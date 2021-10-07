Highlights, IPL 2021, CSK vs PBKS Full Cricket Score: KL Rahul's 98 not out powers PBKS to six-wicket win

Punjab Kings win by six wickets!
After 13 overs,Punjab Kings 139/4 ( KL Rahul (C) (W) 98 , Moises Henriques 3)
Punjab Kings need 9 runs in 48 balls. Aiden Markram will be on strike in the next over. Is there any way KL Rahul can get a century here? Markram departs, Shardul Thakur has the wicket. It's a thick edge and MS Dhoni takes it with ease. It's unlikely to have much of an impact on the outcome of this match. Henriques on, and he tries to ramp it over the keeper, but horribly miscues it. He survives though, and plays a much more sensible shot next for a quick two. Single and Rahul is on strike. Oh no! What a terrible bit of fielding from Bravo, the ball just rolls past him at wide long on as he fails to pick it up, and it goes for a boundary. OH WHAT A WAY TO END! KL Rahul finishes off with a six, Punjab Kings chase down 134 in just 13 overs to win by six wickets. He ends on 98, and if by some stroke of luck, Punjab manage to make it into the playoffs, it'll be all thanks to him.