Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Royal Challengers Bangalore Vs Chennai Super Kings LIVE SCORE (t20)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

Royal Challengers Bangalore Vs Chennai Super Kings At Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, 24 September, 2021

24 September, 2021
Starts 19:30 (IST)
Match Ended
Royal Challengers Bangalore

Royal Challengers Bangalore

156/6 (20.0 ov)

Match 35
Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings

157/4 (18.1 ov)

Chennai Super Kings beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 6 wickets

Live Blog
Royal Challengers Bangalore Chennai Super Kings
156/6 (20.0 ov) - R/R 7.8 157/4 (18.1 ov) - R/R 8.64

Match Ended

Chennai Super Kings beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 6 wickets

Suresh Raina - 12

MS Dhoni (C) (W) - 11

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Suresh Raina not out 17 10 2 1
MS Dhoni (C) (W) not out 11 9 2 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Mohammed Siraj 3 0 23 0
Harshal Patel 3.1 0 25 2
Current Partnership Last Wicket 133/4 (15.4)

24 (24) R/R: 9.6

Suresh Raina 12(6)

Ambati Rayudu 32(22) S.R (145.45)

c AB de Villiers b Harshal Patel
Highlights, IPL 2021, RCB vs CSK Full Cricket Score: Dhoni and Co win by six wickets

Highlights, IPL 2021, RCB vs CSK Full Cricket Score: Dhoni and Co win by six wickets

23:46 (IST)

CSK take top spot in standings

After a sandstorm delayed the toss, captain cool Dhoni's men eased past the target of 157 set for them by Kohli's outfit with ease, losing just four wickets. Chennai are on top of the standings, edging Delhi Capitals on NRR. Chennai will need just one more win to ensure their presence in the knockout stage. We will be back tomorrow with a double header, the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings following the Delhi Capitals versus Rajasthan Royals game. Catch all the action on our liveblog!  

Full Scorecard
23:41 (IST)

Dhoni on Jadeja and Bravo

Dhoni on Jadeja's spell: "Whenever there's chance of dew, we want to bat second. Jadeja's spell was crucial with Paddikal batting from one end. After that fast bowlers were brilliant." 

Dhoni on Bravo: "I told him that all batsmen are expecting your slower delivery, so why don't you surprise batsmen by not bowling one in an over. But he knows what he's doing, and bowls it well."

Full Scorecard
23:38 (IST)

Dwayne Bravo:  "I just strive to be competitive. IPL is the toughest competition in the world. Some days it works for me, some days it doesnt. But the pride and love I have for this game keeps me going. Today I bowled around the wicket and wide yorkers, leg stump yorkers. That gets the batters thinking which way the ball will go. Its all about keeping myself healthy."

Full Scorecard
23:36 (IST)

Dwayne Bravo is the Player of the Match for his bowling figures of 3/24.

Full Scorecard
23:22 (IST)

RCB don't like UAE! 

Full Scorecard
23:21 (IST)

Fantastic chase! 

Full Scorecard
23:21 (IST)

Virat Kohli: "We could've got 175 and that could've been a winning total. The pitch had a lot to offer but our bowlers could not make use. The X-Factor was missing in the first five overs with the ball. We need to get on a winning run again. This game is more disappointing than the first one. We were on top and then gave it away"

Full Scorecard
23:14 (IST)

CSK WIN BY SIX WICKETS! 

What a smooth run chase by Chennai, who thanks to this win, are on top of the IPL standings. 

At one point in the first innings, Royal Challengers Bangalore had raced to 111 runs without losing a wicket, but once that first wicket fell, RCB lost their way a little, limping their way to 156/6. Chennai responded with an opening partnership of 71 runs, before losing both openers in a span of a few deliveries. No 3 batsman Moeen Ali and their middle order batsmen all chipped in with useful contributions to take CSK across the finsih line. RCB stay in third position in the table. 

Full Scorecard
23:10 (IST)

After 18 overs, CSK 155/4

10 runs off that over, including two boundaries for Dhoni. The first one is dispatched to cow corner while the second one is helped down to the boundary behind. CSK need just 2 from two overs. 

Full Scorecard
23:07 (IST)

After 17 overs, CSK 145/4

Raina takes over the mantle of doing the heavy hitting for CSK, ending the over with a boundary--thanks to some butter-fingered misfielding from Paddikal--and then a six! CSK need just 12 from three overs.

Full Scorecard
Load More

Highlights

title-img
23:36 (IST)

Dwayne Bravo is the Player of the Match for his bowling figures of 3/24.
23:14 (IST)

CSK WIN BY SIX WICKETS! 

What a smooth run chase by Chennai, who thanks to this win, are on top of the IPL standings. 

At one point in the first innings, Royal Challengers Bangalore had raced to 111 runs without losing a wicket, but once that first wicket fell, RCB lost their way a little, limping their way to 156/6. Chennai responded with an opening partnership of 71 runs, before losing both openers in a span of a few deliveries. No 3 batsman Moeen Ali and their middle order batsmen all chipped in with useful contributions to take CSK across the finsih line. RCB stay in third position in the table. 
22:59 (IST)

Ambati Rayudu started the over with two bak-to-back boundaries, but by the fourth delivery was trudging back to the hut after slapping the ball to AB de Villiers at midwicket. Harshal Patel gets another wicket. 
22:26 (IST)

Faf du Plessis follows fellow opener Gaikwad into the hut after hitting the ball straight at short fine leg! Glenn Maxwell takes CSK's second wicket! 
22:21 (IST)

Ruturaj Gaikwad is out for 38 after a sensational catch from Virat Kohli. After a review, it's confirmed that Yuzvendra Chahal has got the first breakthrough for RCB!  
21:26 (IST)

CSK need 157 to win! 

At the midway mark RCB were 92/0, they finish at 156/6. It has been a brilliant comeback by CSK. In the first 10 overs the pitch looked like a batting paradise as RCB openers — Kohli and Padikkal — scored on both sides of the pitch. But the next 10 overs were about CSK bowlers as they took six wickets and suddenly the pitch looked a lot more sticky. CSK's batting will confirm what sort of pitch it is but right now they have an easy-looking 157-run target in front of them. 
21:22 (IST)

OUT! 

Harshal Patel c Raina b Bravo 3 (5)

A wicket on the last ball for CSK! Patel had very few options. He threw his bat on the fuller delivery but only managed a slice shot to Raina at cover. 
21:18 (IST)

Maxwell gone! 

Glenn Maxwell c Jadeja b Bravo 11 (9)

Bravo misses the yorker. Maxwell wanted to clear the midwicket fence but didn't get the distance and has to depart now.
21:13 (IST)

OUT! Tim David c Raina b Chahar 1 (3)

Good bowling Chahar! A slow leg-cutter this. David was outfoxed as he tried a slog over cover and ends up giving away a catch to Raina at the cover.
21:07 (IST)

WICKET! Devdutt Padikkal c Rayudu b Thakur 70 (50)

Short ball from Thakur. Padikkal was looking to play the ramp shot. Got down and under the ball but there was not much pace behind the ball and the weak shot is taken by Rayudu inside the circle.
21:04 (IST)

OUT! AB de Villiers c Raina b Thakur 12 (11)

Cross seamer this from Thakur, on length. ABD was looking to loft it over the circle on off but played away from the body. The ball took the bottom edge, went up high in air and then Raina took the catch at extra cover.
20:45 (IST)

Finally a wicket for CSK! 

Virat Kohli c Jadeja b Bravo 53 (41)

Kohli perishes trying to play his typical whip shot. Dhoni had kept Jadeja at the midwicket fence for exactly that. Bravo bowled a fuller delivery and got the wicket. Good innings comes to an end.
19:31 (IST)

TOSS: MS Dhoni wins toss and CSK will be bowling first against RCB. No changes for CSK.

RCB vs CSK, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Updates: CSK WIN BY SIX WICKETS! What a smooth run chase by Chennai, who thanks to this win, are on top of the IPL standings. At one point in the first innings, Royal Challengers Bangalore had raced to 111 runs without losing a wicket, but once that first wicket fell, RCB lost their way a little, limping their way to 156/6. Chennai responded with an opening partnership of 71 runs, before losing both openers in a span of a few deliveries. No 3 batsman Moeen Ali and their middle order batsmen all chipped in with useful contributions to take CSK across the finsih line. RCB stay in third position in the table.

RCB vs CSK Preview: Royal Challengers Bangalore had an excellent first half in IPL 2021 but the second phase for them began with a crushing defeat as they succumbed to a nine-wicket defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders on 20 September.

They are currently at the third position in the points table but with the matches coming thick and fast Virat Kohli knows that his team cannot afford to be complacent. They will aim to secure qualification to playoffs as soon as possible and for that, they need to bounce back immediately. Bangalore will hope to do that today against Chennai Super Kings who are in the second position in the points table.

It's a battle between India's former captain MS Dhoni and current skipper Virat Kohli in IPL 2021 today. Image: Sportzpics for IPL

It's a battle between India's former captain MS Dhoni and current skipper Virat Kohli in IPL 2021 today. Image: Sportzpics for IPL

CSK began the second phase with a 20-run win over defending champions Mumbai Indians. They were in trouble early on at 24/4 but Ruturaj Gaikwad's unbeaten 88 off 58 helped them post 156/6. Their bowling was on the mark from the start as Dwayne Bravo took three wickets while Deepak Chahar snared two to take CSK across the finishing line.

RCB in their first match struggled with the bat after opting to bat first. They were bowled out for 92 and will hope for a much-improved batting performance today. MS Dhoni will also be hoping for a more stable performance from his batters today. They can go to the top of the table with a win today.

With so much at stake, a crackerjack is expected at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium which is known for high-scoring matches.

Squads:

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood, Sam Curran, Robin Uthappa, Cheteshwar Pujara, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Jason Behrendorff, Krishnappa Gowtham, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Harishankar Reddy, Bhagath Varma

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat(w), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Sachin Baby, Daniel Christian, Dushmantha Chameera, Pavan Deshpande, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, George Garton, Suyash Prabhudessai, Tim David, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Deep

Click here to view the expanded IPL points table 

Click here to check all updated squads for second phase of IPL 2021

Updated Date: September 24, 2021 23:48:08 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

IPL 2021: Bouncing back after disappointment of 2020, a quick recap of CSK's season so far
First Cricket News

IPL 2021: Bouncing back after disappointment of 2020, a quick recap of CSK's season so far

Here's a summary of Chennai Super Kings' performances in IPL 2021 so far, with MS Dhoni's side sitting second on the points table at the moment.

IPL 2021: Situation was tough, glad I could take up responsibility, says CSK's Ruturaj Gaikwad
First Cricket News

IPL 2021: Situation was tough, glad I could take up responsibility, says CSK's Ruturaj Gaikwad

Ruturaj Gaikwad scored an unbeaten 88 off 58 deliveries to guide CSK to a fighting 156/6 from 24/4. CSK eventually won the match by 20 runs on Sunday.

IPL 2021: Ruturaj and Bravo got us more than what we expected, says MS Dhoni
First Cricket News

IPL 2021: Ruturaj and Bravo got us more than what we expected, says MS Dhoni

"At 30 for 4, you want to put up a respectable score, I felt Rutu and Bravo got us more than what we expected. We thought of 140, to get close to 160 was tremendous," Dhoni said.