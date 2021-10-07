IPL 2021, CSK vs PBKS LIVE Score Updates: Punjab Kings win the toss and opt to field first

Live Score, IPL 2021, CSK vs PBKS Cricket Score: After two defeats in a row, CSK would be looking to get back to winning ways. They sit second on the table with 18 points and a better run rate than DC. A win here will take them to the top of the table temporarily. PBKS, on the other hand, are on tenterhooks, they need a huge win here and then depend on the other results to go their way. Not all is in their hands and they would need a miracle to sneak through.

Preview: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will hope to bounce back from back-to-back defeats they suffered recently when they take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) in what will be the final group fixture for the two sides.

For Punjab, who currently sit at the sixth spot with 10 points from 13 games, a sizeable victory over the three-time champions might ensure a last-gasp entry into the playoffs. The KL Rahul-led side though, will hope Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Mumbai Indians (MI), who currently sit on the fourth and fifth positions respectively, also lose by big margins in their final group outings on Thursday and Friday respectively.

Punjab suffered a narrow loss to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their last outing, falling short of the 165-run target set by Virat Kohli's men by just six runs.

CSK, on the other hand, have hit a roadblock of sorts after becoming the first team to qualify for the playoffs this season. After failing to defend a 190-run target against a rampant Rajasthan Royals, they were asked to bat by DC in their previous game, and were restricted to a modest 136/5 thanks to some disciplined bowling by last year's runners-up. Delhi kept losing regular wickets during the chase, but an unbeaten 28 by Shimron Hetmyer saw them home in the end, boosting their chances of finishing in the top two.

Here's everything you need to know as far as the CSK-PBKS fixture is concerned:

When will the 53rd match of the IPL 2021 between CSK and PBKS take place?

The match between CSK and PBKS will take place on 7 October 2021.

Where will the CSK vs PBKS match take place?

The match will take place at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai.

What time will the CSK vs PBKS match start?

The CSK vs PBKS match will begin at 3.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 3 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the CSK vs PBKS match?

The match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Besides, you can browse Firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.