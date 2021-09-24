Highlights, IPL 2021, RCB vs CSK Full Cricket Score: Dhoni and Co win by six wickets

RCB vs CSK, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Updates: CSK WIN BY SIX WICKETS! What a smooth run chase by Chennai, who thanks to this win, are on top of the IPL standings. At one point in the first innings, Royal Challengers Bangalore had raced to 111 runs without losing a wicket, but once that first wicket fell, RCB lost their way a little, limping their way to 156/6. Chennai responded with an opening partnership of 71 runs, before losing both openers in a span of a few deliveries. No 3 batsman Moeen Ali and their middle order batsmen all chipped in with useful contributions to take CSK across the finsih line. RCB stay in third position in the table.

RCB vs CSK Preview: Royal Challengers Bangalore had an excellent first half in IPL 2021 but the second phase for them began with a crushing defeat as they succumbed to a nine-wicket defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders on 20 September.

They are currently at the third position in the points table but with the matches coming thick and fast Virat Kohli knows that his team cannot afford to be complacent. They will aim to secure qualification to playoffs as soon as possible and for that, they need to bounce back immediately. Bangalore will hope to do that today against Chennai Super Kings who are in the second position in the points table.

CSK began the second phase with a 20-run win over defending champions Mumbai Indians. They were in trouble early on at 24/4 but Ruturaj Gaikwad's unbeaten 88 off 58 helped them post 156/6. Their bowling was on the mark from the start as Dwayne Bravo took three wickets while Deepak Chahar snared two to take CSK across the finishing line.

RCB in their first match struggled with the bat after opting to bat first. They were bowled out for 92 and will hope for a much-improved batting performance today. MS Dhoni will also be hoping for a more stable performance from his batters today. They can go to the top of the table with a win today.

With so much at stake, a crackerjack is expected at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium which is known for high-scoring matches.

Squads:

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood, Sam Curran, Robin Uthappa, Cheteshwar Pujara, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Jason Behrendorff, Krishnappa Gowtham, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Harishankar Reddy, Bhagath Varma

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat(w), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Sachin Baby, Daniel Christian, Dushmantha Chameera, Pavan Deshpande, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, George Garton, Suyash Prabhudessai, Tim David, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Deep

