Highlights, IPL 2021, PBKS vs RR Full Cricket Score: RR win by 2 runs as PBKS choke

That's all we have for today. It was not supposed to be a thriller but ended up being one. Vital points for Rajasthan Royals. Do join us for tomorrow's match. Have a good one.
Rajasthan Royals beat Punjab Kings by 2 runs
|Rajasthan Royals
|Punjab Kings
|185/10 (20.0 ov) - R/R 9.25
|183/4 (20.0 ov) - R/R 9.15
|Batsman
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Aiden Markram
|not out
|26
|20
|2
|1
|Fabian Allen
|not out
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Mustafizur Rahman
|4
|0
|30
|0
|Kartik Tyagi
|4
|0
|29
|2
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 183/4 (19.5)
|
0 (0) R/R: 0
Aiden Markram 0(0)
Fabian Allen 0(1)
|
Deepak Hooda 0(2) S.R (0)
c Sanju Samson b Kartik Tyagi
Kartik Tyagi is the player of the match
KL Rahul: "It's a tough one to swallow. We need to see how we can handle pressure better. It's happened to the best in the game. We bowled decent lengths in the first six. Unfortunate that edges got it away from us. But we pulled this back nicely with the ball."
Punjab needed eight runs from two overs. Mustafizur bowled a brilliant penultimate over and then Kartik Tyagi gives away just one run in the final over, taking two wickets in the process. KL Rahul, Anil Kumble are not happy at all. But credit to Rajasthan bowlers, especially Tyagi. He went away from the batsman, kept bowling full and wide and defended the runs. Take a bow!
DOT BALL!
Tyagi defends four runs in the final over and Rajasthan Royals win the match by two runs.
Edge and taken! What is happening out there? Hooda chases a wide ball and nicks it to the keeper. Tyagi is doing it for his team. Punjab need three runs in one ball. Hooda c Samson b Kartik Tyagi 0(2)
Wait a minute. Pooran tries to guide the full delivery towards third man but edges it to the keeper. Punjab need three runs from three balls. Pooran c Samson b Kartik Tyagi 32(22)
After 19 overs,Punjab Kings 182/2 ( Aiden Markram 25 , Nicholas Pooran 32)
Mustafizur delivers from wide of crease. It's a good mixture of fuller balls and slower ones. Markram makes room and gets a thick edge on his cut, Samson dives and gets his hand to the ball while Sakariya does well to save the boundary. Very tough chance for the keeper. Four off the over. Punjab need four runs in six balls.
After 18 overs,Punjab Kings 178/2 ( Aiden Markram 23 , Nicholas Pooran 30)
Pooran and Markram bring up the 50-run partnership in just 28 deliveries. There could've been some trouble after Punjab lost both the openers but Pooran and Markram took care of the chase. Morris bowls a slow full-toss to his compatriot who ducks and avoids being hit on the body. The batsman wants a no-ball but umpires are not interested. 10 off the over. Eight needed now.
WOAH! What a hit!
Markram hits this one off Morris into the top tier. Long way behind deep mid-wicket.
Evin Lewis to make RR debut
The news from out in the middle is that Evin Lewis has been handed the RR cap and he will make his debut for the franchise.
PBKS vs RR, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Updates: Mustafizur delivers from wide of crease. It's a good mixture of fuller balls and slower ones. Markram makes room and gets a thick edge on his cut, Samson dives and gets his hand to the ball while Sakariya does well to save the boundary. Very tough chance for the keeper. Four off the over. Punjab need four runs in six balls.
Preview: After a low-scoring match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore, Tuesday's encounter between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals at the Dubai International Stadium could be a run fest.
Punjab have the likes of KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran and Shahrukh Khan in their batting order, all of them could hit a ball a fair distance.
On the other hand, Rajasthan will look unleash the best of Evin Lewis, Sanju Samson, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris and a certain Liam Livingstone, who's coming into the tournament after solid performances in the Hundred competetion.
Batting might take the centrestage on Tuesday but bowlers could play a big role in the match. A good spell amidst the carnage can change the match situation.
Punjab lost the likes of Jhye Richardson and Riley Meredith but Nathan Ellis could feature in the XI and can make a big impact. Adil Rashid and Ravi Bishnoi might also come handy with their spin bowling.
Rajasthan's most important player is Morris and Samson will be hoping his wicket-taking bowler come out good against Punjab.
Both Punjab and Rajasthan are on same points – six but Rahul's side has played a game more with three wins from eight matches.
Squads
Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (captain), Liam Livingstone, Evin Lewis, David Miller, Chris Morris, Oshane Thomas, Mustafizur Rahaman, Tabraiz Shamsi, Glenn Phillips, Chetan Sakariya, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Akash Singh, Anuj Rawat, KC Cariappa, Yashashvi Jaiswal, Shivam Dube, Shreyas Gopal, Kartik Tyagi, Mayank Markande, Jaydev Unadkat, Kuldip Yadav, Mahipal Lomror
Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Porel, Shahrukh Khan, Mohammed Shami, Nathan Ellis, Adil Rashid, Murugan Ashwin, Harpreet Brar, Moises Henriques, Chris Jordan, Aiden Markram, Mandeep Singh, Darsan Nalkande, Prabhsimran Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Utkarsh Singh, Fabian Allen, Saurabh Kumar, Jalaj Saxena.
