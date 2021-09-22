Highlights, IPL 2021, PBKS vs RR Full Cricket Score: RR win by 2 runs as PBKS choke

PBKS vs RR, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Updates: Mustafizur delivers from wide of crease. It's a good mixture of fuller balls and slower ones. Markram makes room and gets a thick edge on his cut, Samson dives and gets his hand to the ball while Sakariya does well to save the boundary. Very tough chance for the keeper. Four off the over. Punjab need four runs in six balls.

Preview: After a low-scoring match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore, Tuesday's encounter between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals at the Dubai International Stadium could be a run fest.

Punjab have the likes of KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran and Shahrukh Khan in their batting order, all of them could hit a ball a fair distance.

On the other hand, Rajasthan will look unleash the best of Evin Lewis, Sanju Samson, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris and a certain Liam Livingstone, who's coming into the tournament after solid performances in the Hundred competetion.

Batting might take the centrestage on Tuesday but bowlers could play a big role in the match. A good spell amidst the carnage can change the match situation.

Punjab lost the likes of Jhye Richardson and Riley Meredith but Nathan Ellis could feature in the XI and can make a big impact. Adil Rashid and Ravi Bishnoi might also come handy with their spin bowling.

Rajasthan's most important player is Morris and Samson will be hoping his wicket-taking bowler come out good against Punjab.

Both Punjab and Rajasthan are on same points – six but Rahul's side has played a game more with three wins from eight matches.

Squads

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (captain), Liam Livingstone, Evin Lewis, David Miller, Chris Morris, Oshane Thomas, Mustafizur Rahaman, Tabraiz Shamsi, Glenn Phillips, Chetan Sakariya, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Akash Singh, Anuj Rawat, KC Cariappa, Yashashvi Jaiswal, Shivam Dube, Shreyas Gopal, Kartik Tyagi, Mayank Markande, Jaydev Unadkat, Kuldip Yadav, Mahipal Lomror

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Porel, Shahrukh Khan, Mohammed Shami, Nathan Ellis, Adil Rashid, Murugan Ashwin, Harpreet Brar, Moises Henriques, Chris Jordan, Aiden Markram, Mandeep Singh, Darsan Nalkande, Prabhsimran Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Utkarsh Singh, Fabian Allen, Saurabh Kumar, Jalaj Saxena.

