Highlights, IPL 2021, CSK vs PBKS Full Cricket Score: KL Rahul's 98 not out powers PBKS to six-wicket win

Chennai Super Kings Vs Punjab Kings At Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, 07 October, 2021

07 October, 2021
Starts 15:30 (IST)
Match Ended
Chennai Super Kings

134/6 (20.0 ov)

Match 53
Punjab Kings

139/4 (13.0 ov)

Punjab Kings beat Chennai Super Kings by 6 wickets

Live Blog
Chennai Super Kings Punjab Kings
134/6 (20.0 ov) - R/R 6.7 139/4 (13.0 ov) - R/R 10.69

KL Rahul (C) (W) - 10

Moises Henriques - 3

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
KL Rahul (C) (W) not out 98 42 7 8
Moises Henriques not out 3 3 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Deepak Chahar 4 0 48 1
Shardul Thakur 3 0 28 3
Current Partnership Last Wicket 126/4 (12.1)

13 (13) R/R: 15.6

Aiden Markram 13(8) S.R (162.5)

c MS Dhoni b Shardul Thakur
19:00 (IST)

That's it from us folks!

It'll take a while for the sheer brilliance of that KL Rahul performance to truly sink in! Punjab Kings' campaign is most likely over, but there's still an outside chance that they could qualify for the playoffs, if other results go their way. Tonight's action is not over though, so do make sure you click here to check out live updates from the second match of the evening, which will see KKR take on RR. 

18:52 (IST)

MS Dhoni: Well, you have to cope with defeats mentally, there's no choice. We've played well to reach the knockout stages though we've had some bad games recently. In one of the last three losses we felt we could have won it, but in a league like this, it's to be expected that you'll have a couple of bad results.

The guys are highly motivated, we need to tune up slightly and hopefully, a few tosses will go our way. I felt the wicket changed today.

18:49 (IST)

Punjab Kings win by six wickets!

After 13 overs,Punjab Kings 139/4 ( KL Rahul (C) (W) 98 , Moises Henriques 3)

Punjab Kings need 9 runs in 48 balls. Aiden Markram will be on strike in the next over. Is there any way KL Rahul can get a century here? Markram departs, Shardul Thakur has the wicket. It's a thick edge and MS Dhoni takes it with ease. It's unlikely to have much of an impact on the outcome of this match. Henriques on, and he tries to ramp it over the keeper, but horribly miscues it. He survives though, and plays a much more sensible shot next for a quick two. Single and Rahul is on strike. Oh no! What a terrible bit of fielding from Bravo, the ball just rolls past him at wide long on as he fails to pick it up, and it goes for a boundary. OH WHAT A WAY TO END! KL Rahul finishes off with a six, Punjab Kings chase down 134 in just 13 overs to win by six wickets. He ends on 98, and if by some stroke of luck, Punjab manage to make it into the playoffs, it'll be all thanks to him.

18:44 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Aiden Markram gets an edge on the ball, and MS Dhoni takes the catch. Aiden Markram c Dhoni b Thakur 13 (8 balls) 

18:42 (IST)

After 12 overs,Punjab Kings 126/3 ( KL Rahul (C) (W) 88 , Aiden Markram 13)

Bravo's second over. Rahul hits the first ball over square leg to Gaikwad in the deep, who does well on the boundary line to prevent two runs. Oh, wonderful flick from KL Rahul, he did that so nonchalantly to clip it for six beyond Chahar at fine leg! Wide and then yet another SIX, this one hammered over long-on! Cometh the hour, cometh the man! KL Rahul is doing absolutely everything in his power to give Punjab a shot at playoff qualification. Rahul then nudges to long on and runs a quick two. Wide and two singles to end the over. 

18:39 (IST)
six

SIX! KL Rahul is making a mockery of the CSK bowling attack, hammered over long-on for a maximum.

18:38 (IST)
six

SIX! Rahul uses his wrists to the fullest extent and whips this over long leg!

18:35 (IST)

After 11 overs,Punjab Kings 106/3 ( KL Rahul (C) (W) 71 , Aiden Markram 12)

Punjab Kings are well on the way to a win at the halfway stages, with 43 runs needed off 60 balls. They won't be too worried about that though, it's all about getting that net run rate up. Chahar's final over. Single, and then a wide to begin. OOOH, KL RAHUL IS HAVING A WORLDIE! He pelts it down the ground for six, that was hit miles high! Single, and then Markram slaps it over cover-point and runs two. Single, wide and single to end.

18:32 (IST)
six

SIX! WOW, this is KL Rahul at his very best, hammered down the ground!

18:29 (IST)

After 10 overs,Punjab Kings 92/3 ( KL Rahul (C) (W) 63 , Aiden Markram 8)

Bravo to bowl now. Rahul tries a paddle shot, kind of miscues it, but still manages to run two. A mistimed pull from Rahul, but it lands well short of fine leg, he gets a single. Markram to face his first delivery, it's a single and he's off the mark. Another single. OH, SLAPPED! Markram hammers a low, hard, flat six over deep midwicket, that was an imperious shot! Single to end the over, 12 from it. 

Preview: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will hope to bounce back from back-to-back defeats they suffered recently when they take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) in what will be the final group fixture for the two sides.

For Punjab, who currently sit at the sixth spot with 10 points from 13 games, a sizeable victory over the three-time champions might ensure a last-gasp entry into the playoffs. The KL Rahul-led side though, will hope Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Mumbai Indians (MI), who currently sit on the fourth and fifth positions respectively, also lose by big margins in their final group outings on Thursday and Friday respectively.

Punjab Kings captain KL Rahul (L) and Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni. Image: Sportzpics

IPL 2021 Live Score, CSK vs PBKS Match Updates, RCB vs SRH Live Streaming: When and where to watch Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings 53 Match, Live on TV and online IPL 2021. Sportzpics

Punjab suffered a narrow loss to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their last outing, falling short of the 165-run target set by Virat Kohli's men by just six runs.

CSK, on the other hand, have hit a roadblock of sorts after becoming the first team to qualify for the playoffs this season. After failing to defend a 190-run target against a rampant Rajasthan Royals, they were asked to bat by DC in their previous game, and were restricted to a modest 136/5 thanks to some disciplined bowling by last year's runners-up. Delhi kept losing regular wickets during the chase, but an unbeaten 28 by Shimron Hetmyer saw them home in the end, boosting their chances of finishing in the top two.

Here's everything you need to know as far as the CSK-PBKS fixture is concerned:

When will the 53rd match of the IPL 2021 between CSK and PBKS take place?

The match between CSK and PBKS will take place on 7 October 2021.

Where will the CSK vs PBKS match take place?

The match will take place at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai.

What time will the CSK vs PBKS match start?

The CSK vs PBKS match will begin at 3.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 3 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the CSK vs PBKS match?

The match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Besides, you can browse Firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.

Updated Date: October 07, 2021 19:03:46 IST

Tags:

