Highlights, IPL 2021, RCB vs PBKS Full Cricket Score: Bangalore reach playoffs with 6-run victory

That's all from this match. Another IPL game is about to start in a few minutes and it's between SRH and KKR. You can follow the match on our blog here.
That's all from this match. Another IPL game is about to start in a few minutes and it's between SRH and KKR. You can follow the match on our blog here.
Sensational Maxwell!
Too much left for the end by Punjab once again. Got over the line in the previous match, but should have been more attacking in the beginning . Can’t blame finishers for this.— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 3, 2021
And for Bangalore, Maxwell has been sensational #RCBvPBKS
RCB looking hot!
Second season in a row. #RCB are through to the playoffs. And this year they’re looking much better than last year. Race is on for only the fourth place. #IPL2021— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 3, 2021
RCB bowlers were good but the massive credit should go to Maxwell. On a tough wicket, he played a brilliant knock to ensure RCB put up a par total. Punjab Kings tried their best but once the opening partnership was broken, things became a lot tougher for them in the chase. They remain fifth on the table – 10 points from 12 matches.
Harshal Patel does the job in the final over and RCB win the match by six runs. It also means that RCB have made it to the playoffs.
Henriques smashes this one over deep mid-wicket. But it has come too late. Eight needed in one ball.
Run out!
Slow yorker by Harshal, Henriques blocks it and calls for a single. Shahrukh fails to cross the line in time as Harshal picks up the ball and disturbs the stumps. Shahrukh Khan run out (Harshal Patel) 16(11)
After 19 overs,Punjab Kings 146/5 ( Shahrukh Khan 16 , Moises Henriques 3)
After the boundary, Shahrukh tries a big shot again and misses it. RCB appeal for a caught behind and it's not given by the on field umpire. They take the review but nothing on the ultraedge so the batsman survives. The pacer wants to keep the ball away from the batters. He concedes a wide but does really well in the final two balls, executing the yorker lengths. 19 runs needed in the final over.
Siraj bowls full and wide, Shahrukh slices and finds the boundary in the third-man area.
After 18 overs,Punjab Kings 138/5 ( Shahrukh Khan 11 , Moises Henriques 1)
Shahrukh Khan won it for Punjab last time and he needs to do them the favour again in this match. Good for Punjab than he's already hit a big six. Harshal Patel finishes his over with a good slow ball which beats Shahrukh. 10 off the over. Punjab need 27 in 12 balls.
Harshal Patel does the job in the final over and RCB win the match by six runs. It also means that RCB have made it to the playoffs.
Markram tries to clear the long-on fielder but doesn't get the timing right. Christian takes the catch. Markram c Christian b George Garton 20(14)
Absolute beauty by Chahal! Flight and turn to beat Sarfaraz. Golden duck for the batsman. Sarfaraz Khan b Chahal 0(1)
Chahal strikes and it's the big wicket of Mayank! The batsman gets a top edge on his sweep, Siraj runs from short third man position and takes the catch behind the keeper. Mayank c Siraj b Chahal 57(42)
Pooran's poor run continues. Goes for the sweep, gets a top edge and Padikkal takes the catch at fine-leg. Kohli is pumped. Pooran c Padikkal b Chahal 3(7)
Finally a breakthrough!
Rahul steps up, misses the connection, the outside edge takes the ball into the hands of short third man fielder. Rahul c Harshal Patel b Shahbaz Ahmed 39(35)
OUT! George Garton b Mohammed Shami 0 (1)
Shami cleans up Garton! Another fuller delivery does the job. Garton was looking for a paddle but the ball was too quick for him.
OUT! Shahbaz Ahmed b Mohammed Shami 8 (4)
Fuller form Shami and he breaks the stumps as Shahbaz was trying to flick it after shuffling across.
WICKET! Glenn Maxwell c Khan b Mohammed Shami 57 (3)
Maxwell slices the short slower into the hands of the fielder at point. Excellent innings comes to an end.
OUT! Dan Christian c Khan b Henriques 0 (1)
Back-to-back wickets for Henriques! Dan Christain departs getting out on the first ball. He went for a slice shot but Sarfaraz takes a top catch at backward point.
OUT! Virat Kohli b Henriques 25 (24)
Henriques castles Kohli! Bowling change gets PBKS the wicket. Kohli was aiming for a slog across the line but the ball kept too low to beat the bat and hit the stumps.
Toss: Virat Kohli wins toss and decides that RCB will bat first against PBKS at Sharjah. No changes for RCB.
Live Score, IPL 2021, RCB vs PBKS Cricket Score: RCB bowlers were good but the massive credit should go to Maxwell. On a tough wicket, he played a brilliant knock to ensure RCB put up a par total. Punjab Kings tried their best but once the opening partnership was broken, things became a lot tougher for them in the chase. They remain fifth on the table – 10 points from 12 matches.
Preview: It's been a roller-coaster ride for Punjab Kings so far in the second leg. They started off with a defeat against RR but then bounced back to win against SRH. Then lost against MI and again came back to win against KKR. That win against KKR in the last match kept them alive. With MI on 10 points and a game in hand and RR on 8 with a game in hand and KKR on 10, PBKS have an uphill task going forward. They need to win their remaining matches and make sure they keep improving their run rate.
Shami and Arshdeep have been brilliant with the ball. Their bowling overall has done well. It's their batting that has been their Achilles heel. The bowlers did well to restrict KKR to 165 after they were cruising at 120/2. The return of Mayank Agarwal, who missed out in the MI match due to a stiff neck, was a huge boost. He scored a quick-fire 40 off 27 and added 70 for the opening wicket with KL Rahul. Rahul made 67 off 55 but PBKS would need him to up his strike rate. The middle-order has been a problem for a long time and the likes of Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram and Deepak Hooda need to step up big time. Shahrukh Khan's inclusion was a good one as he hit 9-ball 22 to take PBKS past the finish line.
They might look to replace Fabian Allen with Moises Henriques.
RCB, on the other hand, are relatively in a good position with 14 points from 11 games. They would look to get to safety with a win. After losing the first two matches in the second leg, they bounced back well with two wins in two.
Their bowlers did well to restrict RR to 149 in the last match and then Srikar Bharat and Glenn Maxwell helped them past the finish line with ease.
Yuzvendra Chahal and Harshal Patel will be the biggest threats for the struggling PBKS batsmen.
RCB have played with freedom and their batting looks ominous with that approach. They have chopped and changed a lot and hence Kohli's sides have been unpredictable. Expect some more changes this time around as well. They have the momentum on their side while PBKS would be desperately looking to get those two crucial points. Expect another exhilarating contest.
Here's all you need to know about the 48th match of IPL 2021 between RCB and PBKS:
When will the 48th match of the IPL 2021 between RCB and PBKS take place?
The match between RCB and PBKS will take place on 3 October 2021.
What is the venue for the RCB vs PBKS match?
The match will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
What time will the RCB vs PBKS match start?
The MI and DC match will begin at 7.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 7 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast the RCB vs PBKS match?
The match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Besides, you can browse Firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Chasing 126 for a win on a slow Sharjah Cricket Stadium track, SRH ended at 120 for 7 in 20 overs.
RCB were handed a nine-wicket loss by KKR, a day after skipper Kohli announced he will step down as captain of the IPL team at the end of the ongoing season.
Knights all-rounder Venkatesh has caught everyone's attention with his fearless strokeplay against genuine pace but Bishnoi's wrist spin has troubled the best in the business during the last two editions.