nortje returned figures of 2-12 and fellow Proteas quick Rabada took three wickets to further hurt Hyderabad who managed just 134-9 after electing to bat.

Squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (Captain), David Warner, Manish Pandey, Sherfane Rutherford, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Rashid Khan, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Abhishek Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddharth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Basil Thampi, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Abdul Samad, J Suchith, Jason Holder, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Kedar Jadhav, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Jason Roy.

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Porel, Shahrukh Khan, Mohammed Shami, Nathan Ellis, Adil Rashid, Murugan Ashwin, Harpreet Brar, Moises Henriques, Chris Jordan, Aiden Markram, Mandeep Singh, Darsan Nalkande, Prabhsimran Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Utkarsh Singh, Fabian Allen, Saurabh Kumar, Jalaj Saxena.

Click here to read Factboxes of all teams

Click here to view the expanded IPL points table 

Click here to check all updated squads for second phase of IPL 2021

With inputs from AFP.

Updated Date: September 25, 2021 23:37:17 IST

Tags:

