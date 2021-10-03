IPL 2021, KKR vs SRH LIVE Score Updates: Hyderabad win toss, opt to bat

Kolkata Knight Riders Playing XI:
Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan(c), Shakib Al Hasan, Dinesh Karthik(w), Sunil Narine, Shivam Mavi, Tim Southee, Varun Chakaravarthy
Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing XI:
Jason Roy, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Kane Williamson(c), Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, Siddarth Kaul
Kane Williamson wins the toss, Sunrisers opt to bat
Mithali Raj and Co dominant in drawn rain-marred pink-ball Test
Indian women's team put up a highly commendable performance, dominating Australia for the better part in its maiden Day/Night Test, which ended in a draw primarily due to inclement weather during the first two days.
Resuming the day at 143 for three, Ellyse Perry (68 not out) and Ashleigh Gardner (51) went on to share an 89-run stand before Indian pacers triggered the batting collapse, reducing Australia to 241 for nine from 208 for four.
What followed was an interesting declaration from Meg Lanning at the stroke of dinner.
India, who made 377 in their first innings after being asked to bat, played 35 overs in second innings before declaring after tea to set Australia an improbable 272-run target in just 32 overs. Shafali Verma made a fine 52 off 91 balls while Punam remained unbeaten on 41 off 62 balls.
Struggling SRH aim to dent KKR's hopes of reaching knockouts
Out of the play-offs race, bottom-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will look to dent Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) chances of making it to the knockout stage when they face off in the Indian Premier League (IPL) game in Dubai on Sunday.
With nine defeats from 11 matches, SRH are languishing at the bottom, while KKR still have hopes of qualifying for the knockout stage as they are at fourth place with 10 points from 12 matches.
SRH have won just one match out of the four that they have played since the resumption of the IPL in the UAE.
Hello and welcome to our coverage of IPL 2021!
Sunrisers Hyderabad are at the bottom of the pile in the IPL 2021 league table with only two wins from 11 games. They are already out of the playoffs race and from here on it's about fighting for the pride for Kane Williamson and Co. They take on Kolkata Knight Riders, who are currently in the midst of a fierce battle for the fourth playoff spot. Stay tuned as we bring you all the latest updates from the match up!
Live Score, IPL 2021, KKR vs SRH Cricket Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad are at the bottom of the pile in the IPL 2021 league table with only two wins from 11 games. They are already out of the playoffs race and from here on it's about fighting for the pride for Kane Williamson and Co.
Preview: But this fight for pride can play spoilsport for other teams who are looking to qualify for the knockout. One such team is Kolkata Knight Riders who will be facing Hyderabad on Sunday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
KKR with five wins from 12 games are placed fourth in the table with 10 points and have a good chance of making it to the playoffs. However, a defeat on Sunday could end their hopes with Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings also on 10 points.
Kolkata come into the match after suffering a five-wicket defeat against PBKS. KKR failed to defend a target of 166 against PBKS and will look to quickly bounce back against SRH to get their campaign in order. One of the major concerns for KKR is the form of captain Eoin Morgan. The lack of runs from the Englishman's bat has weakened the team's middle-order.
SRH also lost their last match, by six wickets against Chennai Super Kings. SRH management recently outcasted David Warner from the team setup after the Aussie struggled consistently with his batting. But the change has not brought them the desired results. Though they won against Rajasthan Royals to bring an end to their losing streak, their poor batting once again came back to bite them as they could only post 134/7 against CSK batting first. SRH batters will need to come good together to put up a challenge against KKR.
Here's all you need to know about the 49th match of IPL 2021 between KKR and SRH:
When will the 49th match of the IPL 2021 between KKR and SRH take place?
The match between KKR and SRH will take place on 3 October 2021.
What is the venue for the KKR vs SRH match?
The match will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
What time will the KKR vs SRH match start?
The KKR vs SRH match will begin at 7.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 7 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast the KKR vs SRH match?
The match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Besides, you can browse Firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.
