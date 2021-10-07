IPL 2021, CSK vs PBKS LIVE Score Updates: Punjab Kings win the toss and opt to field first

Team changes, CSK: There are no changes in the Chennai eleven.
Dhoni: You will see me in yellow (next season), but I don't know whether I will be playing or not. There are a lot of uncertainties. Two new teams coming up, the retention rules...we will wait for it to happen.
Team changes, PBKS: Chris Jordan comes in for Nicholas Pooran
TOSS - KL Rahul has won the toss and PBKS will bowl first.
Will the birthday boy provide a treat to the fans?
B'day Match Day DJ 😉#SuperBirthday #CHAM47ION #WhistlePodu #Yelllove 🦁🥳 pic.twitter.com/szRyOTMHVa— Chennai Super Kings - Mask P😷du Whistle P🥳du! (@ChennaiIPL) October 7, 2021
Pitch Report: It's very hot out in the middle. It's a good surface to bat on with one side of the boundary short and the other side long.
PBKS lost their crucial match against RCB. It was their perennial problem that hurt them again - the middle order. They couldn't chase down 165. They too are overdependent on the opening partnership of KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal to deliver the goods. The entire batting order will need to fire big time if they are to win big.
CSK would hope for a much-improved batting performance as in the last match, they could manage just 136/5. At the moment they look a lot overdependent on the opening partnership of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis to fire. They couldn't in the last match and the middle order faltered. Rayudu hit 55 off 43 balls to achieve some respectability. Dhoni hasn't fired at all. That middle order needs to fire big time.
After two defeats in a row, CSK would be looking to get back to winning ways. They sit second on the table with 18 points and a better run rate than DC. A win here will take them to the top of the table temporarily. PBKS, on the other hand, are on tenterhooks, they need a huge win here and then depend on the other results to go their way. They will need their competitors to lose big as well. Not all is in their hands and they would need a miracle to sneak through.
Hello and welcome to the coverage of 53rd match of IPL 2021 between CSK and PBKS in Dubai. Match starts at 3.30 pm IST with the toss taking place at 3 pm IST. Follow this space for live scores and updates.
Preview: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will hope to bounce back from back-to-back defeats they suffered recently when they take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) in what will be the final group fixture for the two sides.
For Punjab, who currently sit at the sixth spot with 10 points from 13 games, a sizeable victory over the three-time champions might ensure a last-gasp entry into the playoffs. The KL Rahul-led side though, will hope Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Mumbai Indians (MI), who currently sit on the fourth and fifth positions respectively, also lose by big margins in their final group outings on Thursday and Friday respectively.
Punjab suffered a narrow loss to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their last outing, falling short of the 165-run target set by Virat Kohli's men by just six runs.
CSK, on the other hand, have hit a roadblock of sorts after becoming the first team to qualify for the playoffs this season. After failing to defend a 190-run target against a rampant Rajasthan Royals, they were asked to bat by DC in their previous game, and were restricted to a modest 136/5 thanks to some disciplined bowling by last year's runners-up. Delhi kept losing regular wickets during the chase, but an unbeaten 28 by Shimron Hetmyer saw them home in the end, boosting their chances of finishing in the top two.
Here's everything you need to know as far as the CSK-PBKS fixture is concerned:
When will the 53rd match of the IPL 2021 between CSK and PBKS take place?
The match between CSK and PBKS will take place on 7 October 2021.
Where will the CSK vs PBKS match take place?
The match will take place at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai.
What time will the CSK vs PBKS match start?
The CSK vs PBKS match will begin at 3.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 3 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast the CSK vs PBKS match?
The match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Besides, you can browse Firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.
